Secretary Wilbur Ross Armchair Discussion SelectUSA Trade Conference…

Our friends at the U.S. Dept of Commerce (DoC) took the weekend off prior to uploading the content from last week’s SelectUSA conference on economics and trade. Unfortunately that delayed our ability to discuss.

However, that said, CTH is often asked how we are able to predict economic and financial events with accuracy. The answer is quite simple, we listen to the raw information. We don’t listen to the media’s interpretation of events, we seek out the actual events and analyze the raw information. Assemble enough of those disparate (but connected) raw information data points and logical predictive conclusions follow.

During the U.S. DoC SelectUSA trade and economic conference last week both Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross provided some great insight into the policies that will structurally impact everyone. Three videos are available below:

Secretary Wilbur Ross armchair discussion and Q&A:

Secretary Ross conference introduction and remarks (Ross begins at 02:00):

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin introduction and remarks:

You can find more presentation videos HERE

