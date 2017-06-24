Saturday June 24th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

  1. Garrison Hall says:
    June 24, 2017 at 12:24 am

    • Plain Jane says:
      June 24, 2017 at 12:50 am

      Been so preoccupied with politics, I haven’t stopped by here for quite some time. I did tonight and what do I see and hear, a beautiful requiem. My “little” cousin (he’s 59) died suddenly this week, and we went to the wake this evening. The funeral is tomorrow.

      Thanks Garrison.

  2. Lucille says:
    June 24, 2017 at 12:31 am

    A cat rescue just in time for Caturday….

    Hope For (little) Paws – I need a diet so I can crawl into places like this!!! 🙂
    Hope For Paws – Official Rescue Channel

  3. Sloth1963 says:
    June 24, 2017 at 12:38 am

    Sassy kitten at 9 weeks. Happy Caturday!

  4. Sloth1963 says:
    June 24, 2017 at 1:03 am

    And now I bring you my latest exhibition “Kitten Tongues”.

  5. JMCovfefe says:
    June 24, 2017 at 1:21 am

