Fox Host Ainsley Earhardt Interviews President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump…

Posted on June 23, 2017 by

The President and First Lady talk about life in the White House, James Comey tapes, Nancy Pelosi, Robert Mueller, Healthcare reform and Democrat obstruction on Fox & Friends with Ainsley Earhardt.  The interview was recorded yesterday just prior to the congressional picnic.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Donald Trump, Melania Trump, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

49 Responses to Fox Host Ainsley Earhardt Interviews President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump…

  1. snaggletooths says:
    June 23, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    Great couple nice interview I like Ainsley Earhardt she is a very good interviewer.
    PDJT knows what Mueller is all about.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • kriseton says:
      June 23, 2017 at 1:37 pm

      The Russia narrative is falling apart on TV every day with new Q&A sessions in front of the House & Senate. Pretty soon, it is going to look foolish that anyone ever considered looking into the ‘Russia’ thing. Eventually, the “Russia” investigation is going to turn into an unmasking investigation or what Obama DIDN’T do in 2016…and Dems will want to shut that down. Mueller may just end it on his own as the truth comes out little by little The Dems will see they are losing political capital by pursuing and will may say it is now a ‘waste of taxpayer dollars’ and try to spin it that way.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
      • auscitizenmom says:
        June 23, 2017 at 2:16 pm

        Hope so.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • kriseton says:
          June 23, 2017 at 2:46 pm

          Already one Dem Ohio Congressman did an interview on CNN with Don Lemon after the losses on Tuesday and said no one in Ohio cares about Russia. Don Lemon did not push back on that assessment at all. The attack is not working. Dems are starting to see it. I think this will only become more apparent when Carter Page gets to testify and others. Page testimony is being delayed by Dems b/c they KNOW there is nothing there.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
  2. Kerry Gimbel says:
    June 23, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    Comey is no match for Trump

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  3. Katie says:
    June 23, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    I’m on my lunch break and I’ve never plugged my headphones in so quickly to hear this than I did just now.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. Owlen Rose says:
    June 23, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    Trump’s message, I want to work with Dems, they don’t want to work with him. A President who wants to represent everyone. Voting for a team to lose, never works. Trump knows it, and the Dems will never figure it out. Perennial cellar dwellers.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  5. AghastInFL says:
    June 23, 2017 at 1:39 pm

    Is this six minutes the entire interview in total? or is this just a segment?

    Like

    Reply
  6. napoleon32 says:
    June 23, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    WaPo: Anonymous U.S. officials express concern over Trump’s personal connection with female from a former Communist country. Russian ties confirmed.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  7. tappin52 says:
    June 23, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    Is anyone else distracted by that crooked candle in the background?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. justme928 says:
    June 23, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    President Trump has Comey’s number!! This was another BIG TIME shot across the bow.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  9. Abster says:
    June 23, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    I love President Trump. Boy, he tells it like it is. God bless him and his family. They are true Americans.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  10. maiingankwe says:
    June 23, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    I was looking at his strong and happy face and couldn’t help but think he’s lost a bit of weight. Did anyone else think this, or is it too early in the morning for me?

    It might not be a lot mind you, but a little bit. It could also be because he is so darn relaxed with Melania by his side, however, we’ve seen these two together and this hasn’t crossed my mind.

    So happy it was a great day for all, lots of happy faces from what I’ve seen, makes me happy and smile too. 😁

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  11. magatrump says:
    June 23, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    I love President Trump. He knows what Mueller is doing and has his eyes laser focused on him to make sure the unmasking is the focus and not Russia.

    Like

    Reply
    • K2P2 Ribbing says:
      June 23, 2017 at 3:15 pm

      Yup! That’s what I’ve been trying to tell the gloom-and-doomers for months: Just WHO do you think the boss of Mueller is exactly?

      Like

      Reply
  12. musicdoc2020 says:
    June 23, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    His answer/statement on Pelosi had me cracking up. Just something about the way he states things. It all just makes too much sense.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  13. Katie says:
    June 23, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    I never thought I’d ever say this, but we need a little less President Trump talking and a lot more First Lady Melania talking. I just LOVE listening to her accent and she exudes such calm and grace.

    I confess I have a girl crush on the amazing Mrs. Trump!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  14. Alison says:
    June 23, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    I love listening to First Lady Melania speak. She has such a soothing flow to her cadence that I affectionately call her interviews Melania’s Melodies.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  15. Budman says:
    June 23, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    BINGO! The President nails this one! ……. but dont tell the demos……. The President said that if the Demos and Repubs worked together on some legislation they would do better at the polls. Its the truth, but will never happen. Keep losing libs! America does not like your message!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. MIKE says:
    June 23, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    The President was great, but I could listen to FLOTUS talk all day, every day!! AAAHOOOGAAAAH!!! sorry. Feelin’ young again.

    Like

    Reply
  17. Karmaisabitch says:
    June 23, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    My man, the best of the best.

    Like

    Reply
  18. getfitnow says:
    June 23, 2017 at 2:55 pm

    Great looking, wonderful style, compassionate, but by far our first lady’s most outstanding quality is, she APPRECIATES the freedoms that far too many ´Americans´ take for granted. The absolute opposite in every way from her grotesque predecessor.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. MfM says:
    June 23, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    I wonder if Melania will do a tour of the White House once she’s been there a few months. It would give her a great platform

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. uptothere says:
    June 23, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    In this sort of forum, I would have thought Melania should have been asked a question or two so that it isn’t politics 24/7.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s