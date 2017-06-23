Fox Host Ainsley Earhardt Interviews President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump…

The President and First Lady talk about life in the White House, James Comey tapes, Nancy Pelosi, Robert Mueller, Healthcare reform and Democrat obstruction on Fox & Friends with Ainsley Earhardt. The interview was recorded yesterday just prior to the congressional picnic.
Advertisements
Great couple nice interview I like Ainsley Earhardt she is a very good interviewer.
PDJT knows what Mueller is all about.
LikeLiked by 11 people
The Russia narrative is falling apart on TV every day with new Q&A sessions in front of the House & Senate. Pretty soon, it is going to look foolish that anyone ever considered looking into the ‘Russia’ thing. Eventually, the “Russia” investigation is going to turn into an unmasking investigation or what Obama DIDN’T do in 2016…and Dems will want to shut that down. Mueller may just end it on his own as the truth comes out little by little The Dems will see they are losing political capital by pursuing and will may say it is now a ‘waste of taxpayer dollars’ and try to spin it that way.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Hope so.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Already one Dem Ohio Congressman did an interview on CNN with Don Lemon after the losses on Tuesday and said no one in Ohio cares about Russia. Don Lemon did not push back on that assessment at all. The attack is not working. Dems are starting to see it. I think this will only become more apparent when Carter Page gets to testify and others. Page testimony is being delayed by Dems b/c they KNOW there is nothing there.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Comey is no match for Trump
LikeLiked by 10 people
Vastly entertaining, Kerry, right? President Trump somehow pulls fun out of the darkness we’re navigating, the darkness that would consume us without him. Never let it be said that God doesn’t have a sense of humor.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Haven’t stopped giggling since this interview! Go Ainsley, go PDJT!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Ha – me, too, WSB. Just texted my brother, who brought me to CTH, that President Trump is my Beloved Trickster.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Neither is B H Obama.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m on my lunch break and I’ve never plugged my headphones in so quickly to hear this than I did just now.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trump’s message, I want to work with Dems, they don’t want to work with him. A President who wants to represent everyone. Voting for a team to lose, never works. Trump knows it, and the Dems will never figure it out. Perennial cellar dwellers.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Is this six minutes the entire interview in total? or is this just a segment?
LikeLike
WaPo: Anonymous U.S. officials express concern over Trump’s personal connection with female from a former Communist country. Russian ties confirmed.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Oh Napoleon32, you are a clever one! Well played!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, there is even proof of their liaison…………he is 11 now, I believe. 🙄
LikeLiked by 3 people
Some sources say their dalliance continues to this day.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Couldn’t keep from chuckling 😜
LikeLiked by 2 people
Some guys have all the luck!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Some, of us, Russians even here in the tree house…))) BOO!
LikeLike
Is anyone else distracted by that crooked candle in the background?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Aw, no. Did you have to use the word “crooked”? Now, I’m reminded of Crooked Hillary.
LikeLiked by 1 person
sorry about that…….
LikeLike
That’s ok. I noticed the candle too and thought it looked bad. Maybe it’s a little tired trying to keep up with Trump. 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
No but then maybe I was distracted by Melania
LikeLiked by 1 person
yes
LikeLike
LOL, we got Adrian Monk over here! 😉
LikeLike
Hahaha, tappin52, noticed right off, figured I’d be the only one.
LikeLike
President Trump has Comey’s number!! This was another BIG TIME shot across the bow.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I love President Trump. Boy, he tells it like it is. God bless him and his family. They are true Americans.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I was looking at his strong and happy face and couldn’t help but think he’s lost a bit of weight. Did anyone else think this, or is it too early in the morning for me?
It might not be a lot mind you, but a little bit. It could also be because he is so darn relaxed with Melania by his side, however, we’ve seen these two together and this hasn’t crossed my mind.
So happy it was a great day for all, lots of happy faces from what I’ve seen, makes me happy and smile too. 😁
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well, one thing is he was always wearing a bullet vest during the rallies, so that bulked him up a bit and we saw a lot of him in those days.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love President Trump. He knows what Mueller is doing and has his eyes laser focused on him to make sure the unmasking is the focus and not Russia.
LikeLike
Yup! That’s what I’ve been trying to tell the gloom-and-doomers for months: Just WHO do you think the boss of Mueller is exactly?
LikeLike
His answer/statement on Pelosi had me cracking up. Just something about the way he states things. It all just makes too much sense.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I never thought I’d ever say this, but we need a little less President Trump talking and a lot more First Lady Melania talking. I just LOVE listening to her accent and she exudes such calm and grace.
I confess I have a girl crush on the amazing Mrs. Trump!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well there ya go. I just commented the same thing 😊💖
LikeLike
I know. I was wishing someone would get her to do a full length type interview. I loved the one she did during the campaign—was it with Greta? Can’t remember. I just know I am ready for another.
LikeLike
She’s stately, she’s beautiful, she’s a much underutilized HUGE asset. People love her, all except the ugly hags on the left.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love listening to First Lady Melania speak. She has such a soothing flow to her cadence that I affectionately call her interviews Melania’s Melodies.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I like watching her expressions. She knows which end is up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
BINGO! The President nails this one! ……. but dont tell the demos……. The President said that if the Demos and Repubs worked together on some legislation they would do better at the polls. Its the truth, but will never happen. Keep losing libs! America does not like your message!
LikeLiked by 2 people
So I decided to try a new tactic today. I emailed my very blue horrible congress critter and told her she needed to stay strong and Stand With Nan! We must keep her as Speaker! She is critical for the success of the Resistance!
LikeLike
Operation Chaos, Part 2, lol.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The President was great, but I could listen to FLOTUS talk all day, every day!! AAAHOOOGAAAAH!!! sorry. Feelin’ young again.
LikeLike
My man, the best of the best.
LikeLike
Great looking, wonderful style, compassionate, but by far our first lady’s most outstanding quality is, she APPRECIATES the freedoms that far too many ´Americans´ take for granted. The absolute opposite in every way from her grotesque predecessor.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly. I know how she feels, because I am from the same part of the world.
LikeLike
I wonder if Melania will do a tour of the White House once she’s been there a few months. It would give her a great platform
LikeLiked by 1 person
In this sort of forum, I would have thought Melania should have been asked a question or two so that it isn’t politics 24/7.
LikeLike