President Trump MAGA Rally Cedar Rapids Iowa – 7:00pm EDT Livestream

June 21, 2017

Tonight President Donald J. Trump is holding a rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.  The venue is the US Cellular Center.  The event is scheduled to begin at 7:00pm CDT/8:00pm EDT however the pre-rally festivities will begin approximately an hour earlier 6:00pm CDT / 7:00pm EDT.

Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) has been in Iowa all afternoon

RSBN Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream #1Alternate Livestream #2

  1. Piper says:
    June 21, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    I love, love, 💖💗💖, my President. Still pray for him everyday!
    I’ve seen him at two rallies, the last time in Nashville we stood in line for 6 hours, and juuuust made it into the arena as he began!
    I’m jealous of iowians tonight!

  2. McGuffin says:
    June 21, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    Who was the woman who just sang the Star Spangled Banner? ouch

  3. Pam says:
    June 21, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    We are live with POTUS NOW!

  4. Brant says:
    June 21, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    Trivia question: one of the man on the street interviews said he saw Trump in Otumwaa, Iowa. (Don’t know if spelling is correct. But, who was from Otumwaa, Iowa?

  5. Pam says:
    June 21, 2017 at 7:19 pm

  6. Pam says:
    June 21, 2017 at 7:19 pm

  7. Pam says:
    June 21, 2017 at 7:20 pm

  8. Pam says:
    June 21, 2017 at 7:24 pm

  9. Pam says:
    June 21, 2017 at 7:29 pm

  10. tvollrath66 says:
    June 21, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    i love our President! i am so proud!

  11. M. Mueller says:
    June 21, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    Years ago, who would have believed we’d wake up and think, “Oh, the President has a rally today, great I can’t wait.” More unbelievable is that he is the one that, years ago, they would have said, “You mean that rich NY playboy?” Just blows my mind!

    Go President Trump! Make America Great Again! We’re all behind you!

  12. waltherppk says:
    June 21, 2017 at 7:31 pm

  13. GA Deplorable says:
    June 21, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    President Trump on OAN right now -prior to rally

  14. waltherppk says:
    June 21, 2017 at 7:32 pm

  15. duchess01 says:
    June 21, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    “Today, we are celebrating the dignity of work, and the great American farmer.” President Trump

  16. Pam says:
    June 21, 2017 at 7:33 pm

  17. waltherppk says:
    June 21, 2017 at 7:33 pm

  18. waltherppk says:
    June 21, 2017 at 7:34 pm

  19. waltherppk says:
    June 21, 2017 at 7:36 pm

  20. Pam says:
    June 21, 2017 at 7:37 pm

  21. Kaco says:
    June 21, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    I needed this.

    Why isn’t this being broadcast on either Fox channels tonight???!!!

  22. waltherppk says:
    June 21, 2017 at 7:38 pm

  23. Pam says:
    June 21, 2017 at 7:38 pm

  24. TwoLaine says:
    June 21, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    Communist C-Span not carrying his speech on 1, 2 or 3. Reruns and call-ins are apparently more important than the President.

    They’ll cover everything the pussy hats do from the minute they wake up each morning, but not the President.

  25. waltherppk says:
    June 21, 2017 at 7:40 pm

  26. Pam says:
    June 21, 2017 at 7:42 pm

  27. waltherppk says:
    June 21, 2017 at 7:42 pm

  28. Sloth1963 says:
    June 21, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    Dep-Laura-Belle!

  29. Pam says:
    June 21, 2017 at 7:45 pm

