Man Shouting “Allahu Akbar” Stabs Michigan Airport Police Officer…

The FBI is investigating the stabbing of a police officer at a Flint, Michigan airport as a possible act of terrorism.  The officer, identified as Lt. Jeff Neville (pictured left), is in critical condition after being stabbed in the neck at Bishop International airport.

The suspect was shouting “Allahu Akbar” during the attack, witnesses said. The unnamed male suspect was taken into custody alive.  Flint Mayor Karen Weaver said:

“Right now we are still awaiting more information about the situation at Bishop Airport this morning. My thoughts and prayers are with all of our law enforcement officers who work to service and protect us each and every day. I want the public to know that several agencies are involved and working to ensure the situation is under control. However, at this time we are taking extra precautions just to be safe.”

The airport was evacuated and security was stepped up across the city.  The FBI is leading the investigation.

91 Responses to Man Shouting “Allahu Akbar” Stabs Michigan Airport Police Officer…

  1. nobaddog says:
    June 21, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    How will they spin this one?

  2. American Georgia Grace says:
    June 21, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    God bless this officer, his family and brothers in arms 💖🇺🇸💖
    Thin blue line
    Thin Red line
    Military standing on the line

    Never hesitate to wave when they pass you in their vehicles, rigs etc. Put your hand on your heart and mouth thank you if you pass them in the airport, on the street. Always take the time to make their time honored 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💖💕🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

    • Southern Son says:
      June 21, 2017 at 2:13 pm

      I told three different Officers, from three different Departments and Counties, Thank You!, this morning.
      And God Bless Y’all!
      We Always Pray for Y’all, and your Families.
      They Know, but they really Appreciate hearing it in person.
      They Don’t do it for the Pay.
      They mostly do it out of Love and Affection/Concern, for their Community.
      When!, our President, And Jeff Sessions, Restores Law and Order, it is up to Us, to ensure it stays that way.
      If America loses much more control, the SHTF, that we always heard of and Feared, will become a Reality.
      THEN, the only people we know are Not Enemies of America, will be the ones in Uniform.
      Our Military and LE, are what Distinguishes America, from every other country in the World!
      Tell them how Special they are.
      This is a little contribution to MAGA, that takes very little effort.

  3. stillers213 says:
    June 21, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    I heard the POS was Canadian. Did anyone else hear this?

  4. FofBW says:
    June 21, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    I feel so much better knowing the FBI is leading the investigation. /s

  5. rf121 says:
    June 21, 2017 at 1:49 pm

    This will be an easy call as the FBI is on the case. The guy was heard saying “Allahu Akbar”. It is an obvious case of domestic violence. Nothing to see here. Move along.

  6. Ploni says:
    June 21, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    An attack on American law enforcement is an attack on Americans.

    That’s why they’re there.

    We are praying for Lt. Neville’s complete healing.

  7. Janice says:
    June 21, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    This has all got to stop!

  8. M33 says:
    June 21, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    Come visit Flint, Michigan!
    “A Cesspool of Craziness!”

    Liked by 5 people

  9. stillers213 says:
    June 21, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    We heard about this long ago yet it takes several hours to be reported from the mainstream media. You would think that in 2017, information would move just a little faster.

  10. starfcker says:
    June 21, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    “The suspect was taken alive.” WHY WHY WHY???

  11. Tom S says:
    June 21, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    Gee sounds like a work place dispute !!! I hope the mayor drinks plenty of tap water.

    Liked by 2 people

  12. Bruce Hall says:
    June 21, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    Another one of those Amish/Quaker/Mennonite terrorists.

  13. NJF says:
    June 21, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    Dear lord stop the insanity!

    Prayers for this patriot’s recovery.

    They should force feed this scum bacon!

  14. StrandedinCA says:
    June 21, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    “The FBI is leading the investigation”. Snort . . . . . That’s funny right there. I’m waiting to hear their press conference where they will inform us that this is a case of mental illness caused by President Trump’s election and subsequent bullying of the immigrant community, no ties to terrorism were involved, and the FBI and local law enforcement will prosecute vigorously anyone who suggests that Islam is involved or hurts any Muslim feelings.

  15. mireilleg says:
    June 21, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    The daily workplace violence report.

  16. NJF says:
    June 21, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    “Canadian born”. SMH

    is that like “white Hispanic?”

    Liked by 1 person

  17. Sloth1963 says:
    June 21, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    This is getting too close to home. Bishop is my favorite airport in the whole world. Prayers for all our men and women in uniform that place themselves between the savages and civilians.

    Liked by 6 people

  18. fleporeblog says:
    June 21, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    You think there was pressure on the Supreme Court prior to this, the pot has been turned to complete boil! Our President today has already ordered how the ban will be implemented as soon as the SC finds in his favor to lift the ban before breaking for the summer.

    http://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/337867-supreme-court-weighs-fate-of-trump-travel-ban-order

    From the article linked above:

    While it weighs its next move, the Supreme Court on Tuesday set a new briefing schedule, ordering all parties in the case to have their legal briefs filed by June 21.

    The new schedule will allow the justices to decide at their last scheduled conference, on June 22, whether to take the case.

    Trump, meanwhile, on Wednesday made changes to the travel ban in an effort to prevent the Supreme Court from declaring the policy moot. He directed federal agencies to begin the 90-day ban on travelers from the six nations, and a 120-day ban on refugees, 72 hours after lower court orders blocking it are lifted.

  19. alliwantissometruth says:
    June 21, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    Whew! Thank goodness he’s from Canada. As we all know, “American” Muslims are all assimilated & are peace loving individuals who’d never hurt anyone. At least that’s what our media & politicians tell us, & they’d never lie to us…… would they?

    Besides, just look at Dearborn Michigan & you’ll see how assimilated they really are. Right now I’m looking through photo’s of that town &……. uh….. um, never mind

    Liked by 1 person

  20. smiley says:
    June 21, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    sure glad to hear they’re “stepping up security”…s/

    Like

  21. pjb535i says:
    June 21, 2017 at 2:17 pm

    More evidence that:

    Islam has declared war on us, on our Judaeo-Christian civilization. Islam wants to rob us of our freedom and liberties.

    Islam is a totalitarian cult with global ambitions.

    Islam does not allow free speech because free speech shows how evil and wrong Islam is.

    Islam is not a religion, it’s an ideology, the ideology of a retarded culture.

    We should not treat Islam more leniently than other political ideologies like communism and fascism just because it claims to be a religion.

    THOSE WHO
    SOW ISLAM
    WILL
    HARVEST SHARIA

  22. kinthenorthwest says:
    June 21, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    Now it is happening in America…
    .Ironic its in Michigan with Dearborn being one of the largest if not largest Muslim settlement in America. Almost anyone going into certain area of Dearborn would wonder if they had left America & flow over to the Middle East. In fact it has been reported that one has to be very careful going in the Muslim area at various times of the day.
    Praying that this is not the beginning of the cycle that has been happening all over Europe now.

    Liked by 1 person

    June 21, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    time to buy a truck with bad breaks,a sticky accelerator pedal and drive to dearborn

    Like

    June 21, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    Sadly, we may never know his motivations.

    /s

    Like

    June 21, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    The poor man who was stabbed. I hope he’s alright.
    We’ll have to think of some new ways to fight terror at the airport. It seems that groping women, children, the elderly and handicapped, and taking strollers away from mothers of twins, aren’t working as well as one would expect.

    Like

    June 21, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    I believe the news said he was a Canadian passport holder. Unfortunately, Canada is on the same suicidal path as Sweden. We will give citizenship to anyone.

    Speaking as a Canadian, I am sorry for the Libtards infesting this country who make it possible. I sincerely hope that as you MAGA, you remember your cousins to the North who do 80% of their trade with your nation. Mutually profitable treaties and anything that makes our Libtards look stupid would be a good start.

    Like

    June 21, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    Lt. Jeff Neville’s facebook page… He is not only one of the Brother’s in blue, He is part of our Trump family 😦

    https://www.facebook.com/jeffneville?lst=1426221759%3A1090634592%3A1498069703

    Like

    June 21, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    Federal Burial of Investigations(H/T WSB): “We just can’t figure it out. We’ve been interrogating him for hours and all he will say is ‘Allahu Akbar’ and ‘Death to all Infidels.’ Really cryptic stuff like that.”

    Like

    June 21, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    It doesn’t mention anything about the officer. I hope he is alright. And I feel terrible that this is the only thing in my head right now:

    Times have changed
    Our kids are getting worse
    They won’t obey their parents
    They just want to fart and curse

    Should we blame the government?
    Or blame society?
    Or should we blame the images on TV?

    No! Blame Canada, blame Canada
    With all their beady little eyes
    And flappin’ heads so full of lies

    Blame Canada, blame Canada
    We need to form a full assault
    It’s Canada’s fault

    Like

    June 21, 2017 at 2:47 pm

    I am okay with a trade deal that let Canada build a Northern border Wall in the USA using Canadian lumber they so much care about. Canadian residents can stab the wall at no charge.

    After Canadians learn how to make concrete, they may be allowed to upgrade the Wall with Canadian materials. Win win.

    Like

    June 21, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    I live in Michigan

    Top of the hour news mentioned nothing about any Allah Akbar or any terrorist

    Must be terrorism then.

    Like

