Man Shouting “Allahu Akbar” Stabs Michigan Airport Police Officer…

The FBI is investigating the stabbing of a police officer at a Flint, Michigan airport as a possible act of terrorism. The officer, identified as Lt. Jeff Neville (pictured left), is in critical condition after being stabbed in the neck at Bishop International airport.

The suspect was shouting “Allahu Akbar” during the attack, witnesses said. The unnamed male suspect was taken into custody alive. Flint Mayor Karen Weaver said:

“Right now we are still awaiting more information about the situation at Bishop Airport this morning. My thoughts and prayers are with all of our law enforcement officers who work to service and protect us each and every day. I want the public to know that several agencies are involved and working to ensure the situation is under control. However, at this time we are taking extra precautions just to be safe.”

The airport was evacuated and security was stepped up across the city. The FBI is leading the investigation.

