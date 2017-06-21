Man Shouting “Allahu Akbar” Stabs Michigan Airport Police Officer…

The FBI is investigating the stabbing of a police officer at a Flint, Michigan airport as a possible act of terrorism. The officer, identified as Lt. Jeff Neville (pictured left), is in critical condition after being stabbed in the neck at Bishop International airport.
The suspect was shouting “Allahu Akbar” during the attack, witnesses said. The unnamed male suspect was taken into custody alive. Flint Mayor Karen Weaver said:
“Right now we are still awaiting more information about the situation at Bishop Airport this morning. My thoughts and prayers are with all of our law enforcement officers who work to service and protect us each and every day. I want the public to know that several agencies are involved and working to ensure the situation is under control. However, at this time we are taking extra precautions just to be safe.”
The airport was evacuated and security was stepped up across the city. The FBI is leading the investigation.
How will they spin this one?
LikeLiked by 9 people
Msm is translating his shouting as, “Thank you; we love you.”
Deport ALL ILLEGAL aliens…PERIOD!!!
LikeLiked by 8 people
I love that plan. They are testing the waters to see if we are going to run and hide like the Brits. I say GTFO
LikeLike
I love that plan. They are testing the waters to see if we are going to run and hide like the Brits. I say GTFO
LikeLike
Like this:
“Sources told NBC News that the suspect is Canadian and shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’ before stabbing Neville”
Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4625692/Cob-stabbed-Bishop-Airport-Michigan.html#ixzz4kf32GKnZ
LikeLiked by 2 people
Northern border wall and bambi will pay for it….ready for the chant at the rally!!!
LikeLiked by 8 people
The official transcripts will translate his shouting as “Jesus is love! Jesus is love!”
Also, this is clearly a case of anti-anti-Muslim backlash.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We need to start translating that as “Gimme five” (with a .45)…
….before the charge, any time they start the wave-the-knife schtick, etc
remember the Dallas cartoon convention attack?
their tragedy – two dead Muzzie terrorists, with lots of immediate lead
LikeLike
Or more like this…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good question. As of the last article I read, the cops still can’t figure out a motive for the guy who opened fire on the GOP baseball practice. So don’t hold your breath waiting for logic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
FLINT AIRPORT, HUNGRY TRAVELER ASSAULTED BY PRESIDENT TRUMP SUPPORTING RACIST COP!
An innocent hungry traveler had just noticed a small eatery inside the Flint airport, and exclaimed Ah Snackbar! Then within seconds a racist Trump supporting cop, used his neck as a weapon to brutally attack the mans cutlery just as he was removing it to enjoy his dining experience……….News at eleven.
LikeLiked by 1 person
God bless this officer, his family and brothers in arms 💖🇺🇸💖
Thin blue line
Thin Red line
Military standing on the line
Never hesitate to wave when they pass you in their vehicles, rigs etc. Put your hand on your heart and mouth thank you if you pass them in the airport, on the street. Always take the time to make their time honored 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💖💕🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 11 people
I told three different Officers, from three different Departments and Counties, Thank You!, this morning.
And God Bless Y’all!
We Always Pray for Y’all, and your Families.
They Know, but they really Appreciate hearing it in person.
They Don’t do it for the Pay.
They mostly do it out of Love and Affection/Concern, for their Community.
When!, our President, And Jeff Sessions, Restores Law and Order, it is up to Us, to ensure it stays that way.
If America loses much more control, the SHTF, that we always heard of and Feared, will become a Reality.
THEN, the only people we know are Not Enemies of America, will be the ones in Uniform.
Our Military and LE, are what Distinguishes America, from every other country in the World!
Tell them how Special they are.
This is a little contribution to MAGA, that takes very little effort.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Amen, Southern Son, Amen💖 ….I do it on a daily basis. God bless you! 🇺🇸💖💕🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 2 people
A lot of people simply don’t understand just how much that means to a police officer. Don’t forget to thank all the service men and women and the veterans you meet for their service.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I heard the POS was Canadian. Did anyone else hear this?
LikeLiked by 4 people
What is Allahu Akbar mean in French? /s
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dieu est grand
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bend over.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I surrender?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The phrase “Allahu Akbar” is commonly used by Muslims to remind themselves of God’s vastness and power. It literally means “God is greater” or “God is the greatest.” Throughout their day and in prayer especially, Muslims use this term to remind themselves that God is greater than the beauty and ugliness of this world.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not the Christian God! They can go to hell and join their God!
LikeLiked by 5 people
It means more than that: https://www.jihadwatch.org/2015/12/robert-spencer-at-breitbart-allahu-akbar-doesnt-mean-what-media-says-it-means – It literally means that Allah is greater than your god, or your government. It is a battle cry. “It is the aggressive declaration that Allah and Islam are dominant over every other form of government, religion, law or ethic, which is why Islamic jihadists in the midst of killing infidels so often shout it.”
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yes. It is literally a declaration of “Islamist Supremecists.” That is what we need to start calling them. They believe they are superior and that they must help Islam conquer the world.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Marie, Muslims use the term “Allahu Akbar” to remind themselves that God is greater than the beauty and ugliness of this world. As in how beautiful the world would be without muslims and how damned ugly they are.
LikeLike
Yes, a Islamadian with a wicked mind & a knife. I pray to officer is healed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good term….Twitterers trend it plz!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
I feel so much better knowing the FBI is leading the investigation. /s
LikeLiked by 12 people
They need to place highly decorated veterans in more FBI leadership positions and it will fix itself.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Well considering the history of our ‘home grown’ terrorists that have been on the FBI radar, but dismissed, they probably already have a file on him. They don’t have time to appropriately investigate terrorists, b/c Russia.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They obviously called in the experts on burying yet another case of moslem terrorism.
Federal Burial of Investigations.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Goodun’!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Brilliant, WSB! (I’m sooo stealing that!)
LikeLike
You mean Federal Bureau of Matters.
LikeLike
yup and of course he will be known by the FBI
they always are
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did you read this about then FBI director Mueller” and this guy is investigating Trump!
http://northwestlibertynews.com/hillary-clinton-told-fbis-robert-mueller-deliver-uranium-russians-2009-secret-tarmac-meeting/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Me too. Investigative output: the perpatrator was simply acting out on a majority held opinion that same sex bathrooms are discriminatory and and and that he heard someone sneeze and simply replied with allahu akbar – which is a common god bless you to all of you islamophobes out there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This will be an easy call as the FBI is on the case. The guy was heard saying “Allahu Akbar”. It is an obvious case of domestic violence. Nothing to see here. Move along.
LikeLiked by 10 people
👍👍👍
LikeLiked by 3 people
Those darned Amish! Why can’t they control themselves??
LikeLiked by 3 people
I wonder, will he be leading a parade this weekend?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I second your motion!
LikeLiked by 2 people
He likely overdosed on maple syrup.
LikeLike
Good question. As of the last article I read, the cops still can’t figure out a motive for the guy who opened fire on the GOP baseball practice. So don’t hold your breath waiting for logic.
LikeLike
An attack on American law enforcement is an attack on Americans.
That’s why they’re there.
We are praying for Lt. Neville’s complete healing.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Amen 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💖💕💖🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Did he racially profile the cop before stabbing him? If the cop turned out to be a Muslim, does he still get a 70 virgin reward? These should be CNN talking points any moment.
LikeLike
This has all got to stop!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Janice, The plaque of Islamic savages was planned many years ago by the illuminati.
LikeLike
Come visit Flint, Michigan!
“A Cesspool of Craziness!”
LikeLiked by 5 people
… and “Experience Muslim life without leaving our borders. Come visit Deerbornistan.”
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes, not sure how many people are familiar with that part of history, but Henry Ford was a virulent pro-Hitler antisemite. He is the one who imported the muslims. Dearborn is reaping the unfortunate harvest.
LikeLike
When our politicians traded American industry to globalists; there was no reason to live in Michigan.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great Lakes!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It was the water, which was created by Republicans. / s
LikeLike
There must be something in the water there. 🤔
LikeLiked by 1 person
Come visit Flint, Michigan and bathe in the healing waters of the Flint river.
LikeLike
We heard about this long ago yet it takes several hours to be reported from the mainstream media. You would think that in 2017, information would move just a little faster.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The suspect was taken alive.” WHY WHY WHY???
LikeLiked by 2 people
Gee sounds like a work place dispute !!! I hope the mayor drinks plenty of tap water.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Another one of those Amish/Quaker/Mennonite terrorists.
LikeLike
Dear lord stop the insanity!
Prayers for this patriot’s recovery.
They should force feed this scum bacon!
LikeLiked by 4 people
All means of punishment must be used, pork included, to stop this insanity in a Christian sovereignty.
LikeLike
Shoot him and bury his remains, facing away from Mecca and covered with pig sh!t.
LikeLike
“The FBI is leading the investigation”. Snort . . . . . That’s funny right there. I’m waiting to hear their press conference where they will inform us that this is a case of mental illness caused by President Trump’s election and subsequent bullying of the immigrant community, no ties to terrorism were involved, and the FBI and local law enforcement will prosecute vigorously anyone who suggests that Islam is involved or hurts any Muslim feelings.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The daily workplace violence report.
LikeLike
“Canadian born”. SMH
is that like “white Hispanic?”
LikeLiked by 1 person
It doesn’t matter where the perpetrator was born. Shouting ‘allahu ackbar’ and attempting to murder police officers is TERRORISM.
LikeLiked by 4 people
This is getting too close to home. Bishop is my favorite airport in the whole world. Prayers for all our men and women in uniform that place themselves between the savages and civilians.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Amen 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💖💕💖🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 you and Mrs Sloth be safe 💖
LikeLiked by 3 people
We’re gonna try!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You think there was pressure on the Supreme Court prior to this, the pot has been turned to complete boil! Our President today has already ordered how the ban will be implemented as soon as the SC finds in his favor to lift the ban before breaking for the summer.
http://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/337867-supreme-court-weighs-fate-of-trump-travel-ban-order
From the article linked above:
While it weighs its next move, the Supreme Court on Tuesday set a new briefing schedule, ordering all parties in the case to have their legal briefs filed by June 21.
The new schedule will allow the justices to decide at their last scheduled conference, on June 22, whether to take the case.
Trump, meanwhile, on Wednesday made changes to the travel ban in an effort to prevent the Supreme Court from declaring the policy moot. He directed federal agencies to begin the 90-day ban on travelers from the six nations, and a 120-day ban on refugees, 72 hours after lower court orders blocking it are lifted.
LikeLike
Whew! Thank goodness he’s from Canada. As we all know, “American” Muslims are all assimilated & are peace loving individuals who’d never hurt anyone. At least that’s what our media & politicians tell us, & they’d never lie to us…… would they?
Besides, just look at Dearborn Michigan & you’ll see how assimilated they really are. Right now I’m looking through photo’s of that town &……. uh….. um, never mind
LikeLiked by 1 person
sure glad to hear they’re “stepping up security”…s/
LikeLike
More evidence that:
Islam has declared war on us, on our Judaeo-Christian civilization. Islam wants to rob us of our freedom and liberties.
Islam is a totalitarian cult with global ambitions.
Islam does not allow free speech because free speech shows how evil and wrong Islam is.
Islam is not a religion, it’s an ideology, the ideology of a retarded culture.
We should not treat Islam more leniently than other political ideologies like communism and fascism just because it claims to be a religion.
THOSE WHO
SOW ISLAM
WILL
HARVEST SHARIA
LikeLiked by 2 people
Understand that there are several communities in America that practice Sharia Law, even though it contradicts American Law & Constitution in so many ways, especially in regards to people of Non-Muslim religions, Women & Gays.
LikeLiked by 1 person
K –
I love your avatar
LikeLiked by 1 person
thank you I got the pin over a year ago…
All my coats have an American flag pin on them, but this one is my favorite.
LikeLike
Now it is happening in America…
.Ironic its in Michigan with Dearborn being one of the largest if not largest Muslim settlement in America. Almost anyone going into certain area of Dearborn would wonder if they had left America & flow over to the Middle East. In fact it has been reported that one has to be very careful going in the Muslim area at various times of the day.
Praying that this is not the beginning of the cycle that has been happening all over Europe now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
time to buy a truck with bad breaks,a sticky accelerator pedal and drive to dearborn
LikeLike
Sadly, we may never know his motivations.
/s
LikeLike
The poor man who was stabbed. I hope he’s alright.
We’ll have to think of some new ways to fight terror at the airport. It seems that groping women, children, the elderly and handicapped, and taking strollers away from mothers of twins, aren’t working as well as one would expect.
LikeLike
I believe the news said he was a Canadian passport holder. Unfortunately, Canada is on the same suicidal path as Sweden. We will give citizenship to anyone.
Speaking as a Canadian, I am sorry for the Libtards infesting this country who make it possible. I sincerely hope that as you MAGA, you remember your cousins to the North who do 80% of their trade with your nation. Mutually profitable treaties and anything that makes our Libtards look stupid would be a good start.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Lt. Jeff Neville’s facebook page… He is not only one of the Brother’s in blue, He is part of our Trump family 😦
https://www.facebook.com/jeffneville?lst=1426221759%3A1090634592%3A1498069703
LikeLike
Federal Burial of Investigations(H/T WSB): “We just can’t figure it out. We’ve been interrogating him for hours and all he will say is ‘Allahu Akbar’ and ‘Death to all Infidels.’ Really cryptic stuff like that.”
LikeLike
It doesn’t mention anything about the officer. I hope he is alright. And I feel terrible that this is the only thing in my head right now:
Times have changed
Our kids are getting worse
They won’t obey their parents
They just want to fart and curse
Should we blame the government?
Or blame society?
Or should we blame the images on TV?
No! Blame Canada, blame Canada
With all their beady little eyes
And flappin’ heads so full of lies
Blame Canada, blame Canada
We need to form a full assault
It’s Canada’s fault
LikeLike
I am okay with a trade deal that let Canada build a Northern border Wall in the USA using Canadian lumber they so much care about. Canadian residents can stab the wall at no charge.
After Canadians learn how to make concrete, they may be allowed to upgrade the Wall with Canadian materials. Win win.
LikeLike
They have a lot of rocks in their heads! Well, maybe just Trudy’s supporters.
LikeLike
I live in Michigan
Top of the hour news mentioned nothing about any Allah Akbar or any terrorist
Must be terrorism then.
LikeLike