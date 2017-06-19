Monday June 19th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Start off Monday with something sweet and peaceful…
Cats See A Deer For The First Time – Let’s Watch The Cats And The Deer
Lucky Ferals
thx, Lucille, my blood pressure’s much lower now
Same. Bad car interrupted deer scene for right-handed cat. Cat on right is smarter and gets bored more easily.
Blood pressure is still slower, though…music helped.
Glad to be of service, Nimrodman and WSB. We need some peace and lowered blood pressure after a really tragic and horrible last week.
Beautiful! The animals and the forest/.
An Old Irish Blessing
May love and laughter light your days,
and warm your heart and home.
May good and faithful friends be yours,
wherever you may roam.
May peace and plenty bless your world
with joy that long endures.
May all life’s passing seasons
bring the best to you and yours!
So sweet and loving! Thank you!
You’re welcome 🙂
