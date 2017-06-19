Monday June 19th – Open Thread

Posted on June 19, 2017 by

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

9 Responses to Monday June 19th – Open Thread

  1. Lucille says:
    June 19, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Start off Monday with something sweet and peaceful…

    Cats See A Deer For The First Time – Let’s Watch The Cats And The Deer
    Lucky Ferals

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  2. Wend says:
    June 19, 2017 at 1:13 am

    Beautiful! The animals and the forest/.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Donna in Oregon says:
    June 19, 2017 at 1:13 am

    An Old Irish Blessing

    May love and laughter light your days,
    and warm your heart and home.
    May good and faithful friends be yours,
    wherever you may roam.
    May peace and plenty bless your world
    with joy that long endures.
    May all life’s passing seasons
    bring the best to you and yours!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. hugofitch1 says:
    June 19, 2017 at 1:30 am

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s