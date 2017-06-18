Ongoing – Terrorist Attack Against Western Resort in Mali…

Ten days ago the U.S. State Department and the U.S. Embassy in Mali warned every American to avoid any travel to Mali and specifically to avoid any resort, hotel or venue without high security: “Avoid vulnerable locations with poor security measures in place, including hotels, restaurants, and churches.”
The U.S. State Department specifically warned of al-Qaeda (AQIM) attacks and kidnapping: “In the border regions shared by Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso, extremist groups and linked criminal networks have targeted Westerners for kidnapping.”
Today, a holiday resort in Mali popular with Western tourists has been stormed by gunmen, with hostages taken.
(Via Daily Mail) […] Shots were heard by local residents near Le Campement Kangaba, to the eastern edge of the Malian capital Bamako, with plumes of smoke also seen billowing into the air.
Malian troops and soldiers from France’s Bakhane regional counter-terrorist force were surrounding the site, a resort boasting accommodation in hut-style rooms, as well as restaurants and swimming pools.
Officials have said it is believed that the attack was carried out by jihadists, but it is not yet known if there were any casualties, although it is feared there may be multiple civilian deaths. (read more)
Stop the insanity!
Hey, it’s Africa. “Insanity” is on the menu there, daily.
I’ve been to Bamako–lived there for a bit. Never specifically went to the attack location. To my mind, there isn’t much to recommend Bamako as a ‘resort town’. It’s arid. Hot, dry. Hugging the bank of the muddy Niger River. Not a ‘picturesque garden spot’ at all.
In West Africa in general, you’ve got many stressors on society: ancient tribal animosities; national borders defined by former European colonial ‘masters’; religious troubles; crushing poverty juxtaposed with fabulous opulence & wealth (the “haves” versus the “have nots”)–you name it.
Why doesn’t the DemonRats go there for vacation since they don’t believe in terrorists ??? Or better yet, send Chrissy Wallace and sheppie Smith there to report …….. I’m still waiting on Obozo and Mooch to vacation in N Korea …… Oh, and lets not forget Hollywood that was moving out of the country …. Are they gone yet ???
@ R-C– “Hey it’s Africa…insanity is on the menu there daily…” Very accurate description, which can only be understood by ex-pats, who can often recognize events which lead to trouble well ahead of the mainstream; canaries in the coalmine so to speak. Glad to hear you got out of there alive.
I’m glad too! (I did have about a dozen or so shrapnel wounds, though…a few ‘close scrapes’.) 🙂
Agreed, heart.
They must be stopped…
Because…
THEY. WILL. NOT. STOP!!! EVER….
“Stop the insanity!”
If you want to stop the insanity, the only way that can happen is to stop the islam.
A) You cannot ever “know” what is in another person’s heart, so there is no type of ‘vetting’ that will ever be sufficient to deter an islamic person intent on committing violence.
B) But what you CAN ‘know’ is what people read and consume, what they fill their heads and hearts with, and then believe and follow. islam was invented by a mass-murderer (which, amazingly, a lot of people are not aware of), and as a natural consequence, islam teaches violence.
C) if the Authoritative text of a belief system teaches violence against those who do not submit to their belief system (as well as violence against those who do), then you CANNOT be surprised that a high percentage of followers will engage in violence, and practically speaking, ALL of the rest will support that violence passively (any of this starting to sound familiar?)
Everyone knows. Everyone sees what is happening all over the world. Blood and guts and gore and mayhem everywhere, and the common denominator is ALWAYS islam and nothing BUT islam. There is no other group or ideology even contending for the spotlight. Only islam.
D) Now here’s the hard part, the part that those who are practiced at the insanity of ‘denial’ don’t want to admit, for a variety of self-serving reasons.
The simple fact is that people who follow, teach or practice islam must, necessarily and without exception, accept the inherent violence of islam.
Think about it.
Is it possible to reject Jesus Christ, or His deeds, or His teachings — and be a Christian?
Of course not, you cannot ‘accept Christ’ and reject Christ, it’s idiotic and self-contradictory, but the point is an important one.
Because in the exact same way, it is likewise not possible to reject Mohamad, or his deeds (he was a rapist and a mass-murderer), or his teachings and be a Muslim.
If anyone can refute that, how so?
And if it cannot be refuted, then can the implications of that simple reality any longer be denied or dismissed? Is the cost of that denial not the lives of innocent men, women and children? Is the fruit of such denial — the continuing murder of innocents — not tantamount to a ‘blood sacrifice’ on the pagan altar of Political Correctness?
How many people have to be murdered, before the masses stop applauding the emperor’s new clothes, and realize he’s naked?
The problem — the root cause of all the violence and disruption to our daily lives — is islam.
And until or unless a majority of us acknowledge that and determine to put a stop to it, islam will continue to riot in our blood without relent. There is no ‘happy talk’ or ‘safe space’ that can make that reality go away.
And like a battered spouse, ‘denial’ only emboldens the abuser and makes it worse.
scott467, OUTSTANDING!!
I do not know how you could have been any more clear!
Always islam and nothing but islam !!
2+2=4 Everytime!
Unlike the Jon Scarry days, it is recommended to pay attention to what T-Rex’s State Department says …
At this point if you don’t have a real reason to travel outside the US, you are better off not going. I am visiting San Antonio with my wife and daughter this summer for a week. We have a rental car. This will be our first time in Texas. We can’t wait to go!
I told my wife the days of wanting to go to London have died! If we ever travel outside the US it would be to Poland or Russia. I won’t go back to the country my mom and dad were born, Italy.
I agree with you. You can go to Asian countries. We just came back from South Korea! Very safe because there are no jijads It’s pretty safe. Avoid anywhere in Europe and England!
Agreed. Had an absolutely wonderful time in Vietnam. Laos was nice too. Cambodia less so – Angkor Wat is spectacular but there is a sadness that still hangs over the country since the Pol Pot nightmare. When talking to guides, hosts, etc… everyone has a story about how they lost some family members.
San Anton sounds and looks great. Mom loved it-BF and I must get to Texas! Have a great trip, know you will.
I lived in Poland for a year and a half and would love to go back. Russia I visited three times when it was still the USSR and loved it.
You will fall in love with Texas. I have lived there twice in my life. Most recently in Austin. I was there 3 years before I moved back to MI in 2006 to help my elderly mom. I had 10 good years with my mom. She just passed away at 93 two months ago. I don’t regret moving back but I miss Texas every day. Love the people. Love the solid, independent patriotic American attitudes. People are so polite. Good restaurants. I really miss good BBQ and Mexican can food. Restaurants here in MI just miss the mark inthose cuisines. Enjoy the River Walk. Tour the Alamo. So much to do there.
If you are going to San Antonio, north west on rout 10 is Sonora Texas.
Sonora Caverns is NOT to be missed. INCREDIBLE!
This picture does not do it justice:
http://www.discovertexasonline.com/2015/01/caverns-of-sonora-2/
Well wife & I have a cat boarding business and don’t know if it’s the Trump economy or what, but we have never been busier, just like Christmas our busiest time. I have a dentist customer that just took his wife and son to visit London and Paris! Go figure. Lot’s of customers going to Mexico, Cabo San Lucas. Others to Italy and Australia. Numerous others to UK. In talking to a lot of them, I get the feeling they are oblivious to the dangers.
Gotta love CATS!! LOL 🐱
I’ve seen a couple hangin round the Treehouse that look in need of a holiday. 😁
Agree flepore.
Asia, Eastern Europe, fine. But I’m just as happy to stay put in the US.
My Swedish relatives can forget about ever seeing me in Sweden again.
Isn’t that the same region that the Missionary couple (Gracia and Martin Burnham) was kidnapped and held captive in several years ago. Found this article, didn’t realize that was in 2002…seems like yesterday:
http://www.freerepublic.com/focus/f-news/696352/posts
Believe they were on a south Philippine island. Abu Sayyef would have been the captors.
‘The religion of peace’ spreading their gospel. (Sarc)
Hope no civilians were hurt. Pray the local police/military do their job well!
Yeah, who in their right mind would think it would be okay to go there at this time anyway?
During my time there, I ran into many ‘westerners’ who were on tour holidays. They’d want to go get their passport stamped at Tomboctou (aka “Tim-buk-too”). To a person, they were utterly in a fog concerning their own security…it never entered their heads that they were putting themselves into dangerous situations. Boggled my mind at the time.
I really wanted to go to Mali at one time. I buy a lot of the Tuareg art and content myself with that.
I have been to Europe a couple of times and to Mexico. There is no way I would consider traveling to either place now.
Same people who believe it’s ok to visit North Korea? 😐
Forget terrorist – Ebola is enough to keep me away. Too close to the ‘hot zones’ for me.
A husband of a friend of my mother-in-law went on a trip to Africa, came back and died of a disease he caught there. I wil visit Africa by making a trip to the zoo.
… a trip to the zoo or Chicago.
Darn Christians always ruining everything with their religion of violence and….oh, wait, it’s just the “religion of peace” again. Nothing to see here, move on.
Gee, that pool in Mali looks pretty much like any other hotel/resort pool area you can find right HERE IN THE GOOD OLE USA.
Minus Allahu Akhbar as an added bonus!
I find it difficult to understand why people visit the countries where muslims abide, and yet they spend a fortune to go and here is a case where many may have been killed or females raped. Again, stupid cannot be be cured. I have suggested to many stay away from any country in the EU, Africa, the ME countries, etc., unless you have a death wish. How many visit these countries but have not visited the very beautiful parts of America? Unfortunately, a great many, and where did they get the big money to go to these places also amazes me. Credit cards, second mortgage on their home, etc.
Only America for us-unless there’s a way to get to Eastern Europe without going through England or Germany.
And add France to your/our list.
Thanks forgot. I hated Orly Airport even before all the craziness. CdG was nice, good makeup store there. There was another small one I think that I landed in my first time there and that was OK. France is my mom’s favorite country in Europe and I liked it too. It’s all so insane.
You can fly direct to Budapest from Toronto. There may be other ways
Thanks Kath! We’re in LA…but wouldn’t mind Toronto. Hopefully the central and eastern European countries will start getting a lot tourism.
I think the EU has flipped out about the Visegrad group refusing to take migrants. I read on the Donald reddit they gave Poland a 24-hour deadline to start taking them. Uh, who does that remind you of–1939? Anyone? Bueller?
Tyrants believe they are always right and the people know nothing. So who do we support when Nato attacks Nato? I know who I would support and it wouldn’t be the the pushers of cultural suicide.
I would advise for people who wants to travel to visit Democratic Republic of Georgia and Republic of Armenia…Those 2 countries used to be part of USSR, have very rich and very old history, much older then Russia…For people, who don’t know, look it up.
Gee, another removal of my blog. It amazes me that so many will spend big money to go to any EU country, Africa, or the ME and then maybe wind up injured or dead. Also, where did they get the big bucks to travel to these resorts: lots of credit cards, second mortgage on home? I have suggested to friends that no one should go to any of these areas, and why my spouse does not want to visit his home country Germany because of all that has and is happening there.
Busy day…..
Growing Growing Growing…
Good thing!! Imo
MAGA 🇺🇸🇺🇸
It is part of the elitist snobbery that has overtaken our culture. American is not exceptional, we are taught, therefore why would we want to see America? Besides, how can we impress our friends at the Rotary club or the PTA if we aren’t droning on about our travels to exotic ports of call? Who is going to be impressed by your trip to Galveston, Texas or Door County Wisconsin? SMH.
If I ever go looking for my heart’s desire again, I won’t look any further than my own backyard. Because if it isn’t there… than I never really lost it to begin with.
Dorothy Gale
“The Wizard of Oz”
See the USA in your Chevrolet!
Worked back when…
Come to think of it we did!
Took a month and drove from New York to California by a northern route and home by a southern route the summer after my Freshman year of college. Mom had just had cancer, radiation and Chemo so it was sort of a now or never for my parents.
I plotted a course of one day of driving and then sights to see the next day so Mom was not taxed. We drove a Chevy Bel Air and towed a tent trailer.
It was a great trip and I would love to do it again.
Route 66 is making a comeback…towns along the way are being revitalized by a steady increase of tourists…unfortunately they are mostly Japanese tourists and other out of country vacationers doing it.
This is a perfect comment. Thank you. Don’t you wonder why the lefty liberals hate this country so much? They must have hated their childhood, their adulthood, their families…to hate so much of this country. And us.
They need a reminder from Dorothy and the Scarecrow about home being where the heart is.
I love that, TY!
Yep….been to Galveston for vacation several times, in the last years. Will be so glad when our Navy family leaves Calif. There’s a foreign country for you! But then, they’re stationed way down by the border. No travel for us except, in the USA.
Are they in Coronado? That used to be wonderful.
I’ve never been to Galveston, but I’ve always wanted to go. Maybe some day!
I would love to go to Galveston!
So many places here in the US-South Dakota is high up on our list, we want to see Mt. Rushmore and Wounded Knee as well as the Badlands. South Carolina is always great. MI. Al, Gulf Coast side of FLA…so much.
If you come to MI, must see places are Mackinac island, sleeping bear dunes, taquanemum falls in the UP, greenfield village and Henry ford museum, and any of our 11000 inland lakes.
Well Ramadan doesn’t end until June 24, 2017. So… with Ramadan being the Islamic observance, where Muslims get religious: fast, pray, read the Quran & go out & murder kufir .. unbelievers, to please their blood thirsty god.
I hate the Liberals & the Left’s lies about “moderate Islam/Muslims” there simply is no such thing in Islam. Moderate Muslims, are simply apostates, according to the Quran.
And we’ve all know how Muslims love other apostate Muslims. But then, love is a four letter word spelled, F**K, HATE, & RAPE, in Islam.
To the knowledgeable, Islam is the Quran & the Quran is Islam. Why we in the West refuse to see the truth, of the mandated Quranic violence, destruction & the bloody murder of innocent ppl is an absolute mystery to me; & shows the insanity of the “Left”.
Those who say NO, are simply delusional & nothing more than duped ppl; who will be victims eventually.
You hear everywhere and always: “Islamic extremism”, but it is not. It is Islamic FUNDAMENTALISM. A fair reading of the Koran is : “Tax, inslave or kill the infidel, especially the Christian.
Never say “Islamic EXTREMISM” again.
I would really love to see Timbuktoo, but with Al-Quada in charge of the northern reaches of Mali and the Tuaregs roaming around (seriously scary mohammedans), I wouldn’t feel safe without a battle group.
But here are some photos of that fabled city: https://www.tripadvisor.com/LocationPhotos-g304007-w2-Timbuktu_Tombouctou_Region.html#23680925
https://www.google.com/imgres?imgurl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.africa.com%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2016%2F02%2FTimbuktu-1.jpg&imgrefurl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.africa.com%2Ftimbuktu-travel-and-tourism%2F&docid=aDy_BBKbSTCNkM&tbnid=HDAOyJZYjJcJNM%3A&vet=10ahUKEwihxIiSncjUAhXEPCYKHdCkDKMQMwhCKAgwCA..i&w=600&h=400&client=safari&bih=762&biw=1199&q=Timbuktu&ved=0ahUKEwihxIiSncjUAhXEPCYKHdCkDKMQMwhCKAgwCA&iact=mrc&uact=8
Those mosques are amazing. BF and I saw a picture of them replastering them with mud adobe. All the villages compete to see who can do the most replastering. The little kids climb up on the walls like monkeys!
Just Islam being Islam for centuries.
Yesterday in Bogota:
Two days ago – 23 killed in Somalia: http://www.foxnews.com/world/2017/06/15/somalia-restaurant-attack-death-toll-rises-to-31-as-siege-ends.html
Ramadan day 23 – 133 attacks – 1263 kills
Last 30 days: http://www.thereligionofpeace.com/attacks/attacks.aspx?Yr=Last30
Islamists have committed 31,034 deadly terrorist attacks since 9/11/01 – average of 5-6 per day!!!
When will people take warnings seriously?!
IMHO
America has become (present company excluded of course 😊) a society living their lives vicariously and from afar through the MSM , Hollywood, and personal devices. Never imagining anything will “Actually happen” to them!
“We” (collectively) slow down and gauk at traffic accidents, watch others win the prize, and standby or rush to film terrible and sometimes unspeakable things happening around us.
In Hollywood, there is almost always a happy ending. No consequences. No reflection. No critical thinking.
“We literally let “NOW” slip past us, dreaming of a better tomorrow.
One of my favs..
“Size the time, Meribor. Live now!
Make now, always, the most precious time.
Now, will never come again.
Capt. Picard to daughter, Meribor.
Star Trek TNG
“The Inner Light” (1992)
Happy Fathers Day to ALL 🇺🇸
Sieze.. dang it..
This sh!t has got to stop…
The BIG Picture is that AQIM (al-Qaeda Islamic Maghreb) needs money. Egypt’s President al-Sisi and the united arab coalition put together by President Trump, al-Sisi, King Abdullah and King Salman, have cut off funds for North African terrorism support between ISIS, al-Qaeda in Arabian Peninsular (AQIP), and AQIM through their unified action against Qatar.
All Islamic terror funding is coordinated by The Muslim Brotherhood. The big financial squeeze is on.
AQIM needs money. They see the election of Emmanuel Macron (France) as a source of funds through ransom payments. France is viewed, by terror networks, as weak and vulnerable now.
That’s the larger purpose of the attack in Mali. Gain hostages, specifically French and EU western hostages, and Macron and the EU will pay.
Weakness breeds exploitation.
“the big squeeze is on…”.
Yeah, baby. Bring it on!!
…and extreme violence, they believe, hastens the return of the so-called “mahdi”.
Thank you, Sundance.
Makes sense, but sometimes God loves fools-see below.
Come to NZ instead. We’re nice here and there is lots of beautiful scenery. Cheers mates….
And no venomous snakes…right?
Hello from good old New York 😁
Fabulous that the Treehouse reaches all corners of the world 🌎
I would come back in a heartbeat! Best trip ever, and hope to get back again!
I wanna go!
I would advise for people who wants to travel to visit Democratic Republic of Georgia and Republic of Armenia…Those 2 countries used to be part of USSR, have very rich and very old history, much older then Russia…For people, who don’t know, look it up.
We watch the Royal Albatross live feed from Dunedin. The baby albatross is getting huge.
The countryside is very beautiful. Wish I could visit. .
I’ll second that!! Been there 5 times. Lived on the South Island for 6mos. The Kiwi’s are wonderful people, and the scenery…….well, there are no proper words. Cheers Lisa.
US coalition shoots down Syrian AF jet attacking ISIS south of Raqqa.
This is the area in which the SAA is operating on the ground. TheKurds are West, North and East of Raqqa.
The Syrian Command reacts to losing their plane and pilot.\:
Statement issued by the Syrian General Command of the Army and Armed Forces
The International Alliance (IAAF) this afternoon called for the targeting of one of our fighter jets in the Rusafa area in the southern Rifqa district while carrying out a combat mission against an organization calling on the terrorist in the area, which led to the plane crash and the loss of the pilot.
This blatant attack confirms beyond doubt the reality of the US position supporting terrorism, which aims to try to influence the ability of the Syrian Arab army the only effective force with its allies that exercise their legitimate right to fight terrorism throughout the territory of the homeland, especially as this attack comes at a time that achieves In which the Syrian Arab Army and its allies made clear progress in fighting the organization calling on the terrorist who is being defeated in the Syrian desert on more than one direction.
It also affirms the existing coordination between the United States of America and the organization of the terrorist advocate, and exposes the malicious intentions of the United States of America in the management and investment of terrorism to achieve its objectives in passing the American Zionist project in the region.
The General Command of the Army and the Armed Forces, warning of the serious consequences of this blatant attack on counterterrorism efforts, affirms that such attacks will not discourage them from their determination and determination to continue the war against the terrorist organizations and groups associated with them and restore security and stability to all the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic.
Damascus, 18 June 2017
General Command of the Army and Armed Forces
Freelance Journalist Alaa Ebrahim reports the aircraft was engaging a fleeing ISIS convoy…
Which comes just days after US military reported watched as ISIS escaped from Raqqa.
Unfortunately your pro-Putin propaganda fails easily on this one. However, I do notice your apoplectic hand-wringing need to hijack a thread that has nothing to do with Syria. Your propaganda game is slipping.
The Syrian fighter bomber was specifically dropping bombs on U.S. forces. So we, the U.S.A., shot it down.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Did the Syrian plane bomb US forces or on the “Syrian Democratic Forces” (whoever they are) ?
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/middle-east/syria-war-latest-us-shoots-down-regime-assad-fighter-jet-bombed-attacked-coalition-sdf-isis-raqqa-a7796511.html
LikeLike
Thank You, SD.
With respect…
The retired Marine General made it quite clear: In a war, you have to kill more of them faster than they can kill you. The will to do that has not materialized in our country or our society. Burying terrorists with pork parts would be a step in the right direction. The question is how do you convince an enemy that to mess with you is fatal both physically and spiritually?
Not to victim blame, but why are people vacationing at these places at this time in first place?
Because they believe it is the religion of peace.
Stupidity, blindness?
Or perhaps they feel impervious to terrorism?
Either way, it is woefully ignorant.
Sure, perhaps they believed they could hug it out.
😐
They are Leftists in search of Darwin Awards.
Exactly. You can’t fix stupid.
Because they want to experience the culture. I guess they got more than they bargained for.
“It can’t happen to me” mentality.
I fear this will, all too soon, not be the case for many, many more people.
Eradicate this demonic cancer…
They have more money than brains.
To be fair, Americans vacation in Latin America a lot, including poor, crime-riddled countries like Guatemala or Nicaragua, which I can’t understand.
Trust me, I was freaking out when my mom and stepdad were in Peurto Rico for vacatio during the Zika Virus thing as well.
Someone named Otto will be boarding a flight to Mali as we speak.
He will be amazed when someone shoots him because he’s an American.
America is so vast. My bucket list is to see every state and every historic American site. That’s a lot of vacationing. I’m booked, no foreign travel necessary.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sacre bleu! Round up the usual suspects
