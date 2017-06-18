Ongoing – Terrorist Attack Against Western Resort in Mali…

Ten days ago the U.S. State Department and the U.S. Embassy in Mali warned every American to avoid any travel to Mali and specifically to avoid any resort, hotel or venue without high security: “Avoid vulnerable locations with poor security measures in place, including hotels, restaurants, and churches.”

The U.S. State Department specifically warned of al-Qaeda (AQIM) attacks and kidnapping: “In the border regions shared by Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso, extremist groups and linked criminal networks have targeted Westerners for kidnapping.”

Today, a holiday resort in Mali popular with Western tourists has been stormed by gunmen, with hostages taken.

(Via Daily Mail) […] Shots were heard by local residents near Le Campement Kangaba, to the eastern edge of the Malian capital Bamako, with plumes of smoke also seen billowing into the air.

Malian troops and soldiers from France’s Bakhane regional counter-terrorist force were surrounding the site, a resort boasting accommodation in hut-style rooms, as well as restaurants and swimming pools. Officials have said it is believed that the attack was carried out by jihadists, but it is not yet known if there were any casualties, although it is feared there may be multiple civilian deaths. (read more)

