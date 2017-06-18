Another Attack in London – Rented Vehicle Plows Into Pedestrians, Finsbury Park…

Another possible terrorist attack in North London as a large rented van has intentionally driven into a crowd of people in Finsbury Park, London on Seven Sisters road. The incident happened in front of a very well known mosque (Finsbury Park Mosque) where extremist cleric Abu Hamza was expelled earlier.

Multiple extremist clerics are identified with the Finsbury Park Mosque. The incident took place around midnight local time.

Initial reports of multiple people hit by the vehicle. The Daily Mail reports: Several people were reportedly hurt after the van ploughed into a crowd on Seven Sisters Road near Finsbury Park Mosque. Eyewitnesses reported seeing bystanders wrestle the suspect to the floor and pin him down until officers arrived.

Twitter users claimed the victims were Muslims leaving late-night prayers being observed for the month of Ramadan.

A Metropolitan Police helicopter was seen circling overhead as photographs posted on social media showed a huge response from the emergency services. Dozens of police cars and vans cordoned off a large area of the normally bustling thoroughfare as stunned locals gathered at the scene.

More images on Twitter appeared to show a clean-shaven white man with black hair being detained by police officers behind a van, surrounded by a group of shouting onlookers. The incident follows two terrorist attacks in a matter of weeks at Westminster and London Bridge. (continue reading)

Here’s a picture of the van:

One person arrested, multiple people have been injured after a van struck pedestrians in the Finsbury Park, London. pic.twitter.com/YmX4psUS95 — Tennessee (@TEN_GOP) June 19, 2017

Police: 1 arrested after van strikes pedestrians in London causing "a number of casualties" https://t.co/aXGb5zleO4 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 19, 2017

