Another Attack in London – Rented Vehicle Plows Into Pedestrians, Finsbury Park…

Another possible terrorist attack in North London as a large rented van has intentionally driven into a crowd of people in Finsbury Park, London on Seven Sisters road. The incident happened in front of a very well known mosque (Finsbury Park Mosque) where extremist cleric Abu Hamza was expelled earlier.
Multiple extremist clerics are identified with the Finsbury Park Mosque. The incident took place around midnight local time.
Initial reports of multiple people hit by the vehicle. The Daily Mail reports: Several people were reportedly hurt after the van ploughed into a crowd on Seven Sisters Road near Finsbury Park Mosque. Eyewitnesses reported seeing bystanders wrestle the suspect to the floor and pin him down until officers arrived.
Twitter users claimed the victims were Muslims leaving late-night prayers being observed for the month of Ramadan.
A Metropolitan Police helicopter was seen circling overhead as photographs posted on social media showed a huge response from the emergency services. Dozens of police cars and vans cordoned off a large area of the normally bustling thoroughfare as stunned locals gathered at the scene.
More images on Twitter appeared to show a clean-shaven white man with black hair being detained by police officers behind a van, surrounded by a group of shouting onlookers. The incident follows two terrorist attacks in a matter of weeks at Westminster and London Bridge. (continue reading)
Here’s a picture of the van:
Best foreign policy ever. Accept immigrants and migrants from the places you’re bombing.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Well, at least in this instant they are killing themselves which is not a bad thing. Muslims just don’t care about anything but murdering their own as well as everybody else.
LikeLike
The only good infidel is a dead infidel.
LikeLike
I see the narrative has already started that they’re “white”(DM) implying British extremists. So either the Brits are finally starting to push back bc they know the govt will see them all killed before they’ll step in and protect them, the paper is typical fake news lies, this is a false flag to push back against the nationalist movement by framing white Brit nationalists, it’s some kind of criminal enterprise set up to look like terrorism, or it’s sectarian violence.
Anyway you look at it though, it could have been avoided by never bringing an incompatible violent culture into Britain.
The reports of the old man fainting and then them running over people reads like a set up to me. Reports of a gun in the car don’t sound like ethnic Brits to me either.
While I’m at it, I’m also suspicious of the “wildfire” in Portugal that killed 50+ especially after the ISIS calls for arson attacks.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Muslim on Muslim TERRIORIST act will blow the narriative out of the water. Most Tweet are saying white terriorist retaliated against innocent muslims.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep, that’s the narrative being staged at the moment. White man’s retribution for Muslim terror attacks.
LikeLiked by 4 people
So what? Keep Calm and Carry On. Maybe some Brits are upset…….get used to it.
Isn’t that what the British government has been telling their people? Same rules apply.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tit for tat would be ok with me.
LikeLike
The “Greatest rationale to become Leftie is immunity from rules they impose on rest of us. The sanctioning of the double standard & hypocrisy.” – Twitter, February 17, 2012
Andrew Breitbart
LikeLiked by 2 people
White hispanic muslim…….
LikeLike
Nope Muslims actually are the most common Islamic terrorist target.
http://www.thereligionofpeace.com/attacks/attacks.aspx?Yr=2017
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, let’s all agree that this guy couldn’t be a white non-Mooslim. The lefties do it all the time. We can play that game.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Will go with the ‘Muslim family argument’ until further clarification.
“Get used to it.” ~ London Mayor Khan
LikeLiked by 2 people
“In order to create the perception that the minority is the majority and the majority is not just the minority, but a bad, racist, homophobic, all those buzzwords that they learned in the freshman orientation class at Wesleyan, are used as weapons to try to destroy you and intimidate you to not speak up and to speak your mind.”
Andrew Breitbart
LikeLiked by 1 person
British imams have been telling their congregations to prepare for open sectarian warfare on the streets of England. We should take them at their word.
LikeLike
Part and parcel of life in London.
LikeLike
I am seeing that everywhere too but that video doesn’t look like an ethnic Brit to me – or is that just me?
LikeLike
DailyMail is reporting the arrest of “a clean-shaven white male” at the scene
Got that ID quick. didn’t we?
(And no, I am not assuming this is proof of a retaliatory, anti-Muslim attack.)
LikeLiked by 6 people
Plenty of white male jihadists. And becoming clean-shaven takes only a few moments.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sounds like a convert. They go straight to mad rad.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If he is a convert, why would he target Muslims? A Muslim convert would target infidels, or, maybe, moderate Muslims.
LikeLiked by 1 person
At the extreme end of Islam, almost ANYBODY can be a target. Even another radical Islamic group.
I’m just saying this after the experience here in America. Many of the MSM-hidden Muslims committing violence have been black, white or Hispanic converts who take Muslim names and sign on with radicals as the escalate to stronger and stronger fixes of Islam. There are also interesting studies of how the radicals tend to watch for and recruit from new converts, who are very susceptible to their spiel, unlike long-time Muslims.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Coulter’s Law in effect.
LikeLike
Another Bernie Sanders campaign volunteer….
LikeLiked by 6 people
Did he have a list? sarc…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Speculation on who is responsible = muddying the waters. Clever tactic, if that was deliberate.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Smells like a false flag, doesn’t it? But you can guess which direction the London government and police will try to push it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Muslims attack Muslims even more than they attack infidels:
http://www.thereligionofpeace.com/attacks/attacks.aspx?Yr=2017
LikeLiked by 4 people
The suspect arrested by the police:
LikeLiked by 3 people
He certainly looks ME to me.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Me too.
LikeLike
Me too. I can see his Syrian passport sticking out of his pocket. And you can tell by his posture that he refuses to eat pork.
LikeLike
Earring?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is that the actual van that was used? I see no damage, no dents. Seems odd hmmmm…
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 12 people
Lol, that’s cute😉
LikeLiked by 3 people
When poisonous snakes and/or islamo-fascist cowardly subhumans are invited into one’s house and/or country, it should come as no surprise to anyone when the hosts gets bit.
LikeLiked by 4 people
To paraphrase, this guy on fox right now is saying no one in the west is used to the frequency of attacks but get used to it because we cant do anything and still maintain freedom.
Wtf?
You know who they are if youve been tracking them on the terror list! Time to rouhnd up and “encourage ” deportation to their COO.
LikeLiked by 5 people
And, it’s about time for any “refugee” who goes back to the country they supposedly were fleeing from, to not be let back into Britain.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We haven’t maintained freedom. Look at the TSA.
Look at the mother of twins who couldn’t have her stroller with her on a plane because Muslims attacked the World Trade Center.
We can’t do anything, but our government can record all our phone calls and share our tax returns with anybody and monitor our bank accounts and take away any money larger than a $100 bill and do anything they want because “safety”.
The only people who can’t have their rights and freedoms curtailed in America are foreigners.
LikeLiked by 11 people
^^^THIS^^^
LikeLiked by 3 people
It must have slipped the speaker’s mind we’re all being spied on b/c our government(s) used muslims as an excuse to start doing it on an unimaginable scale, therefore, … what freedom?!
LikeLiked by 6 people
^^^AND THIS^^^
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fox didnt say who it was but he sounded like a nasally,weak, American liberal millenial. Say that 10x fast. I dont want to write off Britain like France yet, but come the heck on. Get your priorities in gear.
I think very strongly our POTUS knows they arent up to snuff. Something about his demeanor with the last attack seemed resigned.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That was Mike Baker, former CIA covert operative. So comforting to know that is how many, probably most, CIA people feel about it. WTF, indeed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mike’s business is to give security advice to corporations. He’s part of the permanent IC.
Looks very retired from CIA. Don’t bet on it. He fronts cover entities. They hardly ever retire.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Young voice then because he gave me the worst impression from what I heard.
LikeLike
Just passing it along… At a friend’s house/cnn in the background. They said Abu Hamsa used to preach at a mosque near the accident(2 in close proximity). A woman on the phone gave first hand account but I couldn’t make out what she said.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I decided to do some research about the U.K. policy around allowing jihadist back into their country after fighting in Syria and Iraq. Here is what I have found:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2014/sep/06/richard-barrett-mi6-isis-counter-terrorism
From the article linked above:
Britain should encourage jihadis fighting in Syria and Iraq to “come home”, the former global counter-terrorism director of MI6 has said.
However, Richard Barrett, a former counter-terrorism chief at MI5 and MI6, said repentant fighters needed “to know that there is a place for them back at home”.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2730602/The-homegrown-jihadists-fighting-ISIS-How-one-four-foreigners-signed-Islamic-State-British-half-ALREADY-UK.html
From the article linked above:
The homegrown jihadists fighting for ISIS: How one in four foreigners who have signed up for Islamic State is British – and how half of them are ALREADY back in the UK
500 of the 2,000 estimated foreign ISIS fighters are believed to be British
MP believes that figures are ‘nonsense’ and figure closer to 2,000 Britons
Majority are flying to Istanbul then catching a bus over the Syrian border
Government reveals that only 23 passports have been seized this year
More British Muslims fighting for ISIS than serving in the British Army
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
When seconds count…
LikeLike
The cycle starts again…I cannot take another one…
LikeLike
Mayor Khan has prepared these responses:
If Muslim terrorist: Get used to it, life in the big city. Carry on.
If supremacist: Intolerable! We will not be held hostage to this hate. All possible security measures will be taken!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Those aren’t the only two options. It could be the father of a Manchester bombing child. That person is neither Islamist nor supremacist. It could be a drunk. Ditto.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wasn’t going to post this again, but oh well its one of the easiest tweet photos of mine to find since I keep posting every time the cycle starts again, and again and again.
LikeLiked by 10 people
At this increasing frequency, it just needs to be up daily…
If the PM comes out and rehashes the same tired platitudes Im going to hit the tv.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m like you that is why I am staying away from the news…I can’t afford a new TV
LikeLike
My first thought “hey muzzies, payback is a beeyotch”… eh
LikeLike
“The incident happened in front of a very well known mosque (Finsbury Park Mosque) where extremist cleric Abu Hamza was expelled earlier.”
Just my humble opinion, but followers of cleric Abu Hamza could be upset with him being expelled from the mosque. This is exactly the type of behavior that keeps the “moderate” muslims in line. If they complain about excessive violence, then that violence is turned against them, until they shut up and go along. I’m assuming, of course, that the person in the car is one of Abu Hamza’s followers.
LikeLike
The spin is getting ugly. Saw a Tweet that the guy is Sam Hyde, white nationalist. Another Tweet said he is a white Christian. Nothing to substantial the Tweets, but for sure sent to stir the pot.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“for sure sent to stir the pot” And you are sure of this based on what evidence? Could it be that someone who knows him saw the image of the perp getting arrested and correctly identified the fool? How long are we going to stick with the story that this fool has to be a Mooslim?
LikeLike
Treepers know Sam Hyde is a hoax name attributed to Terrorists attack.
LikeLike
It pays to be an islamic terrorist from Britain. Britain will literally reward you for being a terrorist.
They’ve paid out millions from their taxpayers in support of terrorism.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/02/22/british-former-guantanamo-bay-detainee-received-share-20m-payout/
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
So he’s a hero, then.
LikeLike
“Ramadan ramavan”
LikeLike
This tweet says there were marches earlier today??
https://mobile.twitter.com/StockMonsterUSA/status/876597134560182272
LikeLike