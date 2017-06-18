Another Attack in London – Rented Vehicle Plows Into Pedestrians, Finsbury Park…

Posted on June 18, 2017 by

Another possible terrorist attack in North London as a large rented van has intentionally driven into a crowd of people in Finsbury Park, London on Seven Sisters road. The incident happened in front of a very well known mosque (Finsbury Park Mosque) where extremist cleric Abu Hamza was expelled earlier.

Multiple extremist clerics are identified with the Finsbury Park Mosque. The incident took place around midnight local time.

Initial reports of multiple people hit by the vehicle.  The Daily Mail reports: Several people were reportedly hurt after the van ploughed into a crowd on Seven Sisters Road near Finsbury Park Mosque. Eyewitnesses reported seeing bystanders wrestle the suspect to the floor and pin him down until officers arrived.

Twitter users claimed the victims were Muslims leaving late-night prayers being observed for the month of Ramadan.

A Metropolitan Police helicopter was seen circling overhead as photographs posted on social media showed a huge response from the emergency services. Dozens of police cars and vans cordoned off a large area of the normally bustling thoroughfare as stunned locals gathered at the scene.

More images on Twitter appeared to show a clean-shaven white man with black hair being detained by police officers behind a van, surrounded by a group of shouting onlookers. The incident follows two terrorist attacks in a matter of weeks at Westminster and London Bridge. (continue reading)

Here’s a picture of the van:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Cultural Marxism, Death Threats, European Union, Islam, Jihad, media bias, Police action, Terrorist Attacks, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

68 Responses to Another Attack in London – Rented Vehicle Plows Into Pedestrians, Finsbury Park…

  1. Sharon Rogers Goodson says:
    June 18, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    Best foreign policy ever. Accept immigrants and migrants from the places you’re bombing.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  2. carrie2 says:
    June 18, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    Well, at least in this instant they are killing themselves which is not a bad thing. Muslims just don’t care about anything but murdering their own as well as everybody else.

    Like

    Reply
    • Larry Bucar says:
      June 18, 2017 at 9:18 pm

      The only good infidel is a dead infidel.

      Like

      Reply
    • Jimmy Jack says:
      June 18, 2017 at 10:38 pm

      I see the narrative has already started that they’re “white”(DM) implying British extremists. So either the Brits are finally starting to push back bc they know the govt will see them all killed before they’ll step in and protect them, the paper is typical fake news lies, this is a false flag to push back against the nationalist movement by framing white Brit nationalists, it’s some kind of criminal enterprise set up to look like terrorism, or it’s sectarian violence.

      Anyway you look at it though, it could have been avoided by never bringing an incompatible violent culture into Britain.

      The reports of the old man fainting and then them running over people reads like a set up to me. Reports of a gun in the car don’t sound like ethnic Brits to me either.

      While I’m at it, I’m also suspicious of the “wildfire” in Portugal that killed 50+ especially after the ISIS calls for arson attacks.

      Like

      Reply
  3. sundance says:
    June 18, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    Like

    Reply
  4. justme928 says:
    June 18, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    Muslim on Muslim TERRIORIST act will blow the narriative out of the water. Most Tweet are saying white terriorist retaliated against innocent muslims.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. keeler says:
    June 18, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    DailyMail is reporting the arrest of “a clean-shaven white male” at the scene

    Got that ID quick. didn’t we?

    (And no, I am not assuming this is proof of a retaliatory, anti-Muslim attack.)

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • MaryfromMarin says:
      June 18, 2017 at 9:25 pm

      Plenty of white male jihadists. And becoming clean-shaven takes only a few moments.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      June 18, 2017 at 9:40 pm

      Sounds like a convert. They go straight to mad rad.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Anne says:
        June 18, 2017 at 10:12 pm

        If he is a convert, why would he target Muslims? A Muslim convert would target infidels, or, maybe, moderate Muslims.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • wolfmoon1776 says:
          June 18, 2017 at 10:24 pm

          At the extreme end of Islam, almost ANYBODY can be a target. Even another radical Islamic group.

          I’m just saying this after the experience here in America. Many of the MSM-hidden Muslims committing violence have been black, white or Hispanic converts who take Muslim names and sign on with radicals as the escalate to stronger and stronger fixes of Islam. There are also interesting studies of how the radicals tend to watch for and recruit from new converts, who are very susceptible to their spiel, unlike long-time Muslims.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
    • Jimmy Jack says:
      June 18, 2017 at 10:42 pm

      Coulter’s Law in effect.

      Like

      Reply
  6. John says:
    June 18, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    Another Bernie Sanders campaign volunteer….

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  7. MaryfromMarin says:
    June 18, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    Speculation on who is responsible = muddying the waters. Clever tactic, if that was deliberate.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. bofh says:
    June 18, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    Smells like a false flag, doesn’t it? But you can guess which direction the London government and police will try to push it.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. georgiafl says:
    June 18, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    Muslims attack Muslims even more than they attack infidels:

    http://www.thereligionofpeace.com/attacks/attacks.aspx?Yr=2017

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. Anne says:
    June 18, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    The suspect arrested by the police:

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. Sammy Spicer says:
    June 18, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    Is that the actual van that was used? I see no damage, no dents. Seems odd hmmmm…

    Like

    Reply
  12. Nationalist says:
    June 18, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  13. Crawler says:
    June 18, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    When poisonous snakes and/or islamo-fascist cowardly subhumans are invited into one’s house and/or country, it should come as no surprise to anyone when the hosts gets bit.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  14. Gil says:
    June 18, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    To paraphrase, this guy on fox right now is saying no one in the west is used to the frequency of attacks but get used to it because we cant do anything and still maintain freedom.
    Wtf?
    You know who they are if youve been tracking them on the terror list! Time to rouhnd up and “encourage ” deportation to their COO.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • auscitizenmom says:
      June 18, 2017 at 9:44 pm

      And, it’s about time for any “refugee” who goes back to the country they supposedly were fleeing from, to not be let back into Britain.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Bendix says:
      June 18, 2017 at 9:51 pm

      We haven’t maintained freedom. Look at the TSA.
      Look at the mother of twins who couldn’t have her stroller with her on a plane because Muslims attacked the World Trade Center.
      We can’t do anything, but our government can record all our phone calls and share our tax returns with anybody and monitor our bank accounts and take away any money larger than a $100 bill and do anything they want because “safety”.
      The only people who can’t have their rights and freedoms curtailed in America are foreigners.

      Liked by 11 people

      Reply
    • woohoowee says:
      June 18, 2017 at 9:52 pm

      It must have slipped the speaker’s mind we’re all being spied on b/c our government(s) used muslims as an excuse to start doing it on an unimaginable scale, therefore, … what freedom?!

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • Carolina Girl says:
      June 18, 2017 at 10:02 pm

      That was Mike Baker, former CIA covert operative. So comforting to know that is how many, probably most, CIA people feel about it. WTF, indeed.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Bull Durham says:
        June 18, 2017 at 10:06 pm

        Mike’s business is to give security advice to corporations. He’s part of the permanent IC.
        Looks very retired from CIA. Don’t bet on it. He fronts cover entities. They hardly ever retire.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  15. tuskyou says:
    June 18, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    Just passing it along… At a friend’s house/cnn in the background. They said Abu Hamsa used to preach at a mosque near the accident(2 in close proximity). A woman on the phone gave first hand account but I couldn’t make out what she said.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. fleporeblog says:
    June 18, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    I decided to do some research about the U.K. policy around allowing jihadist back into their country after fighting in Syria and Iraq. Here is what I have found:

    https://www.theguardian.com/world/2014/sep/06/richard-barrett-mi6-isis-counter-terrorism

    From the article linked above:

    Britain should encourage jihadis fighting in Syria and Iraq to “come home”, the former global counter-terrorism director of MI6 has said.

    However, Richard Barrett, a former counter-terrorism chief at MI5 and MI6, said repentant fighters needed “to know that there is a place for them back at home”.

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2730602/The-homegrown-jihadists-fighting-ISIS-How-one-four-foreigners-signed-Islamic-State-British-half-ALREADY-UK.html

    From the article linked above:

    The homegrown jihadists fighting for ISIS: How one in four foreigners who have signed up for Islamic State is British – and how half of them are ALREADY back in the UK

    500 of the 2,000 estimated foreign ISIS fighters are believed to be British
    MP believes that figures are ‘nonsense’ and figure closer to 2,000 Britons
    Majority are flying to Istanbul then catching a bus over the Syrian border
    Government reveals that only 23 passports have been seized this year
    More British Muslims fighting for ISIS than serving in the British Army

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  17. sundance says:
    June 18, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. kinthenorthwest says:
    June 18, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    The cycle starts again…I cannot take another one…

    Like

    Reply
  19. emet says:
    June 18, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    Mayor Khan has prepared these responses:
    If Muslim terrorist: Get used to it, life in the big city. Carry on.

    If supremacist: Intolerable! We will not be held hostage to this hate. All possible security measures will be taken!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Shadrach says:
      June 18, 2017 at 10:05 pm

      Those aren’t the only two options. It could be the father of a Manchester bombing child. That person is neither Islamist nor supremacist. It could be a drunk. Ditto.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  20. kinthenorthwest says:
    June 18, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    Wasn’t going to post this again, but oh well its one of the easiest tweet photos of mine to find since I keep posting every time the cycle starts again, and again and again.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  21. lisaginnz says:
    June 18, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    My first thought “hey muzzies, payback is a beeyotch”… eh

    Like

    Reply
  22. Janice The American Elder says:
    June 18, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    “The incident happened in front of a very well known mosque (Finsbury Park Mosque) where extremist cleric Abu Hamza was expelled earlier.”

    Just my humble opinion, but followers of cleric Abu Hamza could be upset with him being expelled from the mosque. This is exactly the type of behavior that keeps the “moderate” muslims in line. If they complain about excessive violence, then that violence is turned against them, until they shut up and go along. I’m assuming, of course, that the person in the car is one of Abu Hamza’s followers.

    Like

    Reply
  23. justme928 says:
    June 18, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    The spin is getting ugly. Saw a Tweet that the guy is Sam Hyde, white nationalist. Another Tweet said he is a white Christian. Nothing to substantial the Tweets, but for sure sent to stir the pot.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Don Monfort says:
      June 18, 2017 at 10:26 pm

      “for sure sent to stir the pot” And you are sure of this based on what evidence? Could it be that someone who knows him saw the image of the perp getting arrested and correctly identified the fool? How long are we going to stick with the story that this fool has to be a Mooslim?

      Like

      Reply
    • WrightorWrongAl says:
      June 18, 2017 at 10:40 pm

      Treepers know Sam Hyde is a hoax name attributed to Terrorists attack.

      Like

      Reply
  24. mopar2016 says:
    June 18, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    It pays to be an islamic terrorist from Britain. Britain will literally reward you for being a terrorist.
    They’ve paid out millions from their taxpayers in support of terrorism.

    http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/02/22/british-former-guantanamo-bay-detainee-received-share-20m-payout/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. Anne says:
    June 18, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. Dazza says:
    June 18, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    “Ramadan ramavan”

    Like

    Reply
  27. tuskyou says:
    June 18, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    This tweet says there were marches earlier today??
    https://mobile.twitter.com/StockMonsterUSA/status/876597134560182272

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s