Amazon Purchases Whole Foods For $13.7 Billion (Cash)…

The business world is buzzing over Amazon’s $13.7 billion purchase of Whole Foods. CTH has received requests for opinion. Amazon stockholders may not like the perspective.
(Via CNN Money) The online retail giant announced Friday that is buying organic grocery chain Whole Foods (WFM) for $13.7 billion in cash. The deal values Whole Foods at $42 a share, 27% higher than where the stock was trading Thursday.
Amazon (AMZN, Tech30) said Whole Foods stores will continue operating under that name as a separate unit of the company. Whole Foods CEO John Mackey will stay on to lead Whole Foods, which will keep its headquarters in Austin, Texas. (link)
Here’s my review. Firstly, Whole Foods was available for purchase because Whole Foods business model was limited; and like the progressively minded organization they are – they allowed their Birkenstocks to travel beyond their limits, which always leads to failure.
In the PC corporate world ‘pending failures’ are called “challenges“, or “opportunities” if you don’t want to get kicked out of the boardroom.
Whole Foods is a high-priced (nicknamed “Whole Paycheck” for a reason) grocery outfit specifically because they were/are generally a niche market operation.
The cost of organic products, in combination with their fundamental flaw (Achilles heel) that economies of scale (warehouse and distribution) are a prerequisite within the low margin industry for cost savings, kept their prices high.
As a regional business, inside specific markets with specific access to locally sourced product, Whole Foods would be ok. It’s their core operations and reason for their initial success.
However, attempt to expand that operational model nationally (which they did), and you enter a dynamic of trying to sell products in markets that don’t appreciate or value the Vichy experience of dropping $300 for two Eco-friendly canvas bags of fruits, vegetables and oddly pronounced olive oils.
High prices are necessarily part of the Whole Foods overall business model. Expand operations beyond niche markets that can afford such prices and, well, failure (ie. their Birkenstocks traveled to far). That position is exactly where they were.
♦ Enter Jeff Bezos, Amazon and a distribution network with a high-minded belief their distribution can/will enhance the logistic and efficiency challenges encumbering Whole Foods future success.
No doubt Bezo’s gender neutral Latte bean counters found some like-minded suave millennials, complete with man-buns and algae cakes, to deliver a fabulous Apple-powered presentation therein. Business graveyards are filled with such enamored and well-meaning carcases.
Whole Foods operates approximately 460 stores. [How many of them actually turn a profit, and hold up the loss leader footprint, is unknown.] Amazon reportedly paid $13.7 billion (yes that’s billion with a “B”) for the footprint. Or approximately $29.8 million per retail unit.
$29.8 million per store is approximately $10 million more (per unit) than anyone with a modicum of practical common sense would normally pay. Then again, Amazon is cash heavy, so what’s a few billion amid like-minded latte power-point-pals; and Mackay’s crew of fellow travelers know how to burn cash better than most. (See Hillary Clinton’s 2016 boondoggle expenditure for reference.)
However, in Bezo’s world, amid the giddy financial generation, money seems to grow on trust-fund trees. The bottom line of actual profit is transparently non-existent in this $13.7 billion expenditure. Even with a modicum of success, it would take a generation of successful operations for all 460 units to pay back such an over inflated purchase price. So, obviously this is not a decision based on bottom line profit generation for the parent company Amazon.
That brings us to the next set of points which lean more remarkably toward failure.
Technology, and more specifically technological mobility, is now creating individual efficiencies in consumer personalization to exceed any investment value that a retailer would necessarily place in infrastructure.
Does that sound like corporate gobbledyspeak? Good, it was supposed to.
Plain english version – People are assuming Amazon will be looking to generate shop-at-home (direct delivery) value via a synergy of Whole Foods grocery operations and Amazon’s exhaustive distribution network. [All of the highfaluting Brioni suit and disposable tailored white shirt crews are espousing that opinion.] Amazon is anticipated to be able to deliver groceries through this acquisition.
In order for that to be a possible future outcome, layers of cost efficiency would need to be the driver of Whole Foods boardroom discussion very soon. Very unlikely. Apparently unbeknownst to the algae-cake community, the overall industry, as a direct result of the technological mobility of the consumer, is now less invested in such an approach.
Why?
Simple. Technology is also creating efficiency for consumerism. It is entirely possible to go on-line for your grocery purchase, submit your grocery list to your local market, and then utilize Über transport as the pick-up and delivery method. Über and Lyft won’t be just for taxi service anymore…. watch/wait for it.
The all encompassing process of ‘field-to-fork’ within the food industry is poised to break down into various competing sub-sets and sub business units, external to the food retailer. Again, efficiency of scale and specialization is essentially the driver (no pun intended).
On the upside of angled considerations for Amazon, they are also looking into entry in the retail store market, and with that in mind actual foot traffic is a prime factor. No industry drives a higher measure of consistent foot traffic than your local supermarket. So there can be a reasonable expectation that Amazon stores will have some connective tissue to the locale of Whole Foods. [Somewhat guessing here]
However, in the direct-to-home market for grocery operations, specifically because of the aforementioned mobile distribution specialization, the synergy of Whole Foods and Amazon shouldn’t be predicated on a belief such a new market will necessarily emerge.
Yes, the upper-east side, and those of similar refinement, may welcome Amazon delivery of Whole Foods products. But that doesn’t change the issues of regional limits for such consumer evaluations. The baseline Achilles heel of Whole Foods still exists, albeit with a possible delivery service.
Tear it all apart and Amazon just paid about $30 million per store for a business enterprise worth about 30% less than that. There is no reasonable way, from a profit perspective, for Amazon to ever recapture such an expenditure. Then again, as stated, it doesn’t look like profit is their motive.
That said, as history customarily shows, sooner or later the value of a common stock will not support the best intentions of well worn Birkenstocks.
Birkenomics. As opposed to Birkinomics. Although arguably the same in some places.
Amazon’s model so far has been to avoid profits in exchange for increasing market share and penetration, which it that twisted worldview, this is more of.
But I can’t help wondering when Bezos will overreach himself.
He just did.
Let it be soon. Soon, soon, soon. Annoying weirdo that he is.
If profit isn’t their motive…then they’ve probably made a great choice.
Bezos doesn’t have a lot of experience with running Brick & Mortar operations.
I’m thinking that this will start hemorrhaging money soon, and keep doing it.
It has been hemorrhaging for 3-5 years you just didn’t know it.
I really thought Kroger would do a hostile takeover when they weakened themselves.
There is no telling what Kroger may have found out…if they ‘looked under the hood’.
I know what’s under the hood, I also do business with Kroger but WFP was my priority. Like I said I know where it went wrong.
I am so happy for BEZO’S I think I will celebrate tomorrow night by having the most beautiful steak with a piece of chocolate cake and two scoops of ice cream for desert!
Ketchup? Don’t forget the #KETCHUP
I will buy some just for good measure.
A 30% premium means they have an arterial spouter before the ink dried.
Someone actually believes the myth that if “poor” people had access to healthy food
they would eat it.
Congrats to WFM stock holders take that money and RUN.
MAGA
I have been following with some interest Amazon’s Amazing Adventure with brick and mortar. They have been trying to get what is essentially a self serve grocery store up and functioning, but golly they keep running into problems and it keeps getting delayed.
It is all wonderfully techie. You go into the store and your phone mind melds Amazon and everything you put in your basket you swipe, and then you leave and Amazon Knows All and helps itself from whatever account you use to feed the beast.
I know when I go to the store, I avoid the self service kiosks like the plague. First time or two I thought this will be great! No waiting! Yeah, well, forget it. Head banging frustration ensued. Maybe it’s the technology, maybe it’s me. Whatever. I’d rather wait in line as it turns out.
Sylvia, I absolutely refuse to use self-service check-out, something to do with my lack of acceptance of a robotic culture. I like to talk to the cashier, talk about the weather, or who I’m buying the birthday cake for, etc. etc. Hubby will use self-check, but I walk right on by – even when a clerk is standing by encouraging me to stop and use it and she’ll help. Funny how they still have to have someone at selfie slots to aid folks… 🙂
Time to end the monopoly.
27% premium….. 🙂
Someone at amazon isn’t trying.
As they said in 1929 “don’t get nervous until the shoeshine boys are giving you stock tips”.
I’ve been doing business with WFP since John Mackey started up in his garage. He lost his way when the company went public, I gave it 10 years till it was bought out. Stockholders became the priority. Money was good and they always treated me like gold and would call to see if they could help me in anyway. After my husband died I had problems with people stealing equipment and other issues, they were so worried about my safety they wanted to send me the money to fence my property in. This has been the writing on the wall for about 3-5 years. I never left them and remained loyal to them but this is where I’ll bring my 39 year relationship to a close. Would never break a sweat for someone like Jeff Bezos! Those of us that have been in WFP could tell BEZO’S how and when the problems started and how to turn it around but I would hold my breath and drown first.
What irks me…is the fact that as PDJT makes the economy bloom, the latte crowd will have more money to spend at places like Whole Foods.
The very people who hate Our President will benefit from his policies, greatly.
They will never admit it though, because they will never admit how wrong they have been.
What irks me, Wheatie, is that Jeff Bezos made billions (plural) since Election Day, thanks to PDJT. I forget how much, but perhaps enough that he could indulge himself with this little Whole Food purchase as a toy.
Jeff Bezos is an a$$hat.
Yes, Sylvia…it irks the hell outa me too.
Arrgh.
Mary,
This thread is fascinating. When SD diverges off our usual preoccupations (politics), it’s possible to get a flavour of how bright and knowledgeable Treepers are.
You are obviously very clued in to WFP and, if I might make so bold, would love to hear more about your history with this company. Do you supply them with produce? Why do you expect them to go belly-up?
Kind regards,
church
We love Whole Foods….. Every couple of months for some expensive cheese or olives. crackers…. $50.00 for a 1/2 bag of stuff ………
I know even with employee discount it was hard to manage.
If you have a trader Joe’s near by they are cheaper on same products only drawback is their produce. Them buy 2nd’s in produce for some reason.
that is something like publix. 50.00 for 2 bags of stuff.
Huge growth for a company like Amazon covers many sins. Eventually growth stops. It always does. Then corporations start cutting divisions that are not profitable. Years from now that will happen with Whole Foods. They have overpaid for a poor operation.
I don’t know if there are many people like me out there, who like to fondle their fruit, gently squeeze their peaches and avocados, smell their cheeses and strawberries and look for bruises before buying. If others are as picky as me with their produce then I can’t see them trusting a stranger to package and send them something they likely won’t approve of.
No, Bezos just bought a lemon.
Varney and Company covered this story this morning. That was part of the discussion, that people wanted to go in and personally select their meat and produce not just mind meld with Alexa and trust her to send you ripe fruit and fresh looking chicken breasts.
Absolutely. It’s also why we buy very few things on line – especially clothing and shoes. Where’s the convenience in buying a pair of shoes that doesn’t fit right and you have to send back? Or clothing that is your size but doesn’t fit or work for you. Nope, I’m brick and mortar. We do order books online because that is a known quantity right off the bat – but anytime we see a bookstore – that’s where we like to go in and browse.
Actually, that brings up another point. Browsing in a bookstore tends to make one purchase more than one book. When online, it’s just the one title we wanted. I’d think the same purchasing mindset works in other customer consumption. Of course, now I realize that my dinosaur status has been revealed – books! Those genuine turn-the- page, feel the paper artifacts in this modern-day tech world.
I feel the same way when it comes to books. My NOOK which was given to me in 2010 as a Christmas gift is still in the box shoved in my closet.
🙂
Right there with you ladypenquin!
Amazon just set up a process online so that welfare recipients pay considerably less for Amazon’s Prime service. 70% discount I saw. Amazon just bought whole foods, with the apparent plan to deliver groceries through their distribution model. And finally. Amazon is in the process of getting approval to take EBT cards online through Amazon purchases, which oddly you need to sell food to qualify for in some states.
I think Amazon wants a piece of the EBT slush fund and intends to make up it’s profits by gouging government programs for the difference as well as sliding some extra non food items into into the EBT cart through lobbying.
Books are healthy right? Reading is vital to today’s astronauts in training. And you will need fancy electronics to read those “training” novels on. And support systems. And repair services. Etc etc etc.
Making Money With Charles Payne Friday afternoon did a segment almost at the end of the show. He talked about George Orwell’s 1984 and how it has turned out to be so true.
Except one thing Charles thought Orwell got wrong was he assumed Big Brother would be the government. While the government surveils the heck out of us as we know, it is nothing like what we volunteer to GoogleAmazonFacebook for the sake of convenience.
He didn’t discuss something that makes me uneasy. The 5 big tech companies make up something like a quarter of our economy.
Hmm they just announced (amazon) they would be hiring 4000 people in Jacksonville soon. They will probably relocate their distribution for Wholefoods to Jax from Pompano Bch
LikeLike
I think we need to have a complete Audit & Review of the whole EBT program.
It is so totally unfair to hard-working taxpayers, to have people on welfare able to purchase luxuries that the taxpayers themselves cannot afford.
And giving people a ‘govt credit card’ is just a recipe for fraud & abuse.
Part of my professional life was entertwined for a number of years with the Food Stamp Program as it was called at the time. We had a huge audit one year by the feds and our accuracy rate for determining citizen eligibility for food stamps was around 92%, meaning 8% of the time we gave them to people who weren’t eligible or gave them the wrong amount or denied them when they were eligible.
It was a big deal. Heads rolled, high up heads at that. We finally got it up to 95% and all was well with the world once again. No more audits. Feds were happy. Life was good.
I shudder to think how many dollars are represented by a five percent error rate.
In my personal life in the not too distant past, I was acquainted with a woman who had an adult daughter with a couple of kids. Adult daughter was a pothead who didn’t/wouldn’t work. She stayed home, smoked week. Mooched off her mom. Daughter got food stamps. Every month she would sell her EBT card to her mom, her uncle, or her grandmother so that she could have the cash…to buy weed. Her family couldnt say no to her, and they bought her groceries anyway because they wouldn’t let her starve.
On the other hand, I have another friend who is physically and slightly mentally disabled. She is in her late fifites and is simply unable to work any longer and she is receiving Social Security. She also gets food stamps. It is either $12 dollars a month or $16.00 a month. She lives in subsidized housing for the poor and disabled. She is getting by, just barely. She is honest as the day is long and would vastly prefer to be working.
There has to be a better way to run the EBT program.
Didn’t see your post when I wrote mine below. I believe you are absolutely right.
“welfare recipients pay considerably less for Amazon’s Prime service. 70% discount”
Really?
Someone’s paying for the mendicant discount…it’s usually me.
The clincher to this being a money losing deal is the stock price stayed at 42 a share,wall street knows this is going no where.
Whole Foods found a niche in rich peoples’ neighborhoods, who are so dumb but think they’re smart to pay exorbitant prices – I think it makes them feel elitist and better than the “lesser folk.” Must be something about spending money helping people to feel important and improve their self-esteem.
I don’t think any of them have read the “Millionaire Next Door.”
It became the PC thing to do. Most who shop there have no real clue about the organic industry, I have done in store promotions for them many times and their customers did not have a clue. That just wanted to be able to say they shopped at wholefoods.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sundance if BEZO’S is going to keep the upper level management in place, he just made his 1st. big mistake.
In the Northeast the early version of WFM was an operation called Bread and Circus which was bought out by WFM. Back in the day, the small healthfood stores like Bread and Circus were the only place that one could find wholegrain products and other unrefined products. During the 1990’s that began to change. Now one can shop healthy just about anywhere including Walmart for a fraction of the cost of WFM. I have thought if WFM did not change their business plan soon, they would go out of business or be sold at bargain to someone who would. Enter Jeff Bezos who appears to have purchased WFM at a Massive premium. Bezos has been burning money for years. The main reason he has been able to do this is because of the massive stock market bubble being fed by the Federal Reserve and the fast money. Soon, the market will finally correct as the Fed raises rates and decreases their balance sheet. When that happens, the high faluters like Amazon will correct the most and one of the few sweet spots of the coming correction will be the crash and burn of Jeff Bezos and the Washington Post.
Yes I did business with bread and circus also loved them, then John bought them and well I still wrote up my Invoices to wholefoods as Bread & Circus. I would even give out my load /pickup numbers to truck lines as B&C.
That’s funny as I, by mistake, still usually call WFM, Bread and Circus..
LOL the accounts payable office in Austin gave up on me and just corrected my invoices for me. I billed as Fresh Fields for the Midwest region of wholefoods. WFP Watsonville, Ca. main produce buyers are there would give me po# for WFP Mid Atlantic and I would write up Fresh Fields. Same with NE they named it Cheshire region I would write up as B&C.
Do you remember NE food coop. Back in the 70’s it was one of the only places that sold organics. We only had 4 outlets for organics back then.
And he forgets that Aldi and LIDL are aggressively pursuing the consumer that wants quality at a fair price.
I saw that LIDL was opening up stores earlier this week and I wondered about that. I guess they have a pretty aggressive marketing plan??
I love Whole avoids. I despise Jeff Bezoa. I’ll no longer be shopping at Whole Foods. Good thing there is a MOM’s in my neighborhood.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remember a few weeks ago when Sundance posted about Amazon serving Food Stamp customers? (look it up in the topics list on the right side of the screen)
With the purchase of Whole Foods, Bezos may be getting connected with major food sources and aiming to take over the Food Stamp market from Walmart.
If there is a large scale terror attack, he can supply/control the quality/quantity/delivery of food.
Illegals and terror cells won’t have to go out to shop, they can hole up and get their food delivered.
Bezos was also talking about Drone Food Delivery.
His purchase of the (also not very profitable) Washington Post is an indication of his political position = Left, of course.
He’s probably hoping for another Demoncrat POTUS or majority in Congress soon.
Or….he may be getting subsidized by $0r0$ and the leftist entities for this purchase.
I don’t look for good and benevolent motives from the left – ever.
Sorry this is a bit disjointed….but maybe you can catch my drift.
Another thing that should be of concern to people is Bill Gates running around buying up farms. It sure has me worried, control the food source?
EXACTLY!
Ted Turner has a huge investment in land and food sources as well and CNN is just one indication of his politics/motives. I read somewhere that Turner also bought a textbook entity.
Mary, I wasn’t aware of this. I don’t like it, either. He can’t be up to anything good. They never, ever are.
I get enough to know I don’t like the direction you are drifting, georgiafl. I don’t like thinking of these people having control of food distribution. It is unnerving.
In Sundance’s article he referenced something about people ordering online from their local store and getting their food delivered by Uber.
I heard something either early this week or last week probably on Varney and Co about McDonald’s experimenting in a few markets with delivering Mickey D’s via Uber.
No one could wrap their head around the idea and how it would work. You would pay a fortune to get McDonald’s delivered???? As for the Uber driver, his car would smell like fast food? Wouldn’t his next customer find that objectionable? And think how often you get home from the drive through and find they forgot to give you your fries, or they didn’t hold the onions, or your Diet Coke is Root Beer…this would just add another layer to the problems.
Turns out it has been successful. People who pay big bucks for McDonalds are people who are using it late at night and don’t want to go out. (Or perhaps are stoned and don’t want to drive?)
The primary business models for Amazon and Whole Foods are polar opposites.
Amazon is, for the most part, super high volume, low margin. They sell very common brand names that you could get at lots of other places, all delivered to your door.
Whole foods is, for the most part, much lower volume, higher margin. They sell uncommon, freaky weird brands that you cannot find at many other places, and of course, not delivered to your door.
A lot of people may not be aware of this, but amazon has already made a small entry into the grocery food business. They have a service called “Amazon Fresh” which has been test marketed in a very limited number of cities nationwide. Maybe 10 or 12. I happen to live in one of these areas, although I have never bothered to try out this service myself.
Thinking ahead to the long term, there seems to be no possible way that Bezos can recover the money he spent on purchasing Whole Foods if he keeps it as a completely separate, standalone business entity. So therefore, it seems extremely reasonable that he is going to achieve some levels of integration between these two companies. (His mind is already wired this way).
One of the very obvious ways to do is through distribution. I could see the Whole Foods product hubs being co-hosted alongside existing Amazon distribution centers.
On the sales side, they could have two options….. they could deliver directly from their main hub to your home door, OR, they could also deliver from the retail stores to your door.
I have purchased tons and tons of items online over the years. For a long time, almost all of my orders from Amazon would come to me by UPS or Fedex. At one point a couple of years ago, some amazon purchases started getting delivered to me by the U.S. Post Office. And then over the past year, I have received packages from white vans(presumably owned by Amazon). And then over the past 6 months, I have even received Amazon orders to my house from people showing up driving their personal vehicles(which at first struck me as rather odd, but turned out fine).
Is it a gamble for Amazon to absorb Whole Foods into their mix? Sure. But a lot of the groundwork has already been laid for them to do this, albeit fairly quietly in the background.
TC
