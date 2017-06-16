Not Guilty – Officer Yanez Cleared on All Counts in Philando Castile Shooting…

It might seem stunning, but the #1 most widely shared single CTH research article of 2016 was our review of the Philando Castile shooting –SEE HERE– where we highlighted the reason why Officer Yanez pulled over Castile’s vehicle and explained why Yanez would be cleared of wrongdoing. Simply, the facts within the case did not support criminal charges.

The media will not remind anyone, heck, they will do everything in their power to hide the truth; but the reality is in the aftermath of their poor reporting on this specific shooting Police officers in: Dallas (link), Tennessee (link), Missouri (link) and Georgia (link) were shot or killed as a result of a false media narrative created by the Black Lives Matter movement and a media willing to sell outrageous lies. It Was All A Con.

Today, in Minnesota, St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez was found not guilty of all counts in the fatal shooting of Philando Castile.

The Jury deliberated for 27 hours over the course of five days. The jury of seven men and five women, including two people of color, reached its verdict shortly after 2 p.m. today and was read in court at 2:45 p.m. Castile’s family angrily stormed out as soon as the verdicts were read.

STAR TRIBUNE – […] Yanez, 29, was charged in Ramsey County with one count of second-degree manslaughter and two counts of reckless discharge of a firearm for killing Castile, 32, last July 6 in Falcon Heights. Castile’s girlfriend, Diamond Rey­nolds, and her daughter, then 4, were also in the car at the time. Reynolds livestreamed the aftermath on Facebook, drawing worldwide attention to Castile’s death. After the verdict was read, his mother, Valerie Castile addressed the media, her dejected calm quickly changing to anger. (more)

Advertisements