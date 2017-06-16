Not Guilty – Officer Yanez Cleared on All Counts in Philando Castile Shooting…

It might seem stunning, but the #1 most widely shared single CTH research article of 2016 was our review of the Philando Castile shooting –SEE HERE– where we highlighted the reason why Officer Yanez pulled over Castile’s vehicle and explained why Yanez would be cleared of wrongdoing. Simply, the facts within the case did not support criminal charges.
The media will not remind anyone, heck, they will do everything in their power to hide the truth; but the reality is in the aftermath of their poor reporting on this specific shooting Police officers in: Dallas (link), Tennessee (link), Missouri (link) and Georgia (link) were shot or killed as a result of a false media narrative created by the Black Lives Matter movement and a media willing to sell outrageous lies. It Was All A Con.
Today, in Minnesota, St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez was found not guilty of all counts in the fatal shooting of Philando Castile.
The Jury deliberated for 27 hours over the course of five days. The jury of seven men and five women, including two people of color, reached its verdict shortly after 2 p.m. today and was read in court at 2:45 p.m. Castile’s family angrily stormed out as soon as the verdicts were read.
STAR TRIBUNE – […] Yanez, 29, was charged in Ramsey County with one count of second-degree manslaughter and two counts of reckless discharge of a firearm for killing Castile, 32, last July 6 in Falcon Heights. Castile’s girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, and her daughter, then 4, were also in the car at the time. Reynolds livestreamed the aftermath on Facebook, drawing worldwide attention to Castile’s death.
After the verdict was read, his mother, Valerie Castile addressed the media, her dejected calm quickly changing to anger. (more)
Hope they have not paid off the Fambly yet.
LMAO at fambly. Haven’t heard that term in a few years.
Most of the idiots upset about the outcome are referring to Castile as “unarmed.” How did we become a nation of stupid people?
Has anybody seen a pic of the Castile’s dad?
There may be some mug shots available.
Sally Kohn was on Twitter all upset about this verdict, because it didn’t go with the preffered narrative.
Sally Kohn…brings out a very non Christian response in my heart. I struggle.
Board up the windows and stay off the streets!
It’s probably best officer Yanez move his family to another city far away from Minnesota as he will undoubtedly be targeted by various members of the Black Grievance Industry.
Agree. I’d be surprised if he doesn’t have to get a new identity.
If I were the officer just acquitted of all charges and I was fired for doing my job, I would be suing the city for wrongful termination and public character assassination.
You did it again Sundance!
27 hours is a good amount of deliberation, leading me to believe that they gave this case due consideration and reached a solid verdict.
NOT guilty. As we all knew when this whole mess started.
We Here all knew.
Thanks to Sundance and Crew!
I roosted in the Tree, back in 2011, to get the Facts about the Treyvon shooting.
The Snowball was just starting down the hill back then.
With the Refuge’s Sunlight on the SJW’s Agenda, hopefully it will melt down now.
Sadly, many LE Officers and their Families have Suffered greatly.
And Enemedia has Blood on their hands.
Maybe common sense really is becoming common again 😉
That family photo makes the Adams Family look perfectly normal and wholesome. But then again they all look like Obama’s smarter relatives.
This is my first time posting here. I live in Minnesota and work in downtown Minneapolis. The best coverage I got on this case was from CTH. Thank you for that.
I glad I had today and yesterday off so when the verdict came back not guilty, I would be far away from the BLM morons and their idiot white supporters.
Thank you and God Bless.
Welcome to the Tree House Adam! We’d appreciate hearing the perspective of someone who lives in Minnesota….so choose a branch and join in. 😀
LikeLiked by 4 people
Adam Carlson welcome to CTH! I live in NYC and can feel your pain working in Minneapolis. I posted the following below:
MN better be careful if they think riots over this verdict will help their liberal cause. Our President only lost by 44,593 votes in the only state Ronald Reagan couldn’t win in 1984.. That easily can be reversed in 2020! Choose wisely!
I have a feeling that number is actually lower but I won’t know that until this voter fraud is concluded investigation is concluded. I’m willing to bet, the vast majority of it took place within the big cities
BRAVO!
with out Holder …Lynch and Obammy..to protect em now…I wonder.if BLM will be given room to riot?
will be interesting.
Law and order returns! JUSTICE
Why the hat?
But get the cops ready, a lot of salons and drugstores are gonna pay for this clear eksample of racism (sac)
Your value over the last two years is priceless Sundance.
Of course, truth should always win out, but
digging for truth & bringing it to light are left to heroes like you. God Bless
outstanding news. Am grateful that the insanity that was BLM/CRS seems to have nearly completely disappeared from the public eye since a real President has taken over.
Thank you Sundance and all involved in exposing these frauds.
Another innocent man ruined by the MSM.
Sure, he will be reassured by the verdict, but the financial and emotional strain caused by the ordeal itself will have caused immense damage.
Obama’s army made sure of that.
The modern MSM is nothing more than an army of progressive brown shirts. They are totalitarian acolytes of B H Obama.
We have a large group of immature, partisan ideologues posing as ‘journalists’. Their worldview was formed.during the Obama.years. They have very limited life experience and are unable to form independent points of view.
Their education has never given them the tools to research, sift through facts, evaluate evidence in order to discover truth, or even to form an objective view.
How can they? They’ve been taught that there is no such thing as objective truth, one of the central tenets of moral and progressive relativism.
It’s a hive, an army of left wing progressives who always place the cause over the truth. This means that they will smear, hound and destroy innocent people – from policemen to POTUS – who they believe is ideologically impure.
Dangerous times.
Wow! Look what the City of St. Anthony is doing!
From the article linked in the thread:
On Friday afternoon the city of St. Anthony issued a statement on its website saying it would no longer employ Yanez.
“The City of St. Anthony has concluded that the public will be best served if Officer Yanez is no longer a police officer in our city,” the statement read. “The city intends to offer Officer Yanez a voluntary separation agreement to help him transition to another career other than being a St. Anthony officer.”
I hope Officer Yanez takes them for every penny since the city is spineless!
MN better be careful if they think riots over this verdict will help their liberal cause. Our President only lost by 44,593 votes in the only state Ronald Reagan couldn’t win in 1984.. That easily can be reversed in 2020! Choose wisely!
Would it not be great to see the State Police hire him?
EVEN BETTER! The president has directed US Customs to hire 1,000 new agents. Here’s your man, CBP!
Come to TEXAS my friend. Always room for fine Law Enforcement Officers here in the LONE STAR. State Trooper, Jeronimo Yanez.
He appears to be a top notch officer, enforcement-minded and not afraid to follwup on whatever needs attention. We will need more like him if we are goiing to regain control in Chicago, LA, et al.
Isn’t this the one where the victim had a criminal history, thus he probably should not have had a concealed weapon in the first place, if he did? Did they ever find out if he had a Concealed Weapons Permit.
I have a CW and have been told even at my age to keep both my hands on the wheel until I am told by officers to do so. My understanding is to inform the officer at the easiest point where my gun is and let them determine who should get the gun.
Happy for the officer, and I hope there are no riots. Doubtful based on past behavior.
She can’t be any madder than we were when he was wrongly charged to begin with. Cheers!
Hair hatted hooligan, acting like a fool again… HT Tommy
She should also thank the taxpayers of Minnesota for the (bad) investment in the children she produced.
I think she would get more miles out of the story if she pretended to be a little bit sad. Fake it ’til you make it kind of thing…
At 30 sec “We’re devolving.”
She’s mad that she probably won’t get a huge settlement.
This will be a test! We’ll see how much the Trump-effect has really been taking up in this community.
Thank God that truth and justice won. Media-driven false narratives have evil consequences. Praying for God to intervene in this country’s media, entertainment, social media, etc. Pray hard and soldier on, fellow Americans.
This is announced at 3pm Friday afternoon? Not good thinking. At the least, the weekend has just been spoiled for all LEO in the general area.
So…….the democrat leaning (because that’s the party that will give us a raise) police union will just let this poor officer fall victim instead of standing up for cops everywhere. Hard to believe anyone would want to be a cop. In California, P.O.S.T is up to 25 weeks depending upon whose academy you go to, and then have your department and union dump on you if you get into a controversial incident that is political charged.
Looks like, for Minneapolis PD anyway, you need a 2 or 4 year degree in Criminal Justice from a POST certified school in MN and then 16 weeks at the academy. Such an investment of time to get dumped on for making a quick life or death decision that most people in the general population couldn’t make.
I have a friend that’s was a motor cop. One day he had a trainee and was in a patrol car. They were looking for a burglar in a gated community. They came across him and the guy had a “toy” gun. My friend did not discharge his weapon he had drawn on him because of his extensive firearms training and experience in the USMC in Iraq. My friend was explaining this to the suspect and told him over half of the cops would’ve shot him because they wouldn’t have known his gun was a toy in that split second he had to make the decision. The guy got lucky. Probably didn’t care either.
Wait a minute…. did the prosecuting attorney send out a message to “give them time to destroy” yet?
Stay away from the CVS stores if you live in Minnesota. They’ll be having a five finger discount going out of business sale tonight in care of George Soro’s paid thugs.
