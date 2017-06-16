“Kill List” – Report: James Hodgkinson Carried Republican Assassination List…

Posted on June 16, 2017 by

The Daily Caller has reported, and Fox News has confirmed, the shooter who opened fire at the congressional baseball practice was carrying a “Kill List” of republican targets for assassination.

The kill list carried by James Hodgkinson included Alabama Representative Mo Brooks, South Carolina Rep. Jeff Duncan and Arizona Rep. Trent Franks, there may be others yet undisclosed.   UPDATE: Six Names appear on the list.  All members of the House Freedom Caucus.

James Hodgkinson was a member of Senator Bernie Sanders election campaign and his social media postings represent the customary writing and positioning of the ordinary Sanders supporters.  There is nothing different in any of Hodgkinson’s espousal’s from the visible proclamations of almost all of Bernie voters; that’s the concerning aspect.

As Sevenwheel points out:

The striking thing about Hodgkinson’s facebook page isn’t how crazy it is. The striking thing about it is that his facebook account looks exactly like the facebook page of every other progressive on facebook. Same likes, same hate-groups, same reposted hate articles. Same spiteful comments. There’s nothing unusual about him.

His facebook page is indistinguishable from that of any other progressive.

Here is the full facebook archive of the “Kill List”shooter:

.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Bernie Sanders, Cultural Marxism, Death Threats, Dem Hypocrisy, GOP DC Shooting, media bias, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

339 Responses to “Kill List” – Report: James Hodgkinson Carried Republican Assassination List…

  1. Timmer says:
    June 16, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    This is where this summers rage and rioting will be. BLM is old news, Soros is going after Conservatives with a large checkbook. Looks like the BLM crew was used and discarded already, didn’t see that coming… Well, I did since the election.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  2. Mark T. (artist) says:
    June 16, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    Oh boy…..THAT sure changes the perspective a bit. I wonder WHY those selected representatives and WHO helped create the list? Did this guy really act alone?

    This is going to get interesting

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  3. SonFlower says:
    June 16, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    FOX news: “..suggests that it wasn’t a random incident but instead was a premeditated attempt to kill the politicians.” Good grief, FOX wake up!!!!!!

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  4. Sylvia Avery says:
    June 16, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    So much for my theory (based solely on my own hunch) that this lone wolf terrorist went hunting for PDJT and realized that wasn’t possible so contented himself with trying to take out all the Republicans he could find.

    Can you imagine how Rep. Duncan must feel knowing that he ran into him in the parking lot just before?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  5. Ziiggii says:
    June 16, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    Also from the Daily Caller article:

    Hodgkinson’s widow, Suzanne Hodgkinson, said Thursday afternoon that she had “no idea” he was going to carry out the murders. James told her that he was going to Washington, D.C. to “work on taxes” and “change the tax brackets,” she said.

    So he didn’t even say good by to his wife? Had she not spoken with him AT ALL since he went to DC in March?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. missmarple2 says:
    June 16, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    Sundance,

    I am a political junkie, and have been since the Reagan years. I follow Congress and the White House, as well as several agencies. Those Congressmen on that list were not well-known. I only recognized Mo Brooks because he was quoted in the original story about the shooting.

    Either Hodgkinson was a totally obsessive political junkie much more detailed than I am, or that list was given to him by someone else.

    The latter is worrisome to me, as it makes me wonder who else got a list like that, and who made the list to begin with.

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
    • Ziiggii says:
      June 16, 2017 at 7:13 pm

      All three of those Congressmen are members of the Freedom Caucus…. well known or not, they are hated by progressives and GOPe alike. And it’s not hard to find who is a member of that Caucus.
      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Freedom_Caucus

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • The Boss says:
        June 16, 2017 at 7:20 pm

        I wonder what their districts are like politically? Were they vulnerable? Or is someone trying to force a bunch of special elections?

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • missmarple2 says:
        June 16, 2017 at 7:22 pm

        I see your point, but one would have to know that there WAS a Freedom Caucus and removing them would hurt Trump’s agenda.

        I also note that he didn’t recognize Duncan, so he had a list of names but not photos.

        Was there a published list of who was on the baseball team?

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • woohoowee says:
        June 16, 2017 at 7:26 pm

        Heck, I’m about half libertarian and wasn’t happy with the HFC over the first ZeroCare repeal attempt. I think Steve Scalise is the one who actually got the jam busted up and got the thing passed. Don’t know about Brooks and Duncan.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Ziiggii says:
          June 16, 2017 at 7:28 pm

          Pence busted the HFC and the jam of the care bill. Check Drudge, there’s an interesting article on that story by Politico of all places.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • woohoowee says:
            June 16, 2017 at 7:30 pm

            I must’ve been absent that day/week/month b/c I’m drawing a blank. Will get my homework done and be back in a few 🙂

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
          • woohoowee says:
            June 16, 2017 at 7:32 pm

            Zig – do we know if that rifle was scoped?

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
            • Ziiggii says:
              June 16, 2017 at 7:33 pm

              No, but it was an SKS 7.62mm – more than likely it was, but he seemed to be a really bad shot, so maybe it was just iron sights.

              Liked by 1 person

              Reply
              • woohoowee says:
                June 16, 2017 at 7:34 pm

                I was wondering if he was sighting specific people.

                Liked by 1 person

                Reply
              • littleflower481 says:
                June 16, 2017 at 8:02 pm

                He was on the other side of the fence so some of his bullets may have hit the fence thus not hitting their mark.

                Liked by 1 person

                Reply
              • itswoot says:
                June 16, 2017 at 8:08 pm

                “, but he seemed to be a really bad shot,”

                Since J. Hodgkinson wears glasses, I’m wondering if they got fogged up (at least partially) from his exertions. I believe the Alexandria area had warm and humid conditions at the time, moreso than what he would have been used to in Illinois. Also, with it being early morning a high dew point may have contributed as well.

                If the gun was scoped, that could have fogged up as well.

                Maybe it was a case of bad planning on the part of Hodgkinson to overlook the possibility of the fogging issues. In either case, if this did indeed happen, it would account for his being a bad shot.

                Liked by 2 people

                Reply
                • itswoot says:
                  June 16, 2017 at 8:10 pm

                  First line: wore glasses, not wears.

                  Liked by 1 person

                  Reply
                • Ziiggii says:
                  June 16, 2017 at 8:13 pm

                  “If the gun was scoped, that could have fogged up as well.”

                  Nice thought, but most scopes even low quality hunting scopes are treated with anti-fog treatments. His glasses…. maybe. I just think he was a terrible shoot and never trained himself to calm down while shooting. Him getting ramped up after shooting Mr. Whip makes sense. He didn’t have military training from what I understand.

                  Liked by 1 person

                  Reply
              • TheHumanCondition says:
                June 16, 2017 at 8:58 pm

                Seldom is an SKS scoped, they’re incredibly hard to scope with such a violent action constantly occurring where the scope needs to be mounted. A design issue…

                Anyone that close who couldn’t hit with iron sights might as well be firing with their eyes closed too.

                Maybe just the perfect useful idiot… for deep state.

                Liked by 1 person

                Reply
            • Sylvia Avery says:
              June 16, 2017 at 8:10 pm

              Woohoowee, the day of the shooting one of the guys there, it might have been Senator Flakey, described it as having a scope but from whatever he was saying I formed the impression he doesn’t know a thing about firearms so I wouldn’t call that a great source.

              Liked by 2 people

              Reply
    • Stringy theory says:
      June 16, 2017 at 7:13 pm

      Interesting.

      Like

      Reply
    • FofBW says:
      June 16, 2017 at 7:15 pm

      The FBI is on it! /s

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • Papoose says:
        June 16, 2017 at 7:20 pm

        They’re in on it. And it seems it all goes back to the Time Line, March 2017. Lest we forget, Loretta Lynch and her call for revolution in the streets at the same time.

        The Coup is underway. Wonder what they have up their sleeves for Pence since they’re trying to install the treacherous Paul Ryan.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
    • Chuck says:
      June 16, 2017 at 7:19 pm

      missmarple2,
      Everyone that wants that list has it. This is how the other side works, throw this stuff out there till someone acts on it then step away.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Mark T. (artist) says:
      June 16, 2017 at 7:19 pm

      “His facebook page is indistinguishable from that of any other progressive.”

      WOW! Now just how many Bernie Sanders supporters were there? At least tens of millions. THAT in itself is terrifying when you think about it.

      No wonder we feel so close to civil war in this country.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • Rejuvenated says:
      June 16, 2017 at 7:21 pm

      I agree- a kill list would be a very personal endeavor meaning that he researched and knew his prey. If that’s the case, why did he not realize he spoke to one of his intended targets? Why didn’t he recognize anyone on the field, friends or “foes?”

      Like

      Reply
    • Marian says:
      June 16, 2017 at 7:22 pm

      I just keep going back to that Project Veritas expose on Democrat operatives and their disruption of Trump rallies. The one guy (I think it might be the one who is now suing O’keefe) said they liked using the mentally ill for their dirty tricks.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • madelinesminion says:
      June 16, 2017 at 7:23 pm

      It sounds like someone else wrote the hit list considering he asked Duncan, who was on list, which party was practicing. He obviously had no idea who Duncan was. I wonder if the names on the hit list had anything in common, like voting record.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • Papoose says:
        June 16, 2017 at 7:39 pm

        There’s no way he was living out of his car in Alexandria, let alone with weapons. Not a chance.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • Sylvia Avery says:
          June 16, 2017 at 8:15 pm

          I believe he had a van, not a car, and he had curtains on the windows. For whatever that is worth. It seems like I saw he had a mattress on the floor in the back of the van, too. Again, I don’t know that this information changes anything regarding the possibility of him living out of his car.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • Papoose says:
            June 16, 2017 at 8:34 pm

            I should have said vehicle. Vagrants do not go unnoticed in Alexandria VA.

            Liked by 2 people

            Reply
            • Sylvia Avery says:
              June 16, 2017 at 8:50 pm

              It would be interesting to know if the local police had any field interrogation reports or other type notes documenting contact with this guy, wouldn’t it?

              I saw something on TV the day of the shooting where he frequented a BBQ restaurant/sports bar in the evenings where he would nurse a beer or two. The bartenders and waitresses didn’t like him, thought he was creepy.

              Like

              Reply
            • WSB says:
              June 16, 2017 at 8:54 pm

              Nor should white vans being parked all over the cIty. And who at the YMCA spoke to him? Every night?

              Like

              Reply
    • Oldschool says:
      June 16, 2017 at 7:27 pm

      It should be easy to investigate this. Trump will have to do this outside the FBI. He knows plenty of people to be able to get this done. They went a step too far on this one. For all Trump has been through I NEVER saw stress on his face until he spoke of Scalise.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • camulla says:
        June 16, 2017 at 7:34 pm

        I agree that this crossed the line.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • MaineCoon says:
        June 16, 2017 at 8:31 pm

        I wrote a whole post just based on that look on trump’s face leaving the hospital. Never seen that look before. It made it all very persoanl – in more ways than one.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • Papoose says:
        June 16, 2017 at 8:32 pm

        I agree. He was hurt and he was rudely awakened as to what this is all about…

        But how are they going to get into Melania’s lingerie drawers, credit cards and personal letters from her husband? They need a Special Council, his team and an additional 13 attorneys and their staff and gofers. Can’t leave any stone un-turned. Its a sham. Illegal, Unethical and a blatant conflict of interest. COUP. They are out to topple the Constitutional Republic and a duly elected President. They want to mortify him in the process.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • Sylvia Avery says:
          June 16, 2017 at 8:53 pm

          Yes, it is a coup. More and more people are coming to recognize that and acknowledge that. It is spoken of and written about daily.

          And yet, because it is being carried out by lawyers and bureaucrats instead of the military, I guess we are just supposed to sit politely by and let it happen? Thing is, I don’t know how to fight this. I’m not a lawyer.

          Like

          Reply
        • Somebody says:
          June 16, 2017 at 8:58 pm

          We need a mole, any Tree person in the DC area with clerical experience in the legal field? Maybe a paralegal or a law librarian?

          Like

          Reply
    • Sylvia Avery says:
      June 16, 2017 at 7:35 pm

      Miss Marple, you are right. None of these three Congressman were from his state or have a high profile in the news.

      Ziiggii, you are also correct that the Freedom Caucus gets mentioned a lot in the news and I am sure demonized by the left as being super ultra alt right or whatever and sure it is easy enough to look up who the members of the Freedom Caucus are.

      It just seems…odd. So far we only know three names. There might have been more. Or not. If he were targeting those three, and only those three, that seems even more odd to me. When I think Freedom Caucus, I think Jim Jordan or Louie Gohmert or guys like that, so if I were to target the FC I guess I’d want to target someone who was sort of symbolic of the whole thing. I don’t know. Madness.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Mary says:
        June 16, 2017 at 8:00 pm

        Bernie Bots that are still 100% with him are so hard to reason with. I’ve had to continue to deal with 2 of them through a computer business I rely on because it was close to me. The last time I was in the shop one of them followed me to my car to help with a computer I was carrying and she had a look on her face when talking about Comrade Bernie which chilled me to my core. I now drive 45 miles to do business instead of 3 miles.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • WSB says:
        June 16, 2017 at 8:57 pm

        Fox had six names up tonight, and Jordan was one of them.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Sandra-VA says:
      June 16, 2017 at 7:52 pm

      Apparently, Rachel Maddow has been railing about the HFC and he was a Maddow fanatic.

      So, there is your answer.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • jmclever says:
      June 16, 2017 at 8:14 pm

      Have you seen the “I hate Republicans” Facebook page? The public posts are all that I can see without liking the page and they are factless and hateful.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  7. moe2004 says:
    June 16, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    Dear Lord, please help us.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  8. Craig W. Gordon says:
    June 16, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    Sevenwheel makes an astute observation.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. woohoowee says:
    June 16, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    FTA: Duncan said he spoke with Hodgkinson briefly before the shooting, when the would-be assassin asked him in the parking lot if the players on the field were Republicans or Democrats.

    The attempted assassin didn’t recognize Duncan?

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  10. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    June 16, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    It’s time to start cracking down hard on ANTIFA and other left-wing violence. We can’t stop everything and everyone, but hopefully we can prevent another James Hodgkinson.

    Now more than ever, the important work that law enforcement does should be recognized. Without the brave officers involved in the baseball shooting, this truly could have been a massacre.

    Scary times. With the left fully out of power in all three branches, this might be the time that their fringe members decide to strike.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • Oldschool says:
      June 16, 2017 at 7:32 pm

      Abdolutey correct MAGA. If we cracked down from day one, this might? have been prevented.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • glenndc says:
      June 16, 2017 at 7:33 pm

      It hurts to say this.
      Law enforcement is not our friend, your friend, or anyone’s friend. They are working stiffs, with mortgages, kids, groceries to buy, spouses and kids to keep happy. Their number one concern is that shared by all of us working stiffs, “keep it steady, keep the job, keep that sweet paycheck coming, or else the life is fu%#ed.”
      Guess which way that rabbit’s gonna jump?
      Hedge your bets accordingly

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  11. Papoose says:
    June 16, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    This guy is a patsy. Clue #1: “Are they democrats or republicans?” Following orders like a “dummy” to make it appear as though he wasn’t involved in a plot. The Whip Scalise was the first target to shut down Trump in the House, first and foremost. Clue #2 Living out of vehicle with arms on the streets of Alexandria VA for months, using the YMCA with a PO Box. NO WAY!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  12. redtreesquirrel says:
    June 16, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    The Donald subreddit has many posters who are former Bernie supporters who switched to Trump because the Leftist rhetoric was so outrageously hateful. They claim it has turned off MANY of Bernies followers. Not saying Bernie is at fault for it, because no one pins the rhetoric on him directly. It may just be that nutjob losers are attracted to anti-government anarchists like themselves, and which describes “Communists”, i.e. Bernie Sanders.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Chuck says:
      June 16, 2017 at 7:21 pm

      Bernie is at fault here. One of many

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Mark T. (artist) says:
        June 16, 2017 at 7:29 pm

        Chuck, to be honest…

        I think MOST within the Democratic party are at fault. When you have CONSTANT bantering and screaming for impeachment of President Trump being screamed and yelled hysterically from so many. When you have a NON-STOP begging and pleading to “Resist” President Trump coming from the left, and the MSM constantly making things up and reporting on false statements…..

        I think Bernie isn’t alone.

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
    • Pam says:
      June 16, 2017 at 7:25 pm

      That’s the key point here I think. It’s the radicalized dems, I’ll call them, regardless of which dem candidate is their choice. It truly isn’t just about Bernie Sanders. Ever since Hillary lost the election, the dems, in general, have lost their grip on reality and refuse to let it go and move on with their lives. It’s like a mental illness with some of these individuals. Scary times indeed.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • camulla says:
        June 16, 2017 at 7:36 pm

        Pam, I agree, but I don’t think the Democrats now have “normal” politicians and voters who are NOT radicalized.

        Like

        Reply
      • Oldschool says:
        June 16, 2017 at 8:02 pm

        Took my 89 year old mom out to lunch today. She lives in a retirement communty. They have communal dining. It has reached levels of incivility at mealtime and it is the dems spewing hate. Mom told me a new resident was assigned her seat in the dining room. Before she sat down, she was asked if she was a republican. My mom and other Trump voters are afraid to open their mouths. This is happening at a retirement home where the average age of the residents is around 85. This is like nothing we’ve ever seen.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • Mary says:
        June 16, 2017 at 8:04 pm

        Bernie is the face they identify with though, they most likely never give a thought to the fact they represent the D party.

        Like

        Reply
      • pyromancer76 says:
        June 16, 2017 at 8:55 pm

        You know, this is scary stuff. And this is planned so we will lose our heads and become so terrorized, paranoid, and confused that we cannot think and that we want to “”riot” or “shoot” or “smash back” in return.

        These are standard Alinsky tactics, O’s community activist tactics, Soros tactics. Lenin’s tactics. Don’t bite. Find that Cold Anger and help law enforcement throw the book at them. The Oregon rioters got felony accounts against them.

        It’s best not to demonize “democrats” because “republican” globalists are right in there with them (although nicely hidden). Get our best lawyers and LEOs in here to give us serious advice. Arrest those who commit criminal actions. Be prepared to defend ourselves, but stay out of their traps.

        Like

        Reply
  13. patrickhenrycensored says:
    June 16, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    An even more interesting list because of who wasn’t on it.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  14. Grandma Covfefe says:
    June 16, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    Does the hit list handwriting match Hodgkinson’s handwriting? I wonder…

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. Timmer says:
    June 16, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    I said right after this happened, check his bank accounts and see if there was a large deposit in the past few months. It was probably reversed after he was killed. I would bet money it could be telling the shenanigans the DCC or DNC is up to under assumed names.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. tax2much says:
    June 16, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    The Federal Bureau of Matters will be on the case soon.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  17. Watcher says:
    June 16, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    So much for the random loan wolf narrative. He had help, Illinois and about a mile from the WH is where I would look.

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/06/14/obama-white-house-repeatedly-targeted-steve-scalise-for-political-gain/

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  18. Wink says:
    June 16, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    I find it interesting that the rabid left are not aware that in Jan 2016 the senate gave President Obama and to the next president incredible power under “international martial law”. This act alarmed the tea party and several other groups. I think the act was implemented with the intent that HRC was suppose to be president and that she’d need to control us. Little did the powers that be know that Donald Trump would be the next president. My point is, if push comes to shove, our President has that incredible power to use. I suggest they need to quit poking the lion.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Papoose says:
      June 16, 2017 at 7:30 pm

      That’s it in a nutshell. Hillary was intended to be Obama’s puppet for his 3rd term. That’s why he let her off the hook and that’s why she said “anyone who doesn’t accept the election results is a “threat” to our democracy”. They thought they had in the bag, including the the so-called intelligence agencies. They are livid.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • Minnie says:
      June 16, 2017 at 7:46 pm

      Thank you!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  19. calbear84 says:
    June 16, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    For better or worse, I look at my FB feed nearly every day, and I concur that Hodgkinson’s page is indistinguishable from countless others I have seen. It does beg the question, what made him go beyond “Mommy’s basement” and actually commit his horrific crime?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. Donna in Oregon says:
    June 16, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    Victims may decide to sue the organizations that target them. Start with George Soros. Take the rhetoric his organizations put into their members, into society and trace it to this nut job. Sue for billions in a class action.

    If the courts say “no”…..so what:

    “Walk toward the fire. Don’t worry about what they call you. All those things are said against you because they want to stop you in your tracks. But if you keep going, you’re sending a message to people who are rooting for you, who are agreeing with you. The message is that they can do it, too.”
    ― Andrew Breitbart

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  21. decisiontime16 says:
    June 16, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    Rep. Steve Scalise Working On Abolishing Human Trafficking And Child Predators. The Shooter Was A Left Wing Activist, Who Had Abused His Foster Children.

    http://investmentwatchblog.com/rep-steve-scalise-working-on-abolishing-human-trafficking-and-child-predators-the-shooter-was-a-left-wing-activist-who-had-abused-his-foster-children/

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • MaineCoon says:
      June 16, 2017 at 8:50 pm

      “He was a left-wing activist and had been involved in domestic abuse. He was, also, a foster parent, who had abused his foster daughter terribly. In April 2006, Hodgkinson was arrested for battery, domestic battery and discharging a firearm, after he allegedly physically assaulted his foster daughter and two of her friends.

      Further, and this is unbelievable and so tragic, almost a decade earlier, another foster daughter living with Hodgkinson and his wife had killed herself at the age of 17, according to the Belleville News-Democrat. The daughter, Wanda Ashley Stock, doused herself with gasoline and set herself on fire inside a car.”

      Excerpt from above link.

      Like

      Reply
  22. Pam says:
    June 16, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    FF to the 1:00 minute mark.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  23. R-C says:
    June 16, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    So there it is: “PREMEDITATION”.

    A ‘kill list’ is de-facto proof that failed assassin Hodgkinson set out with the intent to murder specific persons. NO way the left can claim that this man “just went off the edge” now. He PLANNED this and (keeping those James O’Keefe expose videos in the forefront of your memory) he likely was prodded by others.

    Bob Creamer instantly jumps to mind.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  24. Jim Peters says:
    June 16, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    We should be in no doubt.

    Kathy Griffin & Hodgkinson are THE face of the Democratic Party. The Party has created them and carefully nurtured the hatred driving them.

    Anyone who thinks they are unique is 100% wrong. And it’s just a question of time before someone takes a shot at POTUS himself.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  26. Patriot1783 says:
    June 16, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    Tear the shooters past life apart and his families until you find the contact or money trail. Who was funding him? Get the computer whiz kids to tear apart the black net, internet hosts and phone companies …the enemy is communicating somehow.

    As genealogy works, start with what you know and move backwards.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  27. SteveC says:
    June 16, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    I’m sure the FBI still has no idea what the shooter’s motivation was.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  28. Chuck Finley says:
    June 16, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    Sooooo…. has the FBI found a motive yet? This seems like one of those impossible cases to crack.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  29. Blue Moon says:
    June 16, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    What if this guy is not dead? PTrump relayed that info during his speech. The stations seemed taken back with that info as they had already said he was taken alive and was in police custody. Something this big would be the perfect opportunity to get to the bottom of this coup and who is paying for it!

    Like

    Reply
  30. NJF says:
    June 16, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    Dobbs reporting there were 6 names, why not release all the names?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. Watcher says:
    June 16, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    IIRC weren’t some electoral college members threatened with death.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. Ziiggii says:
    June 16, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    Now there’s reports Jordan was one of the names as well…. all are HFC members.

    Like

    Reply
  33. WeThePeople2016 says:
    June 16, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    Yet, the FBI spokesperson said he didn’t know the motive or he was specifically targeting the GOP Congressmen. A person with half a brain can figure this out. It is sad that the FBI used to be counted on to be so upstanding and respected. Yes, there were pockets of corruption, but no way like it is now.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • 4sure says:
      June 16, 2017 at 8:15 pm

      Like everything affirmative action, diversity, and PC touches w/regards to gov’t. personnel staffing, the standards have been drastically lowered. DRASTICALLY!!!!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Mary says:
      June 16, 2017 at 9:15 pm

      FBI is still looking for motive in Pulse nightclub shooting even the shooter told hostage negotiator several times what was behind his actions.

      Like

      Reply
  34. joshua says:
    June 16, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    well…I could have made a BETTER list for this fool……both sides of the aisle…..

    Like

    Reply
  35. Papoose says:
    June 16, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    President Trump should never appear in public with out a Color Guard and members of each armed forces by his side. Show them what a Commander In Chief under threat of an inside Coup looks like.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  36. Bull Durham says:
    June 16, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    Forget this. Worry about the Russians. That’s what the Senate is doing. A Permanent Russian Threat Center that takes away all presidential powers related to Russia.

    Imagine these 100 totally brain-dead Russophobes playing Poke the Bear with Putin.

    I wrote months back of the total psychotic syndrome of a certain group of Russophobes.
    They permeate the State Dept., CIA, Pentagon and Senate.

    They are now manifesting a policy and action plan engrained in law that is one shot short of War.
    Of course, they think they’ll get into bunkers before the Satan IIs arrive. It won’t save them.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  37. justjoe (@justjoeaz1) says:
    June 16, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    Fox News posted a few names from the list: Reps. Scot DesJarlais (R-TN) (pronounced day-zharr-LAY), Trent Franks (R-AZ), Jeff Duncan (R-SC), Jim Jordan (R-OH), Mo Brooks (R-AL) and Morgan Griffith (R-VA). http://www.foxnews.com/us/2017/06/16/scalise-shooter-had-list-lawmakers-names-in-his-pocket.html

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  38. sundance says:
    June 16, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    Here’s the six:

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  39. Howie says:
    June 16, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    And yet the GOP is still holding hands and singing Kumbaya with the democrats.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • 4sure says:
      June 16, 2017 at 8:33 pm

      Why are you so opposed to singing Kumbaya w/dimms. I think we should all accede to the uniparty wishes and follow Ryan’s and McConnel’s plans for us. If we allow the elites and globalists who put our best interests above all else to provide for us from cradle to grave we will be just fine.

      In keeping w/the spirit of the moment, the national anthem should be changed to KUMBAYA. We should happily hold hands and sing it as we board the cattle cars. s/

      Like

      Reply
    • Oldschool says:
      June 16, 2017 at 8:45 pm

      Hearts and minds howie, hearts and minds

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  40. GreginAZ says:
    June 16, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    I saw this in an article on Gateway Pundit.

    ——————–

    “A review of the Ben Rhodes’ Twitter feed shows that the former Obama adviser is yet to condemn the attempted assassination of Republicans. He instead spent the day tweeting about Cuba and attacking the president and his family.”

    ——————–

    Serious question:has Obama condemned the attempted assassination of Republicans?

    Like

    Reply
  41. MVW says:
    June 16, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    It is an extremely sophisticated war that is being waged, and a group is waging it. Smells like a Blackhat group inside of the CIA or a contractor for the CIA. Incredibly huge funds. International. The rocks I would look under would be near the Clintons and Bush’s. Too many tinfoil hat candidate groups. Real counterintelligence is required.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  42. 4sure says:
    June 16, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    This dimmwit is typical of libs. Dumb as dirt and eager to be useful idiots.

    Like

    Reply
  43. MIKE says:
    June 16, 2017 at 8:21 pm

    In a year from now, after the dust has settled, Hodgeskinson will be referred to as the ” NRA right wing nut job”.
    That’s the msm’s job, and the uniparty will back them up.
    Why is this the status quo?
    Our enemy is well organized and well manned, operatives in all the right places.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  44. StuckInBlue says:
    June 16, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    Violence by Leftists is not a bug, it’s a feature.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  45. WeThePeople2016 says:
    June 16, 2017 at 8:34 pm

    It was reported that Hodgkinson lost his job – I believe it was his business. Also, a reporter on FBN last night said that those who knew him were speaking up, and he said that they were saying things that were too bad to say on TV. Apparently, his former lawyer was one of them with a few choice words about him. He did not appear to be well liked Hodgkinson also had a long police record. He was not a stable individual to begin with. Couple that with his radical embracement of the far-left ideology – he was well versed in Bernie socialist politics and the media talking points. All of this makes the case for a very mentally disturbed person who was a ticking time bomb.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Larry Bucar says:
      June 16, 2017 at 8:49 pm

      The old insanity plea is tiresome.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • WeThePeople2016 says:
        June 16, 2017 at 9:03 pm

        This is not an insanity plea – it is looking at the reality of the situation. Unfortunately, because of social media, the media, and the leftist loons in the Dem party, there are more Hodgkinson types out there and it will not take much to push them over the edge.

        Like

        Reply
  46. fred says:
    June 16, 2017 at 8:34 pm

    maybe the guy was terminal or had a bad illness or cancer and decided to go out shooting…Made himself available or his wife got some money like suicide bombers get for a job………Heck he was right there living in his van and that opens a huge can of worms …….He was there to do what he did it was not out of the blue. He came months before to live right where his action took place…..Now time to dig deep……….

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  47. Watcher says:
    June 16, 2017 at 8:42 pm

    The shooter didn’t just hang around the Y for 2 months and have coffee every mourning.
    The surveillance around DC is the best in the world. He is on the surveillance.
    His Twitter suggest no anger at the DNC over hildabeast screwing Burn.
    Who did he vote for? Follow the money to the source.
    Social media can be shaped to reflect any image you or others want.

    Like

    Reply
    • 4sure says:
      June 16, 2017 at 9:08 pm

      I’m shocked that he was so violent, esp. if he was having coffee every morning at starbucks and drinking out of the unity cup. Guess that just goes to show you that even starbucks can’t reach ’em all.

      Like

      Reply
  48. BAMAFan says:
    June 16, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    With his assault and other background issues, how did he pass firearms background check or not have been ordered to turnover his weapons? So much for gun control. Illinois? Toughest in the nation?

    Like

    Reply
  49. Michael says:
    June 16, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    Not even summer yet. Heat brings out the rioters and assorted nut cases. I fear a long summer ahead.

    Wonder what the June firearm says are going to show.

    “An armed society is a polite society.” I read Heinlein as a kid beginning in the 50s.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s