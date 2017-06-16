“Kill List” – Report: James Hodgkinson Carried Republican Assassination List…

The Daily Caller has reported, and Fox News has confirmed, the shooter who opened fire at the congressional baseball practice was carrying a “Kill List” of republican targets for assassination.
The kill list carried by James Hodgkinson included Alabama Representative Mo Brooks, South Carolina Rep. Jeff Duncan and Arizona Rep. Trent Franks,
there may be others yet undisclosed. UPDATE: Six Names appear on the list. All members of the House Freedom Caucus.
James Hodgkinson was a member of Senator Bernie Sanders election campaign and his social media postings represent the customary writing and positioning of the ordinary Sanders supporters. There is nothing different in any of Hodgkinson’s espousal’s from the visible proclamations of almost all of Bernie voters; that’s the concerning aspect.
The striking thing about Hodgkinson’s facebook page isn’t how crazy it is. The striking thing about it is that his facebook account looks exactly like the facebook page of every other progressive on facebook. Same likes, same hate-groups, same reposted hate articles. Same spiteful comments. There’s nothing unusual about him.
His facebook page is indistinguishable from that of any other progressive.
Here is the full facebook archive of the “Kill List”shooter:
.
This is where this summers rage and rioting will be. BLM is old news, Soros is going after Conservatives with a large checkbook. Looks like the BLM crew was used and discarded already, didn’t see that coming… Well, I did since the election.
Someone needs to figure out how to seize his funds.
I hope and pray that AG Sessions and DOT Sec Mnuchin have their heads together figuring out a way to put the habeus grabus on his money or at least some of it. We need a RICO case against him, or maybe they can look to see if he qualifies (other than in my own mind) as a domestic terrorist. Something.
We can’t be sure they haven’t, already.
As always, faith and trust 🙏
I believe that if we are concerned to the degree we are, then the TRUMPfolk are on this.
This pursuit has to be ironclad, and I find it hard to believe it will not be so.
I am sure it hasn’t escaped PDJT’s notice what a cancer George Soros is to our free society. He has proven to be on top of every single thing I have had concerns about, many of which I have emailed about to whitehouse.gov. Every time I see that he is MILES ahead of me. So, I suspect here as elsewhere he’s got this.
Probably cheaper to let Putin or Orban know where he’s hiding…
Quicker, too. I’m all for that!
Perhaps this is the reason for all the Muh Russia stuff. They want to keep Putin and Trump apart —- and Soros out of their hands.
I’ve held out hope for sometime that we would turn our heads and do just that.
Can RICO be used on the DNC? Can the victims sue the Democrats because the Democrats have created this atmosphere of hate and violence? The Democrats are now the same as terrorists.
The attack this week crossed the line. Perhaps we need to start calling the Democrats terrorists so the average American who doesn’t watch politics understands the seriousness of just how far Democrats have gone and just how dangerous Democrats are.
DNC = Criminal Enterprise
Donna Brazile gave Clinton, a presidential candidate, questions of national debate ahead of time.
At this point, DNC = terrorist organization.
Apparently, Donna ALSO had an”issue” with Seth Rich, and took great exception when she found out that Investigator Rod Wheeler was asking questions about Rich’s death.
Andrew Breitbart said……
The “Greatest rationale to become Leftie is immunity from rules they impose on rest of us. The sanctioning of the double standard & hypocrisy.” – Twitter, February 17, 2012
Kind of like this democrat…….
New Jersey Democrat In Response To Shooting: ‘Hunt’ Republicans
A longtime Democratic operative from Union County has responded to the Wednesday shooting of a congressman by calling for a “hunt” of Republicans.
James Devine posted several messages on Facebook and Twitter following the Alexandra, Virginia, shooting of U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise and several others by a gunman with a history of violence and of making online rantings against Republican officials and their policies.
“We are in a war with selfish, foolish & narcissistic rich people. Why is it a shock when things turn violent?” Devine posted on social media, ending the message with the hashtag: #HuntRepublicanCongressmen
https://www.weaselzippers.us/344285-new-jersey-democrat-in-response-to-shooting-hunt-republicans/
Well now, perhaps Mr. Devine should have a “friendly visit” by the Secret Service. Today.
Sylvia – See my link down thread as to how Hungary is going after Soros.
Where does he and his sons live?
LikeLiked by 2 people
We need to ask Clown Chucky Scheister. He just had lunch with Soros son.
It would be easy we gad ab FBI/IRS/DOJ task force would investigate him and his organizations for sedition.The IRS puts holds on individual’s money all the time. After they find all the dirt (there is plenty) they could try him for sedition, strip his wealth and his citizenship. The extradite him to Russia where Putin could have some fun with him
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can we freeze his money due to suspicion of terrorist activity?
Even easier
CIVIL ASSET FORFEITURE!
Remember the guy who had ALL of his wealth stripped by a liberal judge just for the heck of it?
In reality the money is NOT sitting in the pockets of the little Fascist radical terrorists at the riots, or the guy holding meetings in his basement – so stopping any funding will still have these brain-dead Communists still raging in the streets. The violent self-righteous element is already deep underground, and unless we infiltrate it (like James O’Keefe), there is no way to stop it. BTW …I haven’t heard from O’Keefe lately, does anyone know if he’s taking this on?
If Soros can be tied to terrorism the Feds can close his 503 c tax deductible status. Just like after 9/11 and the Muslim orgs that got shut down for funding terrorism. I think the DOJ can reach out to Austria and establish that link. If they want to..
Russia designated Soros groups and expelled them., I think Soros is wanted in Russia. .
That would require a simwple resolve no effort to pursue/ confront his open sedition. Ain’t hard, just a little resolve!M
Not just $0r0$ – the Black Hats in or formerly in our Intelligence Community are not above ‘regime change’ anywhere including the USA.
The swamp includes bureaucrats, elected officials and intelligence operatives.
Without the zeros and doj protection their footprint is reduced.
Their not gone just sneaker and pockets full at cash.
George Soros is funding District Attorneys on the local level.
LikeLiked by 7 people
The Cradle of Liberty: Philadelphia Pennsylvania USA
http://dailycaller.com/2017/05/18/george-soros-still-quietly-buying-district-attorneys-seats/
LikeLiked by 4 people
In phila. Successfully. God help us!
Yes, there needs to be social/political/economic pushback on rogue DAs persecuting a clean armed response to felons and rioters.
He also funds many of the organizations that back elections even down to the county sheriff level. That is where you get these orders to stand down and watch Trump supporters get beaten. Basically, a list of the “usual suspects” This is a list readily available in a Google search. Imagine how many shadow organizations also exist.
http://www.discoverthenetworks.org/viewSubCategory.asp?id=1237
Hungary’s PM Orban & Parliament is going after Soros. See article on same.
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/rule-of-law/the-rising-movement-against-soros/
Andrew Breitbart figured this out in 2012 with Occupy Wallstreet……
AndrewBreitbartVerified account @AndrewBreitbart 29 Feb 2012
Occupy Portland Thugs Shatter Bank Windows – While Eric Holder Ignores RICO Pattern of #OWS Criminal Activity: http://bit.ly/ymV3oE
LikeLiked by 3 people
Soros is only the front man. You need the Zionist bankers and their kind to really drain the swamp.
Zionist Bankers – there’s about 8,500 of them – this video is a MUST SEE.
Be sure to enable the cc/Close Caption for English, then watch part II:
Thanks for finding this and putting it up.
Oh boy…..THAT sure changes the perspective a bit. I wonder WHY those selected representatives and WHO helped create the list? Did this guy really act alone?
This is going to get interesting
See my reply below. I agree with you.
Excellent questions mark. Perhaps an investigation into a real crime can be done to save others lives?
Did it sound to you like there might have been more names on the list? The way it was phrased it sounded to me like that was possible, not just that it was only those three. But since this is a leak from anonymous sources, who knows. Perhaps we will find out it time.
Yes! It also sounds like Hodgkinson didn’t even recognize Duncan who was on the list, so that makes it all the more suspicious that he isn’t acting alone.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I want to know what his weapons were and when he got them, and how much. How much cash did this guy have? Kinda hard to buy everything if youre broke.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dunno how much cash, but:
-snip-
The Bernie Sanders supporter told his wife he had an interest in tax policy, and he sold his Harley motorcycle and home inspection business before making the trip in March.
Read more here: http://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/politics-government/national-politics/article156631249.html#storylink=cpy
How much?! Before the 2014 gun run, a serviceable AK was what 350?
Better yet, Trent Franks was at 3rd base right in front of him. He would’ve been dead but the shooter missed. Tell me that wasn’t divine protection!!
Well,, the shooter obviously wears glasses for a reason 🙂
Possibly, Sylvia. “The list of names included…”
IMO if the list were conclusive it should have said “The list of names WERE…”
LikeLiked by 1 person
True that.
I know I heard one of the Reps being fired at on the ball field say shots were coming from
different directions.
Well when you have multiple police officers and security detail scattered on the field, and they were exchanging fire, then of course it’s going to sound like shots are coming from different directions, ESPECIALLY when you are in a panic mode.
Didnt a media boob suggest that the attack wasnt political?? I just thght i remembered a Treeper, the day the attack was unfolding, report to us one of the talking schlubs saying such
Yes. And i think it was on CNN
I keep going back to the fact he was from ILL. and not really that far from Bill Ayers.
All three representatives are members of the House Freedom Caucus, which contains the lower chamber’s most conservative members. Both Duncan and Brooks attended Wednesday’s baseball practice.
http://dailycaller.com/2017/06/16/exclusive-assassination-list-found-on-james-hodgkinsons-body/
FOX news: “..suggests that it wasn’t a random incident but instead was a premeditated attempt to kill the politicians.” Good grief, FOX wake up!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 14 people
Crack reporters at FOX. Regular Jimmy Olsens over there.
Ok sorry, but – *SNORT*
Hannity has been calling it that for 24 hours. Maybe they don’t listen to his radio show or watch his TV show. He’s #1 on Fox in ratings.
Tried to listen to Sean at the usual SiriusXM 125 Patriot Channel on Monday, and only got commercials. Did they drop him?
Maybe he wasn’t on due to the hearing? IDK. I think it would have made some tweet/news/blog?
No, he was on air today
IMO (which I posted yesterda) it was premeditated each and every time he pulled that trigger and shot, which was 60 times? 100?
He never stopped shooting. That in my book is premeditation.
So much for my theory (based solely on my own hunch) that this lone wolf terrorist went hunting for PDJT and realized that wasn’t possible so contented himself with trying to take out all the Republicans he could find.
Can you imagine how Rep. Duncan must feel knowing that he ran into him in the parking lot just before?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Oh My, changes everything for conservatives. BERNIE needs to be shut down and get on TV and reframe his bluster right this moment.
Send his wife and him on a second honeymoon. Permanently.
I saw an interview with Jane Sanders yesterday (weasel zippers ?) and she was asked if Bernie needs to tone it down, and she said “no.”
NJF are you serious. Maybe it is not too late to look into her crimes against the college she worked for and bankrupted. They might shut her up
In that case, some one needs to sue them both and include other defendants: Griffin, O, Hag, actosr in Shakespeare in park, etc.
“In criminal law, incitement is the encouragement of another person to commit a crime. Depending on the jurisdiction, some or all types of incitement may be illegal. Where illegal, it is known as an inchoate offense, where harm is intended but may or may not have actually occurred.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Incitement
Didn’t she falsify loan information to get a loan for the college. That was what caused the college to close?
Yep. That gets normal people some time usually. Cripes, look at Dinesh D’Souza.
Makes me want to just spit!
I get letters all the time from my credit card companies to verify my current financial info to keep my current amount my cards have on them. I would go to prison if I lied on the forms.
Maybe Nancy Pelosi will have to quit blaming this all on…the Republicans.
It will be interesting to see which Dem or any other leftie is the first one to start up the incitement rhetoric.
We should attack them head on with all this shooting info and make it go viral.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Charles Payne on FBN had a bit on about a NJ Democrat operative today that tweeted something about not feeling sorry about the assassination attempt because (paraphrasing here) we are evil Repubs and deserve it, and then it said #HuntRepublicans
Now, this was a county Democrat operative, but it got some blowback–as it should.
Remember after Gabby Giffords was shot how the media tried so hard to make it about rightwing rhetoric and they shoved a mike in the face of every Republican they could find demanding that they make a statement disavowing such hatred. Well??? I’m waiting. Still waiting….and they aren’t gonna do it, are they?
She should be an X operative at this very moment for doing that.
Somebody needs to give Pelosi a big smack down and soon.
I volunteer!!! I could take that old broad down.
Okay I’ll let you go first then me. Perhaps we should do a raffle and all the money we collect can be given to the families of those shot.
Make it easy, bring a pail of water 😡
Bwaaahaahaaa!
I’ll hold your purse and cheer 😁
The point that Still makes is that the assassin targeted Scalia when there were far and above closer more obvious, easier to shoot targets. That would make this into something else than shooting to kill a bunch of Repubs. (starts at 59 seconds)
Enlightening video. Still is good. Worth a listen.
Also from the Daily Caller article:
So he didn’t even say good by to his wife? Had she not spoken with him AT ALL since he went to DC in March?
Not sure I buy her BS. This guy had a rap sheet so she knew he wasn’t a lobbyist forbthe tax industry.
Doesn’t make sense to me. If my DH threw a gym bag into the car and a couple of guns, kissed me on the cheek, and said, “Well, I’m off to DC to work on taxes for a few months” I would hardly be nodding sweetly and wishing him a safe trip. I would have questions and they would require answers.
Unless of course she was so thrilled to see the car drive away and hoped he would never return, so no questions asked.
Very suspicious. Right up there with young Mrs. Tsaranov who never thought to ask why her husband’s sudden interest in pressure cookers, and must he fill all the space in their little apartment with his new hobby?
Or the Pulse Massacre terrorist’s wife who feigned innocence. Didn’t she later end up detained?
Or his father who said Islam was peaceful which he was broadcasting radical Islam back to his country Pakistan via radio.
Can’t leave out clock boy’s family here.
All members of the same club.
That just really frosted my butt when she did this. But in earlier reports that morning before the entire media crew arrived the local news was reporting her being in on this massacre, I think she even admitted to it until CAIR arrived on the scene.
I believe she did, although Tsarnovs wife got off scot free.
Home inspector. Maybe he thought those brackets needed screws?
Obviously a few were loose.
Sloth1963 you can say that again. Too much to wrap my normal thought process around all this insanity.
So, he was going to “change the tax brackets” by knocking off a few Republican Congressmen, eh? How else is a regular guy supposed to lower his taxes, amiright?
This is absolutely disgusting. Sanders needs to be impeached, as well as all of the other leftist politicians spouting and supporting this evil.
ABC’s ladies and gentlemen… ABC’s. You never know if that regular looking person next to you is some crackpot leftist. How sad is it that that is where we currently are as a country? Pray, pray, and pray again.
Always be carrying. ALWAYS be carrying. ALWAYS be CARRYING!
And always stay alert, be aware of your surroundings. If something feels wrong, get yourself out of there.
Silly ass. If he wanted to change the tax brackets, all he had to do was vote for Trump.
Sadly, he placed himself in a leftist echo chamber, courtesy of social media, that was amplified by the MSM. In a million years, he would never have voted for Trump because he truly believed all the propaganda and smears slung around by the “progressive” left.
Yep, I guess the Russian bots never got to his social media/ sarc
Furthermore, are we now safe driving, going to work, and voting? Are we next because the left is filled with hate? Do we need protection at the polls?
According to a NYT’s article from 06-14 Hodgkinson’s brother said he called his wife.
I heard on TV the day of the shootings that he had called her and told her he was coming home, that he missed her and the dogs. Or maybe it was that he missed the dogs, and her. Either.
LOL
Maybe she was the dog…
!!!
:):)
http://www.breitbart.com/news/was-gunman-ready-to-head-home-before-congressmans-shooting/
Ten years earlier, a foster daughter committed suicide by dousing herself with gasoline and setting herself on fire inside her car, the Belleville News-Democrat reported.
It appears this household was unstable for years.
Yuck hadn’t seen the foster daughter story yet
I can’t point you to a source because I wasn’t paying close attention, but I saw something yesterday about multiple foster kids through the years and there were “issues.” The implication was that the issues were overlooked or the investigations were fumbled by the state. It was quick and I got distracted so I didn’t follow up on it.
The Illinois foster care/DCFS system has “botched” investigations before. For years I’ve read one story after another where kids have died while a foster parent was under investigation or something was reported and never followed up on.
Can you imagine these 2 being foster parents, any kid in that home would not stand a chance in life.
So much wrong in this old world.
Sad but true.
sounds kinda Mississippi like to me…
mmmm, I think she would be a little suspicious when he took the SKS and a bag with pistol(s), ammo etc out, about what he was going to bracket.
Sundance,
I am a political junkie, and have been since the Reagan years. I follow Congress and the White House, as well as several agencies. Those Congressmen on that list were not well-known. I only recognized Mo Brooks because he was quoted in the original story about the shooting.
Either Hodgkinson was a totally obsessive political junkie much more detailed than I am, or that list was given to him by someone else.
The latter is worrisome to me, as it makes me wonder who else got a list like that, and who made the list to begin with.
All three of those Congressmen are members of the Freedom Caucus…. well known or not, they are hated by progressives and GOPe alike. And it’s not hard to find who is a member of that Caucus.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Freedom_Caucus
I wonder what their districts are like politically? Were they vulnerable? Or is someone trying to force a bunch of special elections?
Remember, Trump called out the Freedom Caucus during the healthcare debate – one by name; Jordan IIRC.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I see your point, but one would have to know that there WAS a Freedom Caucus and removing them would hurt Trump’s agenda.
I also note that he didn’t recognize Duncan, so he had a list of names but not photos.
Was there a published list of who was on the baseball team?
Sorry Missmarple2 but you seem to be slipping in your political junkiness.
Thinking that we know the motives or methods of a mad man is a fool’s errand.
Heck, I’m about half libertarian and wasn’t happy with the HFC over the first ZeroCare repeal attempt. I think Steve Scalise is the one who actually got the jam busted up and got the thing passed. Don’t know about Brooks and Duncan.
Pence busted the HFC and the jam of the care bill. Check Drudge, there’s an interesting article on that story by Politico of all places.
I must’ve been absent that day/week/month b/c I’m drawing a blank. Will get my homework done and be back in a few 🙂
I just read the article via Drudge
It’s a lovely Politico fantasy to build up Pence. More than half of what is in there seems bogus.
Zig – do we know if that rifle was scoped?
No, but it was an SKS 7.62mm – more than likely it was, but he seemed to be a really bad shot, so maybe it was just iron sights.
I was wondering if he was sighting specific people.
Anybody over the age of 30 I guess.
Does anyone know where Matt, Tyson Foods lobbyist, was standing? He took many bullet wounds. The most of anyone. He’s 38.
I’m wondering if he was aiming at Scalise…if he was hanging around for a couple of hours before the practice, as I have read, and he saw who the Capitol Police were with, he may have determined he was a leader and aimed for him, which would explain why he did not hit those who were closer.
He was on the other side of the fence so some of his bullets may have hit the fence thus not hitting their mark.
Yeah, that’s the ticket- said no one who ever shot a weapon. But you never really know do you.
“, but he seemed to be a really bad shot,”
Since J. Hodgkinson wears glasses, I’m wondering if they got fogged up (at least partially) from his exertions. I believe the Alexandria area had warm and humid conditions at the time, moreso than what he would have been used to in Illinois. Also, with it being early morning a high dew point may have contributed as well.
If the gun was scoped, that could have fogged up as well.
Maybe it was a case of bad planning on the part of Hodgkinson to overlook the possibility of the fogging issues. In either case, if this did indeed happen, it would account for his being a bad shot.
First line: wore glasses, not wears.
“If the gun was scoped, that could have fogged up as well.”
Nice thought, but most scopes even low quality hunting scopes are treated with anti-fog treatments. His glasses…. maybe. I just think he was a terrible shoot and never trained himself to calm down while shooting. Him getting ramped up after shooting Mr. Whip makes sense. He didn’t have military training from what I understand.
Seldom is an SKS scoped, they’re incredibly hard to scope with such a violent action constantly occurring where the scope needs to be mounted. A design issue…
Anyone that close who couldn’t hit with iron sights might as well be firing with their eyes closed too.
Maybe just the perfect useful idiot… for deep state.
Just depends on if it’s a newer model or an original wooden stock
Woohoowee, the day of the shooting one of the guys there, it might have been Senator Flakey, described it as having a scope but from whatever he was saying I formed the impression he doesn’t know a thing about firearms so I wouldn’t call that a great source.
So did the bystanding troller, from my memory.
Interesting.
The FBI is on it! /s
They’re in on it. And it seems it all goes back to the Time Line, March 2017. Lest we forget, Loretta Lynch and her call for revolution in the streets at the same time.
The Coup is underway. Wonder what they have up their sleeves for Pence since they’re trying to install the treacherous Paul Ryan.
It’s a two-step. Pence moves up, Ryan moves over to VP. Ryan in 2020. Pence gets retired.
I can imagine Ryan calling over to the Clinton Foundation to see if they offer retirement plans along with charitable remainder trusts for sale…
missmarple2,
Everyone that wants that list has it. This is how the other side works, throw this stuff out there till someone acts on it then step away.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“His facebook page is indistinguishable from that of any other progressive.”
WOW! Now just how many Bernie Sanders supporters were there? At least tens of millions. THAT in itself is terrifying when you think about it.
No wonder we feel so close to civil war in this country.
Scary part is over 1/2 of them still under his spell.
A good no-tolerance-to-rioters incident might help some of them rethink their tactics.
Clearing the welfare rolls and tits, to propel working jobs would be educational reformation for many.
And the other 1/2 under Hag/Scoros paid-to-protest spell.
I agree- a kill list would be a very personal endeavor meaning that he researched and knew his prey. If that’s the case, why did he not realize he spoke to one of his intended targets? Why didn’t he recognize anyone on the field, friends or “foes?”
Exactly!
Because these members are nearly always seen in business suits in the media. It’s like you always see someone at the yoga class at your gym, and when you run into them when they are wearing street clothes, you don’t recognize them. These Congress guys were probably hot and sweaty, wearing a cap and sweats or shorts.
He must have gone back to get his gun. Duncan Hunter would have noticed a rifle, no?
Definitely. So this @$$clown useful idiot was smart enough to question someone as to who was on the field without the weapon, but stupid enough to fire a couple of 30 round mags work of 7.62×39 ammo…
But only hit a couple of folks within 50 yards or so with no casualties.
LikeLiked by 1 person
worth… not work. Dang.
No casualties yet…
Sorry, Jeff Duncan.
I just keep going back to that Project Veritas expose on Democrat operatives and their disruption of Trump rallies. The one guy (I think it might be the one who is now suing O’keefe) said they liked using the mentally ill for their dirty tricks.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
It sounds like someone else wrote the hit list considering he asked Duncan, who was on list, which party was practicing. He obviously had no idea who Duncan was. I wonder if the names on the hit list had anything in common, like voting record.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
I believe he had a van, not a car, and he had curtains on the windows. For whatever that is worth. It seems like I saw he had a mattress on the floor in the back of the van, too. Again, I don’t know that this information changes anything regarding the possibility of him living out of his car.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
It would be interesting to know if the local police had any field interrogation reports or other type notes documenting contact with this guy, wouldn’t it?
I saw something on TV the day of the shooting where he frequented a BBQ restaurant/sports bar in the evenings where he would nurse a beer or two. The bartenders and waitresses didn’t like him, thought he was creepy.
LikeLike
LikeLike
It should be easy to investigate this. Trump will have to do this outside the FBI. He knows plenty of people to be able to get this done. They went a step too far on this one. For all Trump has been through I NEVER saw stress on his face until he spoke of Scalise.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wrote a whole post just based on that look on trump’s face leaving the hospital. Never seen that look before. It made it all very persoanl – in more ways than one.
I agree. He was hurt and he was rudely awakened as to what this is all about…
But how are they going to get into Melania’s lingerie drawers, credit cards and personal letters from her husband? They need a Special Council, his team and an additional 13 attorneys and their staff and gofers. Can’t leave any stone un-turned. Its a sham. Illegal, Unethical and a blatant conflict of interest. COUP. They are out to topple the Constitutional Republic and a duly elected President. They want to mortify him in the process.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, it is a coup. More and more people are coming to recognize that and acknowledge that. It is spoken of and written about daily.
And yet, because it is being carried out by lawyers and bureaucrats instead of the military, I guess we are just supposed to sit politely by and let it happen? Thing is, I don’t know how to fight this. I’m not a lawyer.
We need a mole, any Tree person in the DC area with clerical experience in the legal field? Maybe a paralegal or a law librarian?
LikeLike
“Treeper” stupid autocorrect
Miss Marple, you are right. None of these three Congressman were from his state or have a high profile in the news.
Ziiggii, you are also correct that the Freedom Caucus gets mentioned a lot in the news and I am sure demonized by the left as being super ultra alt right or whatever and sure it is easy enough to look up who the members of the Freedom Caucus are.
It just seems…odd. So far we only know three names. There might have been more. Or not. If he were targeting those three, and only those three, that seems even more odd to me. When I think Freedom Caucus, I think Jim Jordan or Louie Gohmert or guys like that, so if I were to target the FC I guess I’d want to target someone who was sort of symbolic of the whole thing. I don’t know. Madness.
Bernie Bots that are still 100% with him are so hard to reason with. I’ve had to continue to deal with 2 of them through a computer business I rely on because it was close to me. The last time I was in the shop one of them followed me to my car to help with a computer I was carrying and she had a look on her face when talking about Comrade Bernie which chilled me to my core. I now drive 45 miles to do business instead of 3 miles.
What a world we find ourselves living in. Better to drive a distance and not give your money to support someone who probably posts things like Hunt Republicans! on the internet.
Fox had six names up tonight, and Jordan was one of them.
Apparently, Rachel Maddow has been railing about the HFC and he was a Maddow fanatic.
So, there is your answer.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dear Lord, please help us.
Amen…
Pray unceasingly 🙏
Sevenwheel makes an astute observation.
FTA: Duncan said he spoke with Hodgkinson briefly before the shooting, when the would-be assassin asked him in the parking lot if the players on the field were Republicans or Democrats.
The attempted assassin didn’t recognize Duncan?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Too busy following orders to have a witness or two in advance of the shooting.
Exactly. That is what makes this seem like there is more than one person involved.
A killer who has designated targets and plans his/her strategy usually knows their victims like the back of their hand. Having not recognized Duncan when looking him in the face, tells me that perhaps the name was given to him by someone else.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Is it possible that the shooter was caught off guard by passing by Duncan as he was getting his rifle?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
If we had access to computers, WE could solve it. Get Rudy and Sherriff Clarke on it. We’ll have answers next week.
4chan and /pol/ are probably already on it LOL
IKR? If you were targeting someone, wouldn’t you be able to identify them???
It’s time to start cracking down hard on ANTIFA and other left-wing violence. We can’t stop everything and everyone, but hopefully we can prevent another James Hodgkinson.
Now more than ever, the important work that law enforcement does should be recognized. Without the brave officers involved in the baseball shooting, this truly could have been a massacre.
Scary times. With the left fully out of power in all three branches, this might be the time that their fringe members decide to strike.
Abdolutey correct MAGA. If we cracked down from day one, this might? have been prevented.
It hurts to say this.
Law enforcement is not our friend, your friend, or anyone’s friend. They are working stiffs, with mortgages, kids, groceries to buy, spouses and kids to keep happy. Their number one concern is that shared by all of us working stiffs, “keep it steady, keep the job, keep that sweet paycheck coming, or else the life is fu%#ed.”
Guess which way that rabbit’s gonna jump?
Hedge your bets accordingly
Doesn’t that describe every “working stiff”? Including the military? So, we can trust no one when the globalists put the squeeze on every one?
As for me and mine, we respect and support ALL military, LEO and First responders.
Period.
Absolutely!!!!
They have a choice. What’s your bet about what they will choose when you’re *here* and their paymasters say…
I have family and many close friends active. They say, I listen. You?
I stand by my statement.
🇺🇸🚂🇺🇸
Exactly, no saints, just people, and don’t forget that the easiest person to fool is yourself.
Scary. PC eliminated qualifications for LEO back in the early 80s. All you have to do is apply and you’re in. The people who qualified are out due to “minority take precedent”.
Just today I thanked a State Police for his service and risking his life every day for everyone’s safety. I see them as a lot more than a working stiff. They are the thin blue line that prevents law and order from crumbling into chaos. Point of view I guess.
This guy is a patsy. Clue #1: “Are they democrats or republicans?” Following orders like a “dummy” to make it appear as though he wasn’t involved in a plot. The Whip Scalise was the first target to shut down Trump in the House, first and foremost. Clue #2 Living out of vehicle with arms on the streets of Alexandria VA for months, using the YMCA with a PO Box. NO WAY!
LikeLiked by 7 people
The Donald subreddit has many posters who are former Bernie supporters who switched to Trump because the Leftist rhetoric was so outrageously hateful. They claim it has turned off MANY of Bernies followers. Not saying Bernie is at fault for it, because no one pins the rhetoric on him directly. It may just be that nutjob losers are attracted to anti-government anarchists like themselves, and which describes “Communists”, i.e. Bernie Sanders.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think MOST within the Democratic party are at fault. When you have CONSTANT bantering and screaming for impeachment of President Trump being screamed and yelled hysterically from so many. When you have a NON-STOP begging and pleading to “Resist” President Trump coming from the left, and the MSM constantly making things up and reporting on false statements…..
I think Bernie isn’t alone.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I agree. The Democrats have now crossed the line to being terrorists.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
These ‘radicalized dems’ are really no different that the ‘radicalized Islamist’. Both groups are radicalized through their sick belief systems. All mentally ill, for sure.
But radicalized is the key.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s the key point here I think. It’s the radicalized dems, I’ll call them, regardless of which dem candidate is their choice. It truly isn’t just about Bernie Sanders. Ever since Hillary lost the election, the dems, in general, have lost their grip on reality and refuse to let it go and move on with their lives. It’s like a mental illness with some of these individuals. Scary times indeed.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Pam, I agree, but I don’t think the Democrats now have “normal” politicians and voters who are NOT radicalized.
Took my 89 year old mom out to lunch today. She lives in a retirement communty. They have communal dining. It has reached levels of incivility at mealtime and it is the dems spewing hate. Mom told me a new resident was assigned her seat in the dining room. Before she sat down, she was asked if she was a republican. My mom and other Trump voters are afraid to open their mouths. This is happening at a retirement home where the average age of the residents is around 85. This is like nothing we’ve ever seen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think of that awful woman after the Woman’s March the day after Inauguration who sat next to a Trump guy on the plane and shrieked and foamed at the mouth like an honest to goodness lunatic and they had to remove her and her husband from the plane.Such hate on her face.
Actually I guess I am sad for all of us. I can’t see how this ends well.
I agree Sylvia. Said this yesterday to a neighbor. I am angry, no doubt, but my overall and underlying emotion is sadness. For all of us.
As I posted yesterday, it’s gone too far. It’s can’t be reversed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Wow…. My in-laws are 89 and 92 and they watch CNN daily. I wonder if that is also being viewed by residents of your Mom’s nursing home.
Bernie is the face they identify with though, they most likely never give a thought to the fact they represent the D party.
You know, this is scary stuff. And this is planned so we will lose our heads and become so terrorized, paranoid, and confused that we cannot think and that we want to “”riot” or “shoot” or “smash back” in return.
These are standard Alinsky tactics, O’s community activist tactics, Soros tactics. Lenin’s tactics. Don’t bite. Find that Cold Anger and help law enforcement throw the book at them. The Oregon rioters got felony accounts against them.
It’s best not to demonize “democrats” because “republican” globalists are right in there with them (although nicely hidden). Get our best lawyers and LEOs in here to give us serious advice. Arrest those who commit criminal actions. Be prepared to defend ourselves, but stay out of their traps.
An even more interesting list because of who wasn’t on it.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Patrick, you mean: NeverTrampers?
Fits
Does the hit list handwriting match Hodgkinson’s handwriting? I wonder…
LikeLiked by 4 people
I said right after this happened, check his bank accounts and see if there was a large deposit in the past few months. It was probably reversed after he was killed. I would bet money it could be telling the shenanigans the DCC or DNC is up to under assumed names.
No doubt. He was funded. A useful, expendable patsy.
LikeLiked by 4 people
From the way he was living, looks like if he was funded, he worked cheaper than a uniparty/CoC sponsored illegal.
I think that’s what he meant when he told his wife he was” going to DC to change the tax brackets”. He meant he was going to get a big payoff for a job done and they were going to go into a different tax bracket. You’re right they need to check all of this out and now, the sooner the better
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good point.
It would more likely have been cash.
The Federal Bureau of Matters will be on the case soon.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Federal BM
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Probably not even to re-run that great show because it might trigger someone.
(gotta love their stupid term “trigger”.) (they make me sick.)
LikeLike
So much for the random loan wolf narrative. He had help, Illinois and about a mile from the WH is where I would look.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/06/14/obama-white-house-repeatedly-targeted-steve-scalise-for-political-gain/
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Exactly, exactly right papoose. Add it to the long list of words and phrases they have co-opted. And we question nothing. Baaaaabaaaa
LikeLike
I find it interesting that the rabid left are not aware that in Jan 2016 the senate gave President Obama and to the next president incredible power under “international martial law”. This act alarmed the tea party and several other groups. I think the act was implemented with the intent that HRC was suppose to be president and that she’d need to control us. Little did the powers that be know that Donald Trump would be the next president. My point is, if push comes to shove, our President has that incredible power to use. I suggest they need to quit poking the lion.
That’s it in a nutshell. Hillary was intended to be Obama’s puppet for his 3rd term. That’s why he let her off the hook and that’s why she said “anyone who doesn’t accept the election results is a “threat” to our democracy”. They thought they had in the bag, including the the so-called intelligence agencies. They are livid.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thank you!
For better or worse, I look at my FB feed nearly every day, and I concur that Hodgkinson’s page is indistinguishable from countless others I have seen. It does beg the question, what made him go beyond “Mommy’s basement” and actually commit his horrific crime?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
If that can be proved, the DNC should be designated a terrorist organization, and we need Congressional hearings like we had in the 1950s for communists.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Calb, I know one of the crazies personally for many years…and most of her friends are like her…Suddenly her page on the FB shows nothing, just her friends list…I just been wandering…
I wonder if his mother is a registered Democrat…
On second thought Angela Lansbury reminds me much more of Crooked Hillary in this clip from The Manchurian Candidate. A dead ringer.
Victims may decide to sue the organizations that target them. Start with George Soros. Take the rhetoric his organizations put into their members, into society and trace it to this nut job. Sue for billions in a class action.
If the courts say “no”…..so what:
“Walk toward the fire. Don’t worry about what they call you. All those things are said against you because they want to stop you in your tracks. But if you keep going, you’re sending a message to people who are rooting for you, who are agreeing with you. The message is that they can do it, too.”
― Andrew Breitbart
Rep. Steve Scalise Working On Abolishing Human Trafficking And Child Predators. The Shooter Was A Left Wing Activist, Who Had Abused His Foster Children.
http://investmentwatchblog.com/rep-steve-scalise-working-on-abolishing-human-trafficking-and-child-predators-the-shooter-was-a-left-wing-activist-who-had-abused-his-foster-children/
LikeLiked by 4 people
“He was a left-wing activist and had been involved in domestic abuse. He was, also, a foster parent, who had abused his foster daughter terribly. In April 2006, Hodgkinson was arrested for battery, domestic battery and discharging a firearm, after he allegedly physically assaulted his foster daughter and two of her friends.
Further, and this is unbelievable and so tragic, almost a decade earlier, another foster daughter living with Hodgkinson and his wife had killed herself at the age of 17, according to the Belleville News-Democrat. The daughter, Wanda Ashley Stock, doused herself with gasoline and set herself on fire inside a car.”
Excerpt from above link.
FF to the 1:00 minute mark.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wow!!! This is frightening. Just another coincidence, right?
So there it is: “PREMEDITATION”.
A ‘kill list’ is de-facto proof that failed assassin Hodgkinson set out with the intent to murder specific persons. NO way the left can claim that this man “just went off the edge” now. He PLANNED this and (keeping those James O’Keefe expose videos in the forefront of your memory) he likely was prodded by others.
Bob Creamer instantly jumps to mind.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Remember the friend’s interview?
“He wasn’t evil, he was just tired of politics.”
Sounds very “Taxi Driver” to me.
BILL AYERS
We should be in no doubt.
Kathy Griffin & Hodgkinson are THE face of the Democratic Party. The Party has created them and carefully nurtured the hatred driving them.
Anyone who thinks they are unique is 100% wrong. And it’s just a question of time before someone takes a shot at POTUS himself.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Add to this face the CEO of Time Warner who supports the production of the Trump assassination play; add the people acting in the play and those attending. They are ALL complicit.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pat Buchanan’s take:
http://buchanan.org/blog/long-history-leftist-hatred-127223
Tear the shooters past life apart and his families until you find the contact or money trail. Who was funding him? Get the computer whiz kids to tear apart the black net, internet hosts and phone companies …the enemy is communicating somehow.
As genealogy works, start with what you know and move backwards.
I’m sure the FBI still has no idea what the shooter’s motivation was.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They will be investigating…..
Sooooo…. has the FBI found a motive yet? This seems like one of those impossible cases to crack.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Comey’s the tall one, right?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lol georgia. Perfect
Beagles arent that dumb…..oh wait, i have three…i love em but yeah they are….
The whole photo shoot shows another photo of the beagle and fox walking side by side. Evidently they are both pets and buddies.
I figured that much. Otherwise the fox would be showing the beagle who’s the boss. I used to have 6 at one time, down to 3. Fun dogs just not bright, unless they want food or out of the yard.
6 beagles! I had 1 and he was the most food driven dog I’ve ever had. His ears were like velvet…..
But they are the cutest puppies I’ve ever seen.
What if this guy is not dead? PTrump relayed that info during his speech. The stations seemed taken back with that info as they had already said he was taken alive and was in police custody. Something this big would be the perfect opportunity to get to the bottom of this coup and who is paying for it!
When did trump say that?
Those evil people, who are hiding behind the killer, they are alive.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
IIRC weren’t some electoral college members threatened with death.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes indeed, I forget which state(s).
I think in all the states…
Now there’s reports Jordan was one of the names as well…. all are HFC members.
Not to be all tinfoil hat-ish, how do we know he’s dead?
Right, because we’re told so.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
👍
LikeLiked by 1 person
We don’t.
So, therefore, since we will never know the truth, I can safely assume he may be quarantined and interrogated.
Thank you, this possibilities brings comfort – small comfort, but that’s good enough.
Evil people for whom he did the ‘work’ are not dead.
Yet, the FBI spokesperson said he didn’t know the motive or he was specifically targeting the GOP Congressmen. A person with half a brain can figure this out. It is sad that the FBI used to be counted on to be so upstanding and respected. Yes, there were pockets of corruption, but no way like it is now.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Like everything affirmative action, diversity, and PC touches w/regards to gov’t. personnel staffing, the standards have been drastically lowered. DRASTICALLY!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
Joshua, I know people are mad at Republicans, but can we agree that we must vote to keep Democrats out of power? We won’t be safe with Democrats back in power. Democrats hate us and want to murder us, and the base is obliging them, so we can’t compare the two parties.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
You are so right.
Truly, if they can portray President Trump being stabbed to death by the Senate in Cenral Park, I think we pretty much know where they are coming from. Foreshadowing using Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar, a subject they no longer even teach in English Literature.
The Senate killing its President.in broad daylight. Can’t get any worse.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Forget this. Worry about the Russians. That’s what the Senate is doing. A Permanent Russian Threat Center that takes away all presidential powers related to Russia.
Imagine these 100 totally brain-dead Russophobes playing Poke the Bear with Putin.
I wrote months back of the total psychotic syndrome of a certain group of Russophobes.
They permeate the State Dept., CIA, Pentagon and Senate.
They are now manifesting a policy and action plan engrained in law that is one shot short of War.
Of course, they think they’ll get into bunkers before the Satan IIs arrive. It won’t save them.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Believe they were all members of the House Freedom Caucus
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
And yet the GOP is still holding hands and singing Kumbaya with the democrats.
Why are you so opposed to singing Kumbaya w/dimms. I think we should all accede to the uniparty wishes and follow Ryan’s and McConnel’s plans for us. If we allow the elites and globalists who put our best interests above all else to provide for us from cradle to grave we will be just fine.
In keeping w/the spirit of the moment, the national anthem should be changed to KUMBAYA. We should happily hold hands and sing it as we board the cattle cars. s/
Hearts and minds howie, hearts and minds
I saw this in an article on Gateway Pundit.
——————–
“A review of the Ben Rhodes’ Twitter feed shows that the former Obama adviser is yet to condemn the attempted assassination of Republicans. He instead spent the day tweeting about Cuba and attacking the president and his family.”
——————–
Serious question:has Obama condemned the attempted assassination of Republicans?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
We are way beyond the words of the fools. No condemnation will stop this. Don’t waste your energy. Our focus should be proactive in shutting them down. Don’t give a crap about condemnation, tributes, flowers, teddy bears, balloons, baseball games or millions raised for “charity”. Bust up these leftist thugs and neutralize them. It is the only answer.
Exactly, oldie.
It is an extremely sophisticated war that is being waged, and a group is waging it. Smells like a Blackhat group inside of the CIA or a contractor for the CIA. Incredibly huge funds. International. The rocks I would look under would be near the Clintons and Bush’s. Too many tinfoil hat candidate groups. Real counterintelligence is required.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This dimmwit is typical of libs. Dumb as dirt and eager to be useful idiots.
In a year from now, after the dust has settled, Hodgeskinson will be referred to as the ” NRA right wing nut job”.
That’s the msm’s job, and the uniparty will back them up.
Our enemy is well organized and well manned, operatives in all the right places.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
It was reported that Hodgkinson lost his job – I believe it was his business. Also, a reporter on FBN last night said that those who knew him were speaking up, and he said that they were saying things that were too bad to say on TV. Apparently, his former lawyer was one of them with a few choice words about him. He did not appear to be well liked Hodgkinson also had a long police record. He was not a stable individual to begin with. Couple that with his radical embracement of the far-left ideology – he was well versed in Bernie socialist politics and the media talking points. All of this makes the case for a very mentally disturbed person who was a ticking time bomb.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is not an insanity plea – it is looking at the reality of the situation. Unfortunately, because of social media, the media, and the leftist loons in the Dem party, there are more Hodgkinson types out there and it will not take much to push them over the edge.
maybe the guy was terminal or had a bad illness or cancer and decided to go out shooting…Made himself available or his wife got some money like suicide bombers get for a job………Heck he was right there living in his van and that opens a huge can of worms …….He was there to do what he did it was not out of the blue. He came months before to live right where his action took place…..Now time to dig deep……….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Death by cop, check for life insurance policies.
“Going to DC to change the tax brackets”
The shooter didn’t just hang around the Y for 2 months and have coffee every mourning.
The surveillance around DC is the best in the world. He is on the surveillance.
His Twitter suggest no anger at the DNC over hildabeast screwing Burn.
Who did he vote for? Follow the money to the source.
Social media can be shaped to reflect any image you or others want.
I’m shocked that he was so violent, esp. if he was having coffee every morning at starbucks and drinking out of the unity cup. Guess that just goes to show you that even starbucks can’t reach ’em all.
With his assault and other background issues, how did he pass firearms background check or not have been ordered to turnover his weapons? So much for gun control. Illinois? Toughest in the nation?
Not even summer yet. Heat brings out the rioters and assorted nut cases. I fear a long summer ahead.
Wonder what the June firearm says are going to show.
“An armed society is a polite society.” I read Heinlein as a kid beginning in the 50s.
