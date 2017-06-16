“Kill List” – Report: James Hodgkinson Carried Republican Assassination List…

The Daily Caller has reported, and Fox News has confirmed, the shooter who opened fire at the congressional baseball practice was carrying a “Kill List” of republican targets for assassination.

The kill list carried by James Hodgkinson included Alabama Representative Mo Brooks, South Carolina Rep. Jeff Duncan and Arizona Rep. Trent Franks, there may be others yet undisclosed . UPDATE: Six Names appear on the list. All members of the House Freedom Caucus.

James Hodgkinson was a member of Senator Bernie Sanders election campaign and his social media postings represent the customary writing and positioning of the ordinary Sanders supporters. There is nothing different in any of Hodgkinson’s espousal’s from the visible proclamations of almost all of Bernie voters; that’s the concerning aspect.

As Sevenwheel points out:

The striking thing about Hodgkinson’s facebook page isn’t how crazy it is. The striking thing about it is that his facebook account looks exactly like the facebook page of every other progressive on facebook. Same likes, same hate-groups, same reposted hate articles. Same spiteful comments. There’s nothing unusual about him. His facebook page is indistinguishable from that of any other progressive.

Here is the full facebook archive of the “Kill List”shooter:

