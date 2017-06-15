Thursday June 15th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

9 Responses to Thursday June 15th – Open Thread

  1. stopislaminusa says:
    June 15, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Did not know about some of these attacks but they seem to be increasing. Be safe out there MAGA
    http://www.frontpagemag.com/point/267005/one-down-216-go-post-shooting-email-republican-daniel-greenfield

  2. Garrison Hall says:
    June 15, 2017 at 12:35 am

    In view of all that’s happening, this seems fitting . . .

  3. Xroads says:
    June 15, 2017 at 12:36 am

    BLM…Big League Morons. Or Big’ly Morons.

    Prayers and thoughts for Rep. Scalise and the others injured today.

  4. Lucille says:
    June 15, 2017 at 12:39 am

    May our Cursday be blessed with all the good things in life. Our canine friends bring us such joy and comfort. Their devotion can be life-saving. Thank You, Lord!

    Mutual Rescue – Matthew & Nike

  7. Minnie says:
    June 15, 2017 at 12:47 am

    Pray unceasingly 🙏

  8. MaryfromMarin says:
    June 15, 2017 at 12:50 am

    Pray that their leaders stand firm. They are protecting their people/culture/heritage from certain destruction:

