Russia National Day – Vladimir Putin Offers James Comey Political Asylum…

June 15, 2017

A little funny. OK, well, more than a little.  Russian President Vladimir Putin is trolling...

Secretary Tillerson – On behalf of President Trump and the American people, I congratulate all the people of Russia on the occasion of this year’s “Day of Russia.”

The relationship between the United States and Russia stretches back to the early days of our republic. Today, our countries share unique responsibilities to uphold international peace and stability, and to cooperate on issues of global importance. We believe we can best do so when we stand together to support the fundamental values of human dignity and freedom.

As you celebrate the Day of Russia, know the United States stands with you in honoring your independence as a nation rich in tradition and full of possibilities. (link)

 

Vladimir Putin – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday offered to give political asylum to former FBI Director James Comey, poking at tensions between Comey and President Trump.

“If Comey will be under the threat of political persecution, we are ready to accept him here,” Putin said at a press conference, according to Russian state media outlet TASS.

Putin compared Comey’s decision to leak details of conversations with Trump to the actions of Edward Snowden, the National Security Agency leaker who was granted asylum by Russia. (link)

…”Very funny.  You put the little chubby guy in charge of that?”…

24 Responses to Russia National Day – Vladimir Putin Offers James Comey Political Asylum…

  1. Stringy theory says:
    June 15, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    Love me some Putin. I needed a good laugh today.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  2. Piggy says:
    June 15, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    Putin…trolling America since 1999. He’s dangerous but funny.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. sunnydaze says:
    June 15, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    hahaha. Wish Comey would take him up on it.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. danmillerinpanama says:
    June 15, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    According to Reuters, Putin was joking:

    Russian President Vladimir Putin joked on Thursday that if former FBI director James Comey suffers persecution because of his falling-out with U.S. President Donald Trump, Russia is ready to grant him asylum.

    The offer, made with Putin’s trademark sardonic humor, came as the Russian president poured scorn on Comey for his role in a row in Washington over alleged Russian meddling in last year’s U.S. presidential election.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. kittytrump84 says:
    June 15, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    He’s a pretty funny guy. I’ll take him over most of Washington DC

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. Mark T. (artist) says:
    June 15, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    What’s awesome about that trolling is it is going to make the media go NUTS! LOL!!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  7. fleporeblog says:
    June 15, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    This made my day! I absolutely love the fact that President Putin is mocking the Deep State, Uniparty and the rest of the morons that are making a mockery out of our country! We should be the laughing stock of the world for what is being done to our President.This man very easily will be seen as one of the top 3 Presidents of all time if not the best!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. Anne says:
    June 15, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. BAM says:
    June 15, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    Saw that this morning. Sarcasm at its finest!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. CountryclassVulgarian says:
    June 15, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    Got to love Puty. He sure knows how to rattle the left!!!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. Michael says:
    June 15, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    Putin’s a master troll. Love that guy.

    Like

    Reply
  13. H.R. says:
    June 15, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    I wish President Putin would drop a few lines on CTH now and then. I’m sure they’d be wickedly funny.

    (I just assume there’s a Russian Department of Blog Monitoring and someone over there keeps tabs on CTH due to sundance’s astute analyses. Maybe that someone will pass the word to him.)

    Like

    Reply
  14. Wink says:
    June 15, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    Putin also warned us that the media was not only fake but dangerous.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. mysticrose80 says:
    June 15, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    LMAO! And I thought our dear POTUS was a master troll :D!

    Like

    Reply
  16. coldsnap says:
    June 15, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    Brilliant!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. gamecock123 says:
    June 15, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    That’s too funny. Putin trolling…. make the deep state look like fools.

    Like

    Reply
  18. stillers213 says:
    June 15, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    Not surprising given how embarrassing our political system is in these times.

    Like

    Reply

