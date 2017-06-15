Russia National Day – Vladimir Putin Offers James Comey Political Asylum…

A little funny. OK, well, more than a little. Russian President Vladimir Putin is trolling...

Secretary Tillerson – On behalf of President Trump and the American people, I congratulate all the people of Russia on the occasion of this year’s “Day of Russia.”

The relationship between the United States and Russia stretches back to the early days of our republic. Today, our countries share unique responsibilities to uphold international peace and stability, and to cooperate on issues of global importance. We believe we can best do so when we stand together to support the fundamental values of human dignity and freedom.

As you celebrate the Day of Russia, know the United States stands with you in honoring your independence as a nation rich in tradition and full of possibilities. (link)

Vladimir Putin – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday offered to give political asylum to former FBI Director James Comey, poking at tensions between Comey and President Trump. “If Comey will be under the threat of political persecution, we are ready to accept him here,” Putin said at a press conference, according to Russian state media outlet TASS. Putin compared Comey’s decision to leak details of conversations with Trump to the actions of Edward Snowden, the National Security Agency leaker who was granted asylum by Russia. (link)

…”If Comey will be under the threat of political persecution, we are ready to accept him.”…

…”Very funny. You put the little chubby guy in charge of that?”…

