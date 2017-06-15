Russia National Day – Vladimir Putin Offers James Comey Political Asylum…

A little funny. OK, well, more than a little. Russian President Vladimir Putin is trolling...
Secretary Tillerson – On behalf of President Trump and the American people, I congratulate all the people of Russia on the occasion of this year’s “Day of Russia.”
The relationship between the United States and Russia stretches back to the early days of our republic. Today, our countries share unique responsibilities to uphold international peace and stability, and to cooperate on issues of global importance. We believe we can best do so when we stand together to support the fundamental values of human dignity and freedom.
As you celebrate the Day of Russia, know the United States stands with you in honoring your independence as a nation rich in tradition and full of possibilities. (link)
Vladimir Putin – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday offered to give political asylum to former FBI Director James Comey, poking at tensions between Comey and President Trump.
“If Comey will be under the threat of political persecution, we are ready to accept him here,” Putin said at a press conference, according to Russian state media outlet TASS.
Putin compared Comey’s decision to leak details of conversations with Trump to the actions of Edward Snowden, the National Security Agency leaker who was granted asylum by Russia. (link)
…”Very funny. You put the little chubby guy in charge of that?”…
Love me some Putin. I needed a good laugh today.
Putin…trolling America since 1999. He’s dangerous but funny.
hahaha. Wish Comey would take him up on it.
According to Reuters, Putin was joking:
He’s a pretty funny guy. I’ll take him over most of Washington DC
Can you imagine what could be achieved if President Trump and Putin could work together to address so many issues that makes the pajama boys in Europe hide behind their mistresses skirts?
Back before POTUS was elected, I would have also taken Putin over O, for sure.
What’s awesome about that trolling is it is going to make the media go NUTS! LOL!!
Yes and no… it directly contradicts the “muh Russia” meme and could even imply that Comey was working with Russia! Love it!
I know. That’s why I posted my response 🙂
This made my day! I absolutely love the fact that President Putin is mocking the Deep State, Uniparty and the rest of the morons that are making a mockery out of our country! We should be the laughing stock of the world for what is being done to our President.This man very easily will be seen as one of the top 3 Presidents of all time if not the best!
Saw that this morning. Sarcasm at its finest!
Russocasm!
Great word! WSB
Got to love Puty. He sure knows how to rattle the left!!!!
Trollolololol!
Putin’s a master troll. Love that guy.
I wish President Putin would drop a few lines on CTH now and then. I’m sure they’d be wickedly funny.
(I just assume there’s a Russian Department of Blog Monitoring and someone over there keeps tabs on CTH due to sundance’s astute analyses. Maybe that someone will pass the word to him.)
Putin also warned us that the media was not only fake but dangerous.
LMAO! And I thought our dear POTUS was a master troll :D!
Brilliant!
That’s too funny. Putin trolling…. make the deep state look like fools.
Not surprising given how embarrassing our political system is in these times.
