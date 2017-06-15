President Trump Signs Initiative Expanding Support For Private Apprenticeship Programs…

Today President Donald Trump signed an executive order authorizing a program to create investment in private companies designing apprenticeship programs meant to fill some of the 6 million open jobs in the U.S. Trump signed an executive order to roughly double to $200 million the taxpayer money spent on learn-to-earn programs. The money would come from existing job training programs within the Labor Department.

“We’re training people to have great jobs and high paying jobs,” Trump said at a White House ceremony. “We’re here today to celebrate the dignity of work and the greatness of the American worker.”

President Trump is directing the government to review and streamline some 43 workforce programs across 13 agencies. Mr. Trump was reluctant to spend more federal funds on apprenticeships, so the financial boost is designed to come from existing money.

Companies have complained that they can’t find trained people to fill highly technical jobs, and apprenticeship programs have sprung up around the country. To qualify for federal subsidies for a program, companies will register with the Labor Department and adhere to specific guidelines and expectaions.

Under Trump’s order, private industry would have more flexibility but still need to register in order to measure results. The Labor Department will be in charge or monitoring the apprenticeships but under broader standards.

