President Trump Signs Initiative Expanding Support For Private Apprenticeship Programs…

Today President Donald Trump signed an executive order authorizing a program to create investment in private companies designing apprenticeship programs meant to fill some of the 6 million open jobs in the U.S. Trump signed an executive order to roughly double to $200 million the taxpayer money spent on learn-to-earn programs. The money would come from existing job training programs within the Labor Department.
“We’re training people to have great jobs and high paying jobs,” Trump said at a White House ceremony. “We’re here today to celebrate the dignity of work and the greatness of the American worker.”
President Trump is directing the government to review and streamline some 43 workforce programs across 13 agencies. Mr. Trump was reluctant to spend more federal funds on apprenticeships, so the financial boost is designed to come from existing money.
Companies have complained that they can’t find trained people to fill highly technical jobs, and apprenticeship programs have sprung up around the country. To qualify for federal subsidies for a program, companies will register with the Labor Department and adhere to specific guidelines and expectaions.
Under Trump’s order, private industry would have more flexibility but still need to register in order to measure results. The Labor Department will be in charge or monitoring the apprenticeships but under broader standards.
It’s great that he is doing this.
Unfortunately, it’s getting ZERO exposure.
I suspect that is one of the tactics of the current Dem tactics.
LikeLiked by 2 people
typo… “goals of the current Dem tactics.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Absolutely. I never had any illusions they would even without the Russia garbage, but this is good for people.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The only ‘exposure’ it needs is the success stories it will spawn. MILLIONS will take advantage, and launch rewarding careers.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yep!
LikeLike
Don’t worry. We Treepers can increase exposure of this good news by email and social media to friends and family.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Eric they are paying attention! Generation Z is the workforce that will embrace our Lion’s Apprenticeship program and carry Trumpism forward for the next 50+ years. It is truly a marriage made in HEAVEN!
http://www.dailywire.com/news/12785/gop-tsunami-looms-generation-z-skews-republican-lemuel-pitkin#exit-modal
From the article linked above:
You know all those teenagers with their face plastered in their iPhones, the ones skateboarding everywhere and whiling away their free time playing video games? Turns out they’re actually paying attention to politics — and they aren’t big fans of the only political party they’ve known up until now, the Democrats.
A new national survey by My College Options and the Hispanic Heritage Foundation gathered info from a whopping 50,000 “Generation Z” high school students ages 14 to 18 to gauge their political attitudes on the 2016 election. In what will surely be a surprise to the older generations yelling at Gen Z to get off our lawns, the survey found that a majority identify as Republican.
While all these kids will be able to vote in the 2020 election, let’s take first-time voters alone to start. The survey found that 46 percent of the 18-year-olds surveyed voted for Trump; just 31 percent went for Hillary Clinton. Sure, 6 percent said they “would choose not to vote in this election,” but just 11 percent went third party.
THIS IS AMERICANA at its best! Our Lion preparing the way for the future! I get so emotional when I watched that video knowing that the future is bright and AMERICANS will fulfill those 6 million plus jobs! Their kids will be told about the Lion that saved America. They will be brought up in homes that parents are financially able to make it and prosper.
Here is an image that shows the love between our Lion and his cubs (Generation Z)!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Oh I Love that Lion picture, thanks Flep for another great post 😊
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fe we can so easily get caught up in the minutia day in and day out and not see the big picture. The future is incredible and we have the next generation to thank for that. They will be brought up understanding and appreciating WINNING!
That will be their bar for all future Presidents!
LikeLike
Yes, but will they correctly see that Trump was the impetus behind it all? I’m not so sure.
LikeLike
They will because the economy is on the cusp of an explosion that hasn’t been seen since Ronald Reagan. Our President hinted to the GDP number that is going to be released shortly for the 2nd Quarter. These kids will be walking into 6 figure jobs as welders, mechanics etc.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He is doing so much that they don’t know or refuse to get. All they care about it raising the minimum wage! Not good middle class jobs, the fools!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love that he said “dignity of work”. God made us since the beginning to work, that’s what we have to offer Him, a job well done.
This program will help a lot of families and young people. Thank you Mr President!
LikeLiked by 7 people
“dignity of work”
I was about to mention this. It caught my attention as soon as he said it. Something far too many do not comprehend. God expects us to work. Man is nothing if he does not work.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Exactly, MK Wood. And man cannot be happy if he does not work. (With, obviously, “work” being defined as doing something productive which contributes to society; and that includes things like charity work, or raising children, not just paid jobs.)
LikeLike
And who would oppose such a program? Unions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not so! The unions themselves offer limited apprenticeship programs. The Associated Builders and Contractors, for example, offers a comprehensive apprenticeship program that includes night school.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not so. I am a former union president and was chairman of their apprentice program for 6 years. Raising the skill set of the whole work force benefits union and non union workers.
The construction trade unions ( the smallest sector of unions in general) have very comprehensive apprentice programs.
Let’s now try and get the school systems involved. Bring back shop class!
LikeLiked by 2 people
(At first I thought you were disagreeing with me. But I see you are not.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wrong!
I taught at our local Union hall. We tax ourselves to run the best apprenticeships schools anywhere. Our 4 year apprenticeships last about as long as a college degree program EXCEPT our students are earning a decent wage from day one AND have no school debt. NO school debt upon graduation! Annual income $35-$70k if there is work. At least until the work was “outsourced” to illegal workers. Our money is not sent to Mexico in the form of remittance it is spent here. Taxes paid here. Trucks and homes and food bought here employing other Americans. Paying for our own healthcare.
We also offer VIP training programs for military members near separation.
I’m Union and I voted MAGA!
LikeLiked by 1 person
If this gets more young people into trade programs and out of the indoctrination camps (Academia), it will be great.
LikeLiked by 7 people
You bring up a by-product. The main effect of a resurgence in apprenticeship programs will be scores of HAPPY, fulfilled employees who perform valuable work within their communities.
IMO, this ‘course correction’ is decades overdue.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Amen! Preach it R-C!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Damn right! When I drive through the USA I can say I BUILT THAT !
LikeLike
I agree, helmhood. This would also provide opportunities to those who would like to better themselves, after coming to realize that school didn’t prepare them for real life. I hope they have learned a lesson from that.
LikeLike
God bless President Trump!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Amen!
LikeLike
This type of thing is common in Europe and I know the President discussed the German model when he met with Merkel…Those six million jobs should be snapped up, but we shouldn’t kid ourselves on how bad the work ethic combined with schooling is in large swaths of this country..This isn’t 1950 and it’s killing us…
LikeLiked by 2 people
I applaud this action!
I spent 3 years of my life as an Army recruiter, interviewing “America’s Youth” in my district.
Every day, I asked high-schoolers: “What are you going to do after you graduate?” The answer was almost universal: “Go to college”.
I’d then probe them: “What are you going to study?” –“Do you know how much that will cost?” *(Usually met with an “I dunno” answer–very, very few were ‘driven’ to be a doctor, or some such).
“Who is going to pay for it?” Ah. Now that question would either get a “My parents” answer, or another “I dunno” answer.
The high school guidance counselors and parents had so thoroughly indoctrinated these kids that they were willing to throw away 4 years on a college degree, with no knowledge of WHY they were going in the first place–and no real idea what it would get them–with the prospect of starting out their life under crushing debt. I found that stunning and sad.
Even the ‘grease monkey’ guys who spent all of their days turning wrenches on their jalopies were all going to a 4-year college. None of them even considered any alternatives–their indoctrination had NOT included any sort of critical thinking skills; no ability to evaluate the downstream consequences of making poor decisions. The prevailing ‘wisdom’ in my district was, “Go to college, or you’ll be useless”.
Now, I didn’t expect even 1% of these kids to sign up for the Army. I knew better, especially in my recruiting district (which was a hard-left anti-American enclave). Also, most of these kids were on Ritalin, or had asthma–both disqualifiers.
But I was curious. So I took their pulse, daily.
I’ve heard Mike Rowe and Jesse James speak on the value of entering the trades, many times. I also applaud them for their efforts to turn kids away from a useless degree, and toward a fruitful career.
And I definitely applaud President Trump for tapping into this almost-lost concept of apprenticeship–this will definitely prime the pump with lasting effect.
LikeLiked by 6 people
One note about the reason so many young people decide on college….. It has become standard practice in corporations that no matter how long a person has been with their company, how well they perform on their job or how many times they’ve proven their worth, there is no way to be promoted to management positions without a 4 yr degree. You either have one, or resign yourself to staying a machinist (or whatever) forever.
LikeLike
I’m in the packaging industry and set a table up for a local high school job fair. Every parent or student asked the same question. “What job guarantee fid I get after completing your program.” None was my reply because I wasn’t offering one. The purpose of my display was to show all the disciplines in packaging. Equipment, fabrication, PLC, controls, Film structures, chemistry, plastics, Thermoform, graphics, due lines, corrugated, cartons…the list is endless. What it demonstrates is students and adults have no ability to look at information and connect opportunities. Otherwise it’s just another waste of tax dollars.
I against any government funding of job programs. If industry wants qualified workers they should train in house and tie it to a service contract.
LikeLike
This is a wonderful concept and I hope businesses (big and small) embrace it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What is wrong with a bit of military service to be sure they can learn to be useful? Go Navy!
LikeLike
Ivanka has been the driving force behind this project.
She arranged the round table meeting with German CEOs at the WH. Germany is the leader in apprenticeship programs, being an industrial powerhouse.
These programs will also lead to less young people being indoctrinated in college
LikeLiked by 6 people
Awesome point about indoctrination. Yup!
LikeLike
This is an awesome idea put forth by our Lion and his daughter. This is such an innovative and bright idea which uses the private sector partnering with government to get the job done!
MAGA
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great way to bring back “teen-age” employment and learning about life after the long attempt to put illegals in those jobs (pretend they are for grownups and mandate minimum wage) and to disenable and dumb-down our young people.
A chance for “kids” to look forward to developing their initiative and skills in the real world.
They can still get a “college education” if they know what personal purposes that education serves. Eliminate debt and dependency as a primary outcome. Brilliant.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This country cannot exist without skilled trades, at all levels.
I work for the US division of a German company, and this is a very big part of their culture. One of the reasons they are so successful economically.
They have restarted a similar program in our local schools. But it is laughable. The picture that was published in our local paper showed twice as many administrators as students!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Going to make sure my twenty three year old son tries this program out. He went to Community College and graduated, no loans we managed to pay as he went. Sam has epilepsy, controlled now, but going back to school we all think would be wasteful given he just does not know what he wants to do and school is very hard for him. He has two part time jobs, both leading to no place. I’m excited about this program and can’t wait to look into it further.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“President Trump is directing the government to review and streamline some 43 workforce programs across 13 agencies. Mr. Trump was reluctant to spend more federal funds on apprenticeships, so the financial boost is designed to come from existing money.”
I so like this we have much waste in the Government redirect monies from failing programs putting it to better use. MAGA
LikeLike