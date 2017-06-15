Congressional Baseball Game – 7:00pm EDT Livestream…

Posted on June 15, 2017 by

Tonight the members of Congress take part in this year’s Congressional Baseball Game for charity at Nationals Park in Washington D.C.   This years game takes on an added dimension following the hate-filled shooting of the Republican players during practice yesterday morning by a rabid left-wing Bernie Sanders campaign worker.

The game is being broadcast on CSPAN1 and there’s a few livestream’s available:

PBS Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream Link #1Alternate Livestream #2FOX10 Livestream Link

  1. Pam says:
    June 15, 2017 at 6:22 pm

  2. Pam says:
    June 15, 2017 at 6:24 pm

  3. dizzymissl says:
    June 15, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    I swear we are always on the same wavelength. I just came here and was going to ask you to make a thread for this 🙂

  4. StormyeyesC says:
    June 15, 2017 at 6:25 pm

  5. dizzymissl says:
    June 15, 2017 at 6:26 pm

    The plan was to raise $650K 🙂

  6. Pam says:
    June 15, 2017 at 6:27 pm

  7. CorwinAmber says:
    June 15, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    My son is there tonight, as he was last year. I’ll be interested to hear his opinion of the difference in atmosphere between the two. If any are interested, I’ll let ya know.

  8. aProvider says:
    June 15, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    This game should have been cancelled regardless of the so-called charity revenue benefit. To try to project any image of good-natured rivalry or unity for a charitable cause between Democrats and Republicans is a farce and a lie—especially while victims are fighting for their lives. This is like putting ice cream on moose turd pie and then expecting us, the public, to eat it.

    • sunnydaze says:
      June 15, 2017 at 6:41 pm

      I agree it should have been postponed. When they were saying the show must go on yesterday, they said they hoped that Steve Scalise would be well enough to watch.

      I think they should have waited til he *is* well enough to watch. Just out of respect for the man.

      Don’t know what they think they are “proving” by holding it tonite.

  9. Lunatic Fringe says:
    June 15, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    I wish any of those clowns were smart enough to make some “trades” at the last minute so the teams would be integrated. They all talk big about unity. Show me. It would have been a throwaway gesture but would have said so much.

  10. freddy says:
    June 15, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    I’d like to watch but personally I can’t stand any of these guys. Do nothing politicians playing like all is forgotten after our side took a big hit. I loathe all those Dem congress people more than a virus. Sorry cause I know it’s important to get along but it’s all coming from them……..Nancy pelosi barf will she wear a cheerleader outfit with Maxine…….

  11. dizzymissl says:
    June 15, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    it would be so cool if the Secret Service changes their mind and let’s Trump go.

  12. georgiafl says:
    June 15, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    Ivanka and her two older children are in the dug-out!

