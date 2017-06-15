Congressional Baseball Game – 7:00pm EDT Livestream…

Tonight the members of Congress take part in this year’s Congressional Baseball Game for charity at Nationals Park in Washington D.C. This years game takes on an added dimension following the hate-filled shooting of the Republican players during practice yesterday morning by a rabid left-wing Bernie Sanders campaign worker.

The game is being broadcast on CSPAN1 and there’s a few livestream’s available:

PBS Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link #1 – Alternate Livestream #2 – FOX10 Livestream Link

