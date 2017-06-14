UPDATE: Shooting Victim Steve Scalise Had Second Surgery, More Needed – President Trump Visits Family…

Unfortunately, it is being reported that shooting victim Majority Whip Steve Scalise has now had a second surgery and may need a third. Rep. Scalise is still in critical condition as he is treated at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C.

Additionally, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have visited his family in the hospital.

Congressman Erik Paulsen told me this afternoon he visited Congressman Scalise in hospital. Says he had 2nd surgery and was in ICU. — Tom Hauser (@thauserkstp) June 14, 2017

Paulsen says Scalise was unconscious and not able to talk to him. Tells me Scalise will likely need another surgery. — Tom Hauser (@thauserkstp) June 14, 2017

Scalise is one of Paulsen's three roommates who all serve in Congress and are all members of the GOP charity baseball team. — Tom Hauser (@thauserkstp) June 14, 2017

BREAKING: President Trump makes surprise visit to hospital where Rep. Scalise is being treated after shooting. — The Associated Press (@AP) June 15, 2017

Pool reporters covering Trump asked to wait in vans outside while president, on his birthday, pays visit to wounded GOP leader Steve Scalise pic.twitter.com/CSdJfE51LD — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 15, 2017

President Trump and 1st Lady Melania Trump visiting shooting victim Steve Scalise, House majority whip, at hospital. They brought flowers. pic.twitter.com/ARySRQJJ7C — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 15, 2017

Pres Trump has arrived at @MedStarWHC to visit @SteveScalise, recovering from Congressional shooting incident this morning. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) June 15, 2017

Press pool told @FLOTUS accompanied Pres to the hospital and has brought flowers for Rep. Scalise, who had to undergo surgery today. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) June 15, 2017

Visiting hours at @MedStarWHC end at 9pm. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) June 15, 2017

Please continue to pray for Steve Scalise and his entire family.

Advertisements