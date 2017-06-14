UPDATE: Shooting Victim Steve Scalise Had Second Surgery, More Needed – President Trump Visits Family…

Unfortunately, it is being reported that shooting victim Majority Whip Steve Scalise has now had a second surgery and may need a third. Rep. Scalise is still in critical condition as he is treated at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C.
Additionally, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have visited his family in the hospital.
(LINK)
Please continue to pray for Steve Scalise and his entire family.
Advertisements
PRAYER FOR HOUSE MAJORITY WHIP, STEVE SCALISE
Heavenly Father,
We gather together in prayer tonight;
To give him strength to win this fight;
To comfort his family through this trial;
To uplift and take him that extra mile!
Take this man into Your Loving Hands;
Place angels around him where he lands;
Touch places in his body where he bleeds;
Your Healing Hands are just what he needs!
You have the power to help this man;
More than any human ever can;
Guide the surgeon’s hand to perfect;
And fix any problem he may detect!
Thank You, Father, for hearing our prayer;
For him, we trust that You will be there;
Though our hearts are broken, we have faith in You;
For nothing is impossible for You to do!
In the Precious and Holy name of Jesus – we pray – Amen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen 🙏
Thank you, Duchess ❤️
LikeLike
Amen.
Beautifully done, duchess.
LikeLike
Prayers for him x million! Hope he comes out of this terrible shooting!
LikeLike
Sanders is a communist. He has radicalized a small percentage of populace. They have been violent against both Trump and Clinton supporters at campaign rallies. The Congress needs to impeach, censure or remove Sanders ASAP in a bipartisan manner. All this crap about Russia all the while the most subversive idiot in modern US history is Sanders. He needs to leave the senate tomorrow.
LikeLiked by 1 person