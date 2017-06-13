Senator Wyden Insinuates On Behalf of James Comey – Jeff Sessions Takes Exception…

Attorney General Jeff Sessions finally takes exception to democrat Senator Wyden’s insufferable innuendo:
3:50 – “some of that leaked out of committee, that he said in closed sessions”
OMG…Wyden is down right CREEPY! How the HE!! did he ever get elected!!!!!!
He is an Oregon democrat. In Portland Oregon the Mayor repeatedly silences Republicans and especially Trump supporters, tries to make it law. No joke. It is Socialist here and the most fascist place ever.
Donna not the case over here east of the Cascades. However we are still represented by this ass.
Even for Portland Wyden looks like a child molester and acts like one too.
I live in Salem(the capitol), and I think he looks like an undertaker.
I think people from outside of the PAC Northwest may be familiar with how far left Seattle is but may be entirely unaware of the fact that Portland is equally far left and sometimes more militantly than Seattle. Sorry for all the Treepers who must rub elbows with the wing nuts of “Orygun.” I guess that’s the price for living so close to God’s country.
I’ve seen better looking guys than Wyden laying in caskets with their hands folded.
He looks like one of the “resurrected” dead voters the Dems claim. No way this guy is 68???
Great picture Back to work. Not under investigation 😂
General Sessions, you are the man!
Session’s testimony today provided a much needed boost of momentum for our team. The stupidity of all this Muh Russian crap gets frustrating sometimes.
AG Sessions 1
swamp creatures 0
I have a funny feeling that number is going to increase for AG Sessions and rather soon, I might say
You’re right. Look for a decent number of convictions via criminal information, and the associated plea deals. In a case like this, I wouldn’t care about running up the score on a bunch of losers.
Agree! Why even give recognition to scum when you can put it away.
AG Sessions deserved to forcefully respond to Wyden’s lame “stonewalling” accusations.
Sessions repeatedly made the point that only the President has the right to claim Executive Priviledge (dah), but he was going to maintain confidentiality of any of their communication in order not to pre-empt the President’s right to such claim and that this has been the on-going stance of DoJ forever.
He repeatedly made this statement. Those not grasping it did not want to grasp it.
Excellent pushback against Wyden. Wish the clip had about 2 more minutes of the exchange.
The domestic and international Wankerati are reporting that Sessions ‘wilted’, looked ‘nervous’, had ‘senior moments’ yada yada. Can’t make this stuff up. I take it back, they can, they do, and they will.
Wyden couldn’t look Sessions in the eye after suggesting Comey said something different.
Unfortunately Wyden is my senator. Total Swamp Scum. Glad to see Sessions put him in his place.
Travis, he looks a little warped.
Wyden has always been pretty ugly, but in looking at him now, he’s had a lot of plastic surgery…obviously.
He should forget the plastic surgery and just use a paper bag.
It would be a BIG improvement. Oh and add ducktape over the mouth.
He still isnt as creepy as that retired calif house rep Wexler or Waxler? The guy with the nostrils.
You mean pig face?
Oh, you poor man. MOVE!
Widen is one of my Senators as well. Total waste of protoplasm.
I’m so sorry Travis. Not that mine are any better. But it is embarrassing to have one’s state represent by such a repellent, loathesome creature. He reminds me of Gollum. And that hair! He needs to give up the hair dye.
If I may quote MaineCoon from another thread “Bad color job. Needs a new stlylist. Also needs a speech therapissss. “
^^Like (you, not me:)
Yes….up pulls the Clown Car and out pop Merkley and Wyden…….
Reminds me of Odo the shapeshifter from Deep Space 9…just sayin…
me too – there are more Oregonians in the treehouse than I realized 🙂
We have no where to go in the land of brown shirts and jack boots.
Now all the rest need to follow Session’s lead. Stand up like a big boy and call these morons out.
This is now beyond stupid. Nothing gets done at all. But now a news report that the Russians tried to hack into 39 states.
Let me ask one burning question I’ve had through all of this.
If the Russians are behind this, what are we going to do, ask them to stop?
We are now at 1 year and what is the plan? Today was about what it’s always about. Proving something that we all know didn’t happen.
Do we have to go 2 years or 4 years before we admit nothing is there?
Meanwhile back in the real world, the Russians are just getting better. And the Chinese will soon join them. ISIS is right now becoming more sophisticated at recruiting then we are at catching them.
And we’re running around in Committee’s and investigation chasing the tail of an imaginary dog.
And back here in America, we can’t even find a leaker of Classified Information inside our own people.
Congress might be chasing their tails but President Trump & his stellar Cabinet are making huge strides forward. Shiny objects will continue to attract those who choose glass half empty.
This was a good day for the Trump Train.
Anybody hacking anywhere falls at the feet of Obama and leaving us so freakin’ vulnerable.
Although you know he did that on purpose…..
I’m very proud of AG Jeff Sessions for remaining a gentleman while being interrupted and completely disrespected by lesser men and women. He did brilliantly today.
I too am proud of my colleague’s performance today. Brilliant. Righteous indignation is on the menu. Lefty senators don’t stand a chance with Sessions. Kamala Harris? Give me a frickin break.
See, this is why I didn’t understand the worry over Jeff Sessions’s testimony before today. Sessions has decades of dealing with these cretins. Don’t y’all think he knows how to deal with them? He had the balls to call out his colleagues on immigration years before Donald Trump announced his candidacy. I didn’t expect anything less than to see Sessions put those swamp dwellers in their place.
Not only was I not worried about Sessions’ testimony, I was eager for it.
Guys like Sessions are smart to the level that they can run rings around inferior intellects and inferior legal minds.
Bring it on. And bring on the Crazed Dem Witch Hunters who turn the public off, too.
Sessions knew what he was doing by having the hearing public. I’m sure the boss is pleased.
Sessions is one of those guys who is nice, but if you go to far you will get the back of the hand.
Love it. That’s what we need.
These globalist tools need the backs of both hands and from a lot more than just Jeff Sessions…
It’s time we all had a turn with them.
How much more of the insanity can we take???
We’ve had enough.
This ugly Commie Wyden has moved to the top of my list for water boarding ! His Halloween mask would scare adults !
I love a man with a thick, rigid spine.
I saw Session’s backbone today…and it WAS sexy….and I don’t necessarily like the guy.
but of course mainstream media they’re going to put a different spin on it all these answers that sessions is given or make it look like the senator put sessions in his place you know how these Democrats are but our attorney general did a great job today proud to have him on Trump’s team
Sean Patrick Maloney on Tucker right now claiming that Sessions testified falsely before Congress last time and that “raises questions”. Ugh, one of my Reps.
Yes sir. He got sick and tired of these “former colleagues” and jumped on the Trump Train early because he recognized that Trump is what this country needs.
Now, Sessions as AG, may be in a position to prosecute some of these traitorous, pedophile bastards.
Wow! Sessions came with a pair…..of bricks. Tonite the democrats, MSM, some GOPe types shorts are filled with water 🎈. Smash, smash.
It is past time that President Trump put an end to all this total bullsh!t of fifth grade level “innuendo”.
It is simply alinsky schoolyard insanity and it must end for good.
It’s We the People, not we the globalist puppets posing as government.
Reality check.
I am so fed up with communists and their imbecilic useful idiots – democrats who are outrightly working to destroy our great country. Ron Wyden is a seditionist. He does not represent the people, at least not the American people.
If you think Wyden looks bad, take a look at Burr. This man looks like he drinks a fifth every night, maybe two…that’s what they do all day and night, drink…
From now on I shall refer to Wyden as Daffy Duck!
Congress proves every day the Upton Sinclair quote, “It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends upon his not understanding it!”
I watched this and followed the live thread comments on the Reddit The_Donald site today.
Verdict of the pedes: Wyden looks like a zombie and sound like Sylvester the Cat.
Also, Jeff Sessions BTFO Wyden. HA!
Wyden looks like a cross somewhere between Al Gore and Freddie Kruger.
Treehouse Poet Laureate
