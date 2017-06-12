President Trump Celebrates Clemson Tigers NCAA Championship at White House…

President Trump welcomed the NCAA Championship winning football team, Clemson Tigers, to the White House. The tiger pride of South Carolina.
Advertisements
President Trump welcomed the NCAA Championship winning football team, Clemson Tigers, to the White House. The tiger pride of South Carolina.
roll tide……yeah Sen Jeff Session’s law alma mater
LikeLiked by 6 people
Pretty sweet they brought a jersey for Barron. Also, pics of Deshaun Watson shaking hands with POTUS. How come HE didn’t have a problem shaking hands like a man?
LikeLiked by 9 people
B/c Deshaun is a big enough man to not act like a baby. Great, tough player and really fun to watch.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Deshaun comes from the town and school system where I work. He’s a much-loved personage ’round these parts, and he loves his mama. We are very proud of him!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Whoever taught him to shake hands like a man, Kudos!! I had Mitch Trubisky in school and feel the same way. These young men give me hope for the future.
LikeLike
Go Tigers 🐅
LikeLiked by 1 person
Such a great game-the one the year before was great too but I liked this result.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love all the winning! Love our President!
LikeLiked by 3 people
President Trump sounded really upbeat and happy. With everything going on I’m glad he gets to do things like this that he enjoys. The players looked like they were having a good time too.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Tiger is in the Cat family, just like the Lion! Whoo hoo.
Catur-Week winning
LikeLiked by 7 people
Roll Tide. I’m glad to see PDJT is sticking with tradition and hosting a visit from the NCAA champs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Sundance, don’t know why this made me tear up, not really into football, didn’t see the game, but it is so nice to see young men respect themselves, the office of the President, President Trump himself and just be some good old American boys. Guess it’s the little things…
LikeLiked by 5 people
When I was a child I lived on Lee Terrace in Birmingham, Al. The Swenny family lived on the same street and Tracy Swenny (dabo’s brother) was one of my best friends. There is a middle brother named Trip. I remember the day Dabo came home from the hospital. Dabo had a beautiful mom and I remember we couldn’t wait to see him. We ran behind the car once on Lee Terrace. The point is we were all poor bit happy. Dabo came from nothing! He made it due to hard work. Even if you do not pull for Clemson, pull for Dabo. He is the American dream for he wasgiven nothing and came from nothing.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Clemson fan here…
Live 45 mins away. Clemson is a great college area. Very rural, surrounded by farms and what not. They are lucky enough not to be “urbanized” like most college towns are.
Dabo is an out-spoken Christian and he attempts to recruit the athletes that mirror his attitude..blue collar, family oriented, with character.
Deshaun Watson is a true gentleman and humble. He’s awesome on and off the field.
Glad to see the excitement with all meeting the Prez!
Great moment for CLEMSON!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Good team response to the President. I will point out what I have said many times on this board. I am a long ago “yankee” transplanted into the South many, many tears ago. I love living here.
It has been my experience that many young men, black or white, are “Good ole boys”. ( I define them as God-fearing, family oriented and strong.They respect elders and women—work hard, and
many would give you the shirts off their backs. They treasure their pick up trucks–often with a gun rack on the back. They say “yes mam” when talking to an older woman.) These football players
are their sons!
LikeLiked by 3 people
CLEMPSON!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Clemson is a great school, also despite its popularity rise over the years have stuck to their roots and size by staying the norm in acceptance numbers.
Dabo is a tough coach but gets results. The finals against Alabama was amazing from both sides of the field.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looking forward to Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide being honored by President Trump sooner than later. But today, I salute the Clemson Tigers because they whooped us good, fair-n-square.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Deshaun Watson is a class act. If you have ever watched him interact w/children after the game, you would see how humble he is. He lingers on the field to have his pic. taken with fans. He is a humble a person as you will ever meet. He always gives God the glory.
Dabo is as straight as an arrow and sets an outstanding Christain example for his players.
Way to be a class act, C-L-E-M-S-O-N! GO TIGERS!!
LikeLike