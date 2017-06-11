An Open Letter to President Donald J. Trump…

In 2015 we presented a note for candidate Donald Trump to consider. Perhaps today, almost two years later, is a good day to remind President Trump of its content.

“The lion cannot protect himself from traps, and the fox cannot defend himself from wolves. One must therefore be a fox to recognize traps, and a lion to frighten wolves.” ~ Machiavelli

Dear Mr. Trump,

There is something important you need to know – perhaps more important now than ever. Today is a good day for the message.

We fully understand the geography of this battle. We have been well aware this campaign to drain the swamp was going to get ugly on many levels. You are confronting a body of globalist political elites. There are trillions of dollars at stake, and significant power over world events hanging in the balance.

We are not disconnected from fully comprehending the issues at hand. We are also fully aware of the gaslighting, astroturfing, lying, and corrupt propaganda – inbound from all those who hold a vested interest in your marginalization.

We fully understand the scope of media fraud which is, and will continue, occurring on a grand scale never before seen. We are well versed in the machinations and schemes of the interests you are facing. We are aware.

We have refined our understanding and communication based on prior years of confrontation and training amid the various battlefields controlled by the very powers now established to see your removal.

We have trained ourselves amid the proving ground of the Mississippi 2014 primary fiasco as a recent and painful exhibit. Unfortunately, we reluctantly accept that neither the Democrat nor Republican party is our friend. Arguably Washington DC is infected with a singular party, a uni-party disconnected from the people they are supposed to represent.

Long ago conservative Americans accepted that most of the U.S. general electorate were unaware of political corruption (on this scale) on both sides of the political continuum. So, we, thousands of us, set about working around a corrupt and deceitful media.

A vast network of patriotic Americans communicate in various platforms and discussions, each bringing increased sunlight to the reality of our situation. The knowledge therein has grown exponentially.

Over the course of the past several years, as your own frustration with the body politic has grown, you were/are not alone in this understanding. There are millions of us who have vested our own time, interests and insight into discovering the true root of the corrupting forces within our body politic. The resulting network is significant, massive even.

However, we are not liberal or conservative, republican, democrat or independent. We are not black or white, Latino or non-Hispanic, or any other form of hyphenated categorization. We are not preachy ‘in-your-face‘ religious, nor are we absent of accepting a moral and guiding God. We are, quite simply, Americans.

Perhaps awakened Americans – in various stages and forms, but clear-eyed to the situation that surrounds us. We are what you seem to reference as: “the no-longer-silent majority”.

Labels or categories of personage, they matter not. What matters is our fundamental belief that we are Americans first and foremost. Many of us have served our nation; even more of us carry a respect for, and cherish the efforts of, those who have and do.

Yes, you are profoundly correct, “either we have a country or we don’t“. We get that.

Here’s the kicker. We are with you.

So why write?

Well, it is important for us to let you know – there is no need to convince us of your capabilities, experience, qualifications or intentions. We’ve got that.

We have completed our due diligence and we fully understand that a non-hyphenated American, like us, may make errors, change courses, reverse opinions in the face of new information, and yet still hold a core principle that points ‘True North’.

Our errors, faults, shortcomings and flaws do not make us ‘less than’, they make us human.

Much more important than you convincing us of your worth; in this moment of consequence – it is of far greater importance for you to understand, we are with you.

You have won -and because you have won, we have won- you can remove a specific fear of needing to convince us of earnest merit. Such things are no longer needed.

We see you wearing a bullet-proof vest for us and for the forgotten America.

We fully understand amid all other possible standard-bearers you alone needed this job the least. We fully accept the gravity behind your sacrifice, and the sacrifice of your family, on our behalf, to raise the American flag and U.S. interests higher than all others.

It is much more important for you to know right now that we stand behind you, than for you to have to expend energy fearful of missteps in proving the value of your objectives. It is our duty now. It is our time now.

We are here. Battle tested, fully engaged, high-information and highly patriotic voters, who are quite capable of advancing and forcing corrective action through pressure when needed. We know how to light up switchboards, and to turn out en masse when push back is needed or warranted.

Indeed, you have experienced visits with tens of thousands of us in various venues throughout this blessed nation. We have looked upon each other eye-to-eye. You have earned our trust. You have proven our trust well placed.

We understand how the corporate media operates – and we fully understand one of their objectives is to plant seeds of doubt within you, and try to get under your skin with various provocations. We fully understand the media intents at damaging us, diminishing us, are essentially channeled through their attacks against you.

This is the basis for why it is ultimately more important for you to know we are immune to these attacks, than for you to attempt to avoid them.

The institutional media would like nothing more than to destroy your confidence, through the continual transmission of a lie. Their false message, attempting influence upon our support, is as much targeted toward us – as it is toward your own sense and sensibility.

You can remove the worry. We see through the ridiculous schemes and agenda polls. We are well aware of how the media manipulates story lines to sell their own chosen corporate and Wall Street-vested narratives.

As a consequence we can happily say “fughedditaboudit“, it matters not.

These years of forging our resolve in the raging furnace fueled by political deceptions have done nothing but hardened our commitment. We no longer hammer, nor fold, nor cool that forging amid tears of betrayals evidenced. We ARE ‘cold anger’.

The deceivers amid the Washington DC politburo, on both sides of the political equation, have created this group of inglorious vulgarians that stand formidably behind you.

With the forging long behind us, we are well armored, thoroughly prepared, and carry honed battlements beyond penetration by their insufferable optics and tired narratives.

So you can stand boldly in front of that trench we have established, and look slyly into the explosive fuel we have filled it with. We only ask you to wink, while twirling the Zippo.

Remember also, enjoy this.

Truly, there is no better organized, equipped, or committed group than the one covering your six. And there is most certainly no group larger than our non-hyphenated association; regardless how much the pontificating pundits refuse to admit or accept it.

So when you are upon the field of political combat, engaged with gnats of far lesser consequence, do not sense you necessarily need to respond to provocations on our behalf. We trust your ability to avoid the traps, schemes and manipulative intents.

And when you look up, outward, and take inventory of the progress… well, we’re right there with you.

Steadfast.

Warmest best and deepest appreciation,

America !

.

