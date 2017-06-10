Judge Jeanine Pirro Interviews Donald Trump Jr. About Comey Testimony…

Judge Jeanine Pirro interviews Donald Trump Jr. about why he has decided to take a lead position in pushing back against the insufferable ‘muh Russian conspiracy’.

Factually, who can blame him? Don Jr. has to watch these ridiculous media attacks against his father, his brother, his sister and his family 24/7. Eventually anyone in that position is going to say ‘enough’ and start confronting those determined to undermine his father’s administration.

