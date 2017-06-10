Judge Jeanine Pirro Interviews Donald Trump Jr. About Comey Testimony…

Judge Jeanine Pirro interviews Donald Trump Jr. about why he has decided to take a lead position in pushing back against the insufferable ‘muh Russian conspiracy’.
Factually, who can blame him? Don Jr. has to watch these ridiculous media attacks against his father, his brother, his sister and his family 24/7. Eventually anyone in that position is going to say ‘enough’ and start confronting those determined to undermine his father’s administration.
So it is true. Our President needs someone to step forward, to stand-up to these Swamp creatures.
I’m in.
And “Donna” your postings today of phone & fax numbers and your call to arms to burn their phones is wonderful & inspirational!
I’m catchin up after spending more time than I had planned at an Act for America rally today, talking to pabulum-tongued Muslims … can anyone re-post Donna’s call to arms? Thanks!
Donna, I would want you at my side in any battle! Warrior!
Donna you are terrific.
Thank you!
DJTJr is like a gatlin gun!
He is my favorite of the Trump kids. He gave an excellent speech at the RNC as well. Future presidential material.
Awesome interview! Such a clear thinker. Loved listening to him.
Totally agree. So glad it was posted.
Me too me too!!! That was awesome.
Eric Trump is great, but I love Don Jr. I hope he runs for President someday. I would chose him over Mike Pence, in a heartbeat.
OOooooh I love all the kids but Don Jr has always been my favorite. Man that was a homerun!!!! ❤
He’s like watching a younger President Trump.
When he talked about “I’ll be a monkey in the middle..” I think those were his dad’s words, sounds like something he would say. 😉
I agree, homerun interview.
Like father, like son. Bundle of energy. Fast on his feet. Clear thinker. Honest. And a nice guy.
And like his father, he seems to be a great father to his children also. Who honestly wouldn’t want Don Jr fighting on your behalf. Great guy.
The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.
I wish he had more passion. /s 😜
See that Jeb? That’s what you call high energy.
A bit off topic but I wondered today if covfefe may be some code familiar to the black hats as a way for Trump to alert them that they are busted. Wouldn’t that be fun if he has them running scared?
That was a great interview with Donald Trump Jr.! I know that his father will be very proud of his son this evening. These morons are realizing their dream has become their nightmare. Mitch McConnell is getting destroyed every night by his wife to push our President’s agenda so that she can have her chance at history with the greatest infrastructure plan in modern American history.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/pb/news/powerpost/paloma/the-health-202/2017/06/09/the-health-202-why-mitch-mcconnell-wants-to-pass-a-health-care-overhaul/5939bde8e9b69b2fb981dcb3/?outputType=accessibility&nid=menu_nav_accessibilityforscreenreader
From the article linked above:
For all the obstacles Senate Republicans face in passing an Obamacare overhaul, they’ve got one thing boosting them: Their leader is bound and determined to get it done.
McConnell has a strong, internal drive to pass a Senate bill replacing much of the ACA, former aides say. While his political style stands in stark contrast to the firebrand approach of some other Republicans, particularly in the House, he has been no less vocal in calling for rolling back Obamacare.
I have no doubts that our President will get his first monumental piece of legislation done! Price that has to be paid for trying to take him out!
Reckon that raid on Comey’s office when he was fired and all those files taken from Comey’s office now under the control of AG Sessions, Trump’s ally. has anything to do with it?
You never know but in this case Americans are winning with our President.
Luuuv it!!
What raid? Is this rumor, or verified somehow? People keep mentioning it, but I have seen nothing other than people posting about it.
The only “obstacles” are themselves. Scrap the 60 vote carpool and let’s go. If the dems won’t act like legislators, go around them. Burn ’em down.
Seems everything is planned in DC. Who informed Susan Collins to ask the question leading to Comey’s confession? He was a leaker!
LikeLiked by 3 people
😂😂😂😂
Don Jr. Is so clear and strong when he speaks. He should run for office some time after his dad’s first term.
Good read on Comey:
http://theblacksphere.net/2017/06/president-trumps-strategic-firing-swamp-rat-james-comey/
Am I paranoid? Naive? Or just late to the party? The more I hear the more obvious it is to me that James Comey has been in service to the obama/jarrett shadow gvt and the hillary/soros Resist Trump movement and that everything Comey has done from the get go has been a complete set up designed to take our President Donald J. Trump down. They have severely underestimated him! One by one it is they who are going down>>>> Thank God for President Trump!!!
Doesn’t matter whether you are paranoid, naive, or late to the party.
The eyes of your understanding have been opened. You won’t be able to un-see this.
Please share with everyone what you now know is obvious.
I have the sense that the swamp has overreached and exposed itself TO THE PEOPLE.
People are seeing through Comey for what he is. PDJT is currently getting his agenda through, and he is going to emerge from this as highly popular.
Watch!
Donald Jr. hit it spot on when he described comey as being “…a dishonest man of bad character.” I don’t think one could’ve said it much better, and I am so in agreement with him.
I thought this was great, we needed to hear from Don Jr, and I so appreciate Judge Jenine having him on. Well done and thank you, perfect timing.
I really like Judge Jeanine. Formerly she was a friend of Comey’s and respected him.
After tonight’s show it appears now not so much.
She was pretty tough on him.
He deserves it and much worse.
Perfectly stated sweet Ma’iingankwe! Don Jr spoke for all of us PDJT supporters and voters. Grand slam interview!!
I was promoting CTH to my daughter’s in laws. I bragged on our great Treepers and really bragged on Sundance. She is going to check it out. I told her that if you want truth of what’s going on in DC, you MUST read CTH every day multiple times, tell all your friends at church.
I’m so proud of Sundance and all of the Treepers hanging out on their branches, for the conversations, deep thinkers with insight that adds to the learning we receive every day.
Together we shall NOT be denied getting our country back from these demonic crooks, liars, thieves and globalists.
Thank you Sundance for posting this fabulous Don Jr interview. Just wow.😀
Holy cats! That was fabulous, go Don Jr!!!
I love all of the Trump kids, Don is my favorite but Eric is right behind him along with the beautiful Ivanka. Wow wow wow Don, you smoked that home run all the way to the leftists knuckleheads on the west coast. He has a gift and communicates truth in a clear concise very understandable manner. I could listen to him all day. ❤️❤️❤️
The MSM can kiss my covfefe hiney 😀😂
He’s exceptional. They all are, really, but this was a slam dunk. Side note, Jeanine looks gorgeous dahling.
Today, I tried to watch The Pianist. a movie from 2002 about the Warsaw Ghetto. It was just too, too painful. Had to stop. The big takeaways hit just where some of our commenters on Mr. Comey have hit – they can’t believe how bad he is. They are blaming themselves – for example, carole asking whether she is paranoid or naive? The answer is yes.
In the movie, the people were shown reacting the same way. “it will be all over soon” “Hooray the British and Americans are standing up for us – this won’t last!” As they gradually starve, the bicker with each other. They are stunned to silence when a Nazi officer shoots someone to death on the spot.
Then the horror really begins. What went on before was “just” gradual starvation, humiliation, regulation after regulation aimed at cutting of Jewish livelihoods. All Jewish Poles were moved into the designated ghetto. One of the characters looks out the window in their “new” two-room apartment for six adults. “Look!” A wall is going up.
People, a portion of that wall is still up and I stood there in stunned silence just a few years ago looking at it. The Poles DO NOT WANT TO FORGET EVER AGAIN. They are aware of their own shameful part in the war, but rather than drench themselves in soul-destroying guilt, they have reacted with Cold Anger!
Here at the Treehouse, we talk often about how glad we are that we have the 2nd Amendment to our Constitution. Every time I see or read about the Holocaust and the Warsaw Ghetto, I thank G-d for that Amendment! Every time I go through a TSA line I question whether I am paranoid or naive. I rage at the idiots who say with smug confidence, “Well, if it keeps us safe!” But I refuse to stop traveling, so I admit my cowardice and meekly stand in line with the other robots – Jews? – doing what they are told to do, standing in line, taking off their shoes….
Sorry for the rant. I’m still in tears. To close on a more hopeful note, I think Judge Jeannine is wonderful for featuring Don Jr and agree he is a firebrand!
Notice how Don Jr. even sits in his chair the same way that his father does.
Upright…slight lean forward.
Sort of a ‘poised to pounce’ way of sitting.
It also provides the best optics…as it allows the suit jacket to hang forward.
I am so glad he came forward and is doing this.
Kudos to him.
He did great…and I hope he won’t hold back anymore.
I love judge jeanine, did comey go to the press when lorreta lynch ask him to call the Hillary e mails a matter not a investigation!???? That was a big deal,no he only had it in for president trump!he says the only time he felt he needed a memo pad ! Its a scam! Its a shame that comey was head of the FBI ! Loretta lynch brought shame to doj and comey brought shame to the FBI! Now that’s a big deal ! A bad deal for america ! What a shame! But now the truth is coming out ! The light is shinning bright and that’s a good deal for america!
