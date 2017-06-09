Secretary Rex Tillerson Delivers Update on Qatar – 1:30pm Livestream….

UPDATE: Absolutely brilliant strategic approach taken by President Trump and Secretary of State Tillerson; essentially supporting the GCC against Qatar via a mediation role that resembles Bad Cop/Good Cop. Those closely following the deep-weeds diplomacy will note the predictability of exactly this approach.

This is not the first time this issue has surfaced. Qatar is a financier of terrorism and extremist Islamic sentiment via their support for the Muslim Brotherhood. In 2014 the Arab nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), confronted Qatar and pulled their diplomats to force Qatar to expell the leadership of the Muslim Brotherhood….

Against President Trump renewed call to “drive out” the extremists and confront terrorism, the GCC is once again calling out Qatar. President Trump is the big stick enforcer expressing understanding for the GCC approach; Secretary Tillerson is the diplomat trying to change the behavior of Qatar with carrots.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will be discussing the regional partnership issues with Qatar and their Arab coalition members. State Department LINK

