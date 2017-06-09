Secretary Rex Tillerson Delivers Update on Qatar – 1:30pm Livestream….

UPDATE: Absolutely brilliant strategic approach taken by President Trump and Secretary of State Tillerson; essentially supporting the GCC against Qatar via a mediation role that resembles Bad Cop/Good Cop. Those closely following the deep-weeds diplomacy will note the predictability of exactly this approach.
This is not the first time this issue has surfaced. Qatar is a financier of terrorism and extremist Islamic sentiment via their support for the Muslim Brotherhood. In 2014 the Arab nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), confronted Qatar and pulled their diplomats to force Qatar to expell the leadership of the Muslim Brotherhood….
Against President Trump renewed call to “drive out” the extremists and confront terrorism, the GCC is once again calling out Qatar. President Trump is the big stick enforcer expressing understanding for the GCC approach; Secretary Tillerson is the diplomat trying to change the behavior of Qatar with carrots.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will be discussing the regional partnership issues with Qatar and their Arab coalition members. State Department LINK
RSBN Livestream Link – PBS Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link
Qatar was Obama’s favorite ME country — just saying: http://www.independentsentinel.com/arab-nations-break-off-relations-obamas-terror-sponsoring-qatar/
US Airbase is at risk.
Humanitarian impact is enormous. Russia, Turkey and Iran are sending food to Qatar.
US wants the pressure released.
IMO, ALL of our troops should be pulled OUT of that base!!!
Good! If the “humanitarian impact” is enormous enough, they will change their behavior!!!
We do not have an airbase in Qatar. We do have US military on a Qatar base.
Airport type Military
Owner Qatar Air Force
Operator United States Air Force / Royal Air Force / Qatari Air Force
Location Doha, Qatar
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Al_Udeid_Air_Base
Operationally, it is the biggest airbase for US AF. It is the key airbase for CENTCOM.
It may be technically Qatar’s property, but we “own it lease-free and operate” both runways and all facilities 24/7.
Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar
25°06’57″N 51°18’55″E
As of 2015, some 10,000 US troops were stationed at the Al Udeid Air Base, the largest US base in the Middle East. The U.S.-Qatar military relationship is extremely important. Qatar provides the U.S. military exceptional access to two major Qatari military installations, Al Udaid Air Base and Camp As-Saliyeh – perhaps CENTCOM’s most important operating installations outside of Iraq. Qatar charges no rent.
http://www.globalsecurity.org/military/facility/udeid.htm
Send the food to Yemen where it really is needed, people are starving to death there..
Perhaps the American presence on Qatar is the only thing protecting them from meeting their maker for igniting terror across the Mideast and around the planet.
Maybe President Trump must use the American presence to END their funding for terrorism.
If they continue, maybe the Mideast Alliance TAKES the GAS.
Problem SOLVED.
Oh, give me a f’ing break! Don’t go all weasily on us now, T-Rex!!!!
Strategery… nothing more.
Trump and GCC = Bad Cop
Tillerson and UN = Good Cop
I saw the same set up with the Paris deal. Trump bad guy, Tillerson good guy. The “reasonable” Tillerson is the only one who can save them from big bad scary Trump!
Exactly what I thought when I was watching T Rex – “Good Cop, Bad Cop” strategy. Have faith in Trump people; he is one of the Very Few in D.C. putting us and our Country first when making any decision. That is why they hate him, and us!
Talk about threading a needle. Nicely done!
Oops. Were you intentionally using W’s lingo?
Carrot and stick. Be nice and play ball with Mr. Tillerson, or face the wrath of King Salman, with President Trump’s blessing.
I didn’t even see the update, SD. No plagiarism intended.
None taken. Great Minds. [You and all Treepers have great minds]
Trump knows how to play ball.
…and chess. 🙂
Qatar should have considered the consequences and the morality of sponsoring and hosting terrorists.
Of course terrorism is the centuries-long consistent Modus Operandi of Islam.
Day 14 Ramadan – 79 deadly ISLAMIC terrorist attacks – 995 kills.
There have been 30,979 documented deadly ISLAMIC terrorist attacks since 9/11/01 – an average of 5-6 per day.
Link – http://www.thereligionofpeace.com/
Nice chart. Needs a column heading for BLM/dirty war thuggery…
Nah – they could care less – in bed with MB and that other guy – what’s his name?
LikeLiked by 7 people
What an incredible game of Good Cop (TREX) versus Bad Cop (Our Lion)! President al-Sisi and King Salman will go along with the plan because at the end of the day, they will get what they want and probably even more.
Qatar will expeditiously remove any folks belonging to the MB and will cut all financing to terrorist organizations like Hamas. They have been provided a glimpse of what life would be like if the GCC members were to move forward again. Plus the fact that the World Cup will be taking place in their country in 2022 is a major reason to clean up their act and do so immediately. Many FIFA representatives lost their job because of the kick backs they got for giving Qatar the World Cup.
I watch a lot of soccer and know for a fact that if FIFA has to pull out of Qatar, they will ask the US to host the games in 2022. The last time the World Cup was played in the US was 1998. It was a major success. Our country has the stadiums and hotels needed without having to build. Would not shock me if this is also discussed behind closed doors!
Suitability for world cup might be thrown in. Wouldn’t this be a great time though, to hit wealthy Qatar for safe zone money for Syria? Perfect opportunity for Tillerson to throw this in as something that would make Trump happy!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Big beautiful Trumpesque solution, bertdilber!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Also, I believe Qatar suddenly sees a need for a large military purchase, more American jobs and winning. I do not see how we do not come out of the Qatar crisis without obtaining a win.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You are Absolutely right! Price you have to pay to make our Lion happy.
Flblog, so you are a soccer fan too.
Excellent analysis. Qatar IMO and that of many other fans. Is an awful choice of venue.
Hopefully you are correct, and that the U.S. will get the WC. I had mates attend the WC in the States in 1992, the feedback was all extremely positive.
Cheers.
Dekester I guess both of us were wrong about the year. It was actually 1994. I should have remembered because I went to Foxboro to watch Italy play Nigeria and Spain and the Meadowlands to watch them beat Portugal. Came real close to going to Pasadena to watch the final against Brazil. Given the outcome of the game, happy I didn’t go.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/1994_FIFA_World_Cup
They did bid and were surprised by the decision. Goes to show that money through bribes gets you what you want!
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_2022_FIFA_World_Cup_bid
Actually the World Cup was played in the US in 1994. 1998 was France. But good overall your points.
I love this guy – so smart and savvy – remind you of anyone?
Nancy Pelosi is certainly NOW going to open up the investigation based on TREX going out to Saudi Arabia again!
She and the Democrat Party are OFFICIALLY DEAD!
http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/jun/9/nancy-pelosi-looking-why-donald-trump-visited-saud/?utm_source=onesignal&utm_campaign=pushnotify&utm_medium=push
From the article linked above:
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said Friday she finds it “strange” that President Trump decided to make Saudi Arabia his first foreign trip, adding that she was looking into it.
“I just think it was a very strange choice to go there,” Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, said on MSNBC. “Especially in light of having served on the committee that investigated 9/11, and knowing the suspicions that exist in our country, and among his people.”
Right – and she refers to President Trump as President Bush. Dementia.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Old Nancy only needs to look in the mirror to see what’s truly strange. She can kiss my Covfefe. 😂
LikeLiked by 11 people
Good one FE! 😂😂
Lol Sweet Fe!! 😂🤣😂
She seems to have forgotten that terrorism is a huge problem and Saudi had the opening ceremony of the huge anti terrorism center, among other things. She also forgot the huge weapons deal which is American jobs. Also Trump had to confirm that Saudi had the worlds largest red carpet in the history of welcoming.
LikeLiked by 5 people
She didn’t forget. She is uninformed and senile.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have Pelosi behind McCain, Ryan, Lindsey, McConnell, Cruz, on the “Most Dangerous” list. Being that she is a democrat and they have no power now, she probably does not even deserve to be in the top ten.
It does not matter what Trump does, the democrats will try to swirl negativity around everything. .
AND massively corrupt.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pelosi has now forgotten more than she remembers.
Now regressing to the time when she thought she was relevant.
LikeLiked by 1 person
…or forgotten more than she ever knew?
Soon Pelosi will affectionately refer to President Trump as “W”.
… and he’ll take the lumps out: “Short for WINNING.”
It’s like she has no idea what “diplomacy” or “Ambassador” is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh yeah, and Nan was concerned that PDJT didn’t visit the countries in alphabetical order. That’s important. Oh, will someone please come to return her to the booby hatch?
Trump & Tillerson have stated repeatedly that their goal is not regime change. Pressure, pressure, pressure on Qatar to do the right thing but they do not want to be in the business of overthrowing governments — Hallelujah!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Amen!
No coverage on this for Tillerson on MSM. I come to the Treehouse if I really want to find out about something.
They want to keep the American people blind to what’s really going on in the ME & other hot spots. Heck, I guess the want to keep us blind to the truth, period.
The Saudis were PO when the father of the current Emir overthrew his father in a coup in 1986.
I was working in al hasa oasis at the time and seen how quickly tribes can turn on one another and be friends just as quickly.
Both countries went from mud huts and tents to freeways and skyscrapers in less than 25 years.
The Qatari have been to cozy with the wrong people, our CIA and past US administrations have encouraged them.
This latest dispute is because they have been cozying up to the Iranians and alJazeera.
It’s the Sunni Shiite thing. Since 1979 exacerbated.
You are correct.
I think you’re thinking of the previous Emir. The current Emir has only been on the throne since 2013 when his father abdicated. And he did everything in his power to prop up the MB even after they were driven from power in Cairo, which infuriated al-Sisi. He and Barry were pals and he is up to his neck in the mess that was the Obama administration’s ME policy. He and the rest of the al-Thani family have also been financially supporting Hamas and providing safe harbor for them when they cause so much trouble that Jordan tells them to cut it out or risk arrest leading to execution. Egypt, Jordan and Saudi Arabia now want their pound of flesh.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 7 people
You might see coverage on the media about how the Qatar airbase is the best we have in the Middle East. I surely hope THAT is not true.
Report from February
US military faces toxic enemy on Qatar air base | Fox News
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2016/02/29/us-military-faces-toxic-enemy-on-qatar-air-base.html
LikeLike
Turkey is deploying troops to Qatar. It seems it’s a conflict with Muslim Brotherhood.
Arab powers draw up Qatari blacklist; Turkey to send troops as Gulf crisis deepens
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-gulf-qatar-sanctions-idUSKBN18Z2ZU
Somebody posted this article here the other day, paints a grim picture.
Turkey Is Sending A Massive Military Force (10,000 Troops) Near The U.S. Military Base In Qatar Forming An Ottoman Muslim League In Fulfillment Of Bible Prophecy. Saudi Arabia Is Toast
http://shoebat.com/2017/06/07/turkey-is-sending-a-massive-military-force-10000-troops-near-the-u-s-military-base-in-qatar-forming-an-ottoman-muslim-league-in-fulfillment-of-bible-prophecy-saudi-arabia-is-toast/
I hope you know that the Shoebat site if full of commenters that are antiCTH. Yes that is right.
Apparently Cruzers that still think he is perfection personified.
I don’t know, as I stated, someone posted it the other day. I brought it back to see if someone else might have more insight with what is going on with Turkey and the ME. I found the Reuters article myself, though, in trying to find out more info.
My advice is always, sift the wheat from the chaff. There is error mixed with truth just about any place you look.
Some of the commenters tell blatant lies, and are not called out on them.
One commenter below that very article you link says Trump tweeted that he would keep the airforce in Qatar if Qatar would rat out the MB. There is no such tweet on either of DJT’s twitter accounts.
Another commenter says CTH worships at the altar of Trump.
The pro Cruz is thick in the comments.
I used to read Shoebat commentary sometimes. But I do no worship at the altar of Shoebat nor do I see him as a “great prophet.”
Nowadays I simply don’t read there at all. The community is not ashamed to lie, and none seem to care. Perhaps it is just infested with trolls and has no desire to clear them out. Like a church that becomes infested with demons and has no desire to drive them out?
I understand, I didn’t read the comments, but, like I said, the article itself paints a grim picture and that was my focus.
‘Secret Documents Reveal A Grand Conspiracy Behind Qatar And Turkey For A Muslim Brotherhood Takeover’
http://shoebat.com/2017/06/08/secret-documents-reveal-a-grand-conspiracy-behind-qatar-and-turkey-for-a-muslim-brotherhood-takeover/
Phil, was it you who posted that article I posted above you the other day?
I started to, but as I recall, I think I saw that someone else posted it before, So, I didn’t duplicate.
I’d like to know what is going on with North Korea and China doing anything. It seems it is weakening, I read here the other day that South Korea has refused our missile defense shield per the direction of China. I don’t know if China is mad over the Paris Accord, because they would have reaped the profits because of our strangulated economy if we would have stayed in it. If anyone has any further info or clarification, I would appreciate it.
Just a guess. New leader of S. Korea has the leftist utopian mindset that being nice to NK and giving ‘peace a chance, everything will turn out okay if we can just dialogue with their brothers in North Korea.
Wouldn’t be surprised if Lion Trump tells him,
“Look we’ve spent billions and billions of $’s protecting S. Korea’s hide. My troops are at risk. If you think I’m going to leave them exposed to that Nut Job Kim, you’re crazy. Either you put those missile defense systems in place or I’m pulling all my troops out of your country and you’re own your own against China and NK. Capisce?”
LikeLiked by 6 people
I see that and raise:
Following our withdrawal, America will expect PAYMENT IN FULL, for our 65 years of expenses to defend your nation, which will be recovered from fees to be imposed on South Korean corporate exports to America.
Oh, and good luck convincing Americans after that to “Buy South Korean”, whether made in America or not.
“And we’re gonna build American plants to make World Class TV’s to put in Trump resorts and Hotels.”. – Donald J. Trump 😉
they already had a PARTIAL Tactical High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) installed before the current President Moon took office….the fully operational package for them would be 6 separate launchers with support radar and facilities wheras they only have 2 launchers atm…..Moon has put the installation of the additional 4 on hold for now
Okay, thanks, I didn’t know they had something already but perhaps not enough? Do you know if China has played a part in their hold as has been indicated?
Kaco, see below.
China is trouble as it is
Kaco, I posted a long update on North Korea and China on today’s Presidential Politics thread. I tied to cut and paste here to repost but that didn’t work. I’m going to try posting the link and we’ll see if THAT works.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/06/09/june-9th-2017-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-141/comment-page-1/#comment-4009756
Diplomacy is finally in capable hands. Thank you Mr. Tillerson.
Qatar and Yemen (also known by its port city, Aden) were British naval stations to secure routes between Britain, India and the far-East. Once the British withdrew from empire, Saudi Arabia announced an intention to absorb these territories into the kingdom.
Yemen was then semi-folded into SA with a Quisling-style government — that has now collapsed.
Qatar, on the other hand, invited the US to occupy the former British base, where we created our military nerve-center in the Middle East. And, Qatar reached out to Iraq, Iran and Turkey, which were happy to puncture the “caliphate” pretensions of SA.
President Trump’s recent visit to SA seems to have emboldened the kingdom to annex Qatar. SA actually lacks military punch — which is why it bombs schools, hospitals and civilians, but does not invade Yemen — and any invasion of Qatar would require US assistance. However, Turkey and Iran have issued a caution to SA and, indirectly, the US. Meanwhile, Iraq is presently thwarting SA by unleashing Shia militias against unpopular SA jihadi proxies in Syria.
We may be witnessing a crisis of diplomatic brinkmanship and in urgent need of President Trump’s negotiating skills.
I think we need an SD analysis of Shia vs. Sunni Muslims and their clients and sympathizers.
Having studied the Reformation, it is clear that the two divisions of Mohamedanism are similar in that the two groups have different world views, different degrees of civilization, different colonization experiences (Turkey, Iran, UK and France, for example) which also have left a psychological impact on the peoples of the area. Also, any tribal/familial differences (as in difference between Navajo vs. Apache vs. Sioux.)
Such an analysis would help us understand current events and predict future moves.. Would help understand Muslim Brotherhood for starters! We don’t want to get TOO far into the weeds – that is the stuff of PhD classes, but still . . .
Love the side eye from Tillerson in that photo with Amir of Qatar.
The accusations of Saudi Arabia funding terrorists is all old cold-war related (Afghanistan – Bin Laden – Al Qaeda – 9/11). None of that has anything to do with the rise of Isis and what is going on in the Middle East now.
Two radical ideologies arose post cold-war in the Middle East and in the West. They want Assad removed, and they very nearly gained control in Egypt. It’s not Iran or Saudi we should fear. In fact, both of these nations must remain strong financially and militarily to ensure that people like Assad remain in power, and a nation like Egypt never again falls to the ideological aligned maniacs.
The same people who forced regime change in the Ukraine did the same in Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya and Egypt. Russia and America must work together. We cannot defeat radical Islam and the neo-progressive threat without these two great nations.
https://www.usnews.com/news/world/articles/2017-06-09/turkeys-erdogan-approves-troop-deployment-to-qatar
This is our NATO “ALLY” at work, folks
Turkey’s Erdogan Calls for Lifting of Qatar Blockade, Approves Troop Deployment
Yes, this news of Turkey is what I posted before, but from a different website. It’s not looking good here. And I wonder how our other NATO members will respond on which side to pick between SA and Q.
Testing – comments seem to be frozen.
Another perspective: The Saker concurs with Sundance’s analysis, although he considers the gambit ham-fisted and ill conceived.
The Saker is a Russophile, he probably loves Russia more than Vladimir Putin does. He is also a shameless fanboy of Iran and its associated terror groups.
https://thesaker.is/the-crisis-in-qatar-yet-another-clumsy-attempt-by-the-three-rogue-states-to-weaken-iran/
