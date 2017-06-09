CNN Fires Host Reza Aslan After Vulgarities Directed Toward President Trump…

After initially stating that Reza Aslan was not an employee of CNN, the network has reversed course and decided not to continue a relationship with the toxic and vulgar host.
CNN – […] The network said Friday that it has “decided to not move forward with production” on Aslan’s “Believer” series.
Season one of “Believer” premiered in March. Season two was announced at an event for advertisers in mid-May. Aslan’s production company had already started working on the new episodes.
But the network decided to break off the production relationship after Aslan called President Trump a piece of excrement, using an expletive, last Saturday. (link)
I am happy to read this news but it is still not enough. CNN has plenty more lying garbage to deal with – Anderson Cooper and Chris Cuomo come to mind as an initial start – oh and the twisted, dark Jake Tapper.
I am waiting for the day that Morning Joe turns into Morning Covfefe. We have to be approaching the day that they finally lose it.
Agree, CNN encourages a great deal of anti American sentiment and appears to be pro terrorists. The Marxists are in charge at CNN. This guy should be deported to some hovel in the middle east.
It’s a start. If CNN wants to climb out of the gutter, it has to start firing the vulgarians it has hired. It’s doubtful that CNN ever can recover any semblance of trust from those of us who know how deep in the tank it is for the Democrats, but the first move has to be from CNN. Anderson Cooper and Jack Tapper can be instructed by corporate to stop with the libel and slander and stick to reporting. Chris Cuomo is a politician and can say what he likes so long as he identifies as a politician. But these propagandists disguised as journalists have to reform or CNN might as well call itself the National Enquirer Annex.
Tapper looks like he lost his friends. The transformation to misery in him is amazing. Wonder what skeletons he has in his closet that he would take Clinton’s loss this hard.
What’s cnn ?
Chicken Noodle News
Caliphate News Network
Clinton News Network
Communist News Network
Laughed out loud at Chicken Noodle News. That one will stick!
It used to be the Cannibal News Network, but not anymore.
I am absolute sick and tired of the scatological press.
And another thing I’d like to see flushed down the toilet are some of the old ’70s shows. Start with Dr. Huxtable it makes family life into a hypocritical nightmare. I agree with President Trump who said in reference to Cosby, “I never thought he was funny. Sit in a chair and talk real slow.”
I never watched TV until this century. If that stuff is funny, amusing, and laughable then some people have scatolia on the brain.
Go back to the ’60s and ’50s. Those are the best.
Great fashions, cars and hairstyles too.
My wife happened to be watching old 60s/70s sitcoms the other day and in the opening tune of the show Happy Days we saw the scene with the family praying at the dinner table just before digging in to the food. You’ll never see that scene in any modern show, unfortunately.
Blue Bloods is famous for its family dinner scenes, and a family member says grace before every meal.
Of course there’s only one Blue Bloods.
The classic westerns of the 50’s an 60’s are some of the best. They highlighted the ruggedness and toughness of life as it really was, and the shows were strong on right and wrong. Justice, even though it appears harsh and swift to us today, was at least present. There was patriotism, law and order was promoted, family bonds meant something, and God was frequently part of the Big picture.
Then the rot set in…
The only exception to that for me is any western that Tom Selleck is in or Lonesome Dove
Never ease the pressure…target the next, then again and again until we drive them out.
Aslan’s slings and arrows aimed at our President didn’t just bounce off…one of them ricocheted off and hit Aslan smack dab between the eyes. 😀
CNN gets absolutely no kudos from me because they gave him a series even after he posted the following.
(I posted the following Tweet on the Presidential thread at 3:14.)
Just to be clear I was indeed wishing someone would rape congressman Todd Akin. I’d hate to be misunderstood.
— Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) August 21, 2012
(yes, this tweet mysteriously disappeared, but the internet is forever)
Pretty sure this is just CNN attempting to redeem themselves in the eyes of the no-longer-so-silent majority. CNN’s only focus is to do their part in the agenda to destroy America. In order to do so, they need to keep as many gullible citizens buying into their lies as possible, and this guy went too far, just like Kathy did.
“Look! look! we’re not that bad! we’re cleaning out these terrible awful people! You can still tune in every night and trust everything we say to be true!”
How many people actually watch CNN ? What are their ratings like?
Trouble is the have some kind of strangle hold on airports, MD waiting rooms, public spaces where you are forced to watch.
CNN school news IN the classroom also.
YIKES!
Hate, hate, hate.
Not in my waiting room . Ever.
Thank you Dr. T for upholding civilization
Remember when CNN and MSNBC thought they were too cute by half before the primaaries and had mostly positive back-to-back Trump media? I called it Trump TV and was happy to watch it every day even though I knew they were hypocrites who thought Trump was a clown who might give Hillary a chance. Then when they switched to their true colors right after the primaries when it actually was Trump vs. Hillary, and they belittled Trump, no problem, I just immediately stopped watching them for good. I don’t ever even click on their channels.
But it is notable and should be kept in mind how wrong all of them were then, and, of course, they still are. 🙂 Winning.
And everyone was aghast that Trump was getting all that free time!! I didn’t watch them then either.
This
Good shot, Neural. That’s the only motive CNN has for firing their vulgarians.
Won’t work – they now have a very bad reputation that will not be easy to fix –
Fagetaboutit! Just go away – you could fire the whole lot of them – and replace them with new players – would not change your irrelevancy!
LikeLiked by 5 people
yep, this is nothing more than an evasive maneuver. All the bias, corruption, and traitorous innuendo will remain. Did T-Rex cut off Clinton News Network’s State Department/CIA gravy train? If/when that happens, it’ll be time to break out some popcorn.
LikeLiked by 1 person
CNN decided to empty the trash. Look who’s the POS now! COVFEFE!
Trash not emptied. More to go.
Still a good sign. comey fails to deliver, cnn starts firing, and the repugs can’t wait to repeal obongocare.
Greta tweeted this earlier this afternoon. Yes, it’s about time this happened but CNN is certainly not pro Trump in any way shape or form. All of this anti Trump hate is really backfiring big time. You would think these tools would learn after seeing what happened with Kathy Griffin but you can’t fix stupid.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Right you are, Pam! You can fix ugly with makeup – but, you cannot fix stupid! Burnt Toast!
LikeLiked by 1 person
And of course leftists are going to build the narrative that these people lose their jobs because Trump is a tyrant and not because the companies run the numbers and determine these people to be a liability.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or maybe because some very big shareholders in the ME have decided to end terrorism and shutting the mouths of Muslim fools on their tv news stations is part of that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thing is, a week ago I had a co-worker try to twist Trump’s tweet to Kathy Griffin from “Disgusting!” to a more demanding “Stop it.” Some people really don’t want to acknowledge the economics going on here.
It is so delicious watching these libertards self-destruct.
They figure they are being so clever and edgy for the cause, and then . . . BAM!
Their cachet is extinguished like a small candle and they are cast aside by their own.
Case in point: Kathy Griffin. Good luck in Hollywood. Those “big star” friends of yours won’t come within ten miles of you now. You are toxic. Brand protection y’know . . .
And hey, Reality Winners . . . no one is coming to help. Nada. You’re on your own, dear.
Aslan, buddy . . . Starbucks is hiring. If you are lucky, you might get a discrete little nod as you deliver a latte to the CNN table in the corner.
Useful idiots, indeed.
[sniff] “I used to be somebody!” [sniff]
I’d like to think that the anger of the left has reached a tipping point where normal people are saying enough. We’ll see going forward if things tone down a bit.
I’ve seen it the last several days on FB. The diehard Trump haters are still clinging to Russia, Russia, Russia… but their posts are being responded to with tearing it apart point by point. That is if they haven’t deleted anyone who doesn’t agree with them.
Comey is going to jail. He stated under oath to the Senate he never gave anything to anybody. Yesterday he admitted he did give CLASSIFIED info to someone. Bye Bye
Get cnn out of airports and gyms where normal people can be driven to near madness having it on in the same room……….
LikeLiked by 4 people
Dates are crucial. WHEN did he testify to congress about “never leaking”? On what date did he leak.
Yes. Give normies a break. There is enough suffering in life without being subjected to CNN while you have to patiently wait. This can be fixed! Calling airport managers, school principals, gym managers… help us out here.
I believe you can change the channel from your smart phone if you have the correct ap…just a thought.
Go easy on comey. /s
Send him to Leavenworth, makin lil rocks.. outa big rocks, instead of the gallows.
His middle name might really be “Oswald”, ..dunno.
And another one bites the dust! *cha*
Reza Aslan is the real POS here… not President Trump…
Nowhere to go when you suck so bad not even cnn wants you.
And Qatar’s All Jizzera is getting its plug pulled by the Saudi/Egypt/Jordan alliance – so Razor Wristlan is really out in the cold. It’ll say a lot if anyone hires him.
So, to summarize, an idiot spouted off at the mouth on twitter, and lost a likely 2 or 3 million dollar production deal.
… and he claims President Trump is the dumb one?
BIZARRE – FakeNews – TWO SCOOPS
Live shot shown on Fox (Shep Smith) featured TWO.. yes TWO live reporters from competing channels…
Spouting BS.. IN STEREO!!
BTW..
Shep Smith describes himself a “Gay” and yet….
He is a bitter and twisted “SAD F**K”
That shot is not of Shep Smith(who is an anti-Trump afternoon Faux News anchor. That is John Roberts, who is Faux’s White House correspondent, and who I’ve noticed over the course of the campaign and since is at least at times somewhat pro-Trump.
God is in His heaven and all is right with the world. Progressives have worked since Woodrow Wilson to destroy our beloved country. We have been fighting back only since 2010. Stay strong, my friends. Good really is defeating evil, one devil at a time. MAGA!!!
Another treeper – sorry, I can’t remember who 😦 – linked this article a while back about Reza Aslan from FrontPage: http://tinyurl.com/y9xrux6n
According to the article, the guy’s not quite what he claims. Here’s one snippet:
“In actuality, Reza Aslan is not a “professor of religion,” and what he claims he does ‘for a living’ is an outrageous inaccuracy. Reza Aslan is an associate professor in the Creative Writing program at the University of California, Riverside. He teaches there based on his Master of Fine Arts degree in fiction from Iowa, his relevant academic credential.
“In addition, Reza Aslan received his PhD in sociology – not “History of Religions” – from the University of California, Santa Barbara in 2009.”
CNN and Aslan apparently tried to smear Hindus as cannibalistic by covering a small sect called the Aghori, which most of India abhors as they take and eat the dead out from the river.
Ad Rem – I’m drowning in the spam Bin (nothing to do with Bin Laden, one hopes) … thanks (:
HAHAHAHAHAHAHA…Hannibal the Cannibal got the boot.
Back to Iran for you…
Aslan called President Trump a piece of excrement…
Anderson Cooper described Trump “taking a dump on his desk” (and giggled like a little girl)
COOPER must be fired as well!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
They think Coop is to big to fail.
Cooper is gay and therefore can do no wrong by CNN standards.
They sure did drag their heels, didn’t they? It took them over a week to mull it over and then pull the plug on this creep? They also took their sweet time firing that unhinged psycho Griffin after dangling a siting president’s bloody severed head. They are scum.. every last one of them. Too little too late. If this had been targeted at their king Obama, all hell would break loose and there would be immediate action. Trust.
Too bad he can still get a job as a barista at Ishtarbucks, he’ll have to wait ’til ram-a-dan is done with it’s killing spree. We can help with our countrie’s militant islam problem, Mr. President.
My suggestion is an extended long and black powder season, no bagdad limit, and a year-round bow season.
CNN can fire as many personnel as they want. The truth is their is no change in the attitude of this net work. Anti trump ever day all day 24, 7. CNN looks like and are haters and have no interest for america to return to be the worlds strongest country and are only interested in dismantling the country. Fake news, fake patriotism, real traitors. Don’t fire your low lives we want you to keep your identity. We need a balance of real and fake news so we can see the truth.
Agree to the extent that while one is fired and shown the back door they are busy hiring another just as useless one through the front door. But the big victory I see in all of this is that our eyes — and most of the nation’s eyes — are open so that we can now readily identify these noxious swamp creatures. They tried to look like angels inside and out in the past, but we see clearly now who they really are.
Could careless about this what’s-his-name.
To me he is a scalp.
We need to take a helluva lot more scalps.
I cant believe I didnt know this, but Aslan is a University of California at Riverside professor.
He teaches creative writing.
So not to worry, he will still be a college professor.
If you guys want to stop him from being an educator and working in the UC education system, by all means leave a message at chancellor Kim Wilcox’s office:
http://chancellor.ucr.edu/
Why bother. Janet Napolitano is the president of the University of California system. Aslan isn’t going anywhere. He will be celebrated.
Janet may need a federal audit. She is going funky stuff with money. I think it is part of their mental disease, they just can’t help themselves from taking money from kids. Bernie the Socialists wife is in hot water too.
Article from the school. It tells about his history and “standing up to a fox reporter”
http://magazine.ucr.edu/3170
CNN and the rest of the fakestream media are robbing the country of our pursuit to happiness. They are interfering with an agenda that puts Americans and America first. We suffer because they despise us.
Wow, the left sure has a ton of garbage that needs dumping.
Seeya, you commie freak.. delicious.
The skulls are starting to pile up around the President.
‘Bout freaking time.
Still not tired of winning.
The “failing” Reza Ass-lan
We’re not tired of Winning Mr. President!
Thank you for standing firm against all your adversaries to #MAGA.
We got you back!
In a sane journalistic world, I would applaud CNN’s decision to jettison a crazed, vulgar, malignant anti Trump ideologue but these are not sane times for journalism–if there ever was a time. My pessimistic bias leads me to think that CNN just threw an expendable under the PC bus so they would appear to be a reasonable media outlet instead of the 24/7 purveyors of anti Trump lies and innuendo that they are.
One more “broken” but many, many more to go.
