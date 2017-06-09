CNN Fires Host Reza Aslan After Vulgarities Directed Toward President Trump…

After initially stating that Reza Aslan was not an employee of CNN, the network has reversed course and decided not to continue a relationship with the toxic and vulgar host.

CNN – […] The network said Friday that it has “decided to not move forward with production” on Aslan’s “Believer” series.

Season one of “Believer” premiered in March. Season two was announced at an event for advertisers in mid-May. Aslan’s production company had already started working on the new episodes.

But the network decided to break off the production relationship after Aslan called President Trump a piece of excrement, using an expletive, last Saturday. (link)