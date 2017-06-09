CNN Fires Host Reza Aslan After Vulgarities Directed Toward President Trump…

Posted on June 9, 2017 by

After initially stating that Reza Aslan was not an employee of CNN, the network has reversed course and decided not to continue a relationship with the toxic and vulgar host.

CNN – […] The network said Friday that it has “decided to not move forward with production” on Aslan’s “Believer” series.

Season one of “Believer” premiered in March. Season two was announced at an event for advertisers in mid-May. Aslan’s production company had already started working on the new episodes.

But the network decided to break off the production relationship after Aslan called President Trump a piece of excrement, using an expletive, last Saturday. (link)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Donald Trump, media bias, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

229 Responses to CNN Fires Host Reza Aslan After Vulgarities Directed Toward President Trump…

Older Comments
  1. uvaldegirl says:
    June 9, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    I am happy to read this news but it is still not enough. CNN has plenty more lying garbage to deal with – Anderson Cooper and Chris Cuomo come to mind as an initial start – oh and the twisted, dark Jake Tapper.

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
    • bertdilbert says:
      June 9, 2017 at 4:44 pm

      I am waiting for the day that Morning Joe turns into Morning Covfefe. We have to be approaching the day that they finally lose it.

      Liked by 12 people

      Reply
    • honor78 says:
      June 9, 2017 at 5:01 pm

      Agree, CNN encourages a great deal of anti American sentiment and appears to be pro terrorists. The Marxists are in charge at CNN. This guy should be deported to some hovel in the middle east.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • yy4u says:
      June 9, 2017 at 5:24 pm

      It’s a start. If CNN wants to climb out of the gutter, it has to start firing the vulgarians it has hired. It’s doubtful that CNN ever can recover any semblance of trust from those of us who know how deep in the tank it is for the Democrats, but the first move has to be from CNN. Anderson Cooper and Jack Tapper can be instructed by corporate to stop with the libel and slander and stick to reporting. Chris Cuomo is a politician and can say what he likes so long as he identifies as a politician. But these propagandists disguised as journalists have to reform or CNN might as well call itself the National Enquirer Annex.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • ladypenquin says:
      June 9, 2017 at 5:40 pm

      Tapper looks like he lost his friends. The transformation to misery in him is amazing. Wonder what skeletons he has in his closet that he would take Clinton’s loss this hard.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  3. All American Snowflake says:
    June 9, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    I am absolute sick and tired of the scatological press.

    And another thing I’d like to see flushed down the toilet are some of the old ’70s shows. Start with Dr. Huxtable it makes family life into a hypocritical nightmare. I agree with President Trump who said in reference to Cosby, “I never thought he was funny. Sit in a chair and talk real slow.”

    I never watched TV until this century. If that stuff is funny, amusing, and laughable then some people have scatolia on the brain.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Wend says:
      June 9, 2017 at 4:20 pm

      Go back to the ’60s and ’50s. Those are the best.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • Wend says:
        June 9, 2017 at 4:57 pm

        Great fashions, cars and hairstyles too.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • bluesjunior64 says:
        June 9, 2017 at 4:57 pm

        My wife happened to be watching old 60s/70s sitcoms the other day and in the opening tune of the show Happy Days we saw the scene with the family praying at the dinner table just before digging in to the food. You’ll never see that scene in any modern show, unfortunately.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • mariner says:
          June 9, 2017 at 5:18 pm

          Blue Bloods is famous for its family dinner scenes, and a family member says grace before every meal.

          Of course there’s only one Blue Bloods.

          Like

          Reply
      • ladypenquin says:
        June 9, 2017 at 5:45 pm

        The classic westerns of the 50’s an 60’s are some of the best. They highlighted the ruggedness and toughness of life as it really was, and the shows were strong on right and wrong. Justice, even though it appears harsh and swift to us today, was at least present. There was patriotism, law and order was promoted, family bonds meant something, and God was frequently part of the Big picture.

        Then the rot set in…

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
  4. MK says:
    June 9, 2017 at 4:19 pm

    Never ease the pressure…target the next, then again and again until we drive them out.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  5. jwingermany says:
    June 9, 2017 at 4:21 pm

    Aslan’s slings and arrows aimed at our President didn’t just bounce off…one of them ricocheted off and hit Aslan smack dab between the eyes. 😀

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  6. litenmaus says:
    June 9, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    CNN gets absolutely no kudos from me because they gave him a series even after he posted the following.

    (I posted the following Tweet on the Presidential thread at 3:14.)

    Just to be clear I was indeed wishing someone would rape congressman Todd Akin. I’d hate to be misunderstood.

    — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) August 21, 2012

    (yes, this tweet mysteriously disappeared, but the internet is forever)

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. Neural says:
    June 9, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    Pretty sure this is just CNN attempting to redeem themselves in the eyes of the no-longer-so-silent majority. CNN’s only focus is to do their part in the agenda to destroy America. In order to do so, they need to keep as many gullible citizens buying into their lies as possible, and this guy went too far, just like Kathy did.
    “Look! look! we’re not that bad! we’re cleaning out these terrible awful people! You can still tune in every night and trust everything we say to be true!”

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  8. Budman says:
    June 9, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    CNN decided to empty the trash. Look who’s the POS now! COVFEFE!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Pam says:
    June 9, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    Greta tweeted this earlier this afternoon. Yes, it’s about time this happened but CNN is certainly not pro Trump in any way shape or form. All of this anti Trump hate is really backfiring big time. You would think these tools would learn after seeing what happened with Kathy Griffin but you can’t fix stupid.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. aredtailblog says:
    June 9, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    And of course leftists are going to build the narrative that these people lose their jobs because Trump is a tyrant and not because the companies run the numbers and determine these people to be a liability.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • KBR says:
      June 9, 2017 at 4:37 pm

      Or maybe because some very big shareholders in the ME have decided to end terrorism and shutting the mouths of Muslim fools on their tv news stations is part of that.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • aredtailblog says:
        June 9, 2017 at 4:47 pm

        Thing is, a week ago I had a co-worker try to twist Trump’s tweet to Kathy Griffin from “Disgusting!” to a more demanding “Stop it.” Some people really don’t want to acknowledge the economics going on here.

        Like

        Reply
  11. 813.52 says:
    June 9, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    It is so delicious watching these libertards self-destruct.

    They figure they are being so clever and edgy for the cause, and then . . . BAM!
    Their cachet is extinguished like a small candle and they are cast aside by their own.

    Case in point: Kathy Griffin. Good luck in Hollywood. Those “big star” friends of yours won’t come within ten miles of you now. You are toxic. Brand protection y’know . . .

    And hey, Reality Winners . . . no one is coming to help. Nada. You’re on your own, dear.

    Aslan, buddy . . . Starbucks is hiring. If you are lucky, you might get a discrete little nod as you deliver a latte to the CNN table in the corner.

    Useful idiots, indeed.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. MfM says:
    June 9, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    I’d like to think that the anger of the left has reached a tipping point where normal people are saying enough. We’ll see going forward if things tone down a bit.

    I’ve seen it the last several days on FB. The diehard Trump haters are still clinging to Russia, Russia, Russia… but their posts are being responded to with tearing it apart point by point. That is if they haven’t deleted anyone who doesn’t agree with them.

    Like

    Reply
  13. coveyouthband says:
    June 9, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    Comey is going to jail. He stated under oath to the Senate he never gave anything to anybody. Yesterday he admitted he did give CLASSIFIED info to someone. Bye Bye

    Get cnn out of airports and gyms where normal people can be driven to near madness having it on in the same room……….

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Sherlock says:
      June 9, 2017 at 5:17 pm

      Dates are crucial. WHEN did he testify to congress about “never leaking”? On what date did he leak.

      Like

      Reply
    • wondering999 says:
      June 9, 2017 at 5:41 pm

      Yes. Give normies a break. There is enough suffering in life without being subjected to CNN while you have to patiently wait. This can be fixed! Calling airport managers, school principals, gym managers… help us out here.

      Like

      Reply
    • booger71 says:
      June 9, 2017 at 5:56 pm

      I believe you can change the channel from your smart phone if you have the correct ap…just a thought.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • LafnH2O says:
      June 9, 2017 at 5:56 pm

      Go easy on comey. /s
      Send him to Leavenworth, makin lil rocks.. outa big rocks, instead of the gallows.
      His middle name might really be “Oswald”, ..dunno.

      Like

      Reply
  14. Cyrlous (@Cyrlous) says:
    June 9, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    And another one bites the dust! *cha*

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. Gov Jay says:
    June 9, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    Reza Aslan is the real POS here… not President Trump…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. patrickhenrycensored says:
    June 9, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    Nowhere to go when you suck so bad not even cnn wants you.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  17. Ron says:
    June 9, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    So, to summarize, an idiot spouted off at the mouth on twitter, and lost a likely 2 or 3 million dollar production deal.

    … and he claims President Trump is the dumb one?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. rumpole2 says:
    June 9, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    BIZARRE – FakeNews – TWO SCOOPS

    Live shot shown on Fox (Shep Smith) featured TWO.. yes TWO live reporters from competing channels…

    Spouting BS.. IN STEREO!!

    Like

    Reply
    • rumpole2 says:
      June 9, 2017 at 4:57 pm

      BTW..

      Shep Smith describes himself a “Gay” and yet….

      He is a bitter and twisted “SAD F**K”

      Like

      Reply
      • Alexsandra says:
        June 9, 2017 at 5:37 pm

        That shot is not of Shep Smith(who is an anti-Trump afternoon Faux News anchor. That is John Roberts, who is Faux’s White House correspondent, and who I’ve noticed over the course of the campaign and since is at least at times somewhat pro-Trump.

        Like

        Reply
  19. Suite D says:
    June 9, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    God is in His heaven and all is right with the world. Progressives have worked since Woodrow Wilson to destroy our beloved country. We have been fighting back only since 2010. Stay strong, my friends. Good really is defeating evil, one devil at a time. MAGA!!!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  20. EV22 says:
    June 9, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    Another treeper – sorry, I can’t remember who 😦 – linked this article a while back about Reza Aslan from FrontPage: http://tinyurl.com/y9xrux6n

    According to the article, the guy’s not quite what he claims. Here’s one snippet:

    “In actuality, Reza Aslan is not a “professor of religion,” and what he claims he does ‘for a living’ is an outrageous inaccuracy. Reza Aslan is an associate professor in the Creative Writing program at the University of California, Riverside. He teaches there based on his Master of Fine Arts degree in fiction from Iowa, his relevant academic credential.

    “In addition, Reza Aslan received his PhD in sociology – not “History of Religions” – from the University of California, Santa Barbara in 2009.”

    Like

    Reply
    • aredtailblog says:
      June 9, 2017 at 5:42 pm

      CNN and Aslan apparently tried to smear Hindus as cannibalistic by covering a small sect called the Aghori, which most of India abhors as they take and eat the dead out from the river.

      Like

      Reply
  21. rsmith1776 says:
    June 9, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    Ad Rem – I’m drowning in the spam Bin (nothing to do with Bin Laden, one hopes) … thanks (:

    Like

    Reply
  22. The Raven says:
    June 9, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    HAHAHAHAHAHAHA…Hannibal the Cannibal got the boot.

    Back to Iran for you…

    Like

    Reply
  23. rumpole2 says:
    June 9, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    Aslan called President Trump a piece of excrement…

    Anderson Cooper described Trump “taking a dump on his desk” (and giggled like a little girl)

    COOPER must be fired as well!!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  24. jat says:
    June 9, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    They sure did drag their heels, didn’t they? It took them over a week to mull it over and then pull the plug on this creep? They also took their sweet time firing that unhinged psycho Griffin after dangling a siting president’s bloody severed head. They are scum.. every last one of them. Too little too late. If this had been targeted at their king Obama, all hell would break loose and there would be immediate action. Trust.

    Like

    Reply
  25. MIKE says:
    June 9, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    Too bad he can still get a job as a barista at Ishtarbucks, he’ll have to wait ’til ram-a-dan is done with it’s killing spree. We can help with our countrie’s militant islam problem, Mr. President.
    My suggestion is an extended long and black powder season, no bagdad limit, and a year-round bow season.

    Like

    Reply
  26. Lester Smith says:
    June 9, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    CNN can fire as many personnel as they want. The truth is their is no change in the attitude of this net work. Anti trump ever day all day 24, 7. CNN looks like and are haters and have no interest for america to return to be the worlds strongest country and are only interested in dismantling the country. Fake news, fake patriotism, real traitors. Don’t fire your low lives we want you to keep your identity. We need a balance of real and fake news so we can see the truth.

    Like

    Reply
    • Alexsandra says:
      June 9, 2017 at 5:43 pm

      Agree to the extent that while one is fired and shown the back door they are busy hiring another just as useless one through the front door. But the big victory I see in all of this is that our eyes — and most of the nation’s eyes — are open so that we can now readily identify these noxious swamp creatures. They tried to look like angels inside and out in the past, but we see clearly now who they really are.

      Like

      Reply
  27. Joe says:
    June 9, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    Could careless about this what’s-his-name.

    To me he is a scalp.

    We need to take a helluva lot more scalps.

    Like

    Reply
  28. Gil says:
    June 9, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    I cant believe I didnt know this, but Aslan is a University of California at Riverside professor.
    He teaches creative writing.
    So not to worry, he will still be a college professor.

    If you guys want to stop him from being an educator and working in the UC education system, by all means leave a message at chancellor Kim Wilcox’s office:

    http://chancellor.ucr.edu/

    Like

    Reply
    • yadent says:
      June 9, 2017 at 5:21 pm

      Why bother. Janet Napolitano is the president of the University of California system. Aslan isn’t going anywhere. He will be celebrated.

      Like

      Reply
      • Donna in Oregon says:
        June 9, 2017 at 5:28 pm

        Janet may need a federal audit. She is going funky stuff with money. I think it is part of their mental disease, they just can’t help themselves from taking money from kids. Bernie the Socialists wife is in hot water too.

        Like

        Reply
    • Gil says:
      June 9, 2017 at 5:22 pm

      Article from the school. It tells about his history and “standing up to a fox reporter”

      http://magazine.ucr.edu/3170

      Like

      Reply
  29. Bruce says:
    June 9, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    CNN and the rest of the fakestream media are robbing the country of our pursuit to happiness. They are interfering with an agenda that puts Americans and America first. We suffer because they despise us.

    Like

    Reply
  30. Anne says:
    June 9, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    Like

    Reply
  31. Bree says:
    June 9, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    Wow, the left sure has a ton of garbage that needs dumping.

    Like

    Reply
  32. tearjr ✓Covfefe USA says:
    June 9, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    Seeya, you commie freak.. delicious.

    Like

    Reply
  33. txjohn says:
    June 9, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    The skulls are starting to pile up around the President.
    ‘Bout freaking time.
    Still not tired of winning.

    Like

    Reply
  34. GA Deplorable says:
    June 9, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    The “failing” Reza Ass-lan

    Like

    Reply
  35. not2worryluv says:
    June 9, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    We’re not tired of Winning Mr. President!

    Thank you for standing firm against all your adversaries to #MAGA.

    We got you back!

    Like

    Reply
  36. enfield66 says:
    June 9, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    In a sane journalistic world, I would applaud CNN’s decision to jettison a crazed, vulgar, malignant anti Trump ideologue but these are not sane times for journalism–if there ever was a time. My pessimistic bias leads me to think that CNN just threw an expendable under the PC bus so they would appear to be a reasonable media outlet instead of the 24/7 purveyors of anti Trump lies and innuendo that they are.

    Like

    Reply
  37. Travis McGee says:
    June 9, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    One more “broken” but many, many more to go.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s