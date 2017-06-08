President Trump Attorney Press Statement – 1:30pm EDT Livestream..

President Trump’s attorney is scheduled to deliver a statement after James Comey’s testimony today in congress.  The presser is scheduled to take place at the National Press Club.  All networks carrying and two livestreams below:

PBS Livestream link –  Livestream Link #1Livestream Link #2

  2. Trumpstumper says:
    June 8, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    Run for your safe space, Comey!

  3. Mark T. (artist) says:
    June 8, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    Kinda funny but….

    Comey got a little revenge on some of his “superiors” today.

  4. joninmd22 says:
    June 8, 2017 at 1:45 pm

    it should start out with a warrant being issued for Comey’s arrest.

  5. Luke from NJ says:
    June 8, 2017 at 1:45 pm

    “Paddywagons have been sent to round up the entire Obama administration”. Something like that would be good!

  6. rumpole2 says:
    June 8, 2017 at 1:49 pm

    To heck with this Kabuki theater… Trump is Commander in Chief… send in some troops to regain control of Washington.

  7. Anne says:
    June 8, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    I understand from the hearing this morning that the Senate and House will continue their own investigations in parallel to the investigation by Mueller. What a loss of time and resources!

    • RunningOnEmpty says:
      June 8, 2017 at 1:54 pm

      Yes…only Russia investigations and vacations for congress until further notice so all MAGA legislation will have to wait (exactly how the GOP leadership wants it)

  8. fleporeblog says:
    June 8, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    While waiting our President and more importantly our VETERANS are winning!

    Good news! The House will vote on Tuesday, June 13th to pass this bill and get it to our President for his signature.

    http://www.seattletimes.com/nation-world/nation-politics/house-seeks-to-pass-va-accountability-bill-next-week/

    From the article linked above:

    On the accountability bill, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy told a small group of reporters Wednesday that fixing the VA is a “big focus of ours.” The House will vote on the bill next Tuesday.

    “It’s coming back over to us so we’re going to pass that, go right to the president, get a signature,” McCarthy, R-Calif., said. He tweeted later: “Our vets deserve the best.”

    The bill would lower the burden of proof needed to fire VA employees, allowing a dismissal even if most evidence is in a worker’s favor.

    The Senate bill would turn a campaign promise of Trump’s into law. It would create a permanent VA accountability office, which was established in April by executive order.

    • Luke from NJ says:
      June 8, 2017 at 1:57 pm

      I tweeted a thank you to Rep McCarthy for actually doing something. Then said there was a lot more to do and that I can’t afford to take a family vacation so neither should they.

  9. walt says:
    June 8, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    please Jeff Sessions arrest Comey today please!!!!!

  10. freeyourmind says:
    June 8, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    The Federal Bureau of Matters

  11. RunningOnEmpty says:
    June 8, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    CNN legal “expert” Jeffrey Toobin said a short time ago that we now know with certainty that Donald Trump is under criminal investigation. What hearing was he watching?

