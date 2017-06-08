President Trump Attorney Press Statement – 1:30pm EDT Livestream..

President Trump’s attorney is scheduled to deliver a statement after James Comey’s testimony today in congress. The presser is scheduled to take place at the National Press Club. All networks carrying and two livestreams below:
PBS Livestream link – Livestream Link #1 – Livestream Link #2
Advertisements
Sever overload
LikeLiked by 1 person
Run for your safe space, Comey!
LikeLiked by 1 person
He should not have one, unless a prison cell is considered “safe”.
LikeLike
Kinda funny but….
Comey got a little revenge on some of his “superiors” today.
LikeLiked by 2 people
it should start out with a warrant being issued for Comey’s arrest.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Paddywagons have been sent to round up the entire Obama administration”. Something like that would be good!
LikeLiked by 2 people
To heck with this Kabuki theater… Trump is Commander in Chief… send in some troops to regain control of Washington.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I understand from the hearing this morning that the Senate and House will continue their own investigations in parallel to the investigation by Mueller. What a loss of time and resources!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes…only Russia investigations and vacations for congress until further notice so all MAGA legislation will have to wait (exactly how the GOP leadership wants it)
LikeLike
While waiting our President and more importantly our VETERANS are winning!
Good news! The House will vote on Tuesday, June 13th to pass this bill and get it to our President for his signature.
http://www.seattletimes.com/nation-world/nation-politics/house-seeks-to-pass-va-accountability-bill-next-week/
From the article linked above:
On the accountability bill, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy told a small group of reporters Wednesday that fixing the VA is a “big focus of ours.” The House will vote on the bill next Tuesday.
“It’s coming back over to us so we’re going to pass that, go right to the president, get a signature,” McCarthy, R-Calif., said. He tweeted later: “Our vets deserve the best.”
The bill would lower the burden of proof needed to fire VA employees, allowing a dismissal even if most evidence is in a worker’s favor.
The Senate bill would turn a campaign promise of Trump’s into law. It would create a permanent VA accountability office, which was established in April by executive order.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I tweeted a thank you to Rep McCarthy for actually doing something. Then said there was a lot more to do and that I can’t afford to take a family vacation so neither should they.
LikeLike
please Jeff Sessions arrest Comey today please!!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Perhaps we should all email his office.
https://www.justice.gov/doj/webform/your-message-department-justice
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Federal Bureau of Matters
LikeLiked by 2 people
And feelings, and intentions, and……
LikeLike
FBM
LikeLike
CNN legal “expert” Jeffrey Toobin said a short time ago that we now know with certainty that Donald Trump is under criminal investigation. What hearing was he watching?
LikeLiked by 1 person