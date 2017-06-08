June 8th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #140

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
I think it’s pretty clear as of now that President Trump only has two true allies from TV and radio who are Lou Dobbs and Sean Hannity IMO. When the going gets tough, these two stick by Trump no matter what.
The country is at a very critical point and could potentially be on the verge of going in the wrong direction which is scary. I just have a feeling at some point in not the near distant future, something is going to happen. I don’t know what it is, but it will be something.
A line has now been drawn thanks to Trump. It wasn’t clear before, but now it is because he has exposed a lot of people for the phony crooks that they are.
Which side are you on? This goes to everyone including the media and the elites. There is no middle ground anymore. This is about the future of this nation.
Edmund Burke once said, “For evil to succeed, it is only necessary for good men to do nothing.”
Daily LOSERS COUNT OF SHAME…
Shame on DIMS, and their MSM #FakeNews poodles, shame on Comey, the FBI, Congress, The Senate….
The Macedonians did it!!
thank you!!!!!!!
So it looks as if AG Sessions did submit a resignation but it wasn’t accepted. Sens. Inofe and Hatch comment.
http://www.newsmax.com/Politics/GOP-senators-jeff-sessions-loyal/2017/06/07/id/794793/
There is so much going on today but it is really important that you listen to the speech our President gave about Obamacare at the airport today. Our President is a fighter and he realizes that his opponent (Democrats and Republican Senators) did not prepare for a 15 round fight. We are in round 13 and the body blows our President has been throwing through the first 12 rounds have the opponent unwilling to put their guard to protect their head because of the pain their ribs and kidneys are feeling.
Don’t get caught up with all this BS about not having enough votes to pass a bill for repeal and replace. As much as the GOPe in the Senate want to kill the repeal bill and replace bill, the pressure will be so great because every single week that goes by, more and more of these stories will be unfolding.
One of the two families was from Kentucky. The Governor and his Lieutenant were there to greet the President. Guess who is up for reelection in 2020. The same year our President is up for reelection. He and the Governor get along and have mutual respect for each other. Someone like that with the backing of the WH could easily primly the Senate Majority Leader.
The other family was from Ohio. Not a coincidence since the Governor has been very vocal against any repeal of Obamacare. Notice that Governor didn’t show up. The Republican Senator from Ohio (Portman) changed his tune about Medicaid expansion being necessary in the Senate bill.
What an incredible job using two actual families that have been destroyed because of Obamacare. The family from Dayton, Ohio went from having a plan and a doctor they loved. They lost both in 2013! If the wife, that just gave birth to a beautiful baby girl, wanted to keep her doctor, it would have cost $50,000 a year because of Obamacare. The family’s premium has quadrupled and their deductible is a staggering $15,000 a year.
The second family is from Louisville, Kentucky. The husband owns a business that provided incredible choices for his 11 employees with quality healthcare prior to Obamacare. Because of Obamacare, those 11 employees have less choices and their premiums have gone up by 150%. The owner can’t afford to hire any additional employees because of Obamacare.
Our President also shared that 93,650 families paid $16.5 million dollars in penalty costs rather than buying health insurance for their families through Obamacare. He said that the Democrats are complete OBSTRUCTIONISTS. He also gave credit to the Republican House and expects the Republican Senate to pass a bill that will eventually land on his desk.
Some other great news from today! This is HUGE because it will literally destroy Obamacare in many more states.
https://www.yahoo.com/news/anthems-exit-ohio-could-signal-172956353.html
There could be a tidal wave of terrible news coming for Obamacare
The Ohio counties joined a large swath of eastern Missouri that lost coverage after the exit of Blue Cross Blue Shield Kansas City in May.
An exchange with no insurer is a seriously worrying prospect for any insurance market. People on the exchange currently would likely lose their coverage next year if no other insurer steps in. While it is likely they would not have to pay the ACA’s tax penalty, these people would not see the benefits of coverage.
Given Anthem’s political worries, there is a strong possibility the insurer could pull out of the other 13 states where they provide exchange plans if issues aren’t resolved in Washington by the time the company has to submit its 2018 plans in late June.
I’ve seen it said here several times in the comment that President Trump and/or people near him read CTH. I don’t doubt that, but my question is how exactly did we become aware of that? Did he or someone mention this site via tweet, interview, etc? Just curious.
SMDH….Paul Ryan has the audacity to comment on loyalty…….
https://www.google.com/amp/www.nbcnews.com/politics/paul-ryan/amp/paul-ryan-obviously-it-s-not-appropriate-trump-ask-comey-n769506
Just like her husband, B.Insane.Obama…the classless Wookie(Michelle)is having a hard time adjusting to real life, with no power. Funny that.
There are enough reason for RINO to attack on Trump on fake MSM interview. Rats want to kill MAGA and RINO are looking for a reason to primary in 2020.
