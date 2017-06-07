President Trump Delivers Remarks About Healthcare Reform in Cincinnati Ohio…

President Trump arrived in Cincinnati Ohio to deliver two speeches today; one about the ongoing efforts to replace Obamacare with a workable healthcare solution, the second about an expansive infrastructure bill to rebuild American.

Arriving at the Airport President Trump first delivers remarks on healthcare.

  1. citizen817 says:
    June 7, 2017 at 2:07 pm

  2. Marica says:
    June 7, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    President Trump sounded strong and confident! Looked unruffled and even cracked jokes…And I loved loved loved one of the builders he called up that said We are so blessed to have the most successful builder in the world as our President! and then almost choked up…MAGA!!

  3. citizen817 says:
    June 7, 2017 at 2:08 pm

  4. citizen817 says:
    June 7, 2017 at 2:08 pm

  5. Bull Durham says:
    June 7, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    This is POTUS as Leader. Then his Infrastructure presentation was even stronger.

    He needs to do this once a week. Meet the People, Lead the Nation.

    Bravo!

  6. tampa2 says:
    June 7, 2017 at 2:17 pm

    Short, sweet and to the point!

  7. helmhood says:
    June 7, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    It is very encouraging to see those young people in the images above. The future is still in good hands.

    “Our children will not live under Obama socialism… YOUR children will live under Trump liberty!”

  8. fangdog says:
    June 7, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    In the past folks had only the propaganda media regurgitating canned narratives of crooked, corrupt politicians handed to them by the Deep State, Establishment elites and Globalist Wall Street billionaires.

    The average journalist in no way can even remotely understand the intellect and common sense of self-achieving successful people from a world of competition. Their only psychological support for relevance has to come from their convoluted emotion as a result their being a void of anything else.

