June 6th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #138

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
The best 7 minutes that will make you smile and cry! Please keep the country of Poland in your prayers because they are keeping the USA in theirs.
From the Video at the End:
To the muslim population in America:
Make no mistake; America is a Christian Nation now more than ever…
And in America Jesus Christ is The King of Kings and the Lord of Lords.
If you do not respect that, you are not worthy of America.
To the globalist political establishment that includes the Left and Republicans posing as conservatives You no longer have control of the United States of America.
Your mechanisms of deception and manipulation including the main stream media, Hollywood, the United Nations, NASA, and Planned Parenthood have been exposed.
Your Luciferian reign is over.
I saw this posted on Sundance’s twitter page and watched it there.
IT IS A MUST WATCH! We need to do the same here in the U.S.
100% agree! Uplifting and powerful.
Real Winner must have been hired on Obama’s watch, unless she started in high school.
Hired 2/17/17. However, prior to that she was in the military and assigned as an interpreter. She speaks several dialects of Arab speak. That is most like where she obtained her TS classification. I am betting that the company did not vet her and used her military record and clearances for background.
Useful idiot. Analysis of Guccifer 2.0 being an inside job. Very technical. They only partially changed the Metadata. It was an inside job.
http://g-2.space/
Soldiers, Sailors and Airmen of the Allied Expeditionary Forces:
You are about to embark upon the Great Crusade, toward which we have striven these many months. The eyes of the world are upon you. The hopes and prayers of liberty-loving people everywhere march with you. In company with our brave Allies and brothers-in-arms on other Fronts you will bring about the destruction of the German war machine, the elimination of Nazi tyranny over oppressed peoples of Europe, and security for ourselves in a free world.
Your task will not be an easy one. Your enemy is well trained, well equipped and battle-hardened. He will fight savagely.
But this is the year 1944. Much has happened since the Nazi triumphs of 1940-41. The United Nations have inflicted upon the Germans great defeats, in open battle, man-to-man. Our air offensive has seriously reduced their strength in the air and their capacity to wage war on the ground. Our Home Fronts have given us an overwhelming superiority in weapons and munitions of war, and placed at our disposal great reserves of trained fighting men. The tide has turned. The free men of the world are marching together to victory.
I have full confidence in your courage, devotion to duty, and skill in battle. We will accept nothing less than full victory.
Good Luck! And let us all beseech the blessing of Almighty God upon this great and noble undertaking.
This very speech was given to Mark Taylor in his prophetic word concerning DJTrump as future President in 2011. The speech is directed to the church, to pray (consistently for President Trump, during his time in office. Great reminder today…..for today!
PS Mark Taylor is a retired firefighter, and survivor of the Columbine shooting.
Just wondering if fraud Bernie and Hillary will save her supporter? If Hillary can’t go to prison but she will, it’s not fair.
Reposting this since I posted it pretty late and so more people will read …
My sister’s identity was stolen Monday and her credit card number and email address were used to purchase tickets to a Metallica concert in Denver at Mile High Stadium tomorrow, Wednesday, June 7th (she doesn’t even live in CO). Upon the tickets being purchased using her info, she began getting slammed with 1,000 (so far) foreign emails in Arabic, Chinese, French, etc. From places that seem to be in Sweden, Tehran, Israel, Egypt etc. with various subjects including GPS, guns, tourism, maybe porn, and such. She’s contacted her local police and Denver police, they didn’t seem concerned by it. She also contacted DHS who didn’t think it was anything more than spam. She’s pretty freaked out, understandably, given the terrorist attacks at concerts overseas. Put the word out to anyone going to that concert to use caution and be on the look out for suspicious activity.
I hope your sister makes sure that there is a ‘record’ of her reporting this…
Because if the people who did this to her are later caught doing a terrorist attack, then she could get swept up in that investigation.
If it were me…I would keep trying to make them listen.
And get the names & badge numbers of the people she talks to.
I went through an Identity Theft nightmare, years ago.
They tried to be dismissive of it too…and each time I called about it, to check on how the investigation was going, I was told:
“We have no record of you contacting us about this.”
I needed ‘proof of a crime’ to help me fight to get the fraudulent charges off my credit card accounts.
So I kept trying.
This was before 9/11 and before DHS was created.
Back then, it was the Secret Service who handled ‘Identity Theft’…and that was who I was eventually referred to.
The SecServ at least opened an investigation, and that helped me in dealing with the credit card companies.
Good luck to your sister.
I hope she can get a “case number” for her records, just to be on the safe side.
Who will be sitting in the purchased ticket seats?
Thanks for reposting and keep your saga coming. I don’t know how many recognize what this does to your life. Yes, keep track of every contact with police, credit agencies, etc. But do let us know what works most effectively. Hold fast.
I seem to remember this being exposed a while ago but it has been lost. Good time to refresh seeing as Comey is about to testify. I hope someone asks him about this. http://bigleaguepolitics.com/james-comey-hillarys-backup-email-device-whole-time/
Keep it up President Trump calling out our fake mayor who is unable to call the Islamic terrorists among us what they are .Instead he calls for the state visit of Trump to be cancelled.. Pure deflection.
Khan is a lawyer who has represented so called British terrorists in their fight to get released from prison.. But his father was a bus driver from Pakistan we keep being told. so the lefties fawn over him .
So, his jihadi clients are all “Khan men”.
‘his father was a bus driver from Pakistan we keep being told’
A distant relative of John Kasich?
CNN blasts Donald Trump Jr. for sharing a false story about a staged protest
Jun 5th 2017
CNN has blasted Donald Trump Jr. for sharing a disputed online report which claims that the news network staged a scene with protesters in London after the recent terror attack.
[…]
https://www.aol.com/article/news/2017/06/05/cnn-blasts-donald-trump-jr-for-sharing-a-false-story-about-a-st/22127767/
lol. how is this false? Even hannity also report on that….
Whooo boy! Comey’s NutjobNewz is once again telling us not to believe our own eyes. Our own eyes are lying to us. Riiiiiight. How soon do they sink to only one viewer? Can’t come soon enough.
So….CNN is ISIS! LoL
CNN is so batty they can’t keep their lies straight. Lol.
Lol.
“The site also includes a video which it alleges shows this so-called “photo-op” being arranged by reporters.”
Are they disputing that it was not CNN , but instead one of their British affiliates? When you read the article, they use all these words like “alleged” to push the narrative that what we see with our own eyes is fake.
AOL? News for stupid people.
While he is running around playing tourist, many Obummer supporters are running and destroying his “Shop”!!!
How can Ginsburg participate in Travel Order case after her *campaign* statements about Trump?
“The 4th Circuit decision has been widely criticized for its reliance on campaign statements, as well as for substituting judicial security evaluations for those of the executive branch.
This case, unlike other more mundane cases involving Trump policies that may come before the court, clearly places Donald Trump’s words, personality and credibility in issue.
One of the Justices already has expressed a view on Trump’s credibility….”
http://legalinsurrection.com/2017/06/how-can-ginsburg-participate-in-travel-order-case-after-her-campaign-statements-about-trump/
The left lives by different rules than everyone else, so she has no need to recuse herself.
But I’d fathom a guess that the Mayor is acting the way he is towards Trump and doing what he is doing because the Mayor is Muslim.
Just ignore him. He doesn’t matter. Just stuff for the left and numpties in the press to natter on about.
Nobody ‘likes’ him. They just put up with him until the next election.
This is what humanity is up against- the elite are some kinda sickos all right! Great little documentary here: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=VTm_6nUCKKE
Great short video.
Uniparty alert. Romney, McCain, and Paul Ryan have invited Joe Biden to speak at their private summit
http://www.deseretnews.com/article/865681405/Former-Vice-President-Biden-to-headline-Romney-summit.html
https://mobile.twitter.com/jackposobiec/status/871939793315401728
UniParty is revealing itself w/ this move. GOOD!
🤢
Re Biden I received an email today from the RNC wanting money, because Joe Biden is running for president in 2020……
The more I learn about this Reality Winner thing, the more I wonder how she was ever given a security clearance. I wonder why she went to The Intercept, which hasn’t been Russian hacking friendly. Assange seems to think they gave her up rather easily. I know he also said “support her”. To hell with that, she got what she deserved. But she’s in jail and going to stay there. I think we should start concentrating on the story behind this story.
This government contractor needs to be investigated too. Who the hell are they? Why aren’t they in jail right beside her. How did they think she was trustworthy with national secrets?
As Sundance likes to remind us…
What a privilege to speak with this young man from England who is student in Colorado at the moment. People are waking up as the MS (Movie Set Media) narrative is being exposed.
The jihadis and the illegals have taken us back in time to a ‘Wild West’ environment.
There is no arguing with the stats that show that the lowest crime areas…are the places with Concealed Carry and Open Carry Laws.
All the Western countries are now in a ‘Wild West’ situation.
If they don’t arm up and start fighting for themselves…then there is no hope for them.
Looks to me like all in all, The US Federal Government has gotten too big. To succeed.
Lawsuit claims CNN is ‘rife with racism’ akin to allegations at Fox, New York Times
Apr 27, 2017
As many as 175 current and former employees of CNN have contacted lawyers about joining a class-action suit that alleges racism at the cable network.
The news comes as two other media organizations, The New York Times and Fox News, are also being sued.
According to the New York Post, the lawsuit against CNN claims that the Atlanta-based company is “rife with racism” and “bigoted remarks.”
“It’s hard to manage black people” and “Who would be worth more: black slaves from times past, or new slaves?” are just some of the statements alleged in the complaint, filed by former CNN executive assistant Celeslie Henley and Ernest Colbert Jr., a former manager at the affiliated Turner Broadcasting System.
Henley and Colbert Jr. , represented by attorney Daniel Meachum, also cite wage discrimination, claiming that they were both paid less than white counterparts.
[…]
http://www.bizjournals.com/newyork/news/2017/04/27/lawsuit-claims-cnn-is-rife-with-racism.html
CNN has come a long way from when they had Bernard Shaw as their lead anchor…and James Earl Jones was the voice who said “This, is CNN” for their break indents.
No one would’ve accused them of being “racist” back then.
But now, they seem to think that their liberal hypocrisy will be enough cover.
:::grabs popcorn:::
Keep it trending! Leave Post-It notes everywhere to strike CNN out! Let it be a lesson to the media, they’ve toyed with viewers and propaganda far too long. No Tianamen Square in the West! LSM’s career needs to be ended like Griffin and ISIS’s careers!
That muslim mums rally wasn’t all that was staged. Listen to the clip of this guy, standing in the same location in London. Is it my imagination, or does this sound completely scripted? MSM = Movie Set Media.
From the interview above:
“I’m more determined than ever to love the city that looks after me…”
“The emergency services were just phenomenal- they were there within seconds, they kept us safe… I hope London hugs them in lots of ways…”
“Life carries on, London bounces back…”
Yep…scripted.
I’ll bet all those people that were herded down the streets with their hands on their heads, would have something entirely different to say.
Yes exactly!
Brian Klaas who tweeted this is a known liberal shill. The Londoner being interviewed is an oddity. He claims to have been at the pub and went back to finish paying his bill 2 days later. He’s a rabid political progressive according to his twitter profile. I was believable until the end where he claims London is wonderful for the simple reason it is multicultural and full of Pakistani friends. Say, what? I doubt someone who actually suffered at the hands of the Pakistani terrorists that night is going to return and defend the terrorists’ culture. According to his story line, he saw people bloodied but he wasn’t injured in any way, so even if he was there at the restaurant he can’t claim victim rights to speak.
Same guy. Notice he’s the white guy so forgiving and kind, he stoops beneath his privilege to hand wrap the “lessers from another culture”.What a guy! He forgives them for killing and maiming others. How sweet.
It’s these Jodi Picourt types who enable the violence on innocents by the terrorists. This has got to stop! They’ve no right to speak, they’re not the real victims.
Here’s a photo of him posing with muslims either before or after but clearly he’s the Mayor’s paid shill, showing up 48 hours for an interview after the terrorist attack means Movie Set Minion.
CNN is ISIS
Click on article to give them a hurray and stats for excellent writing this time!
USA Today wrote:
WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. — You didn’t have to be two feet away from comedian Kathy Griffin at the press conference podium Friday morning, as I was, to see that this media event only worsened a still-spiraling disaster. …
Griffin was simply incapable of turning off the comedian switch and rolled on far too long, stepping into enough hot points to rile most every demographic. Was she funny at times? Yes, for sure. But this was a press conference, not a comedy club routine.
After a bizarre end featuring an outspoken, critical reporter hijacking the press conference, Griffin retired to a back office and canceled a series of interviews with individual reporters. Bloom handled a few of these follow-up interviews before abruptly canceling them as well (including one with USA TODAY) without explanation.
As Twitter exploded, Bloom tersely re-emerged from her office to ask the remaining journalists to leave. Not just the office, but the building.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Libtards are like skunks. The best advice is never get in a pissing contest with a skunk.
Seen this?
These were taken from the Antifa Scum yesterday, in Portland.
.
They were planning on throwing Bricks…from the rooftops.
.
.
,
Note the hammers.
What were they planning to do with those.
Is this what these Antifa Scum are being ‘trained’ to do in their training sessions?
First thing I noticed was the hammers… a CLEAR link to Hillary.
Check for prints! 🙂
But there have been ‘attacks with hammers’ in recent years, as part of the BLM attacks around the country.
Some people have died from having their skulls crushed with hammers.
The victim in this video was lucky:
They had bricks, axes, brass knuckles etc…they were out to “hurt” someone in a big way!
It ceases to be a ‘protest’ if they are coming armed to attack people.
These people are engaging in domestic terrorism.
Evidence that the Uniparty is real. They should be driven out if the GOP and start their own political party. Get em’ out.
Biden will be interviewed by Romney during a Friday evening event in Park City, Utah, at the invitation-only summit, according to a Biden spokesman and participants briefed on the schedule. The speaker lineup for what is traditionally a gathering of Romney allies is packed with high-profile Republicans, among them House Speaker Paul Ryan and Sens. Lindsey Graham and John McCain. Ryan was Romney’s running mate in 2012.
http://hosted.ap.org/dynamic/stories/U/US_BIDEN_ROMNEY?SITE=MYPSP&SECTION=HOME&TEMPLATE=DEFAULT&CTIME=2017-06-05-19-02-40
Me wise up to the college scheme.
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/06/04/men-women-college-proportion/
Trump Organization opening a new hotel chain…American Idea.
Sounds like a great idea to me.
I broke out in a cold sweat reading this article about Canada. They passed a law now that they can take your kids if you don’t recognize their preferred gender status. You know if HRC were our President this is what we would be dealing with. Also, FTA:
“The child services in Ontario, Canada got into hot water back in April after it removed two foster children from a Christian couple’s home because they said no to lying to the girls that the Easter bunny is real…”
https://heatst.com/culture-wars/canadas-new-law-lets-government-take-children-away-if-parents-dont-accept-their-gender-identity/
People are starting to catch on…CNN is Fake News.
OMG!!! I nervously read the heavily redacted version of the N doc Reality pilfered, that NYPost conveniently published in entirety. (all 2 pages) IT IS A NOTHING BURGER!!! “Weaponized MS-Word Doc from fake Google that used Powershell to execute commands to remotely control the computer over port 8080??? Give me a break! Anyone STUPID enough to fall for that probably has a hard time finding their way home at night. Are there really any left that haven’t already laundered $200M from an African prince, or “won the Microsoft Word Lottery.”
Next, we will have a NSA/CIA Joint leak that the “European Penis Pills” and “Diet Pills” don’t work, even if they actually did send them to you. (And it is a Russian conspiracy to enslave American libtards.)
And the redacted details look like mainly the name of the voting machine company they want to protect. No there there, let alone “grave damage.”
Howie is right. This stinks worse than the 10lbs of lobster Sharon forgot in the car trunk, for a week, in July.
Misdirection. Someone please remind me of Sundance’s rule. CIA = WP, NSA = NYT???
http://nypost.com/2017/06/05/top-secret-nsa-doc-details-russian-election-hacking-effort-report/
The president should have declassified everything when he had the chance. Mueller is in there to scoop up anything he declasses now in to his never ending investigation and hide it. It all stinks. Phew! 4 months to a special council. Phew. AG Sessions bails out instantly. Phew!
The hit job on Thursday will be a doozy. Buckle up. It is gonna be historic.
Once Rosenstein recuses Rachel Brand, Tom Donahues gal at DOJ will do the dirty work.
At this point, I am going to make the call that this was a housecleaning operation, and she took the hook, line and sinker. She was probably a known threat.
I am convinced that we still have mostly hard core patriots who are dedicated to “the mission” of protecting our country and citizens, in the intelligence services, and they are sick of the damage o’bozo admin did to their ranks.
That would make this a very good thing, and hopefully just the start of the cleansing.
I just want to know how Sharon got th stink out of her car!
She ran it dry of oil, and blew the mustang’s engine on I90 near ORD, so I had to buy her a new car. Oh, that was and aweful stench. I was actually happy to see it scrapped.
America needs to cut all the intelligence subcontractors, especially after this weirdo leaker.
This will have to be verified. Based on the sloppy work in intelligence lately it could be true. Geez, they run it like Hillary’s State Dept.
WE HAVE TO GET RID OF THESE UNPATRIOTIC DEEP STATE CORPORATIONS!
US defense contractor stored intelligence data on Amazon server without a password
US defense contractor Booz Allen stored sensitive intelligence data on Amazon server without securing it with a password.
http://www.networkworld.com/article/3199229/security/us-defense-contractor-stored-intelligence-data-on-amazon-server-without-a-password.html
Ever wonder why this 16-year-old war goes on and on? It pays really, really well. Billions.
Waste of tax money for make work intel project. Worthless. It is so worthless they have to keep it secret.
Here, Booze is known as the “clearance factory.” I never met a Booze’r that I respected.
OTOH, Donna, I have to caution you on that thought.
It was all govies, before I was recruited from the commercial side into the swamp area. (Note, I was never “inside” or a “contractor.” I just worked very close to both for a decade.
If it was all govies, the end effect would be like the DMV. But in my time, I watched the outside $s take control, much like Sundance espouses about gov/biz in general. That is why I left what I did.
The sweet spot is somewhere in between, where Trumpian philosophies work. Remove the payolla lobbying, and form relationships where the govies focus on the need and “requirements specifications,” then let the commercial sector provide cost efficient cutting edge solutions to the problems. Emphasis on “balance.”
You wouldn’t want the USPS building the wall, would you?
