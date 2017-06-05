June 5th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #137

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Thank God after eight years we have some REAL MEN in charge of this nation’s affairs. That’s why the left can’t handle it. They want to see snowflakes like themselves in positions of authority. In a way I can’t blame them. It’s not like the Democratic Party has produced men of great character and integrity lately. They don’t know or surround themselves with people like that.
Anyone watching the latest season of House of Cards? There sure are some ironic and topical subjects covered.
The guy in this vid just started making YTs (this is his 2nd I think), and he’s getting pretty good.
Think he’s a Canadian, unfortunately. Wish these sane Canadians would just move south of the border, but I’m sure there’s plenty of Canadians who hope and pray they stay in Canada.
Washington Post telegraphs the coming targets of the Left
By Thomas Lifson – June 4, 2017
Article re what Bezos’s WaPo is planning for the near future in a bid to keep President Trump’s team off-balance….
http://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2017/06/washington_post_telegraphs_the_coming_targets_of_the_left.html#ixzz4j5vsrCY2
FLASHBACK: a May 15, 2016 article re Bezos’s WaPo purchase and his turning the failing rag around. Learn about the nature (and unfortunate genius) of a major player of the enemy camp…
“How Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos reinvented The Washington Post, the 140-year-old newspaper he bought for $250 million”
http://www.businessinsider.com/how-the-washington-post-changed-after-jeff-bezos-acquisition-2016-5/#its-content-distribution-strategy-also-involved-a-lot-of-social-media-like-facebook-and-twitter-it-also-offered-discounts-to-amazon-prime-members-while-making-the-washington-post-app-pre-installed-on-amazons-fire-tablets-9
Time for fed govt to move away from Amazon cloud service contracts and bring Alibaba service in US.
I am seeing some light and hoping for Clinton Foundation corruption discussion again.
http://dailycaller.com/2017/06/04/senate-committee-launches-a-new-clinton-investigation/
What a stunning businessman. Buys a failing paper for $250mil, spends another $50mil to spruce it up, and WHAM! Gets a $600mil contract from CIA for “data hosting.” Ain’t that sweet? And just in time to undermine a new administration with Prime customer dollars. Nice.
