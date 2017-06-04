Nigel Farage Discusses Latest London Terrorist Attack…

British politician and recent media pundit Nigel Farage appeared on Fox Business News with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the latest terrorist attack in London, England.

  1. Michael says:
    June 4, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    Nigel Farage appears to be one of the very few intelligent British politicians.

  2. M33 says:
    June 4, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    #ResistTrump and yet #AcceptTerrorIsNormal

    I think the left has all this backwards…

    • R-C says:
      June 4, 2017 at 2:54 pm

      They certainly do. Completely skewed judgment; no sense of realistic priorities; misplaced loyalties–I could go on and on.

    • fleporeblog says:
      June 4, 2017 at 3:20 pm

      In my mind it is worse than that. President al-Sisi decided 6 hours after the killing of Coptic Christians in Egypt to bomb the sh….t out of ISIS in Libya. Christians only make up 10% of the Egyptian population. The U.K. has done sh…t since the past three terrorist attacks in the past 3 months. That is all I have to say about the U.K. and Europe versus Egypt.

  3. Southern Son says:
    June 4, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    Most of Congress, should Resign their Congressional seat, and Denounce their American Citizenship, to make room for Courageous Patriots like Nigel.
    I share this opinion, because Very Few, that took the Oath to Defend American Citizens and the Constitution, are doing so.
    They do Not Defend Our President, and his Attempt to Protect Americans Lives.
    Press ON! Nigel Farage!!

  4. Patriot1783 says:
    June 4, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    UK, supposed to track, build a case and make arrest before the terrorist blow up or machete to death your citizens….not the other way around.

    • the right phoenix says:
      June 4, 2017 at 2:36 pm

      Yep. James Bond always got the bad guys before they took over the world.

    • FrenchNail says:
      June 4, 2017 at 4:04 pm

      What does it really mean to be on a watch list?

      According to British Services it takes 60 people to properly surveil someone. So 3 000 highly dangerous people require 180 000 skilled agents on the job doing just that. Who are they kidding????? Add to this 20 000 other potentially dangerous and you need 1 380 000 agents on the force to insure peace on just the domestic terrorism front. ONE MILLIONS PLUS. Are they insane to think nobody can do the math and not laugh? This redefine arrogance and incompetence.

      To be on the watch list = knowing where to knock to inform your family AFTER you commit atrocities.

  5. letjusticeprevail2014 says:
    June 4, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    Farage: Guarantee that no further radicalization occurs in the prisons we control.
    Stop citizens who travelled to fight with ISIS from re-entering UK
    Expel radicals who spew hatred in the Mosques and Madrasses
    At the very minimum, limit speech on the I-net

    ME: Agreed on all but the last. Instead of limiting free speech, allow them to blab away, but use the intel to identify the radicals and their followers, then round ’em all up!

  6. Joe Knuckles says:
    June 4, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    Lying Muslim being interviewed on Fox right now.

  7. rumpole2 says:
    June 4, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    UK has 23,000 Islamics suspects wandering about. I assume many have family and friends who support and protect them.

    DRIVE THEM OUT

    Liked by 8 people

    June 4, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    The raising number of converts to Islam in American prisions should scare every peace loving American.

    Liked by 4 people

      June 4, 2017 at 4:01 pm

      Very true, Paco Loco. If the UK sets up detainment camps, they will have a problem with managing further radicalization within them as well. Not good for our friends across the pond. Drastic action needs to be taken in order to make the UK a safe place again. Pray for the citizens.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  9. Nan says:
    June 4, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    I’d like to hear what he said, but the sound is so low all I can hear is a whisper. Is it possible to provide a transcript?

  10. R-C says:
    June 4, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    Some thoughts about the so-called ‘Watch Lists’ that Bartiromo brought up.

    If a subject on a ‘watch list’ actually perpetrates an act of terror, that pretty much exposes the useless nature of the ‘watch list’–does it not? After all, what are they ‘watching’ for? –At what point in the ‘watching’ process does the watching apparatus spring into action and interdict?

    And who is actually ‘watching’? –Are we talking about having the subjects’ communications monitored? –Does ‘watching’ imply hardcore human surveillance? Having run surveillance on subjects before, I know that it’s an involved process requiring many players. If it’s to be ’round-the-clock’ surveillance, you need multiple teams. The ‘footprint’ of the teams gets quite large, and expensive. –But, failing to ‘watch’ at all times equates of failing to protect. If the subject is not worthy of being ‘watched’ 24/7/365, why ‘watch’ them at all?

    The surveillance footprint required to effectively ‘watch’ multiple subjects becomes mind-boggling fairly quickly. The number they’re kicking about in the UK is a staggering 20,000. NO way they have has the capability of ‘watching’ that many people with any kind of persistent focus.

    I would submit that, if a person is deemed worthy of being ‘watched’, that person is UNworthy of admission into the country in the first place.

  11. Claygate Pearmain says:
    June 4, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    (From the screencap:)

    PM MAY: IN TERMS OF THEIR PLANNING, EXECUTION RECENT ATTACKS NOT CONNECTED TO PAST ATTACKS

    1) Horseshit.
    2) Even if it were true, there is no way they would conclusively know this so soon. And if it were conclusively true, it would be foolish and imprudent to say so publicly at this point.
    3) See (1).

    • waltherppk says:
      June 4, 2017 at 3:04 pm

      No common denominator is identifiable about the homicidal sociopath “mediterraneans”.
      It’s a total mystery just what might be the nexus there, a ramadan riddle and puzzler.

  12. Anne says:
    June 4, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    Confession of Peter Hitchens, of a former British marxist, published in 2013:

    When I was a Revolutionary Marxist, we were all in favour of as much immigration as possible. It wasn’t because we liked immigrants, but because we didn’t like Britain. We saw immigrants – from anywhere – as allies against the staid, settled, conservative society that our country still was at the end of the Sixties. Also, we liked to feel oh, so superior to the bewildered people – usually in the poorest parts of Britain – who found their neighbourhoods suddenly transformed into supposedly ‘vibrant communities’. If they dared to express the mildest objections, we called them bigots.

    I have learned since what a spiteful, self-righteous, snobbish and arrogant person I was (and most of my revolutionary comrades were,

    Many of these new arrivals, though we revolutionaries welcomed them, knew and cared nothing of the great liberal causes we all supported. Or they were hostile to them.
    Many on the Left still lie to themselves about this.

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2301743/How-invasion-immigrants-corner-England-mockery-PMs-promise-close-door.html

    • Trumpire says:
      June 4, 2017 at 3:10 pm

      “I have learned since what a spiteful, self-righteous, snobbish and arrogant person I was”

      Well, isn’t that special Peter.

      Does that mean he’s going to volunteer to be the next person blown up or slaughtered? No, he’s rich and protected.

      He and his ilk created this nightmare but they won’t be the ones paying the price. No it will be the natives, especially the lower classes. And they will pay again and again.

      First being called bigots, marginalized and made economically and culturally poorer.

      Secondly, being the victims of the terrorists knives, cars and bombs.

      Thirdly, they will have to be the ones who eventually go to war (because elitists and marxists like Hitchens don’t fight the wars) or capitulate to slavery, dhimmitude.

      Liked by 2 people

    June 4, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    Internment interesting apparently this is being often and openly discussed in Europe. I find it surprising but of course the term there does not carry the same emotional baggage it carries here.

    Liked by 1 person

      June 4, 2017 at 2:58 pm

      Why should we accept immigrants to join our communities who are so dodgy that it requires us to watch them, or intern them–at great expense to us? –How does that make ANY sense to anyone, whatsoever?

      It’s simple. Don’t let them in in the first place.

      • wondering999 says:
        June 4, 2017 at 3:06 pm

        Especially since Britain is an island, you’d think it would be easier to secure the borders, and vet incoming visitors/immigrants. It really is very odd how they are handling things

        Liked by 1 person

          June 4, 2017 at 3:13 pm

          They aren’t serious about it. Their pols are mired in political correctness and double-speak.

          The people lack the will to demand better of their political leaders. They appear to be willing to be mowed down in the streets and hacked/shot/bombed into oblivion as long as they appear “inclusive”.

        • R-C says:
          June 4, 2017 at 3:15 pm

          Perhaps one day the Brits will see a true leader arise who will give them a “This Is Sparta!” moment; galvanizing the queen’s subjects into a steely-eyed resolve to save themselves. Or, not. We’ll see.

          Like

        June 4, 2017 at 3:15 pm

        Countries on the watch list should have their internet suppressed as part of their sanctions. No worldwide web for them.

        Liked by 1 person

        June 4, 2017 at 3:18 pm

        Exactly…or if they’re already here, DEPORT them.

        Like

      June 4, 2017 at 3:28 pm

      Actually it carries much much more emotional baggage over there…the concentration camps were called internment camps…

      Like

    June 4, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    Nigel Farage is awesome. He once survived a plane wreck while campaigning.

    Liked by 6 people

    June 4, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    Liked by 2 people

      June 4, 2017 at 3:53 pm

      We watching. President Trump,”politicians all talk no action”. Example Ryan’s House, McConnells Senate, Justice Roberts etc.

      Pray for leadership in Britain, it is AWOL!

      Like

    June 4, 2017 at 3:09 pm

    “Accept Islamic Terror as the New Normal?”
    by Nonie Darwish – June 4, 2017 at 5:00 am
    “The use of terror under this doctrine [Targhib wal tarhib, “luring and terrorizing”] is a legitimate sharia obligation.” — Salman Al Awda, mainstream Muslim sheikh, on the Al Jazeera television show “Sharia and Life”.
    https://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/10474/islamic-terror-new-normal

    Like

      June 4, 2017 at 3:47 pm

      See how it begins! First a tiny seed is planted…”a new normal”…then another pro-Muslim brings it. Up on another program…and, like the Liberals’ playbook, repeating something over and over eventually brainwashing it into “fact.” Terrible problems posting…sorry for errors.

      Like

    June 4, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    There are only 5% Muslims in the Philippines. And they destroyed a Catholic church in Marawi:

    Like

      June 4, 2017 at 3:24 pm

      Scott Adams made the point that there are only less than 5% homosexuals in America, but yet they have been able to get laws changed and passed.

      What happens when the Muslim population here gets to 10% or 15%?

      Liked by 1 person

        June 4, 2017 at 3:32 pm

        As long as the Muslim population remains around or under 2% in any given country, they will be for the most part be regarded as a peace-loving minority, and not as a threat to other citizens. This is the case in:

        United States — Muslim 0.6%, Australia — Muslim 1.5%, Canada — Muslim 1.9%, China — Muslim 1.8%, Italy — Muslim 1.5%, Norway — Muslim 1.8%

        At 2% to 5%, they begin to proselytize from other ethnic minorities and disaffected groups, often with major recruiting from the jails and among street gangs.

        This is happening in:

        Denmark — Muslim 2%, Germany — Muslim 3.7%, United Kingdom — Muslim 2.7%, Spain — Muslim 4%, Thailand — Muslim 4.6%

        From 5% on, they exercise an inordinate influence in proportion to their percentage of the population. For example, they will push for the introduction of halal (clean by Islamic standards) food, thereby securing food preparation jobs for

        Muslims. They will increase pressure on supermarket chains to feature halal on their shelves — along with threats for failure to comply. This is occurring in:

        France — Muslim 8%, Philippines — 5%, Sweden — Muslim 5%, Switzerland — Muslim 4.3%, The Netherlands — Muslim 5.5%, Trinidad & Tobago — Muslim 5.8%

        At this point, they will work to get the ruling government to allow them to rule themselves (within their ghettos) under Sharia, the Islamic Law. The ultimate goal of Islamists is to establish Sharia law over the entire world.

        When Muslims approach 10% of the population, they tend to increase lawlessness as a means of complaint about their conditions. In Paris , we are already seeing car-burnings. Any non-Muslim action offends Islam, and results in uprisings and threats, such as in Amsterdam , with opposition to Mohammed cartoons and films about Islam. Such tensions are seen daily, particularly in Muslim sections, in:

        Guyana — Muslim 10%, India — Muslim 13.4%, Israel — Muslim 16%, Kenya — Muslim 10%, Russia — Muslim 15%

        After reaching 20%, nations can expect hair-trigger rioting, jihad militia formations, sporadic killings, and the burnings of Christian churches and Jewish synagogues, such as in:

        Ethiopia — Muslim 32.8%

        At 40%, nations experience widespread massacres, chronic terror attacks, and ongoing militia warfare, such as in:

        Bosnia — Muslim 40%, Chad — Muslim 53.1%, Lebanon — Muslim 59.7%

        From 60%, nations experience unfettered persecution of non-believers of all other religions (including non-conforming Muslims), sporadic ethnic cleansing (genocide), use of Sharia Law as a weapon, and ***ya, the tax placed on infidels, such as in:

        Albania — Muslim 70%, Malaysia — Muslim 60.4%, Qatar — Muslim 77.5%, Sudan — Muslim 70%

        After 80%, expect daily intimidation and violent jihad, some State-run ethnic cleansing, and even some genocide, as these nations drive out the infidels, and move toward 100% Muslim, such as has been experienced and in some ways is on-going in:

        Bangladesh — Muslim 83%, Egypt — Muslim 90%, Gaza — Muslim 98.7%, Indonesia — Muslim 86.1%, Iran — Muslim 98%, Iraq — Muslim 97%, Jordan — Muslim 92%, Morocco — Muslim 98.7%, Pakistan — Muslim 97%, Palestine — Muslim 99%, Syria — Muslim 90%, Tajikistan — Muslim 90%, Turkey — Muslim 99.8%, United Arab Emirates — Muslim 96%

        100% will usher in the peace of ‘Dar-es-Salaam’ — the Islamic House of Peace. Here there’s supposed to be peace, because everybody is a Muslim, the Madrasses are the only schools, and the Koran is the only word, such as in:

        Afghanistan — Muslim 100%, Saudi Arabia — Muslim 100%, Somalia — Muslim 100%, Yemen — Muslim 100%,

        Liked by 1 person

        June 4, 2017 at 3:35 pm

        What happens??? Perfect examples to learn from are Germany, Sweden, France and the UK.

        Like

        June 4, 2017 at 3:57 pm

        Stand by for “Squatter” type toilets and… NO TOILET PAPER!!!

        Like

    June 4, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    I can’t fathom how the hell these 23,000 animals that were known to be fighting with the terrorist in Syria and Iraq be allowed ever into the country. Our Lion wold have made sure actual lions were at the airports to eat the sh..t out of them. Yet in the U.K., they are welcomed back as heroes to roam the streets looking for their next kill!

    https://www.siasat.com/news/uk-23000-jihadists-identified-amid-terror-fears-1190438/

    From the article linked above:

    The figures by the counter-terror agencies laid bare the scale of the potential threat in Britain.

    In the wake of the Manchester suicide bombing it emerged that British authorities were grappling with 500 investigations into 3,000 individuals considered as possible threats, The Independent reported.

    Security sources have confirmed a further 20,000 individuals were said to have been considered “subjects of interest” in the past.

    https://www.rt.com/uk/389945-thousands-potential-terrorists-britain/

    From the article linked above:

    Around 23,000 jihadist extremists currently living in the UK have been identified by intelligence services as potential terrorists, the Times reports, citing government officials. About 3,000 of those are under investigation as possible threats.

    “The huge scale” of the terrorist threat in Britain has been revealed in the wake of the Manchester bombing, the Timesreported on Saturday, saying the number was disclosed by unnamed Whitehall sources.

    https://www.theguardian.com/world/2014/sep/06/richard-barrett-mi6-isis-counter-terrorism

    From the article linked above:

    Britain should encourage jihadis fighting in Syria and Iraq to “come home”, the former global counter-terrorism director of MI6 has said.

    However, Richard Barrett, a former counter-terrorism chief at MI5 and MI6, said repentant fighters needed “to know that there is a place for them back at home”.

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2730602/The-homegrown-jihadists-fighting-ISIS-How-one-four-foreigners-signed-Islamic-State-British-half-ALREADY-UK.html

    From the article linked above:

    The homegrown jihadists fighting for ISIS: How one in four foreigners who have signed up for Islamic State is British – and how half of them are ALREADY back in the UK

    500 of the 2,000 estimated foreign ISIS fighters are believed to be British
    MP believes that figures are ‘nonsense’ and figure closer to 2,000 Britons
    Majority are flying to Istanbul then catching a bus over the Syrian border
    Government reveals that only 23 passports have been seized this year
    More British Muslims fighting for ISIS than serving in the British Army

    http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/british-former-soldier-fighting-isis-5560200

    From the article linked above:

    A former soldier who is fighting against the Islamic State today warned more than 2,000 British jihadis have joined the death cult.

    The 46-year-old Gulf War veteran is fighting alongside the Peshmerga, the name for the Iraqi Kurdistan forces, and is due to become an official member.

    He said he had been “moved to tears” after seeing families broken up and women and children being beheaded during the conflict.

    Folks this will be a continuing occurrence in the U.K. for years to come unless they wake up like the man in the last article that has had enough. The U.K. needs thousands more like him!

    Liked by 1 person

      June 4, 2017 at 3:19 pm

      That’s exactly what I thought when they said they arrested 12 people. Apparently there are just dozens, hundreds, thousands of murderous thugs roaming the streets of London.

      I mean they’re making Jack the Ripper look like a complete amateur.

      Like

      June 4, 2017 at 3:42 pm

      “Our Lion wold have made sure actual lions were at the airports to eat the sh..t out of them.”
      .
      Only if the 9th says it is OK because they now run the country. Let us hope the SC ends this madness!

      Like

    June 4, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    Dear England: You gave the world Wilberforce, Edwards, &Spurgeon. The further you’ve moved away from Christ,the more you’ve become enslaved by a religion,that will not be satisfied until you’re slaughtered.Won’t you come back to the one who wants to save your life?https://youtu.be/8-1w3zQaE0k

    Like

      June 4, 2017 at 3:34 pm

      I remember a few years ago when researching ancestors in Britain, the number of closed churches seemed appalling to me, but even more so when the closed churches were labelled by the Government “redundant.”

      Now churches are not the same thing as “the church” meaning the faithful.

      And we in the USA have too many closed churches as well as too many empty seats in those that remain open.

      I have to ask those of you who say you do not attend, but still believe: are you adequately teaching your children and, importantly, are you offering them a peer group with similar faith? Do you talk about God freely with others? Or do you limit that to be PC?

      Just wanna know, cause I so rarely hear the word “God” unless it is OMG or associated with a curse these days. And this is especially true when I have the privelege to be among young parents.

      Talking about beerbongs with their littleones at hand seems to prevail. That is all.

      All rhetorcial questions and I expect no real responses. But think about it.

      This fight is GOOD vs EVIL. Period.

      Liked by 1 person

    June 4, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    Like

      June 4, 2017 at 3:21 pm

      For some reason, I cannot view videos on Twitter for the last several days.. posted this here to see if I could view and I cannot!

      Anyone else having issues?

      Like

        June 4, 2017 at 3:37 pm

        Okay, it seems it is a Waterfox problem since it updated to v.53. Shame… now I have to resort to Firefox which is slower…

        Like

    June 4, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    Londonistan:

    Liked by 1 person

    June 4, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    I remember watching the movie “Charlie Wilson’s War” after 9/11. SMH. No one talks about that much. We helped muslims and then they killed us.

    Moral of the story?

    Like

    June 4, 2017 at 3:29 pm

    In Maria’s introduction of Farage, I was waiting to hear “…and stooge of Putin, Nigel Farage.”

    How could Maria have forgotten that key piece of information?

    lol

    Like

    June 4, 2017 at 3:29 pm

    One little scandium J-frame could have made all the difference.
    I work with machinery.
    Machinery is logical.
    It doesn’t do PC.
    I simply cannot wrap my head about this insanity.

    Like

    June 4, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    Interesting that the UK Authorities have detained 12 people within the last twelve hours….how did they know whom to “detain”?

    Like

    June 4, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    This is what the world thinks of today’s men. Latest European wear for men. Source is HeatStreet.

    Like

    June 4, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    OK – how many of these murder sprees do we have to observe or experience before we decide, to quote PM May, that “enough is enough?”

    I, for one, am sick to my back teeth with this determined refusal by politicians just about everywhere to come out and admit the obvious:

    “Until Islam undergoes its own version of a Reformation, it is and will forever be absolutely incompatible with a civilized, Golden-Rule-Based society.”

    They refuse to admit this because (among other reasons) they’ve taken us so far down this multicultural road that excising this cancer is now impossible without doing a number of things that a civilized, Golden-Rule-Based society will find to be abhorrent.

    Yet here we are. Islam shows no sign of a pending Reformation. Therefore, Islam and it’s practitioners MUST be removed from our societies and returned to wherever it is they came from, and going forward NO ONE from an Islamic state can be permitted to enter Western societies.

    Lots of upheaval will occur if we ever implement the paragraph. It will be ugly. It will be unfair. Innocent people will suffer inadvertently. People will be killed – on both sides of the roundup. But that’s what we see happening already now.

    Imagine you were on that bridge last night – what happened to you was ugly – it was unfair – you were innocently going about your business – you were murdered. What happened to you was hideous – but it will happen again – and again – and again. And it will keep happening until we force our governments to grow some stones and do what must be done.

    Every day I exit my home, I am rolling the dice that tragedy doesn’t visit me (and, by extension, my family). I should not be forced by my government to risk being gunned down, run down, or have my throat cut by some mentally defective muslim loser who believes my blood on his hands guarantees his sexual gluttony in the afterlife. Neither should you; and neither should anyone else in Western society.

    They MUST be removed from our midst, and sequestered back in the places where they came from, utterly separated from any means to impact our lives EVER AGAIN. If it isn’t handled by the government that foisted this mess upon us, it will eventually become necessary for us to handle the problem ourselves.

    I am not confident that our D’s and R’s will do what needs to be done. It’s time that we prepare for what’s coming.

    Like

      June 4, 2017 at 3:49 pm

      Today’s civilized people depend too much on politicians (the ones a majority of people voted for). Sometimes in the course of history the people need to solve the problem the elected few refuse to deal with. After all, it is the people country.

      Like

      Reply
    Brexit should also allow the UK to opt out of the European Court of Human Rights.
    Article dated 2012:

    A group of Tory MPs are demanding action by the Prime Minister over figures which show the UK loses three out of every four cases taken to the unaccountable European Court of Human Rights.

    The ten backbench Tory MPs say there is a need to ‘end rule by judges and reinstate Parliamentary democracy’. Their challenge follows a succession of sickening cases in which terrorists, murderers and sex offenders have been awarded cash after gaining judgments against the Government.

    The judgments have been blamed for allowing scores of foreign criminals and terrorists to claim they have a ‘human right’ to remain in the UK.

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2085420/Europes-war-British-justice-UK-loses-human-rights-cases-damning-report-reveals.html

    Liked by 1 person

    June 4, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    The UK is belong to… OLD WHITE GUYS…..

    EVERYBODY else needs to shape up… or ship out!!

    Like

    June 4, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    ?? Could it be connected to the Dearborn FBI and ‘another city’ LEOs’ bust where the reporter was very careful, as they pulled boxes out of the duplex, to state that there was no LOCAL threat?

    Like

    June 4, 2017 at 4:01 pm

    Like

