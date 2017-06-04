Details Emerge on FBI “National Security” Raid in Dearborn Michigan…

Two days ago the FBI, DHS and a joint anti-terrorism command force raided a home in Dearborn Michigan. At the request of the FBI the media was intentionally ambiguous as to the nature of the raid leading to some speculative reporting.
Media Report:
In the aftermath of the raid some details have emerged. The house raided was occupied by Samer ElDebek, a Lebanese American truck driver with ties to New York.
According to Arab-American News ElDebek lived in New York and left for Lebanon approximately 8 years ago. He returned to the U.S., and after a time back in New York he relocated to Dearborn about 10 months ago.
The raid was described by the FBI as “a national security issue”. Samer ElDebek has been arrested on federal charges of providing material support to terrorist organizations and receiving military training from them.
The search warrant was issued by a federal judge in New York and states the purpose of the warrant for “explosive materials and/or a manual of how to make them”.
Agents removed boxes containing 90 sparkling birthday candles and several boxes of “Grizzly Shot” fireworks. In addition the FBI seized phones, an iPad and Samer ElDebek’s passport.
The family said the high-powered fireworks did not belong to him, but rather to a neighbor who they share a garage with. Mr. Samer ElDebek is scheduled for arraignment tomorrow, June 5th, in New York.
So it definitely had nothing to do with Human Abedin?
yea I heard those rumors as well…
Maybe — maybe not. Acording to George Webb, Awan brothers brought in by Anthony Weiner had car dealerships as cover for stolen cars which were provided to Pakistanis brought in to U.S.to work on Hillary campaign. There could be a tie-in here.
Is the Awan brothers also connected to Debbie Wasserman-Schultz laptop that’s being held by DC Police Dept? They are the over paid IT guys and Democrat staffers?
wow Glad I am safe from all this terrorist nonsense here in Michigan. Sigh I have been to Dearborn. The greenfield village Christmas celebration is great. Unfortunately a few miles away and you are either standing in what looks like a bombed out city from WWII or a street that looks like downtown Baghdad. In either neighborhood there are not a lot of friendlies about.
So much for the home of Huma’s brother story.
We still don’t know it all… like many here, I keep hoping things reach a level which cannot be contained. So this George Webb guy… if this doesn’t turn out to be what has been purported, is this yet another big hoax? I’m reminded of the “anonymous” claims which never came to be as well.
This stuff is absolutely wearing me out.
Webb can definitely wear a person out. I followed his “where is Eric Braverman” series for awhile until I hit saturation. I’d say Webb is a great muck-raker, but you’d have to do a LOT of sifting.
Hang in there Daniel,
You’re on the right side of all this.
I don’t know, but this is on Twitter- seems legit, but don’t have time at the moment to pick it apart to find out-
https://jodyrossel.com/2017/06/03/fbi-raid-huma-abedin-brother-and-sisters-home-june-1-2017/
Why do you think it seems legit?
It’s on twitter….got be legit…Right?
If that’s all they got on this guy, he will most definitely walk. There has to be more to it than this.
The arraignment will state details. 😉
I am hoping this news channel is legit. Over two days I have read the house is owned by two different individuals, in addition to Huma’s brother. But did read it was occupied by a family who just arrived back from Lebanon and an “unnamed” was arrested.
Thinking as you, this has gotta be bigger than not.
I agree there is more to this story, but not jumping to believing the stuff that is being put out there. There is fake news on both sides and I get frustrated quickly by these people who say they have bombshells but never drop them. They lose my attention.
“THIS JUST IN: Asian man arrested for owning fireworks!”
~ liberal media, now that the facts are coming out
Or “Mediterranean man arrested for sparkling birthday candles!”
Right. Arrested for sparkly candles. Ok, we’ll go with that.
“White Asian”
In the UK, they call most Muslims from the middle east Asians….Indians too..
A Muslim with bomb making items! Never heard of such a thing, Muslims are peaceful (sarcasm)
Hope the FBI & other alphabet initials, can find the rest before they go BOOM!
Oh .. and let’s hope some Obama appointee doesn’t free him before we get to give him a trial.
If I sound pathetic, its b/c I’ve been blogging with liberal lefties!
correction: Clock making materials.
The guy will be invited to Obama’s house in DC.
Fireworks might not in themselves be illegal. Turning them into weapons is extremely illegal.
Owning matches isn’t illegal. Taking heads of matches and making a pipe bomb is.
#We’reGonnaNeedALotMoreHashtags
Fireworks don’t kill people.. people kill people.
Y’all could be heading for tougher fireworks laws though.
No more bottle rockets?
Or ‘snakes’?
Say it aint so, Rumpo!
It’s NOT completely a joke….
Fireworks have long been BANNED from sale in NZ.. I think only available 2 days leading up to Guy Fawkes night. Some types banned totally… in theory I think only “pretty ones” allowed… nothing that goes BANG!!!
Yes, terrorists make bombs with fireworks.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Each shell contains roughly 30 grams of black powder — meaning the bombers would have enough explosive power to do serious damage.”
This is further evidence that while the MSM, etal, are chasing their tails over one fake news story after another, the REAL MEN in the Trump admin. are hard at work protecting Americans! MAGA!!!
http://www.whatdoesitmean.com/index2309.htm
Fake news? Deep state site ?
Something was in the making. Dearborn is a Muslim enclave. I’m curious about the neighbor.
I susoect the candles and fireworks that were seized are cover for what they really came for….the IPad, phones and possible other electronics. And why the secret as to the agents from the “other State”? I believe they were likely NY agents..and I believe this has to do with Weiner and Huma. Weiner got a plea deal…less prison time in exchange for ??? Could it be related to missing emails, laptop and thumb drive? Perhaps.
*suspect
Calling suspicious cat!!!
Wait, wait, wait uh Truck Driver…where have I heard about that? Firecrackers a diversion for an “explosion” or ramming people?
I hope there is really something there, because otherwise it will be labeled a witch-hunt.
There needs to be more investigating, especially when people travel to areas that are terrorism training areas.
Helicopter rides.
Looks like someone was caught running another mom-n-pop jihadi shop.
I like a nice conspiracy and so will keep the possible Huma connection on a back burner, but I don’t see a link to Huma … yet.
There was the disclaimer that the raid was about “National Security” and not “Terrorism”.. and that kinda refutes it being all about bomb making documents and materials?.
It looks to me like the Feds are finally looking at moslem criminal activity. There were 35 moslems arrested in St. Louis for cigarette bootlegging and money laundering.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/05/35-st-louis-muslim-convenience-store-owners-indicted-federal-raids/
I would suspect that the Feds are going after the terrorists money sources. JMO
