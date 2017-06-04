Details Emerge on FBI “National Security” Raid in Dearborn Michigan…

Two days ago the FBI, DHS and a joint anti-terrorism command force raided a home in Dearborn Michigan. At the request of the FBI the media was intentionally ambiguous as to the nature of the raid leading to some speculative reporting.

Media Report:

.

In the aftermath of the raid some details have emerged. The house raided was occupied by Samer ElDebek, a Lebanese American truck driver with ties to New York.

According to Arab-American News ElDebek lived in New York and left for Lebanon approximately 8 years ago. He returned to the U.S., and after a time back in New York he relocated to Dearborn about 10 months ago.

The raid was described by the FBI as “a national security issue”. Samer ElDebek has been arrested on federal charges of providing material support to terrorist organizations and receiving military training from them.

The search warrant was issued by a federal judge in New York and states the purpose of the warrant for “explosive materials and/or a manual of how to make them”.

Agents removed boxes containing 90 sparkling birthday candles and several boxes of “Grizzly Shot” fireworks. In addition the FBI seized phones, an iPad and Samer ElDebek’s passport.

The family said the high-powered fireworks did not belong to him, but rather to a neighbor who they share a garage with. Mr. Samer ElDebek is scheduled for arraignment tomorrow, June 5th, in New York.

