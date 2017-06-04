Details Emerge on FBI “National Security” Raid in Dearborn Michigan…

Two days ago the FBI, DHS and a joint anti-terrorism command force raided a home in Dearborn Michigan.  At the request of the FBI the media was intentionally ambiguous as to the nature of the raid leading to some speculative reporting.

Media Report:

In the aftermath of the raid some details have emerged. The house raided was occupied by  Samer ElDebek, a Lebanese American truck driver with ties to New York.

According to Arab-American News ElDebek lived in New York and left for Lebanon approximately 8 years ago. He returned to the U.S., and after a time back in New York he relocated to Dearborn about 10 months ago.

The raid was described by the FBI as “a national security issue”. Samer ElDebek has been arrested on federal charges of providing material support to terrorist organizations and receiving military training from them.

The search warrant was issued by a federal judge in New York and states the purpose of the warrant for “explosive materials and/or a manual of how to make them”.

Agents removed boxes containing 90 sparkling birthday candles and several boxes of “Grizzly Shot” fireworks. In addition the FBI seized phones, an iPad and Samer ElDebek’s passport.

The family said the high-powered fireworks did not belong to him, but rather to a neighbor who they share a garage with.  Mr. Samer ElDebek is scheduled for arraignment tomorrow, June 5th, in New York.

41 Responses to Details Emerge on FBI “National Security” Raid in Dearborn Michigan…

  1. Denise Snively says:
    June 4, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    So it definitely had nothing to do with Human Abedin?

    Reply
  2. trialbytruth says:
    June 4, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    wow Glad I am safe from all this terrorist nonsense here in Michigan. Sigh I have been to Dearborn. The greenfield village Christmas celebration is great. Unfortunately a few miles away and you are either standing in what looks like a bombed out city from WWII or a street that looks like downtown Baghdad. In either neighborhood there are not a lot of friendlies about.

    Reply
  3. Sylvia Avery says:
    June 4, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    So much for the home of Huma’s brother story.

    Reply
    • Daniel says:
      June 4, 2017 at 7:54 pm

      We still don’t know it all… like many here, I keep hoping things reach a level which cannot be contained. So this George Webb guy… if this doesn’t turn out to be what has been purported, is this yet another big hoax? I’m reminded of the “anonymous” claims which never came to be as well.

      This stuff is absolutely wearing me out.

      Reply
      • dalethorn says:
        June 4, 2017 at 8:16 pm

        Webb can definitely wear a person out. I followed his “where is Eric Braverman” series for awhile until I hit saturation. I’d say Webb is a great muck-raker, but you’d have to do a LOT of sifting.

        Reply
      • lastinillinois says:
        June 4, 2017 at 8:19 pm

        Hang in there Daniel,
        You’re on the right side of all this.

        Reply
  4. CathyMAGA says:
    June 4, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    I don’t know, but this is on Twitter- seems legit, but don’t have time at the moment to pick it apart to find out-
    https://jodyrossel.com/2017/06/03/fbi-raid-huma-abedin-brother-and-sisters-home-june-1-2017/

    Reply
  5. Bob says:
    June 4, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    If that’s all they got on this guy, he will most definitely walk. There has to be more to it than this.

    Liked by 2 people

    • Molly says:
      June 4, 2017 at 7:53 pm

      The arraignment will state details. 😉
      I am hoping this news channel is legit. Over two days I have read the house is owned by two different individuals, in addition to Huma’s brother. But did read it was occupied by a family who just arrived back from Lebanon and an “unnamed” was arrested.

      Thinking as you, this has gotta be bigger than not.

      Liked by 3 people

      • Oldschool says:
        June 4, 2017 at 8:01 pm

        I agree there is more to this story, but not jumping to believing the stuff that is being put out there. There is fake news on both sides and I get frustrated quickly by these people who say they have bombshells but never drop them. They lose my attention.

        Liked by 2 people

  6. MrE says:
    June 4, 2017 at 7:40 pm

    “THIS JUST IN: Asian man arrested for owning fireworks!”
    ~ liberal media, now that the facts are coming out

    Liked by 3 people

  7. aprilyn43 says:
    June 4, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    A Muslim with bomb making items! Never heard of such a thing, Muslims are peaceful (sarcasm)
    Hope the FBI & other alphabet initials, can find the rest before they go BOOM!
    Oh .. and let’s hope some Obama appointee doesn’t free him before we get to give him a trial.

    If I sound pathetic, its b/c I’ve been blogging with liberal lefties!

    Liked by 5 people

  8. Lunatic Fringe says:
    June 4, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    Fireworks might not in themselves be illegal. Turning them into weapons is extremely illegal.

    Owning matches isn’t illegal. Taking heads of matches and making a pipe bomb is.

    #We’reGonnaNeedALotMoreHashtags

    Liked by 11 people

    • Curry Worsham says:
      June 4, 2017 at 7:59 pm

      “Each shell contains roughly 30 grams of black powder — meaning the bombers would have enough explosive power to do serious damage.”

      Liked by 4 people

  10. Suite D says:
    June 4, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    This is further evidence that while the MSM, etal, are chasing their tails over one fake news story after another, the REAL MEN in the Trump admin. are hard at work protecting Americans! MAGA!!!

    Liked by 6 people

  12. Sunshine says:
    June 4, 2017 at 8:09 pm

    Something was in the making. Dearborn is a Muslim enclave. I’m curious about the neighbor.

    Liked by 1 person

  13. TrueNorthSeeker says:
    June 4, 2017 at 8:13 pm

    I susoect the candles and fireworks that were seized are cover for what they really came for….the IPad, phones and possible other electronics. And why the secret as to the agents from the “other State”? I believe they were likely NY agents..and I believe this has to do with Weiner and Huma. Weiner got a plea deal…less prison time in exchange for ??? Could it be related to missing emails, laptop and thumb drive? Perhaps.

    Liked by 1 person

  14. psadie says:
    June 4, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    Wait, wait, wait uh Truck Driver…where have I heard about that? Firecrackers a diversion for an “explosion” or ramming people?

    Reply
  15. MfM says:
    June 4, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    I hope there is really something there, because otherwise it will be labeled a witch-hunt.

    There needs to be more investigating, especially when people travel to areas that are terrorism training areas.

    Like

  16. Uncle Max says:
    June 4, 2017 at 8:31 pm

    Helicopter rides.

    Like

  17. Bone Fish says:
    June 4, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    Looks like someone was caught running another mom-n-pop jihadi shop.

    Like

  18. rumpole2 says:
    June 4, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    I like a nice conspiracy and so will keep the possible Huma connection on a back burner, but I don’t see a link to Huma … yet.
    There was the disclaimer that the raid was about “National Security” and not “Terrorism”.. and that kinda refutes it being all about bomb making documents and materials?.

    Like

  19. FL_GUY says:
    June 4, 2017 at 8:38 pm

    It looks to me like the Feds are finally looking at moslem criminal activity. There were 35 moslems arrested in St. Louis for cigarette bootlegging and money laundering.

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/05/35-st-louis-muslim-convenience-store-owners-indicted-federal-raids/

    I would suspect that the Feds are going after the terrorists money sources. JMO

    Like

