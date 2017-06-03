BREAKING: Another UK Attack – London Bridge Terrorist Attack

[ There are two incident scenes near each other. ] According to initial media reporting up to 20 people are feared to be injured after a white van reportedly ploughed into pedestrians on London Bridge. Approximate time 10:10pm (local) or 5:10pm EDT U.S.

Initial eye-witnesses report the vehicle drove onto the pedestrian pavement at the scene in central London this evening and drove directly into the crowds of people. The driver, and possibly passengers, may also have exited the vehicle and began stabbing or shooting the survivors.

There are reports of massive amounts of gunfire taking place at the same time. The van is estimated to have been driven at a speed approximately 50mph into the crowd. The rapid gunfire lasted for several minutes.

Via Daily Mail […] One witness said she saw three people with what appeared to be their throats cut on London Bridge. Others said they saw three men, described as being ‘of Mediterranean origin’, jump out of the van and began ‘randomly stabbing people’ along Borough High Street with 12-inch long knives. The car, believed to be a B&Q vehicle, was reportedly veering in an ‘S shape’ at 50 mph across the bridge and has driven towards the Shard and is south of the river. The drivers have not been caught. Terrifying footage from the scene shows police officers shouting ‘Clear the scene now!’ as panicked pedestrians flee.

Sad to see – once again #London's heart broken again – this MUST end #LondonBridge pic.twitter.com/2eWSRTCBxa — ES Sandberg (@eriksandberg82) June 3, 2017

BREAKING London Bridge chaos as 'several people mown down' by van sparking station evacuation and armed cop response https://t.co/ev8MlnY6Qe — XNSNews (@XNSNews) June 3, 2017

LONDON BRIDGE: Pedestrians mowed down, just like Westminster. Running over people with vehicles is ISIS's calling card.#London pic.twitter.com/TNrMop51vd — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) June 3, 2017

Knife attack after car mounts pavement in London – reports https://t.co/HTDDKY5Agz — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 3, 2017

Britain does not stand united. Close the borders. Round up the watch list. Incarcerate the lot. ENOUGH #LondonBridge https://t.co/ZlVXZmmYnm — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) June 3, 2017

Witness tells LBC he saw a van drive into pedestrians at #LondonBridge and 3 men carrying knives jump out and then attack people — LBC Breaking (@lbcbreaking) June 3, 2017

London police tell pub patrons to get down following multiple incidents around London Bridge https://t.co/San2hYbSIo pic.twitter.com/515jmmchgK — ABC News (@ABC) June 3, 2017

BREAKING: Armed police officers confront man who is allegedly involved w/ attacks. #LondonBridge #BoroughMarket pic.twitter.com/wUX9GT4QDO — Patrick (Pa) Ward (@Pa_Ward1) June 3, 2017

