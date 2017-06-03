BREAKING: Another UK Attack – London Bridge Terrorist Attack

[ There are two incident scenes near each other. ] According to initial media reporting up to 20 people are feared to be injured after a white van reportedly ploughed into pedestrians on London Bridge. Approximate time 10:10pm (local) or 5:10pm EDT U.S.
Initial eye-witnesses report the vehicle drove onto the pedestrian pavement at the scene in central London this evening and drove directly into the crowds of people. The driver, and possibly passengers, may also have exited the vehicle and began stabbing or shooting the survivors.
There are reports of massive amounts of gunfire taking place at the same time. The van is estimated to have been driven at a speed approximately 50mph into the crowd. The rapid gunfire lasted for several minutes.
Via Daily Mail […] One witness said she saw three people with what appeared to be their throats cut on London Bridge.
Others said they saw three men, described as being ‘of Mediterranean origin’, jump out of the van and began ‘randomly stabbing people’ along Borough High Street with 12-inch long knives.
The car, believed to be a B&Q vehicle, was reportedly veering in an ‘S shape’ at 50 mph across the bridge and has driven towards the Shard and is south of the river. The drivers have not been caught.
Terrifying footage from the scene shows police officers shouting ‘Clear the scene now!’ as panicked pedestrians flee.
You gotta wonder what it will take for the UK and the rest of Europe to wake up to the mad muzzie invasion.
“In September 2016, (Sadiq Khan, the Muslim mayor of London) actually had the gall to say that citizens in big cities should just get used to terrorism.
“At a glitzy event in New York City called “Building Progressive, Inclusive Cities” alongside his counterpart in the Big Apple, far-left Mayor Bill de Blasio, Khan talked about the virtues of immigration and multiculturalism, explaining that some sacrifices had to be made.
“Terror attacks are “part and parcel of life in a big city,” Khan later told the Evening Standard just hours after police foiled multiple terror attacks in New Jersey and New York.”
http://www.dailywire.com/news/16770/flashback-muslim-mayor-london-told-citizens-get-michael-qazvini#
Really hard to imagine how the hard left legitimizes a van running over 20 people and then three people getting out and stabbing bystanders with 12 inch knives. Once again what will it take to get their attention.?
Khan can talk like this only because he has a security detail that takes care of him.
Just waiting to read: “known to authorities”
They were “monitoring” them
Time to change those social media gravatars to the Union Jack. Again. Wash rinse repeat.
