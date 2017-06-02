Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross Deconstructs Matt Lauer’s Talking Points…

Earlier today Secretary of Commerce Wilbur “Wilburine” Ross was interviewed by Today host Matt Lauer. Wilburine doesn’t suffer fools especially when they are quoting from oppositional talking points disconnected from facts.

Lauer throws the progressive talking points and Wilburine simply chews through them while reminding Lauer the Paris Treaty was about economics not climate.

The underlying principle of the Trump Economic Team’s policy is how they plan to effectively grow the economy beyond the current 1-1.5%. Without the insufferable regulation, and with renegotiated trade deals, the baseline for economic growth jumps enormously.

This is the fundamental disconnect most financial and economic followers are missing. All current assumptions for growth are predicated on the burdensome status quo; remove those blocks and the national GDP has no upper limit. Three to four percent (or higher) growth becomes the reality.

27 Responses to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross Deconstructs Matt Lauer's Talking Points…

  1. NJF says:
    June 2, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    Ha.

    “That is all.”
    ~This day….Wilbur Ross

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Mark T. (artist) says:
      June 2, 2017 at 2:55 pm

      He’s amazing to watch. Whenever he asked by the MSM’s a dumb, obfuscated question, he cuts them down like Zatoitchi with the “one stroke kill”.

      Such a package of dynamite and so refreshing to listen to!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • fleporeblog says:
        June 2, 2017 at 3:05 pm

        Mark T not only did he cut Lauer down to size, he went after their messiah! Their messiah can never be wrong. Yet the Wilburine got Lauer to admit that the deal China got compared to us was very different!

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • Mark T. (artist) says:
          June 2, 2017 at 3:13 pm

          I need to watch the video. I hate television but love the fact that I can selectively watch the interviews I want without commercial interruption via the internet.
          God Bless Wilberine Ross!

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • coloradochloe says:
          June 2, 2017 at 3:13 pm

          Yes fleporeblog, not only is their messiah wrong but so is 120 other countries.

          Go Wilbur Ross.

          The US leads, we do not follow everyone else down the wrong path no matter how many are on it.

          If the whole wide world wants to go down the wrong path to “climate control” correction we will march to our own drummer.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
    • setup2100 says:
      June 2, 2017 at 2:57 pm

      He and T Rex the sharpest Cabinet staff TRUMP appointed.

      Like

      Reply
  2. sundance says:
    June 2, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    Another interview from yesterday with OAN:

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. Atticus says:
    June 2, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    WILBURINES!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. The Boss says:
    June 2, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    This video is a perfect example of why I hate Matt Lauer. He is such a sanctimonious asshole in dire need of a major-league pimp slap.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  5. Hank says:
    June 2, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    Haha they will do it in 2030, suuuuure!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Doug says:
      June 2, 2017 at 3:02 pm

      just like they will follow wto rules which they havent lol maybe western europe deserves to be taken over by radical muslims

      Like

      Reply
    • coloradochloe says:
      June 2, 2017 at 3:17 pm

      So right Hank, like they follow all the other rules.

      60% by 2030, that was an limp futile response by Lauer, pitiful little beta male, to get the last word in.

      Like

      Reply
  6. 17CatsInTN says:
    June 2, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    Agenda! Agenda! The sky is falling! The sky is falling! We’re all gonna DIE! What about the CHILDREN? But…..but……but……Obama!

    Yawn.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. fleporeblog says:
    June 2, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    These men are truly “killers” in the best sense of that word! Listening to the administration speak to reporters after the announcement from our President, I get a feeling I know exactly how they want to work with countries.

    It is brilliant! We want to work with countries throughout the world to show them our technology and innovation that has been used throughout the past 20+ years to reduce our carbon emission by 16%. As a matter of fact, we can sell that technology to them. Our energy folks can come in and show them how to develop clean coal and how to frack the land so not to pollute the environment. This would be a BOOM for American jobs and money into our economy!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. Sam says:
    June 2, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    Wilburine nails it. He says freeloaders are now being asked to pay their own way and they don’t like it.

    Uncle Sugar just closed his wallet.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. M33 says:
    June 2, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    Love this guy.

    He should visit the WH press corp and destroy their narratives… just for the fun of it.

    Like

    Reply
  10. psadie says:
    June 2, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    Ross took down Neil Cavuto about staying in the Accord and it was very entertaining…but T-Rex wanted Trump to stay in the agreement. Naught. What kind of nonsense is it that we have to stay in for 3 years after giving notice? Fine they should get NO MONEY…they are all on their own so let’s see what happens with nothing coming in for it will fold!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. txjohn says:
    June 2, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    I am so glad the adults are back in charge.

    Like

    Reply
  12. Apfelcobbler says:
    June 2, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    This is a little lengthy, but Ivan Giaever does a good job of dissecting current climate science modeling. This was at the Mtg of Nobel Laureates of 2015. He’s a physicist, but his critique is at a level laymen can understand.

    It’s amazing how mere repetition has caused people to short circuit the “logic circuits” in their brains. Very similar to how repeating “muh Russians” has resulted in 58% of Democrats believing “the Russians” changed the vote.

    Like

    Reply
  13. BAM says:
    June 2, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    Vox (I know!!! Went over there to see what their “take” was!) has an article about the 5 biggest deceptions in Trump’s announcement. The biggest thing they left out was that there are mandatory payments; it’s all voluntary about goals etc. But WHY in the world would anyone in their right mind pay voluntary blackmail??? Blackmail for not being pilloried in the media? Those funds, as has been pointed out here at CTH, would surely be largely dispersed as funds for administrative costs.

    Like

    Reply

