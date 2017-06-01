Thursday June 1st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Some people call me Covfefe
Some call me The Gangster of Love
– – – – Steve Covfefe
😆👍😆
Thanks, I needed that 😁
Irish Blessing
Lucky stars above you,
Sunshine on your way,
Many friends to love you,
Joy in work and play–
Laughter to outweigh each care,
In your heart a song–
And gladness waiting everywhere
All your whole life long!
This evening when I opened a new tab in Google Chrome for Android, the bottom of the screen was defiled with “news” stories from CNN.com and other propaganda sites. It was possible to disable this “feature” in the previous version of Chrome (although it required changing two hidden settings). Now it seems they made it so that disabling this feature is impossible.
‘He’s trying to enter the cockpit’: Pilot’s terrifying distress call as passengers on ‘hijacked’ Malaysia Airlines plane waited 90 MINUTES for police to board after ‘lunatic’ threatened to blow it up
1 June 2017
Dramatic audio recordings have captured the terrifying moment the pilot of MH128 was forced to call air traffic control after a man threatening to blow up the plane with a bomb tried to force his way into the cockpit.
‘We have a passenger trying to enter the cockpit. He is claiming to have an explosive device. He tried to enter the cockpit,’ the pilot can be heard saying calmly…
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4560962/Malaysia-Airlines-pilot-distress-call-bomb-scare.html
Hahahaha 😆
HAPPY CURSDAY!
It’s Bella!!! ❤️❤️❤️
Someone – how do I post a picture here??
Copy and paste from address bar.
Make sure it ends in jpg
Really quite clever
“”Ain’t No Rest for the Triggered” – Social Justice: The Musical”
