Thursday June 1st – Open Thread

Posted on June 1, 2017 by

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

19 Responses to Thursday June 1st – Open Thread

  1. nimrodman says:
    June 1, 2017 at 12:27 am

    Some people call me Covfefe
    Some call me The Gangster of Love
    – – – – Steve Covfefe

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Donna in Oregon says:
    June 1, 2017 at 12:32 am

    Irish Blessing

    Lucky stars above you,
    Sunshine on your way,
    Many friends to love you,
    Joy in work and play–
    Laughter to outweigh each care,
    In your heart a song–
    And gladness waiting everywhere
    All your whole life long!

    Like

    Reply
  3. Giant Ground Sloth says:
    June 1, 2017 at 12:36 am

    This evening when I opened a new tab in Google Chrome for Android, the bottom of the screen was defiled with “news” stories from CNN.com and other propaganda sites. It was possible to disable this “feature” in the previous version of Chrome (although it required changing two hidden settings). Now it seems they made it so that disabling this feature is impossible.

    Like

    Reply
  5. nwtex says:
    June 1, 2017 at 12:45 am

    ‘He’s trying to enter the cockpit’: Pilot’s terrifying distress call as passengers on ‘hijacked’ Malaysia Airlines plane waited 90 MINUTES for police to board after ‘lunatic’ threatened to blow it up
    1 June 2017
    Dramatic audio recordings have captured the terrifying moment the pilot of MH128 was forced to call air traffic control after a man threatening to blow up the plane with a bomb tried to force his way into the cockpit.

    ‘We have a passenger trying to enter the cockpit. He is claiming to have an explosive device. He tried to enter the cockpit,’ the pilot can be heard saying calmly…

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4560962/Malaysia-Airlines-pilot-distress-call-bomb-scare.html

    Like

    Reply
  7. Lucille says:
    June 1, 2017 at 12:57 am

    HAPPY CURSDAY!

    Like

    Reply
  11. Yakatony says:
    June 1, 2017 at 1:40 am

    Someone – how do I post a picture here??

    Like

    Reply
  13. citizen817 says:
    June 1, 2017 at 2:05 am

    Like

    Reply
  15. mazziflol says:
    June 1, 2017 at 2:23 am

    Really quite clever
    “”Ain’t No Rest for the Triggered” – Social Justice: The Musical”

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s