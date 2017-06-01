Kathy Griffin Hires Lawyer – Claim: She Has Endured “Bullying From Trump Family”…

This is rich.  After facing massive backlash and financial losses from a publicity stunt, where Kathy Griffin produced a video enactment of a beheading, and presented an image of a decapitated President Donald Trump, Ms. Griffin has hired Lisa Bloom to represent her legal and financial interests against the victimized Trump family.

Lisa Bloom is the daughter of Gloria Alred a notorious political legal activist.  According to the joint media release Kathy Griffin is claiming she has endured “bullying from the Trump family” as a result of her graphic publicity stunt:

Apparently reenacting a grotesque ISIS type beheading of a husband, father, and President of the United States for financial gain, personal branding, and publicity broadcast should not lead to concerns about “bullying“… or something.

Seriously folks, liberalism is a mental disorder. Together with the failed Clinton run for office, the entire progressive movement has lost their collective mind and are flailing around miserably.

This person is now worried about being “bullied”?…

  1. TwoLaine says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    Remember when Lisa’s Mama trotted out all the cryin’ girls who’s feelings were hurt by TRUMP, allegedly? What happened to that case?

  2. bambamtakethat says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    “Ms. Griffin and Ms. Bloom will explain the true motivation behind the image.”
    Sorry girls, no explanation needed or wanted.
    A picture is worth a thousand words.

  3. TwoLaine says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    Ummm, wasn’t there video of her cackling with the photog that she knew she was going too far when she did it?

  4. tazz2293 says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    Why hasn’t Ms Griffin been detained by the Secret Service?

    • luke says:
      June 1, 2017 at 10:35 pm

      This is awesome team. Put Kathy Griffin everywhere. I do not think we want her in jail. Keep her out front. I hope this lawsuit runs its course and I am willing to bet our president being the savvy media man he is will agree.

  5. TONYA PARNELL says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    Bloom is just like mom who is Gloria Allred-ambulance chaser, follows the money.

  6. NJF says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    What do the kids say?….

    DIAF

  7. Doug says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    i prefer to not comment or give this woman another second of my time going forward.. she destroyed her career and thats that… any more attention given to her is a waste

    • luke says:
      June 1, 2017 at 10:37 pm

      I respectfully disagree Doug. I say let the left hold her up as a shining example for all the world to see.

      But yeah I hate her too.

  8. Molly says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    I don’t see this as a lawsuit in the making. I could be wrong.
    I see this as damage control for Griffin’s career that ended yesterday.
    All show, no substance. 😉
    Something “Hollywood” for the MSM to cover and salivate all over themselves.

  9. paulraven1 says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    What can you say anymore? Sickness beyond redemption. There is nothing that these people will not project outwards, nothing they will not do to escape reflection, shame, humility.

  10. Marica says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    so–last nite Mr. Marica–an avid facebook “bombthrower” and fellow Deplorable got into a lib discussion regarding the Beheading of our President–One libtard said “well–The president grabs p#####ies!” My husband said “I do that all the time!.. and you’re saying its the same thing? Really?”
    Love my President AND my husband! lol!

    • M33 says:
      June 1, 2017 at 10:37 pm

      Perhaps people wouldn’t get the wrong message about “grabbing” them if they didn’t advertise them by wearing them on their head.

  11. Scotty19541 says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    My fantasy about this would be to buy out one of her ‘shows’ then give all the tickets to Trumpers. As soon as she appears boo her off the stage and then sue to get all refunds:) Just a little daydream!

  12. aprilyn43 says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    And, yesterday, “with tears in her eyes .. without makeup .. humbled, she apologizes .. begs forgiveness” because, she has crossed-the-line .. stepped “way over” the line, & she is soooo sorry …. And now she’s the victim ??
    The Liberal Left is insane, they are friggin bonkers! Another classic case of “Trump victory psychosis” – Someone throw them in a padded cell & heavily medicate them.
    UNBELIEVABLE!
    Oh .. and I caught portions of Hillary blaming everyone, but herself … Not coughing, but totally delusional!
    Maybe Kathy & Hillary can get a cheaper rate if they share a cell & buy the tin foil on sale; at least they can talk about themselves together.

  13. bofh says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    Making Kathy Griffin the victim. Too rich. These people are beyond crazy.

  14. Mike diamond says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    Its amazing these liberals like Kathy griffin do crazy stuff then blame president trump! Next thing you know she will yel a Russian made me do it! Kathy griffin is worried the trump family will sue her for millions as well they should ! And young Barron trump saw what she did ! What a shame!!!!

  16. MaineCoon says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    Countersue if a complaint is filed. As. Said yestrday, Melania has won via Settlements 1 if not 2 suits thus far. I can see her countersuing as she was supposedly with Barron watching tv when he reacted to this picture on tv.

    Metanl illness. Inciting violence in general and in specific against POTUS, crime aainst a minor…list goes on.

  17. Joe S says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    It is going to be even funnier to find out what the examples of the “bullying” are.

    • Alexsandra says:
      June 1, 2017 at 10:28 pm

      I feel like there should be one exception to free speech — no one say “bully” or “bullying” anymore, especially if you yourself are a jerk / bully like Griffin.

  18. chloestenderheart says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    I don’t normally comment on blogs, but I read here all the time and I feel like I have to. This woman needs an attorney to “defend” her for what she did, not to represent her against the backlash. I have grandchildren Barron’s age who saw that and were horrified.

    Have they lost all decency and respect?

  19. Cinderella the Deplorable says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    Hannity has a montage on right now of liberal Hollywood and late night scumbags spewing their savage TrumpHate over the past several months.

    There is nothing too disgusting to say, do or show for liberal progressives. Nothing is out of bounds.

    They have no boundaries and no guardrails and this- pray God – will be their undoing.

  20. Maria S says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    Griffin is a student of the Hillary Clinton school of victimhood.

  21. kimosaabe says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:14 pm

  22. Piper says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4564326/Kathy-Griffin-loses-gigs-severed-head-photo.html *SNIP* Kathy Griffin has lost even more gigs after her shocking photo shoot that depicted her holding President Donald Trump’s blood-gushing severed head.

    Five venues on the controversial comedian’s Celebrity Run-In Tour have axed her shows amid the uproar over the outrageous photo.

    • Mike says:
      June 1, 2017 at 10:37 pm

      She needs to enjoy some serious time off, perhaps Cuba by the bay.
      I think she was clearly inciting ISIS and mentally ill people to violence against Trump.

  23. PreppiePlease says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    Well, bless her heart.

  24. littleflower481 says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    What an awful person. Who could even think this way…..she just figures she can make some money off of the family…how horrible….

  25. suncc49 says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    Has Lisa Bloom ever actually followed through with a stupid lawsuit or even won anything

  26. jello333 says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    This would be bad no matter HOW this woman depicted the killing of Trump (or any other president… or any person for that matter). But the fact that she decided to go the decapitation route? That she decided to QUITE EXPLICITLY align herself with ISIS…. who are quite possibly the worst, most low-lying human scum the world has EVER seen? Well, I don’t even know what to think. As I’ve said many times before, anyone who endorses the ISIS things, in any way, shape, or form, are worthless human beings. Welcome, Ms Griffin, to the Worthless Human Being Club.

  27. Y2K says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    Hillarious!

    A hack lawyer threatening Trump.

    Let’s see how that works out.

  28. benifranlkin says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    Griffin is utterly toxic and will never work again in any reputable venue. I can’t bear to look at her photo with Trump’s severed bloodied head…it’s just so awful…unimaginable for someone to think that’s entertainment

    • jello333 says:
      June 1, 2017 at 10:23 pm

      And as I said above, it isn’t just that she’ll always be remembered as someone who would like to kill Trump…. she’ll always be remembered as an ISIS SUPPORTER. That’s what people should throw in her face for the rest of her life.

  29. Alexsandra says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    What a fabulous day, all around. God is at work And He gave us Trump. Hooray.

  30. Lucille says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    The give-over of herself to the dark side is complete now…the mental, moral and spiritual collapse is total.

    This, THIS, is the ending for all those who follow her path.

  31. Chuck Finley says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    Franken is running for the hills. I am guessing his pollsters had an intervention.

    http://www.politico.com/story/2017/06/01/al-franken-kathy-griffin-cancels-event-239047

  32. Montcalm says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    Everyone makes stupid mistakes. Some more than others and some far worse than others like Griffin’s ghoulish photo. Any shred of sympathy I had for her has evaporated with this “poor me” announcement. Maybe she will join Hillary Clinton and they will go on a poor me victim tour together with their lawyers as back up.

  33. keebler AC says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    What is especially horrific about THIS particular group being disgusted by Griffin is they don’t just own ONE Vegas casino, they own nearly ALL of the top ones including the MGM, Bellagio, Mandalay Bay and the Mirage and Aria.

    This is a catastrophic disaster for Kathy Griffin’s stand up comic career to be condemned by what many consider the greatest venues in the world.

  34. Eileen says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    I’d love to be a fly on the wall for the Discovery Process on this one! Don’t expect anything on the Trump side as he is pretty much an open book. I do expect something to come out on her side.

  35. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    When Griffin gets down here, she’ll know what bullying really is. 👿

  36. rumpole2 says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    So… we know where Kathy Griffin will be at 9:00AM tomorrow…
    Great time to serve legal papers.. or make arrests.. just sayin’

  37. aprilyn43 says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    And yesterday, “with tears in her eyes” .. without make-up on .. humbled, she apologizes .. begs forgiveness, because she has crossed-the-line .. stepped “way over” the line, & she is soooo sorry – And now she’s the victim ? Unbelievable!
    The Liberal Left is insane, they are “friggin bonkers”! Another classic case of “Trump victory psychosis” – Someone throw them into a padded cell & heavily medicate them !
    Oh, and I caught portions of Hillary blaming everyone but herself. Not coughing, but totally delusional ! Hey, maybe Kathy & Hillary can share a cell & buy the tin foil on sale (for the hats); at least they can talk about themselves together.

  38. Ono says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    I hope her Griffins””Swamp” defender get’s everything on record, and her (Griffins Attorney) Hack career heads down the same pipe into the septic system that will…

    MAGA

    Win Win!! One less attorney and one less, loudmouth sick comedian!

    Rosie are you willing to take up the slack here?. Or are you living in Canada?

    haha

  39. Alexsandra says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    I think she and her lawyer will be able to self-implode all by themselves.

  40. snaggletooths says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    Well Lisa Bloom is another vile never trumper
    Lisa Bloom‏Verified account @LisaBloom May 31

    Only an ignorant psychopath willing to endanger his own grandchildren would pull out of #ParisAgreement. #Covfefe

  41. MaryfromMarin says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    There isn’t a violin small enough for this.

    [h/t “Hot Lips” Houlihan]

  42. MaryLS says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    And nuisance case for sure. She needs a lawyer to stay out of jail.

  43. no-nonsense-nancy says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    In some countries she wouldn’t be crying that she was bullied by the family she bullied because she would be dead!

  44. lelanddiaz says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    As the late Great Bob Grant would say, “It’s sick out there and getting sicker”

  45. tuskyou says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    ISIS Griffin is being bullied?! By who-the Secret Service or 11 year old Barron?! And what about the photographer–is he a victim too?!
    Please God relocate them to Mexico or the Bermuda Triangle.

