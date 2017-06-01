Kathy Griffin Hires Lawyer – Claim: She Has Endured “Bullying From Trump Family”…

This is rich. After facing massive backlash and financial losses from a publicity stunt, where Kathy Griffin produced a video enactment of a beheading, and presented an image of a decapitated President Donald Trump, Ms. Griffin has hired Lisa Bloom to represent her legal and financial interests against the victimized Trump family.

Lisa Bloom is the daughter of Gloria Alred a notorious political legal activist. According to the joint media release Kathy Griffin is claiming she has endured “bullying from the Trump family” as a result of her graphic publicity stunt:

Apparently reenacting a grotesque ISIS type beheading of a husband, father, and President of the United States for financial gain, personal branding, and publicity broadcast should not lead to concerns about “bullying“… or something.

Seriously folks, liberalism is a mental disorder. Together with the failed Clinton run for office, the entire progressive movement has lost their collective mind and are flailing around miserably.

This person is now worried about being “bullied”?…

