It’s Official – President Trump Notifies Congress: U.S. Removed From Paris Climate Treaty…

There have been many rumors and indications in this direction, but President Trump just made it official. The President has notified congressional leadership that he is withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris Climate Treaty…

This drives a stake through the heart of multinational banks and multinational corporations who exfiltrate U.S. wealth as an outcome of their business models. There are trillions of dollars in these international Wall Street and K-Street schemes.

Together with their allies in the progressive media they are going to become even more dangerous now. There is not more dangerous time in the career of a rescue swimmer as the moment he reaches a drowning and desperate man.

