It’s Official – President Trump Notifies Congress: U.S. Removed From Paris Climate Treaty…

Posted on June 1, 2017 by

There have been many rumors and indications in this direction, but President Trump just made it official.  The President has notified congressional leadership that he is withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris Climate Treaty…

This drives a stake through the heart of multinational banks and multinational corporations who exfiltrate U.S. wealth as an outcome of their business models.   There are trillions of dollars in these international Wall Street and K-Street schemes.

Together with their allies in the progressive media they are going to become even more dangerous now.  There is not more dangerous time in the career of a rescue swimmer as the moment he reaches a drowning and desperate man.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Glo-Bull Warming, media bias, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

143 Responses to It’s Official – President Trump Notifies Congress: U.S. Removed From Paris Climate Treaty…

Older Comments
  1. NewOrleans says:
    June 1, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    Excellent!

    The usual suspects are going to freak! It’s going to be glorious to watch the meltdown.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • NickTheDeplorable (@NicholasCain67) says:
      June 1, 2017 at 3:04 pm

      School is out for summer get ready for sit ins, marches and riots for at least a couple weeks.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • lady4trump says:
      June 1, 2017 at 3:12 pm

      Thank GOD he is pulling us out of that boondoggle. We all know China and India were to be given free reign, and OUR taxpayers here in the USA would be on the hook to shut down necessary energy production in OUR OWN COUNTRY! Thank God Trump finally ‘decided’. I hear his daughter, son-in-law and T-Rex were all for the Paris climate change crappola. Shows they are stupid people.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Nibbler Myers says:
        June 1, 2017 at 3:17 pm

        “I hear his daughter…” Please show me one VERIFIED report proving Paris Accord support from the Kushner’s. I’ve been hearing this crap for weeks and have constantly searched for just a sliver of proof that isn’t based on “unnamed sources”.

        Time to give all the Kushner bashing a rest if you can’t provide proof. The Kushner’s helped President Trump get elected, and he trusts them, so if you’re a Trump supporter, there’s no need to second-guess and micro-manage the man.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • India Maria says:
          June 1, 2017 at 3:25 pm

          Do the WRONG “Palace Intrigue” Theorists EVER issue a retraction, or a mia culpa?…Haven’t seen ONE yet.

          Like

          Reply
      • NewOrleans says:
        June 1, 2017 at 3:18 pm

        Just look at the list of people who are for the Climate Accord. From Soros to Romney, from Facebook to Google, from the media to the Dems, from Macron to Merkel. It’s a who’s-who of people who are NOT looking out for our best interest.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
    • TONYA PARNELL says:
      June 1, 2017 at 3:17 pm

      Maybe all the Dem o rats will melt down

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  2. mysticrose80 says:
    June 1, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    Good news for us, yes.

    For the other side, though, well….I imagine that psych wards will be overbooked now…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. Katie says:
    June 1, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    I’m just imagining Merkel’s face and trying not to burst out laughing in my cubicle. She now pretty much only has Macron and Trudeau and it’s amazing.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  4. Joe Blow says:
    June 1, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    France 24 already crowing “well he can’t withdraw immediately!!”

    Sorry globalists, your pathetic gravy train just ran into a real steel-built locomotive.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  5. jefcool64 says:
    June 1, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    I can’t believe I just noticed this but Trump suckered the media into covering this story. This is even a bigger deal then before because the media thought he’ll change his mind.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  6. NYGuy54 says:
    June 1, 2017 at 3:09 pm

    Shep Smith is going all biblical on us – “the fate of the world?”

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • areyoustillalive says:
      June 1, 2017 at 3:13 pm

      It kills me they can’t see how little this all will accomplish.
      And what it will cost to get to that.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • lady4trump says:
        June 1, 2017 at 3:15 pm

        Progressive Leftists may be suffering under the blindness put upon them from God. He says in His Word that to those who will never accept Him, in the Last Days He will put blindness upon them for the purpose of punishment later. 2nd Thessalonians.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • Tegan says:
      June 1, 2017 at 3:13 pm

      Cannot stand to watch this man…doesn’t even attempt to be fair in his so-called “news” broadcast. Have written FOX numerous times but don’t even get a reply. Let them go down the toilet and good riddance.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
  7. M.A. says:
    June 1, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    Thank you, Mr. President!!!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  8. fleporeblog says:
    June 1, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    He always told us he was getting us out of this debacle!

    Watch starting at 13:30 from the Harrisburg, PA rally on April 29th

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. albrevin says:
    June 1, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    These people are dangerous. This climate junk is a religion to them and people justify all kinds of deviant behavior, as we well know, in the name of morality and religion. Already, Dem donor Tom Steyer is calling this ‘traitorous’ and an ‘act of war’….. they are unhinged lunatics, no other way to look at it…. bloody decapitations, wild conspiracies, acts of war….. thank you Lord for this President, thank you!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. Suzanne says:
    June 1, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    You KNOW that NRDC, Sierra and Greenpeace had their lawyers draw up papers for this some time way back during the campaign. I would be willing to bet that said lawyers are currently standing on courthouse steps somewhere within the purview of 9th circuit just waiting to rush in and file a class action
    Pray…very, very hard and very, very often… for Donald J. Trump and his family
    MAGA

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      June 1, 2017 at 3:14 pm

      They are FU…KED! It was signed into law by an EO from Barry in Hawaii meaning it can be signed out by EO!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Kroesus says:
        June 1, 2017 at 3:29 pm

        nothing can be “signed into law by EO”…..in our system it is either legislated or not and in this case a treaty MUST be ratified by a 2/3 quorum vote in the US Senate (re: US Constitution) or it is NOT binding

        Like

        Reply
  11. Katherine McCoun says:
    June 1, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    I was pretty sure this was the way this one would go but still nice to see it happen. Wonder!
    Another promise kept! MAGA

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. Stringy theory says:
    June 1, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    Thank you Jesus!! And God bless and protect President Trump andvhis family.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  13. ginaswo says:
    June 1, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    55 thousand on WH livestream now HAAAAA W00TW00T Mister President!!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. albrevin says:
    June 1, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    Once more, this guy ROCKS!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. David R. Graham says:
    June 1, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    Globalism is the desire of a few to rule the many. Patriotism is the desire of the many to govern themselves.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. NickD says:
    June 1, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    Please, Mr. President, I beg you sir, I don’t want to win anymore. It’s too much. It’s not fair to everybody else.

    Just kidding, everybody…the Trump Train has no brakes!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. thluckyone says:
    June 1, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    Somebody please, PLEASE get a security clearance and give our Lion a HUGE hug! PLEASE tell him we love him and we’ll do whatever it takes. MAGA!! MAGA!! MAGA!! (yes, I realize it sounds like I’m imitating Mr. Miyagi)

    Like

    Reply
  19. TheTorch says:
    June 1, 2017 at 3:18 pm

    Absolutely fabulous!

    President Trump delivers again!

    Fox News is such a joke Chris Wallace and Sheppy thinks this will kill jobs ! So many clean jobs will be lost.

    Good grief, these people are complete idiots.

    GOD is smiling today, bank on it.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • albrevin says:
      June 1, 2017 at 3:22 pm

      Never forget it was Chrissy Wallace who pressed then candidate Trump about ‘accepting the results of the election’ ….. which as we’ve seen should have been asked of fed gov employees and his own colleagues in the media….. they’re the ones guilty. Chrissy is a BS artist.

      Like

      Reply
  20. Texian says:
    June 1, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    Operation COVFEFE is going live.. this is not a drill.. Bangsticks.. check. Brass.. check. Band-aids.. check. Cans of Texas Whup-Ass.. check. Ok Mr. President, ready for you to tell them..

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. ivehadit says:
    June 1, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    The Mushroom News channels (keeping people ii the dark and feeding them manure) are going crazy…but the good news is we get to see all of them EXPOSED one more time. On Drudge, left top, for example, is a list all those who ARE NOT OUR FRIENDS.:) They are not happy. YIPPEE!

    Like

    Reply
  22. gzuf says:
    June 1, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    Fox News is nothing but controlled opposition! Listen to them peddle their lies right now! “Very contentious issue” Yet I hear no other side except how this dooms us all.

    Like

    Reply
  23. freeperjim says:
    June 1, 2017 at 3:24 pm

    I’m watching CNN and having a whale of a laugh listening to these snowflakes wailing about the end of the world.

    Sen Rand Paul & Stephen Moore did their best to communicate truth and common sense….but leftists simply choose to not leave their utopian bubble of socialism.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. El Torito says:
    June 1, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    Not only economic, and jobs, but the idea that we would sign anything where the rest of the world tells us what to do is giving away our SOVEREIGNTY. Our Alpha POTUS is telling them all to go F themselves. I could not be happier for our country. #MAGA

    Like

    Reply
  25. shadowcole says:
    June 1, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    President Trump has a rally tonight in Iowa doesn’t he? I’m sure he’ll talk about that with us, his peeps.

    Like

    Reply
  26. ScoutBird says:
    June 1, 2017 at 3:29 pm

    Headline is wrong. This was no treaty as never sent to Senate for ratification. This was a Barry the First Executive Order that was a product of his fevered imagination. That is why Trump, rightly, can pull us out of this thing that the left would have us surrender our sovereignty for.

    MAGA. Good job Mr. President! This hoax may be heading for the rearview mirror.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s