President Donald Trump Memorial Day Speech – May 29th, 2017 Arlington…

President Donald J Trump delivers remarks in Arlington Cemetery honoring our nations finest and bravest on Memorial Day:

  1. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    May 29, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    An excellent speech, by someone who truly cares for this nation and its soldiers.

    Thank you to those who have serve and served, and thanks to all of their families, as well.

    We will never forget the sacrifices you have made.

  3. NJF says:
    May 29, 2017 at 2:29 pm

  5. Kaco says:
    May 29, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    Thank you to all the courageous soldiers who fell in serving our country. We remember and honor their bravery and sacrifice. May God bless their families and give them peace.

  6. Pam says:
    May 29, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    Ok folks, have your kleenex handy.

  7. fleporeblog says:
    May 29, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    What an absolutely incredible speech! Our President does such an incredible job whenever he speaks about our military men and women in his speech. What he said to Secretary Kelly and his wife was so touching. As well as the beautiful wife that lost her husband. I adored the words of the soldier that fought in the Civil War. This man feels their pain and is in a position to make a difference in their lives as well as our lives!

