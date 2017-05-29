President Donald Trump Memorial Day Speech – May 29th, 2017 Arlington…

President Donald J Trump delivers remarks in Arlington Cemetery honoring our nations finest and bravest on Memorial Day:
An excellent speech, by someone who truly cares for this nation and its soldiers.
Thank you to those who have serve and served, and thanks to all of their families, as well.
We will never forget the sacrifices you have made.
AMEN
Hope this posts.
https://i.imgur.com/zYteVQX_d.jpg?maxwidth=640&shape=thumb&fidelity=high
This is the son of fallen Marine Corps Sgt. Christopher Jacobs.
What a sweet boy, glad he could be there for the honor of remembering his father.
This was a guy I knew, I saw him after he was injured, then went to his funeral, I look back now, he was so innocent https://www.findagrave.com/cgi-bin/fg.cgi?page=gr&GSln=Od&GSiman=1&GScid=4186&GRid=14279889& https://www.findagrave.com/cgi-bin/fg.cgi?page=pv&GRid=14279889&PIpi=154564881
Thank you for sharing, such a brave young man.
Thank you to all the courageous soldiers who fell in serving our country. We remember and honor their bravery and sacrifice. May God bless their families and give them peace.
Ok folks, have your kleenex handy.
Thank you Pam. River of tears here.😭
The pain of a mother’s loss of her child never leaves. My mother felt it for 30 years before she passed herself. God bless these mothers and ease their sorrows, your sons were heroes.
What an absolutely incredible speech! Our President does such an incredible job whenever he speaks about our military men and women in his speech. What he said to Secretary Kelly and his wife was so touching. As well as the beautiful wife that lost her husband. I adored the words of the soldier that fought in the Civil War. This man feels their pain and is in a position to make a difference in their lives as well as our lives!
