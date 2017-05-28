President Trump Has Perfectly Positioned Angela Merkel as The De Facto Head of The EU…

Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel is at the root of the European Union’s most terrible policies, both financial and social. However, her life-skills within EU politics have refined her instincts at playing the wounded indian routine to avoid responsibility in the aftermath of the consequences.

In addition Merkel points the finger at others never taking ownership of the catastrophic outcomes from her expressed socialist and left-wing multicultural policies. The economic migrants from the Mid-East and North Africa flooding the EU are the most visible example.

The conversations at the most recent G7 summit displayed an intensely smart and strategic approach by U.S. President Donald Trump in that he accepted the EU positions that enhanced their vulnerability (collective trade) and yet refused to accept EU positions that would have weakened U.S. economic outcomes (ie. climate agreements).

President Trump knows it will be a strategic advantage for the U.S. (Wilbur Ross, Robert Lighthizer, Steven Mnuchin) if the EU is handcuffed to the Paris Climate Change Agreement when we enter into bilateral trade negotiations.

More evidence of this approach surfaced when President Trump called out NATO for not funding their own defense, and simultaneously affirmed a strong security relationship with U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May.

It was not coincidental that Secretary Rex Tillerson broke away from the G7 summit and personally visited the U.K. after the Manchester terrorist attack.

Tillerson’s unscheduled dispatch to England sent a message that President Trump was not only looking at future bilateral trade in the U.K’s best interests, but that he was also willing to support bilateral military defense for a nation that has broken away from the insufferable stupidity of the EU.

Believe me, it became transparent to Angela Merkel what President Trump was/is doing and the power-play dynamic being created. The Pajama-boys within the G7, specifically Macron and Trudeau are so caught up in the social justice peacenik memes (and chasing the best mirror), they cannot see the horizon – but Merkel can.

“I have experienced this in the last few days, and that is why I can only say that we Europeans must really take our fate into our own hands – of course in friendship with the United States of America, in friendship with Great Britain and as good neighbors wherever that is possible also with other countries, even with Russia. But we have to know that we must fight for our future on our own, for our destiny as Europeans.” (link)

President Trump has strategically positioned Angela Merkel to own the downside of consequences for the EU’s predicable problems which are just over the horizon. When the U.K is finally out of the EU, Germany will have to try and fill the financial void. Great Britain currently provides more than £1.5 billion per month to the EU.

The U.K. is most likely going to close the gates to open-EU migration. This means that not only will the EU lose the biggest source of financing for their socialist systems, but also that North African and Mid-East refugees are going to bottleneck within the social systems of the EU financially. This will enhance the severity and simultaneously speed-up the politically correct economic collapse.

Angela Merkel will not be able to deflect ownership of the entire mess. Her current statement, as reflected in the quote above, is her quick positioning for blame-sharing.

That’s simply what she always does…

Remember, it’s always about the economics, and pre-established leverage. Believe me.

