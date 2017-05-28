Buckets of Awesome: Secretary T-Rex Rides With Rolling Thunder (video)…

OK, this is just buckets of all American awesome. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson rides with Rolling Thunder in Washington DC to celebrate Memorial Day and salute our armed forces.

We knew T-Rex was awesome, but who knew T-Rex was Rolling Thunder level awesome?

Secretaryof State Rex W. Tillerson at Rolling Thunder 2017!!!! @cnn pic.twitter.com/8mV7xe3bQ7 — Victor Martinez (@vjmar1) May 28, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Secretaryof State Rex W. Tillerson at Rolling Thunder 2017!!!! @cnn pic.twitter.com/8mV7xe3bQ7 — Victor Martinez (@vjmar1) May 28, 2017

Compare and Contrast:

President Trump Secretary of State

President Obama Secretary of State

Any Questions?

Advertisements