Buckets of Awesome: Secretary T-Rex Rides With Rolling Thunder (video)…

OK, this is just buckets of all American awesome. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson rides with Rolling Thunder in Washington DC to celebrate Memorial Day and salute our armed forces.
We knew T-Rex was awesome, but who knew T-Rex was Rolling Thunder level awesome?
Secretaryof State Rex W. Tillerson at Rolling Thunder 2017!!!! @cnn pic.twitter.com/8mV7xe3bQ7
— Victor Martinez (@vjmar1) May 28, 2017
Compare and Contrast:
President Trump Secretary of State
President Obama Secretary of State
Any Questions?
Tillerson and all the Rolling Thunder members ride for each man and each woman who did not make it back, who did not have a chance to become great businessmen or doctors or honorable attorneys seeking true justice, or police sergeants or politicians who understand they are servants of the people, or mechanics or farmers or bus drivers or Moms and Dads or school janitors or any of the every-day American workers our President has promised to serve.
The warriors who were lost and never found but still honored for their sacrifices….
We long for the day when we shall beat our swords into plowshares, and our spears into pruninghooks…for a day when nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war any more. (ref. Isaiah 2:4)
🇺🇸Gratitude and Respect🇺🇸
Well said!
I could see it now…Kerry jumps off his girl’s bike wearing flip flops, runs over to ANTIFA(ags),
points at rolling thunder, then issues the order to CHARGE!
John Kerry….Europussy.
Interestingly Tillerson’s vest is lightly decorated, but everything on it is real. He doesn’t have oddles of patches that he doesn’t have a connection to.
Buckets of American awesome is right. I am so amazed at the life this guy has led and what a terrific man he is. We are very lucky he agreed to become SoS. He sure didn’t need to. I love him!
My friends said it was beautiful weather 6 hours they waited in parking lot (as above) but started to rain as soon as they pulled out for the ride. Says they’re all soaked, but still having fun!
Kerry was “Rolling Blunder”………..
Lt for Life John F Kerry
All his awards and citations in Vietnam Fraud by his own lying hands!
http://wwwswiftboatveteransfortruth.com/
Those swiftboat guys were great – we owe them twice: for their service, and for their courage in stepping out to expose ‘rice ass’ Kerry. Thanks guys!
No security necessary… not because the Rolling Thunder would protect him… but because he’s protect himself.
the man’s an eagle scout, that means he’s been a bad ass since he was a child.
But…Rolling Thunder WOULD pitch in!
And he’s lived bravely in the face of known danger for years. As a few years before he became head of Exxon a former Exxon president was kidnapped, held for ranson, and brutally killed by a former Exxon security guard who knew his habits, and thus grabbed that former Exxon president as he left his car at the end of his driveway to check his mail one morning. Thus Exxon executives who came afterward knew that they needed strong security but to also be willing to live in the face of danger. And thus he is also aware that sometimes the fiercest danger comes from the inside.
Yup! I actually saw a ‘true crime’ show about that once. The Exxon Executive was locked in a wooden box, and bled to death slowly over a few days/weeks (he’d already been shot).
If State Department needs more employees, or replacements for existing ones, I’d bet the Secretary would find some great candidates in that crowd!!!
Lots of smart people there, & lots of vets.
Hahaha that reminds me of what candidate Trump said about John Kerry in his first speech:
“And we won’t be using a man like Secretary Kerry that has absolutely no concept of negotiation, who’s making a horrible and laughable deal, who’s just being tapped along as they make weapons right now, and then goes into a bicycle race at 72 years old, and falls and breaks his leg.”
Yes! I also like the point he made, which some people didn’t notice, that if you’re trying to negotiate a HUGE deal, you don’t send somebody into the room that’s gimped up with crutches. Even Trump wouldn’t negotiate something like that if God Forbid he had a broken leg or something, you’d send someone else because of the optics of it!
Also think he said something like, “I promise you….you won’t see me riding a bicycle.” Ha! Love when we recall these things he has said and they end up being so true and so apropos! He is a man of his word.
You won’t see his Secretary of State ride a bicycle, but you will see him look tough on a motorcycle!
I have been privileged to ride in Rolling Thunder a handful of times, back when I lived in the area. Last time I could do it, I joined with a group of riders who came in from Fairfax County, VA.
Always an amazing experience.
I remember the first Rolling Thunder–before it became ‘a big thing’. If I remember correctly, the leaders of the first event met with President Reagan at the White House.
Great Story. Won’t see this on CNN.
I love this comparison! It’s a beautiful time in America! MAGA forever…..
T-Rex has spent his career with and around oil rig roughnecks, the opposite of pajama metro-sexuals.
Roughneck is considered an entry-level position and yet is still one of the most important jobs on the rig. As you might expect by the name roughneck, it can be a physically demanding job, and requires a lot of stamina and courage. Roughnecks work on the floor of the oil rig as well as in the mudroom with some of the machinery and other equipment. They work alongside the pump man and derrick man and report to the driller and his or her assistant.
Roughnecks at work:
That is just way beyond cool. It just goes to a new level of awesomeness. Here is a short clip of Rolling Thunder earlier today in DC.
I’m surprised that no one has posted this yet since Sundance posted the pic of Kerry on his bike. LOL!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just thinking that, then saw that you posted it, 😄👍👍👍 Thanks Pam, love this!
That Still makes me laugh and laugh! Thanks for the reminder!
Omg….so this is what a group of alpha men look like (hey, I’m a late Gen-Xer and alpha men seem to be too few and far in-between). With all of the pantywaist metrosexuals running around, I was starting to think that alpha males were becoming extinct.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love the fact that T-Rex declined a request to host an event to the beginning of Ramadan with the @$$ kissing diversity crowd but instead chose to spend the Memorial Day Weekend with Rolling Thunder. It doesn’t get better than that!
http://www.businessinsider.com/rex-tillerson-declines-ramadan-event-2017-5
T Rex is right on he is all american! Rolling thunder is the real deal ! I’m so glad Obama and his whimps are out of the white house!!!!!
Hahahahaha!
Sundance breaks the Internet!
