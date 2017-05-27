Saturday May 27th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Caturday !
LOL and it’s in a Compaq. 😉
This is my daughter’s very young recused kitten, Leo. I thought @EmbassyCat was the cutest cat in the world, but this little guy is going to get close.
Happy Caturday
Awwww … he’s a dear
Good grief. I hope he is sent back where he came from as quickly as he got here. smh
Those were the days…
Detroit-area Muslim man sues Little Caesar’s for $100M over pork topping
May 26 2017
DETROIT (WJBK) – A Dearborn Muslim man has filed a $100 million lawsuit against Little Caesar’s after he says his neighborhood restaurant gave him pork pepperoni instead of halal pepperoni.
Mohamad Bazzi’s attorney filed the lawsuit in Wayne County against the pizza chain on Thursday, the day before Ramadan.
According to the lawsuit obtained by FOX 2, Bazzi ordered a halal pizza from the location on Schafer near Warren in Dearborn on March 20. Bazzi ordered the pizza and took it home to share with his wife.
The lawsuit claims that after a few bites, the family realized that they were eating pork pepperoni. The consumption of pork is strictly forbidden under Muslim law.
Three days later, Bazzi went to the Dearborn police department to file a complaint against the pizza place and said he was ‘defrauded and wondered how many other people may have been unknowingly eating “Pork” that defendants sold as “Halal”.’
On May 24, Bazzi returned to the Little Caesar’s Pizza on Schaefer to order another pizza. Once again, he said he specifically asked for halal pepperoni. He said the receipt and label on the box both said ‘halal’ but when he opened the box, he said he once again found pork pepperoni.
Bazzi said he returned to the store and the manager confirmed that the pepperoni was pork. He claims that the manager told him that he asked for regular pepperoni and that he “told the employee to put the [halal] sticker” on the box.
Bazzi maintains that he asked for halal but received pork.
In the lawsuit, his attorney claims that Little Caesar’s has failed to “provide proper training to employees on the magnitude and emotional distress that is caused by feeding “Pork” to Muslims, under the guise that it is “Halal”.”
FOX reached out to Little Caesar’s for a comment on the case. This is the statement they released:
“Little Caesars cherishes our customers from all religions and cultures, and the communities we serve are very important to us. While we can’t comment on pending litigation, we take this claim very seriously. At this time, we believe it is without merit.”
The class action lawsuit was filed for $100 million in economic and punitive damages.
http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/257154027-story
Surely if it is a proper Islamic pizza…. the box will explode when anybody tries to open it?
H/T Moonbattery
This Cat Has No Idea Why Chickens Are So Obsessed With Him
As Monday approaches, please take a moment to acknowledge and remember our veterans. Watching the Memorial Day Concert has become tradition for me, one of the few shows PBS gets right.
🐱 ❤
I officially deleted DrudgeReport from my bookmarks. It is my opinion / impression that he is not all in for President Trump anymore. These fair weather supporters have this Judas Spirit that I find most distasteful. Remember, God chose Trump. It is up to the Christians now to repent, clean up our own acts, and pray for the nation. God has given US a chance.
God has made His choice of Trump abundantly clear. Is is the Hebrew Year 5777. It is called “The Year of The Last Trump”. President TRUMP was exactly 70 years, 7 months, and 7 days old on Inauguration Day (or his first full day in office…one of the two). In Hebrew Gematria, 01 + 20 + 20 + 17 – 58. Trump won the 58th Presidential Election. Even the defector electors who tried to supplant him… Trump won with 77 EV’s and 7 defectors. The main defection rebellion was led by Polly Baca and Michael Baca (not related). Now read Psalm 84.
I don’t think we should be so quick to support Sodomites like Milo and Drudge. We think the Antifa took Milo down but they may have been a tool from God.
Trump comes in the Spirit of King Cyrus, referred to by name in Isaiah 45:1. Trump is the 45th POTUS. “Donald” means “Ruler of the World”. Trump is “The Donald”. Trump may not be a holy man (yet) but he is a chosen man. King David was a murderer and adulterer, and yet still a “man after God’s own heart”.
This is a war between Good and Evil. Satan is entrenched in the Deep State. I have made this comparison before…that the Establishment and Deep State are the demons possessing America and Trump is the Exorcist.
Eric…you comment was misdirected to the spam bin… 😦
Zbigniew Brzezinski died yesterday, May 26, 2017 at age 89…
http://www.nydailynews.com/news/politics/zbigniew-brzezinski-top-carter-adviser-dead-89-article-1.3199611
along with David Rockefeller, he organized the founding of the Trilateral Commission, 1973.
This murderer of 10 people may got his life without parole sentences thrown out by a bleeding-heart judge. Outrageous!
http://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2017/05/26/530289200/life-without-parole-sentences-for-d-c-sniper-thrown-out-by-judge
