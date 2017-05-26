Oh Canada…

…those NAFTA renegotiations are going to be so much fun:
“I’m too sexy for my socks”…
LOL. Here’s the soundtrack. The sexy boys, Trudeau and Macron, attending the G7 provide the optics…. do the blending and you’ll have a U-Tube sensation.
#NationalEmbarrassment
So many right-minded Canadians wondering where their country went.
And I’m one of them. Just wishing that Trump would take us in.
Maybe one day NAFTA v2.0 will have a citizenship exchange program?
A clear-thinking Canadian in exchange for a blue state lib.
Trudeau looks like Kumail Nanjiani, only with a complete lack of self-awareness.
Damn–Now I have seen everything — next will be him in a thong or a speedo.
I feel sympathy for anyone having to deal with such pathetic incompetent leadership. I’m thankful everyday that God gave us Donald J. Trump!
Ok. I admit. I don’t know the answer.
Is this Photoshopped? For real?
It is a total waste of time for our President to deal with this group (except for Abe).
More success dealing with the guys in those dresses, bonnets, sandals.
I say again: what a tragedy that Canada is in Trudeau fils’ hands and that France is in Macron’s hands.
Sock Boy just wanted to make his own fashion statement.
