Oh Canada…

…those NAFTA renegotiations are going to be so much fun:

“I’m too sexy for my socks”…

LOL.  Here’s the soundtrack.  The sexy boys, Trudeau and Macron, attending the G7 provide the optics…. do the blending and you’ll have a U-Tube sensation.

10 Responses to Oh Canada…

  1. Bert says:
    May 26, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    #NationalEmbarrassment
    So many right-minded Canadians wondering where their country went.

  2. Xeno says:
    May 26, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    Trudeau looks like Kumail Nanjiani, only with a complete lack of self-awareness.

  3. kinthenorthwest says:
    May 26, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    Damn–Now I have seen everything — next will be him in a thong or a speedo.

  4. Pam says:
    May 26, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    I feel sympathy for anyone having to deal with such pathetic incompetent leadership. I’m thankful everyday that God gave us Donald J. Trump!

  5. MaineCoon says:
    May 26, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    Ok. I admit. I don’t know the answer.

    Is this Photoshopped? For real?

    It is a total waste of time for our President to deal with this group (except for Abe).

    More success dealing with the guys in those dresses, bonnets, sandals.

  6. Concerned Virginian says:
    May 26, 2017 at 9:11 pm

    I say again: what a tragedy that Canada is in Trudeau fils’ hands and that France is in Macron’s hands.

  8. wheatietoo says:
    May 26, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    Sock Boy just wanted to make his own fashion statement.

