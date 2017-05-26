First Lady Melania Trump – A Stunning Siren Wows Europe…

Posted on May 26, 2017 by

It is almost unfair to present a compare and contrast amid various power-play scenarios when the characters within the comparisons are titans of industry and the puppets known as politicians.  Rex Tillerson, Wilbur Ross, Steven Mnuchin and Donald Trump will forget more about titanic power-playing warfare than any of their current political colleagues will ever know; it’s the underpinning of their capacity to outwit all opponents.

The inequity factor increases when the worlds merge and one of the most instinctually well versed industrial titans decides to enter the sphere of politics.  However, when the life-long instincts of the Titanic spouse(s) are contrast with the spouses of the professional political class, well, the inequity of the dynamic rises exponentially.

It is not coincidental that amid the G7 group Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Trump are both friends, giants in capitalistic enterprise, and -quite simply- in a league of their own.   The same exponential contrast of significance exhibits itself with first spouses Melania Trump and Akie Abe.

While Canada’s Justin Trudeau and France’s Emmanuel Macron, brothers in skinny jean modern metrosexuality and pajama-boy-ism, try desperately to appear as though they deserve a place at the G7 grown-up’s table, the optical contrasts amid the spouses are necessarily synonymous.

Trying to avoid another day of unspoken embarrassment, the French political team -always keenly aware of the presentation- have instructed their first lady Mrs. Macron, to avoid any optics where she will be photographed and compared to Melania Trump.

During the first ladies outing today President Emmanuel Macron’s wife, Mrs. Brigitte Macron, was notably avoiding any possibility where she would be contrast against the stunning imagery of First Lady Melania Trump.

Too funny.

 

Advertisements
This entry was posted in G7, Melania Trump, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

83 Responses to First Lady Melania Trump – A Stunning Siren Wows Europe…

  1. Kelly says:
    May 26, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    She’s beautiful, incredibly intelligent, gracious of heart – she is a living trifecta of the best traits of womankind. So incredibly proud she represents the United States.

    Liked by 32 people

    Reply
  2. Socrates says:
    May 26, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    It is so refreshing to see a First Lady who exhibits class and does not dress like a frump.

    Liked by 24 people

    Reply
  3. conservalicious says:
    May 26, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    I think Melania is really starting to blossom in her role as FLOTUS. She is beautiful inside and out. So proud of our First Family!

    Liked by 29 people

    Reply
  4. TigerBear says:
    May 26, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    She is the epitome of the true definition of “Classy Lady” !! Thank you Melania, You’ve done America proud! 🤗

    Liked by 22 people

    Reply
  5. mcclainra says:
    May 26, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    Our FLOTUS absolutely stunning. Here are some more photos of her clothing and the ‘other’ women. Scroll down for some goodies of Mrs. Macron, including one next to FLOTUS. No wonder they told her to stay away from FLOTUS! My guess is much of what she wore on this trip were comped by the designers, although, of course, POTUS could afford them if necessary.

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-4545004/Melania-Trump-wears-unique-floral-jacket-Sicily-trip.html?ito=social-facebook

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • motownpatriot says:
      May 26, 2017 at 2:08 pm

      I don’t believe she can accept comped clothes. I would think that she pays for all of her wardrobe.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • phoenixRising says:
      May 26, 2017 at 2:28 pm

      The DailyMail article referred to he ‘modeling’ the floral jacket… I don’t believe she bought it or received it as a gift… she simply threw it around her shoulders. She has a terrific sense of what is right for the occasion. The designers who early on said they would refuse to dress her demonstrated their ignorance. Melania apparently has the last word on whatever she wears, giving it a tweak here and there. It’s probably in her genes. According to Wiki,

      “… Her mother came from the village of Raka,[11] and was a patternmaker at the children’s clothing manufacturer “Jutranjka”

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • LCSmom says:
      May 26, 2017 at 2:28 pm

      That article has great pictures! That amazing floral jacket will be knocked off over and over. It is going to start a fashion trend of its own.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • LCSmom says:
      May 26, 2017 at 2:31 pm

      Here is a close up of her in that amazing jacket.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  6. Alleycats says:
    May 26, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    Melania Trump has far exceeded my expectations of how incredibly well she would represent us on the world stage. Simply magnificent.

    Liked by 19 people

    Reply
  7. E C says:
    May 26, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    And mercifully Mrs. Macron covered up her bones. So I guess they fibbed about her being more fashionable than Melania.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  8. auscitizenmom says:
    May 26, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    And, SHE’s our First Lady. Thank you Pres. Trump. 😀

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  9. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    May 26, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    Maybe my favorite part of the trip so far was Melania coming out as Catholic. That is fantastic.

    Melania is the perfect First Lady. And she’s so likeable, to both genders.

    There are some women whom men think are pretty, but they don’t respect the woman.

    Everyone respects Melania. She commands respect and she carries herself with pride and dignity.

    She is a great role model for other women, and for all people.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  10. oldarmyblog says:
    May 26, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    When you’re hot you’re hot, when you’re not, you’re not.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  11. Minnie says:
    May 26, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    Absolutely agree!!

    The inequity of the spouses is stunning and frankly embarrassing for all who aren’t First Lady!

    Grace, elegance, strength and charm, all rolled into one stunning lady.

    🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. NJ Transplant says:
    May 26, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    What is the difference between Mme. Macron and Mary Kay Letourneau? MK also married her student after she went to jail.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. phoenixRising says:
    May 26, 2017 at 2:17 pm

    France’s new First Lady should find a hole and crawl in it. She looked terrible… an older woman trying to look like a teenager… she didn’t even measure up to the group, forget being compared to Melania.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. fleporeblog says:
    May 26, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    So happy that the PM of Japan’s wife is there! Her and our beautiful FLOTUS really hit it off during their visit to Mar Lago earlier this year.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • louche9 says:
      May 26, 2017 at 2:31 pm

      I like Mrs. Abe. She comes forth as as an intelligent, engaged, self-confident firecracker. She’s got her own lovely style. When in Mar a Lago, she was utterly charming.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  15. Sedanka says:
    May 26, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    But oh how we miss having a disgusting swamp creature with a permanent angry scowl on her face for a “first lady.”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. NJF says:
    May 26, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    Snort. Just imagine the pictures of Sexual Predetor Bill was the “first husband”

    The other ladies would need to get restraining orders, especially the PM of Croatia!!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. fedback says:
    May 26, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    Perhaps someone can post the group photo from the dinner. It was taken 10 minutes ago.
    First Lady stunning

    Like

    Reply
  18. digitaldoofus says:
    May 26, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    Oh, come now! The European-based spouses look perfectly divine…if you’re into saggy boobs and chicken-skinny legs.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • keebler AC says:
      May 26, 2017 at 2:50 pm

      Or black painted ugly toes that cliff hang over sandals that are one or two sizes too small – Macrone wife photos.

      Like

      Reply
  19. jwingermany says:
    May 26, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    Just imagine…it could have been Billy Boy that we’re all talking about. YIKES!

    Like

    Reply
  20. Alison says:
    May 26, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    I am certain each of those military escorts was giving two thumbs up in that photo with First Lady Melania.

    What a breath of fresh air. Or breathtaking. Or sucking the air out of any room she enters. Or SWOON 😘

    Like

    Reply
  21. Bob Thoms says:
    May 26, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    Where’s Joan Rivers when we need her; she would be a hoot commenting on the No-Fashion sense of Macron….and Rivers was a conservative patriotic Republican, she would love Melania and her sense of style and grace……………………….we know she was an admirer of our president…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. Katie says:
    May 26, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    If you want to have trouble sleeping tonight, just imagine Bill Clinton in all of these pictures in place of Melania. *shudders*

    Like

    Reply
  23. phoenixRising says:
    May 26, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    While stating that the OBama White House was loathe to discuss who paid for Michelle’s designer clothes, the author of this piece does provide evidence for a few designers making ‘donations’

    http://www.nydailynews.com/life-style/fashion/lady-fabulous-clothes-pays-bills-article-1.1811323

    Like

    Reply
  24. Bob Thoms says:
    May 26, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    She has got it !

    Those oversized sunglasses with that flower jacket…awesome…and look at the quality of the dress fabric……..what a statement.

    Melania has made us proud; this trip has been as good for her as it was for the President. I actually think the fake “hand slap” gesture worked to her favor…established her as a strong independent woman…..Americans like her, if not love her.

    Like

    Reply
  25. Oldskool says:
    May 26, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    I would like to thank Melania’s parents…good work.

    Like

    Reply
  26. Bob Thoms says:
    May 26, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    Remember this:

    Like

    Reply
  27. Katie says:
    May 26, 2017 at 2:47 pm

    The comments about our First Lady on the Daily Mail are just awful – as to be expected.

    Like

    Reply
  28. KBR says:
    May 26, 2017 at 2:48 pm

    I wonder how many times someone made an insulting remark in their language, only to have our lovely First Lady Melania either respond in their language, or comprehend it and respond in English?

    Fluent in several languages means she can converse in them. But many can comprehend but do not speak another language, and I would bet Melania knows more languages than she speaks.

    Oh ha ha at their realizations that she was not missing a thing they said.

    Like

    Reply
  29. Bob Thoms says:
    May 26, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    I have to say, as an American, I really appreciate the effort that our First Lady has put into this trip……..she really did an excellent job……no easy task and a lot of effort……she deserves a yuggeee thanks……..

    I hope the president is telling her she looks beautiful and how much he appreciates her effots………………

    Like

    Reply
  30. Bendix says:
    May 26, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    Melania has really come into her own on this grueling trip. I’m glad to see her looking relaxed and comfortable.
    Such exquisite taste, such exquisite old-world manners.
    I think I like the picture with the soldiers best.

    Like

    Reply
  31. Patriot1783 says:
    May 26, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    IF there was ANY question on how stylish the First Lady with a body to die for would be during her time representing America. I hope Tom Ford chokes on his words, what a loser he was for dissing Melania in such a public manner. I hope the public turns from his lines and starts buying D & G and all the other designers Flotus will wear 😂😂😂
    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-4546046/Melania-Trump-changes-silver-gown-G7-concert.html

    Like

    Reply
  32. Mark T. (artist) says:
    May 26, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    FLOTUS Melania Trump
    Making America Glamorous Again
    Making America Respectable Again

    Like

    Reply
  33. CountryclassVulgarian says:
    May 26, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    I would like to request that Melania dresses in a sack one day just for the hell of it. She’ll still outshine the first hag of France.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s