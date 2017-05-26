First Lady Melania Trump – A Stunning Siren Wows Europe…

It is almost unfair to present a compare and contrast amid various power-play scenarios when the characters within the comparisons are titans of industry and the puppets known as politicians. Rex Tillerson, Wilbur Ross, Steven Mnuchin and Donald Trump will forget more about titanic power-playing warfare than any of their current political colleagues will ever know; it’s the underpinning of their capacity to outwit all opponents.
The inequity factor increases when the worlds merge and one of the most instinctually well versed industrial titans decides to enter the sphere of politics. However, when the life-long instincts of the Titanic spouse(s) are contrast with the spouses of the professional political class, well, the inequity of the dynamic rises exponentially.
It is not coincidental that amid the G7 group Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Trump are both friends, giants in capitalistic enterprise, and -quite simply- in a league of their own. The same exponential contrast of significance exhibits itself with first spouses Melania Trump and Akie Abe.
While Canada’s Justin Trudeau and France’s Emmanuel Macron, brothers in skinny jean modern metrosexuality and pajama-boy-ism, try desperately to appear as though they deserve a place at the G7 grown-up’s table, the optical contrasts amid the spouses are necessarily synonymous.
Trying to avoid another day of unspoken embarrassment, the French political team -always keenly aware of the presentation- have instructed their first lady Mrs. Macron, to avoid any optics where she will be photographed and compared to Melania Trump.
During the first ladies outing today President Emmanuel Macron’s wife, Mrs. Brigitte Macron, was notably avoiding any possibility where she would be contrast against the stunning imagery of First Lady Melania Trump.
Too funny.
She’s beautiful, incredibly intelligent, gracious of heart – she is a living trifecta of the best traits of womankind. So incredibly proud she represents the United States.
Those men will be all smiles for days. Lucky ba$tards.
It is so refreshing to see a First Lady who exhibits class and does not dress like a frump.
There is no such thing as a frump Trump!
Couldn’t help myself 😁
You can’t frump the Trump!
But easy to ‘Trump’ the ‘frumps’…
https://encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcTceizc_prNR0OLT0hbdiTIlq6Xf61JDvNm4Wt0aoZ-sDzdFsLCsA
https://encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcS3iyV6XqFy4IOMk1kQegSAGjTBab7pl1TAE8iCsDDtCGjAkNgP
I never saw a frumpy Trump
And I never hope to see one
But I can tell you anyhow
Obama keeps trying to be one
No one can trump Trump; he keeps on thumping them. 🙂
Frumps and grumps are in the loser group.
Everyone is so happy to be relieved of Mook the Puke or the Wookie, too.
I think Melania is really starting to blossom in her role as FLOTUS. She is beautiful inside and out. So proud of our First Family!
Yes, her genuine smile comes easily now.
Can you imagine 2020 when she holds her own rallies on behalf of President Trump’s reelection campaign? There won’t be a venue large enough!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Oh, Alison! THANK YOU for bringing this up. I want to be there. I want to join that throng. I want to join in that chant: “Mel-an-EEah, Mel-an-EEah, Mel-an-EEah, Mel-an-EEah!” No, not worship (she would never accept it, anyway) but maybe some bald-faced adoration.
MAGA! And LAUGH at those who try to stop this train!
Yeah maybe Ivanka needs to come out with “The Malania” line of fashion clothing…
LikeLiked by 2 people
She is the epitome of the true definition of “Classy Lady” !! Thank you Melania, You’ve done America proud! 🤗
LikeLiked by 22 people
Our FLOTUS absolutely stunning. Here are some more photos of her clothing and the ‘other’ women. Scroll down for some goodies of Mrs. Macron, including one next to FLOTUS. No wonder they told her to stay away from FLOTUS! My guess is much of what she wore on this trip were comped by the designers, although, of course, POTUS could afford them if necessary.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-4545004/Melania-Trump-wears-unique-floral-jacket-Sicily-trip.html?ito=social-facebook
I don’t believe she can accept comped clothes. I would think that she pays for all of her wardrobe.
I always wondered where Michelle Obama got all her designer clothes. The Obamas didn’t have that kind of money.
NJ, I would guess the Salvation Army…there are millions of great looking women around, but there is something about Melania that goes beyond words. Presence…something intangible. Can’t even find the words for it…every time I see her, she leaves me breathless…One special lady
Makes sense actually. Meanwhile there was a link at the website & the jacket is sold out!!!!
Love how he has stood by her from the beginning. (Stephano Gabbana)
Can’t afford his lovely clothing line but do enjoy “Dolce”, a favorite scent.
BTW. “dolce” means sweet 😁
The DailyMail article referred to he ‘modeling’ the floral jacket… I don’t believe she bought it or received it as a gift… she simply threw it around her shoulders. She has a terrific sense of what is right for the occasion. The designers who early on said they would refuse to dress her demonstrated their ignorance. Melania apparently has the last word on whatever she wears, giving it a tweak here and there. It’s probably in her genes. According to Wiki,
“… Her mother came from the village of Raka,[11] and was a patternmaker at the children’s clothing manufacturer “Jutranjka”
That article has great pictures! That amazing floral jacket will be knocked off over and over. It is going to start a fashion trend of its own.
I don’t believe Hilary would have looked that good in that jacket!
I actually think she would! That jacket is so great that it would make her look better – although that length is better for taller people. It would be amazing in a shorter version too.
But Hillary would ruin it by pairing it with some awful leggings and flats, or button it all the way up like this
Here is a close up of her in that amazing jacket.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So much beauty and grace!
Melania Trump has far exceeded my expectations of how incredibly well she would represent us on the world stage. Simply magnificent.
And mercifully Mrs. Macron covered up her bones. So I guess they fibbed about her being more fashionable than Melania.
But she dressed inappropriately casually and wore open-toe espadrilles that showed her gnarled toes. For a french lady, she is horribly un-chic.
And I just noticed her sholder buttons are undone, and what’s with those sunglasses with one lens missing? She’s sloppy.
Whoops – shoulder.
Okay. It is actually her tan thumb that I thought was the dark lens. I guess those are her readers.
Even her hand bag is dumpy. And she forgot to wear lipstick. Compare that to the beautiful one Melania carried.
Man, scare the bark off a tree. She reminds me of that character Chucky from that old movie Child’s Play..
Scary. Run from that, man, run.
Caakkkk. Been rode hard and put away wet.
The average regular people around Mrs. Cradle Robber Macrone dress better than she does
She is trying to dress far too young for her age.
Actually, I think Mrs Macron is quite pretty. Old yes, but she is pretty. Mrs Trump is in her prime with beauty, brains, and a good heart. She is a great representative as FLOTUS. Viva Mrs Trump!
Mrs.Macron has that synthetic look that only too many facelifts and breast implants can achieve ala Nancy Pelosi. I’m still thinking about the First Lady of Israel … maybe because I grew up around Jewish girls on Long Island and I always thought they were hot!
And, SHE’s our First Lady. Thank you Pres. Trump. 😀
Maybe my favorite part of the trip so far was Melania coming out as Catholic. That is fantastic.
Melania is the perfect First Lady. And she’s so likeable, to both genders.
There are some women whom men think are pretty, but they don’t respect the woman.
Everyone respects Melania. She commands respect and she carries herself with pride and dignity.
She is a great role model for other women, and for all people.
So why aren’t the SJW feminazis admiring her, you may ask?
Mental illness!
That’s like asking why the liberals aren’t admiring Ben Carson.
Fear. And trying to keep the schizophrenic worldview intact (can’t like the ‘bad’ people).
Bingo.
Envy
When you’re hot you’re hot, when you’re not, you’re not.
Bravo
Absolutely agree!!
The inequity of the spouses is stunning and frankly embarrassing for all who aren’t First Lady!
Grace, elegance, strength and charm, all rolled into one stunning lady.
🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸
What is the difference between Mme. Macron and Mary Kay Letourneau? MK also married her student after she went to jail.
France’s new First Lady should find a hole and crawl in it. She looked terrible… an older woman trying to look like a teenager… she didn’t even measure up to the group, forget being compared to Melania.
So happy that the PM of Japan’s wife is there! Her and our beautiful FLOTUS really hit it off during their visit to Mar Lago earlier this year.
I like Mrs. Abe. She comes forth as as an intelligent, engaged, self-confident firecracker. She’s got her own lovely style. When in Mar a Lago, she was utterly charming.
But oh how we miss having a disgusting swamp creature with a permanent angry scowl on her face for a “first lady.”
Snort. Just imagine the pictures of Sexual Predetor Bill was the “first husband”
The other ladies would need to get restraining orders, especially the PM of Croatia!!!
OMG. Bill would look so bad in a dress.
Perhaps someone can post the group photo from the dinner. It was taken 10 minutes ago.
First Lady stunning
Couldn’t find the ‘dinner’ – found the concert and another stunning dress
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-4546046/Melania-Trump-changes-silver-gown-G7-concert.html
Oh, come now! The European-based spouses look perfectly divine…if you’re into saggy boobs and chicken-skinny legs.
Or black painted ugly toes that cliff hang over sandals that are one or two sizes too small – Macrone wife photos.
Just imagine…it could have been Billy Boy that we’re all talking about. YIKES!
I am certain each of those military escorts was giving two thumbs up in that photo with First Lady Melania.
What a breath of fresh air. Or breathtaking. Or sucking the air out of any room she enters. Or SWOON 😘
Where’s Joan Rivers when we need her; she would be a hoot commenting on the No-Fashion sense of Macron….and Rivers was a conservative patriotic Republican, she would love Melania and her sense of style and grace……………………….we know she was an admirer of our president…
If you want to have trouble sleeping tonight, just imagine Bill Clinton in all of these pictures in place of Melania. *shudders*
While stating that the OBama White House was loathe to discuss who paid for Michelle’s designer clothes, the author of this piece does provide evidence for a few designers making ‘donations’
http://www.nydailynews.com/life-style/fashion/lady-fabulous-clothes-pays-bills-article-1.1811323
Just another way for them to pay-to-play.
She has got it !
Those oversized sunglasses with that flower jacket…awesome…and look at the quality of the dress fabric……..what a statement.
Melania has made us proud; this trip has been as good for her as it was for the President. I actually think the fake “hand slap” gesture worked to her favor…established her as a strong independent woman…..Americans like her, if not love her.
I would like to thank Melania’s parents…good work.
Remember this:
I sometimes think Michelle’s and Hillary’s fashion stylists secretly hated them.
My eyes!!!!! My eyes!!!!!
The comments about our First Lady on the Daily Mail are just awful – as to be expected.
Yes. but did you notice a lot of the negative comments get voted down …bigley…
I wonder how many times someone made an insulting remark in their language, only to have our lovely First Lady Melania either respond in their language, or comprehend it and respond in English?
Fluent in several languages means she can converse in them. But many can comprehend but do not speak another language, and I would bet Melania knows more languages than she speaks.
Oh ha ha at their realizations that she was not missing a thing they said.
I have to say, as an American, I really appreciate the effort that our First Lady has put into this trip……..she really did an excellent job……no easy task and a lot of effort……she deserves a yuggeee thanks……..
I hope the president is telling her she looks beautiful and how much he appreciates her effots………………
Melania has really come into her own on this grueling trip. I’m glad to see her looking relaxed and comfortable.
Such exquisite taste, such exquisite old-world manners.
I think I like the picture with the soldiers best.
IF there was ANY question on how stylish the First Lady with a body to die for would be during her time representing America. I hope Tom Ford chokes on his words, what a loser he was for dissing Melania in such a public manner. I hope the public turns from his lines and starts buying D & G and all the other designers Flotus will wear 😂😂😂
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-4546046/Melania-Trump-changes-silver-gown-G7-concert.html
She has made a point to wear the clothes of designers from the countries they are visiting…
FLOTUS Melania Trump
Making America Glamorous Again
Making America Respectable Again
I would like to request that Melania dresses in a sack one day just for the hell of it. She’ll still outshine the first hag of France.
