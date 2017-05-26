First Lady Melania Trump – A Stunning Siren Wows Europe…

It is almost unfair to present a compare and contrast amid various power-play scenarios when the characters within the comparisons are titans of industry and the puppets known as politicians. Rex Tillerson, Wilbur Ross, Steven Mnuchin and Donald Trump will forget more about titanic power-playing warfare than any of their current political colleagues will ever know; it’s the underpinning of their capacity to outwit all opponents.

The inequity factor increases when the worlds merge and one of the most instinctually well versed industrial titans decides to enter the sphere of politics. However, when the life-long instincts of the Titanic spouse(s) are contrast with the spouses of the professional political class, well, the inequity of the dynamic rises exponentially.

It is not coincidental that amid the G7 group Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Trump are both friends, giants in capitalistic enterprise, and -quite simply- in a league of their own. The same exponential contrast of significance exhibits itself with first spouses Melania Trump and Akie Abe.

While Canada’s Justin Trudeau and France’s Emmanuel Macron, brothers in skinny jean modern metrosexuality and pajama-boy-ism, try desperately to appear as though they deserve a place at the G7 grown-up’s table, the optical contrasts amid the spouses are necessarily synonymous.

Trying to avoid another day of unspoken embarrassment, the French political team -always keenly aware of the presentation- have instructed their first lady Mrs. Macron, to avoid any optics where she will be photographed and compared to Melania Trump.

During the first ladies outing today President Emmanuel Macron’s wife, Mrs. Brigitte Macron, was notably avoiding any possibility where she would be contrast against the stunning imagery of First Lady Melania Trump.

Too funny.

Thank you Mrs. Gentiloni & Mayor Bianco for hosting me at Chierici Palace today. #Catania #G7 #Italy — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 26, 2017

Advertisements