Tuesday May 23rd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Be well sweet Treepers. We have Trump45 doing all humanly possible to protect us. God is with us, press into Him, fear no evil, Praise Him even in the storm
Daddy was from Manchester…he and mum are gone now
♡ they got us out, history now teaches they saved me
I was raised in Canada, now going the way of Europe very soon, unless they CanExit
♡ I got myself out, and saved myself and became an American 🇺🇸💖🇺🇸
🇺🇸🇺🇸💖💖 But for the Grace of God go I 💖💖🇺🇸🇺🇸
💖♡ I found Christ and He saved me ♡💖
💖 I am blessed beyond measure by our Lord, America & President Donald Trump 💖
But blessed is the one who trusts in the Lord,
whose confidence is in him.
They will be like a tree planted by the water
that sends out its roots by the stream.
It does not fear when heat comes;
its leaves are always green.
It has no worries in a year of drought
and never fails to bear fruit.
Jeremiah 17:7-8 New International Version (NIV)
💖Beautiful💖
Hey, old Senior guy … If you’re gonna act like an old crank, don’t wear the team colors, mmmkay?
Makes for bad publicity, y’understand?
Geez …
Plane passengers chant ‘lock him up’ at man in a Trump hat after he delays United flight for FIVE hours when he refuses to sit in his allocated seat after being denied an upgrade
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4531534/Man-Trump-hat-disrupts-flight-China-US.html
The “Lock Him Up” chants are hilarious
In other news today, Researchers conclusively proved that Liberals have brain damage.
“… can change attitudes to immigrants …”
Cool.
Can we toggle some o’ them attitudes to “intolerant”?
If so, I’ll all for it.
Bring on the magnets.
Nope, doesn’t work like that. To those who don’t have time to read it, basically they scientifically proved that if you shut down part of somebody’s brain, it makes them believe in God less, and makes them more open to hostile immigrants.
Can’t make this stuff up.
So basically, the study proves that liberals are literally closed-minded.
Well, yeah – I did read carefully.
They’re “lessening activity in the threat-processing centre of the brain”
In other words, shutting down that part of the brain that has evolved over millennia to perceive threats and keep you and your family and friends and clan alive.
You know – like your reaction to seeing a wriggling snake.
Or a 21st century mooslum.
What’s the lesson? Don’t worry, be clueless?
