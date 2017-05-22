President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Reception and First Remarks in Israel…

President Trump and First Lady Melania arrive in Tel Aviv, Israel and participate in the Airport Welcome Ceremony. Greeted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin – Ben Gurion International Airport:
Advertisements
When the Trump’s really get along with someone, you can just *feel* the positive energy between the 2 parties. (Nigel Farage, El-Sisi, Mrs. Trump and KIDS, especially, etc etc).
I really appreciate that. It’s like “proof” you can feel.
LikeLiked by 10 people
This is just EPIC! Starting at about 02:02 mark, the embrace and exchange between Bibi and President Trump is enough to trigger the demtards to go full “splodey head” LOL!
Carry on Mr. President! Carry on, indeed!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Obvious that Netanyahu is glad to see President Trump.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Once again, PDJT is blazing trails and making history. First seated American President to visit the wall. Couldn’t be more proud of him! And watching Bebe and his wife greet POTUS and FLOTUS was like watching old friends reunite. President Donald J. Trump is a force of nature. Funny, it seems that every single world leader loves him (save for Iran), and that must drive our leftist press frothing mad.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Total Class!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Love the President of Israel and his wife as they look so much like my overweight Jewish family members. Good eating of gooood food! Again, our President and First Lady received with honor and esteem. God has blessed America by answering our many, many prayers to save our country.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Everything was simple and from the heart.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump as he really is, unfettered and untramelled by the ubiquitous gottcha gutter presstitutes of this country
LikeLiked by 1 person
Comment on just the image posted for this link – notice Melania is wearing pristine white in Israel as opposed to the black in Saudi Arabia?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Melania tends to send a message with her clothing choices and designs.
Remember the ‘Pussy Bow’ outfit?
Her inaugural gown resembled a document tied in red twine – signifying the US Constitution and/or President Trump’s Contract with the American Voter.
She is a strong minded woman and a deep thinker with firm convictions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And showed her legs too)))
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Carry on mr president proud of you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope they’re hungry. 🙂
LikeLike