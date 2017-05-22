President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Reception and First Remarks in Israel…

Posted on May 22, 2017 by

President Trump and First Lady Melania arrive in Tel Aviv, Israel and participate in the Airport Welcome Ceremony.  Greeted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin – Ben Gurion International Airport:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Islam, Israel, Melania Trump, President Trump, Religion, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

14 Responses to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Reception and First Remarks in Israel…

  1. sunnydaze says:
    May 22, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    When the Trump’s really get along with someone, you can just *feel* the positive energy between the 2 parties. (Nigel Farage, El-Sisi, Mrs. Trump and KIDS, especially, etc etc).

    I really appreciate that. It’s like “proof” you can feel.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  2. Mark Thimesch (artist) says:
    May 22, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    This is just EPIC! Starting at about 02:02 mark, the embrace and exchange between Bibi and President Trump is enough to trigger the demtards to go full “splodey head” LOL!

    Carry on Mr. President! Carry on, indeed!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  3. Midwest Mom says:
    May 22, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    Obvious that Netanyahu is glad to see President Trump.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. Kelly says:
    May 22, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    Once again, PDJT is blazing trails and making history. First seated American President to visit the wall. Couldn’t be more proud of him! And watching Bebe and his wife greet POTUS and FLOTUS was like watching old friends reunite. President Donald J. Trump is a force of nature. Funny, it seems that every single world leader loves him (save for Iran), and that must drive our leftist press frothing mad.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. Sandy says:
    May 22, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    Total Class!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. Rosech says:
    May 22, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    Love the President of Israel and his wife as they look so much like my overweight Jewish family members. Good eating of gooood food! Again, our President and First Lady received with honor and esteem. God has blessed America by answering our many, many prayers to save our country.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. pacnwbel says:
    May 22, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    Trump as he really is, unfettered and untramelled by the ubiquitous gottcha gutter presstitutes of this country

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. wtd says:
    May 22, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    Comment on just the image posted for this link – notice Melania is wearing pristine white in Israel as opposed to the black in Saudi Arabia?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. amwick says:
    May 22, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. marie Rotunno says:
    May 22, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    Carry on mr president proud of you!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. Dora says:
    May 22, 2017 at 1:05 pm

    I hope they’re hungry. 🙂

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s