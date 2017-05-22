Joint Press Briefing – President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu

President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu deliver remarks to the media prior to dinner together at the residence of Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu.

The private dinner concludes the first day for President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in Israel.

24 Responses to Joint Press Briefing – President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu

  1. Rosech says:
    May 22, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    I like Bibi because he is down to earth and is also a very smart man and good for Israel in spite of the naysayers there as well as here. Again Trump and Melania making connections here as well.

    • BakoCarl says:
      May 22, 2017 at 2:51 pm

      “naysayers” . . . for some reason, I’vr run into a number of people that seem to have an unshakeable bias against Israel . . . can’t figure it out.

  2. Raffaella says:
    May 22, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    Bibi’s comments were amazing toward our President. This trip is not what the corrupt media were hoping for. They wanted disaster and embarassement for Trump. He got a hero’s welcome in both countries.

    How could the lawmakers go back to talks of impeachment afte this trip?

    • rolisize says:
      May 22, 2017 at 2:51 pm

      No Fake News here!

    • smiley says:
      May 22, 2017 at 2:58 pm

      b/c every success PDJT has makes them all the more furious…they want him “impeached” not b/c he’s done anything wrong…but b/c he’s doing most everything RIGHT.

      makes them look bad.
      they hate that.

      and haters gonna hate.

    • Yankee Doodle says:
      May 22, 2017 at 3:10 pm

      Oh sure, he’s had unimagined success in Saudi Arabia and Israel, brought jobs back to the US, seen illegal immigration slow down, had MS-13 members arrested, and brought dignity and respect back to the United States. But, hey, he got two scoops of ice cream. Impeach the SOB!!!

      Do I need a sarc tag?

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      May 22, 2017 at 3:12 pm

      Why Congress hates President Trump:

      Congress gets no more Pay-to-Play for Reelection and Retirement

      Congress is Inept and Incapable by comparison to a Leader and Winner

      Congress knows President Trump will Drain their Swamp and it won’t be pretty

  3. smiley says:
    May 22, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    Jerusalem…The capital of the Jewish State.

    forever and always.

  4. citizen817 says:
    May 22, 2017 at 2:51 pm

  5. fedback says:
    May 22, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    Impeccable statements from the President and Prime Minister Netanyahu.
    Bibi couldn’t contain his joy being with his friends. Sweet

    ‘There’s a lot of love out there’.
    Trumpism, should be a classic

  6. Tyler McKinley says:
    May 22, 2017 at 2:55 pm

    Bibi’s exuberance for all things Trump will cause even more liberal heads to explode. Another reason to love him

  7. CountryclassVulgarian says:
    May 22, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    I LOVE watching our President and Bibi together. The genuine affection is palpable.

  8. Red says:
    May 22, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    Did anyone else notice POTUS sort of blow or sigh after they moved over to take the final pictures after the comments? Im worried he is really tired. He had Ivanka take over the duties of the tweet thing in SA last night. I pray he sleeps well tonight.

  9. jwingermany says:
    May 22, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    What a huge difference in tone from i24 News compared to the American msm. I am still listening to the stream.

  10. FofBW says:
    May 22, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    This trip is going to open eyes and dis-spell the propaganda and gaslighting the MSM has been spewing out to the world. The MSM credibility (what is left) is being destroyed, while President Trump is rising like the lion and leader he is.

  11. Annie says:
    May 22, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    After 8 long, excruciatingly painful years, tears of joy.
    Thank you most Heavenly Father and thank you everyone who voted for DJT to become our president.

  12. fangdog says:
    May 22, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    Libtards are extremely insecure. They see anyone better than them and take it personal. Libtards know they cannot measure-up so their only retort, is to disparage. Praising someone is not in their instinctive MO, unless it is someone they subconsciously feel as flawed as them.

    When you digest it a bit, there is really no mystery what it is a libtard is a libtard.

