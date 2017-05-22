Donald, Melania, Bibi and Sara…

Posted on May 22, 2017 by

There’s diplomatic friendship, nice people (Xi Jinping); then there’s leadership friendship, great people (Fattah al-Sisi); and then there’s ‘friendship’ friendship.  Donald and Melania Trump together with Bibi and Sara Netanyahu have the latter in buckets.

With all the formal decorum that can at times be choking to deal with, Melania and Sara have a naturally gracious and comfortable sense together. Donald and Bibi also really like each other, and they really like that Melania and Sara enjoy each other. Big Bonus. Good stuff.

The most consequential events in history all surround relationships – not simply events. Relationships create trust – trust creates history.

The overheard conversation on the tarmac was pricless. (Video Below):

.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Israel, Melania Trump, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

21 Responses to Donald, Melania, Bibi and Sara…

  1. Windy Day says:
    May 22, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    Trump greeting Bibi and Sara was another priceless moment that really showed the respect and friendship between these two couples. Group hug!! Tee hee!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • BakoCarl says:
      May 22, 2017 at 2:38 pm

      There is no reason why we shouldn’t be great friends with Israel, particularly with Bibi as Prime Minister.

      Let’s make America and Israel great friends again!

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  2. SandraOpines says:
    May 22, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    I am soooooooooooooooooooo proud of our POTUS and Melania. This is a very historic trip. Such a joy to watch. POTUS Trump appears to be having a grand time away from the swamp!

    #MAGA

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  3. Bull Durham says:
    May 22, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    الفوز!, מנצח!,Winning!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  4. deplorabledaveinsocal says:
    May 22, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    The most consequential events in history all surround relationships – not simply events. Relationships create trust – trust creates history.

    Indeed. In business and in life, it is all about fostering, building, and maintaining relationships.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  5. NJF says:
    May 22, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    Didn’t he say either on the campaign trail, or interview that “deals aren’t about things, they’re about people.”

    (Not sure I have the first part correct)

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  6. wordindueseason says:
    May 22, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    Fakebook is blocking your urls.

    Like

    Reply
  7. wethepeoplehandbook says:
    May 22, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    Sara is not short on words. Ha!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. JimBrOH (@TrumpOH2016) says:
    May 22, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    Amazing video of the families in the house of the Prime Minister. The love and respect between both families is a joy to watch. Priceless. What a travesty that the US Media won’t report such positive interactions.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. Joan says:
    May 22, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    Adore that dress Melania has on. Gorgeous dress for a gorgeous person.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. nkmommy says:
    May 22, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    I remember being disappointed when Romney lost because, among other things, I’d read that he was a good friend of Netanyahu’s. It was so infuriating to see how Obama treat Netanyahu, particularly the time he left him to go have dinner. Netanyahu has always seemed like one of the few true leaders on the world stage, I’m so glad our president has a good rapport with him!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. buckweaver27 says:
    May 22, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    That first video of the four of them sitting around the table while President Trump signed the book cracked me up, because the conversation was just so normal. You could tell how proud the Netanyahu’s were to have the Trumps visit their home. Bibi – “Because of your visit, we painted all walls” LOL

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. srr says:
    May 22, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    Bibi – “This is a gift from us to you … it’s a 150 year old Bible, in English …”

    Donald – “That is really beautiful.”

    Bibi – “It’s a good book. It’s The Good Book.”

    Sara – “It’s The Book.”
    ______________________

    Heart full, eyes overflowing, no words to add.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. Rickster says:
    May 22, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    I could not help but think of this verse.

    Genesis 12:1-3
    Now the Lord said to Abram, “Go from your country and your kindred and your father’s house to the land that I will show you. And I will make of you a great nation, and I will bless you and make your name great, so that you will be a blessing. I will bless those who bless you, and him who dishonors you I will curse, and in you all the families of the earth shall be blessed.”

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  14. Stringy theory says:
    May 22, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    Great pics, great people, friendship all around. What a wonderful trip for President Trump and the First Lady.

    Like

    Reply
  15. 22CatsInTN says:
    May 22, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    I love Sara! She’s a pistol! No shrinking violet her… 😉

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. psadie says:
    May 22, 2017 at 3:18 pm

    I am “disappointed” in FLOTUS for what she did on the tarmac where the World was watching. If you are pissed at your husband you can still hold his hand but give him the “dead fish” handhold and he will get the message. She lagged behind and “swatted” his hand away when he wanted her in the front line instead of lagging behind.
    I will get bashed by Treepers but that’s OK for what Melania did was inappropriate! I can only imagine what life is like in the fishbowl…deal with it for this is a once in a lifetime opportunity.

    http://nypost.com/2017/05/22/melania-really-does-not-want-to-hold-donald-trumps-hand/

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s