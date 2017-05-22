Donald, Melania, Bibi and Sara…

There’s diplomatic friendship, nice people (Xi Jinping); then there’s leadership friendship, great people (Fattah al-Sisi); and then there’s ‘friendship’ friendship. Donald and Melania Trump together with Bibi and Sara Netanyahu have the latter in buckets.

With all the formal decorum that can at times be choking to deal with, Melania and Sara have a naturally gracious and comfortable sense together. Donald and Bibi also really like each other, and they really like that Melania and Sara enjoy each other. Big Bonus. Good stuff.

The most consequential events in history all surround relationships – not simply events. Relationships create trust – trust creates history.

The overheard conversation on the tarmac was pricless. (Video Below):

