Donald, Melania, Bibi and Sara…

There’s diplomatic friendship, nice people (Xi Jinping); then there’s leadership friendship, great people (Fattah al-Sisi); and then there’s ‘friendship’ friendship. Donald and Melania Trump together with Bibi and Sara Netanyahu have the latter in buckets.
With all the formal decorum that can at times be choking to deal with, Melania and Sara have a naturally gracious and comfortable sense together. Donald and Bibi also really like each other, and they really like that Melania and Sara enjoy each other. Big Bonus. Good stuff.
The most consequential events in history all surround relationships – not simply events. Relationships create trust – trust creates history.
The overheard conversation on the tarmac was pricless. (Video Below):
.
Trump greeting Bibi and Sara was another priceless moment that really showed the respect and friendship between these two couples. Group hug!! Tee hee!
LikeLiked by 6 people
There is no reason why we shouldn’t be great friends with Israel, particularly with Bibi as Prime Minister.
Let’s make America and Israel great friends again!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I am soooooooooooooooooooo proud of our POTUS and Melania. This is a very historic trip. Such a joy to watch. POTUS Trump appears to be having a grand time away from the swamp!
#MAGA
LikeLiked by 10 people
الفوز!, מנצח!,Winning!
LikeLiked by 7 people
And coming soon to a Pope near you, Vincente! Winning!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The most consequential events in history all surround relationships – not simply events. Relationships create trust – trust creates history.
Indeed. In business and in life, it is all about fostering, building, and maintaining relationships.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Didn’t he say either on the campaign trail, or interview that “deals aren’t about things, they’re about people.”
(Not sure I have the first part correct)
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes. Several times.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fakebook is blocking your urls.
LikeLike
Sara is not short on words. Ha!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amazing video of the families in the house of the Prime Minister. The love and respect between both families is a joy to watch. Priceless. What a travesty that the US Media won’t report such positive interactions.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Adore that dress Melania has on. Gorgeous dress for a gorgeous person.
LikeLiked by 1 person
ALL her clothes are gorgeous and she makes them look even more gorgeous. 🙂 I especially love that black lace dress.
LikeLike
Sara N looks lovely also!
LikeLike
I remember being disappointed when Romney lost because, among other things, I’d read that he was a good friend of Netanyahu’s. It was so infuriating to see how Obama treat Netanyahu, particularly the time he left him to go have dinner. Netanyahu has always seemed like one of the few true leaders on the world stage, I’m so glad our president has a good rapport with him!
LikeLiked by 3 people
That first video of the four of them sitting around the table while President Trump signed the book cracked me up, because the conversation was just so normal. You could tell how proud the Netanyahu’s were to have the Trumps visit their home. Bibi – “Because of your visit, we painted all walls” LOL
LikeLiked by 4 people
Bibi – “This is a gift from us to you … it’s a 150 year old Bible, in English …”
Donald – “That is really beautiful.”
Bibi – “It’s a good book. It’s The Good Book.”
Sara – “It’s The Book.”
______________________
Heart full, eyes overflowing, no words to add.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I could not help but think of this verse.
Genesis 12:1-3
Now the Lord said to Abram, “Go from your country and your kindred and your father’s house to the land that I will show you. And I will make of you a great nation, and I will bless you and make your name great, so that you will be a blessing. I will bless those who bless you, and him who dishonors you I will curse, and in you all the families of the earth shall be blessed.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Great pics, great people, friendship all around. What a wonderful trip for President Trump and the First Lady.
LikeLike
I love Sara! She’s a pistol! No shrinking violet her… 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am “disappointed” in FLOTUS for what she did on the tarmac where the World was watching. If you are pissed at your husband you can still hold his hand but give him the “dead fish” handhold and he will get the message. She lagged behind and “swatted” his hand away when he wanted her in the front line instead of lagging behind.
I will get bashed by Treepers but that’s OK for what Melania did was inappropriate! I can only imagine what life is like in the fishbowl…deal with it for this is a once in a lifetime opportunity.
http://nypost.com/2017/05/22/melania-really-does-not-want-to-hold-donald-trumps-hand/
LikeLike