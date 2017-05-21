Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Press Briefing After President Trump Saudi Summit Speech…

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson holds a press briefing in Saudi Arabia at the conclusion of President Trump’s speech at the Arab Islamic American Summit:
Here’s a longer excerpt of the press briefing. Unfortunately it comes with some annoying on screen graphics.
Advertisements
Tillerson is like a colossus among ants in DC. He is so good, so smooth, and so professional. The ideal boss and leader.
Definitely one of Trump’s best decisions as president was to choose T-Rex.
LikeLiked by 9 people
And contrary to the nonsense Chris Wallace was talking about regarding Trump/Women/Saudi Arabia-Muslim world, both Trump AND Tillerson mentioned female equality today.
Stop lying, fake news media.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Concur. What we don’t see in the resumes of his nominees are the intangibles of decades of experience that Trump alone knows how to employ. Ross, Rex, Mnuchin will be prime examples. His personal selections are always the great ones. Where he went with the committee choices, we see some real weakness. And the more political the decisions, the more adverse has been the result.
Trump’s judgement on personnel, when he selects early and swift, is excellent.
Yes, he took a long time with SOS but he was playing with Romney, bigly.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yeah, he totally toyed with Romney. That was hilarious.
Well said as always, Bull. I agree fully.
If all bosses and leaders were like Trump and Tillerson, all employees and followers would be happy and content.
LikeLike
What both Tillerson and Trump said today could not be clearer — the problem is not Islam, the problem is the evil people who are using “Islam” as their cover for evil.
This is about good and evil. It is not, as the president affirmed, a battle between civilizations.
And, just as Tillerson told Chris Wallace, the first step in the progression of human rights is to defeat the evil that poisons the Middle East. Defeat terrorism, and you will naturally lead yourself to the advancement of women, the weak, etc.
We are in such good hands. Thank God, we finally have real leadership.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, it’s about good and evil. But it’s also about Islam. Islam IS evil. Read the Koran; read the numerous good books by former Muslims who tell you the truth about Islam; look at the 1400-year history of Islam. Look at Mohammed himself — a vicious, sadistic, child-molesting murderer. And consider why most “moderate” Muslims won’t condemn the Muslims carrying out jihad. (They’re ALL supposed to engage in jihad in one way or another.) I get that Trump et al wants to/probably has to dial back his previous ‘Islamist terrorist” remarks while in the heart of Islam. But this definitely has a downside.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One step at a time. First, ISIS and Wahhabism must be purged. This will take time.
Religions can be reformed and re-interpreted. I am not saying you are wrong, but we have to start somewhere and destroying ISIS and stopping the poison put into young minds, I think, would be a nice beginning.
LikeLike
This seems to be what the “well dressed” journalist wears in saudi Arabia.
I think it would be GREAT if the same dress code was followed for White House briefings with Sean.
The pearl clutching FakeNews media hacks in USA might be more palatable if they were hidden from sight, dressed in full Burka….. same goes for the female reporters as well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So I signed into the CBS web site where the top story is ‘muh Russia’ and posted a comment :
What a total disgrace for CBS to put this trash as the lead story when our great President is doing more for WORLD PEACE that the last 3 administrations ever did. CBS should be totally ashamed of themselves! The American people are on to you and you biased, left-leaning FAKE NEWS!!!!!!!!!
I hung around to see the responses and the worst I got was a comment that Trump was just wasting taxpayers money! LOL…. that’s the best they got?? SOOO not tired of winning;)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good for you. I no longer have the energy to engage these MSM idiots — but I’m glad many people still do. It may not SEEM to have any effect, but it undoubtedly does on at least a few of the people who read the sane comments.
LikeLike
I’m willing to bet when the king of Saudi Arabia comes to visit, it will be weekend at Mar a lago and Trump is searching out the finest American horses to escort in the limo to the front door.
LikeLike
Tillerson just repeated what Trump said, “It’s the fight between good and evil.” That replaces Radical Islamic Terrorism. Explained nicely here:
LikeLike