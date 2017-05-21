President Trump and King Salman Open “Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology” (Video)…

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump join President Fattah al-Sisi (Egypt) and Saudi King Salman to participate in the inauguration of The Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology. [two videos below] ‘Hearts and Memes’?

Essentially the center appears to be a Saudi data hub for monitoring multiple media and social media platforms, detecting extremist sentiments and countering the concerning rhetoric with positive social media messaging. In the U.S. we have the NSA cyber command monitoring system, a ‘big brother’ per se’. The Saudi version appears to be a non military enterprise which might be considered ‘Big Allah’.

Given First Lady Melania’s interests in combating social media bullying, this Saudi enterprise and exhibit was likely interesting.

I cannot even fathom the level of conspiracy theory dust this Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology will kick up. {{cue the X-files soundtrack – CIA, gottabe}}

The optics alone are 21st century awesome.

