No back-channel discussions kept hidden from allies out of a concern for their political opinion of impact. No mysterious hidden transactions kept shrouded from the American electorate. No nuanced details tucked away only to be discovered later. No secret transfers of pallets of cash handled through third-parties to avoid fingerprints. No need for the construction of plausible deniability or mysterious parseltongue terminology.

Open and frank discussion of benefits and costs. Openly transparent details of every deal and every participant in the structure therein. Direct, plain-spoken language outlining the value and purpose of the agreement. Every moment and consequential encounter conducted in the disinfecting sunlight of transparent publicity. No need for phrases carefully conducted for domestic consumption. Every member of the team tasked with explaining the purpose and intention. While deliberate, we know what we get and we know why we are getting it.

Everything right out in the open for evaluation, praise, critique and criticism.

It’s amazing what can be achieved when there’s no political agenda.

Pretty darned refreshing.

It took a non-politician to deliver true transactional transparency.

Thank you to those who voted for President Donald Trump.

