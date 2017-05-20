Great Honor – King Salman Bestows Collar of Abdulaziz Al Saud To President Donald Trump…

More than a dozen horses flanked the presidential limousine on Saturday as President Donald J Trump was driven to the Royal Court in Riyadh, where he received Saudi Arabia’s highest civilian honor from King Salman.
The Collar of Abdulaziz Al Saud is Saudi Arabia’s highest honor and is presented by King Salman. The royal family and government of Saudi Arabia have shown incredible respect and appreciation for this visit from President Trump.
Advertisements
I only hope that the Saudis aren’t engaging in TaQQuia and if they that PDJT recognizes it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I like to think that Obama is seething with jealous rage somewhere. He’s so petty.
LikeLiked by 22 people
Looks like Obama got the same medal but I don’t think he got a reception close to what our President is getting. And on Obama’s last visit, there was no airport greeting.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Actually, BO got the Abdulaziz Al Saud Mohammad award. That is the one they save for wankers….But they do look similar.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That’s even better news! Thanks!
LikeLiked by 2 people
And Pres. Bush (43) got one too. But Clinton never got one.
LikeLike
Nah …Obama isn’t jealous …he got one too
LikeLike
At a pawn shop in Chicago.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The hilarious part? Doofus O’Blah-blah had to put it on himself! Priceless!
LikeLiked by 12 people
Obama was oblivious to the Saudi con:
They suckered a narcissist into awarding himself a gift! 🙄
The optics: NOT a gift… It was a SNATCH!
What a BOZO.🤡
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
Put cash money on the idea that President Trump hammered out the exact terms of the deal he was looking for before he ever set foot on the plane or inked any deal. The rest are unprecedented optics for world consumption. That has been his modus operandum for his entire career. I trust this President because of his skill, integrity, toughness and acumen, like no other. And he is always very, very well versed about his adversaries across the negotiating table.
Fooling Trump is like wishing for a unicorn; nice idea for those that want one but pretty much a myth.
LikeLiked by 6 people
You are more than soooo right oodeluph.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are Muslim, aren’t they?
LikeLike
There are persistent but as-yet unverified rumors to that effect. 😉
LikeLike
The Arabs are just like the Chinese…you can’t trust them any farther than you can throw them!
LikeLike
Uh-oh….Trump bowed to the Saudi king to have his award placed over his head. Photoshop experts at the WAPO and NY Times are currently erasing the medal from the photo so they can run on the front page tomorrow that Trump bowed to the Saudi King! Can’t wait for the Minneapolis StarTribune to pick up the photo and smear PDJT on the front page for the 300th day in a row!
LikeLiked by 2 people
He didn’t even bow, he lowered his body at the knees and tilted forward to help the king put the medal over his head! Trump is much too tall for someone to reach over his head.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He BENT! He did not BOW, as you say here for that exact reason.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He leaned over slightly is how I would describe it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
As I said on another thread it almost looked like the King bowed to President Trump. I’m sure it was his age and ill health he is 80 years old and walks with a cain.
LikeLike
President Trump shook the king’s hand. Obama bowed low.
The king met President Trump at the airport. Obama met the king once he went inside, and then bowed to the king before shaking the king’s hand.
Both men when having the medal placed, had to lower slightly so that the person who bestowed the medal could place it.
The photos and articles about Obama bowing low do not lie, and were not photoshopped.
The LSM can try, but people know better. The proof is still there.
Enough already!
LikeLiked by 9 people
It’s already on the Internet.
“President Trump slammed as ‘hypocrite’ for ‘bowing’ to the Saudi king”
https://www.aol.com/article/news/2017/05/20/president-trump-slammed-as-hypocrite-for-bowing-to-the-saudi-king/22100809/
LikeLike
OMG the horses, the panoply, the honor and respect, the ceremonial, to President Trump, Mrs. Trump, AND all of his entourage.
OMG, WHAT a good change from the Obama mess-ups.
OTOH, I am quite sure that President Trump UNDERSTANDS that there are still many differences between the Arab world and the United States. He KNOWS what he said during his campaign. He WILL NOT backtrack on “keeping Radical Islam the hell out of our country”.
What we are watching is The Art of the Deal in real time. President Trump making sure that the strategic interests of the United States are protected. Making sure that he creates venues for job creation here. Making sure that the Arab world understands that ISIS MUST be destroyed and that they must form a coalition with the United States in order to do this.
If President Trump can start a convincing case for nationalism among the civilized world, I think it is possible that the “globalists” can be marginalized and their plans of a U.N.-dominated globe actually controlled behind the scenes by THEM can be avoided.
This prayer is for the Judaeo-Christian Almighty God; the Supreme Being of the Buddhists, the Hindus, the Shinto, the Indigenous Peoples: Prayers are offered for the protection of President Donald J. Trump and his entourage. Grant him wisdom, courage, and conviction to do what he must do. Not only the peace and prosperity of the United States is at stake, but also that of the entire world.
LikeLiked by 9 people
This is tectonic. I don’t remember anything so exciting in a good way since the Clinton Camp David talks. And the lamestream are Muh Russianing. Gobsmacked. All those Arab stallions lining Trump’s route.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I can’t find any pictures of horses anywhere. Arabian horses are the most beautiful animals in the world!
LikeLike
There were definitely horses.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, they have the most beautiful, finely-chiseled faces and that high arched neck.
LikeLike
Go to the Daily Mail…many photos some with horses…look like Arabians to me.
LikeLike
Royal Saudis wouldn’t be caught dead with any other kind of horse.
LikeLike
The horses are in the first video at the top of this thread.
LikeLike
This is a refreshing change to see President Trump treated with courtesy and respect. The Saudis have done a marvelous job of hosting our leader. I had forgotten how nice this is. I can’t recall this type of reception before. Truth be told, I’m having trouble viewing all the videos. I keep tearing up. God Bless and keep our President Trump, his family and his Administration.
LikeLiked by 9 people
CNN sez QUOTE “Trump gets a medal, signs some deals”
Petty.
Just petty.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Melania wearing black and gold…not just fashionable but smart and respectful.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Lol
Just heard that in addition to the elaborate menu POTUS was also offered steak and Ketchup!!!!!
(Watching I24 which is a new news channel in NY)
LikeLiked by 7 people
Besides T-Rex and Priebus, also noticed Wilburene and Bannon go through the receiving line.
Excellent!
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
Most significant, kuchner is allowed to be there and given a respectful handshake by the King.
LikeLiked by 8 people
agree
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think that we should ask that the President and all members of the cabinet start carrying swords. Maybe THAT would get the press to shape up.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I think that is an excellent idea, missmarple2….but only the best for our team. Somebody please contact Hattori Hanzo to start “construction” on Samurai swords for all…
LikeLiked by 1 person
First President Trump is presented with a sword by the Coast Guard Cadets and now by the Saudi’s! Becoming a trend. Think folks are trying to tell him something?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like this idea. A LOT.
LikeLike
Can’t wait to see what kind of reception President Trump will have in Jerusalem. Will our so-called closest allies roll out a red carpet? What kind of a mutually beneficial deal will they sign, if any? Stay tuned.
LikeLike
I imagine he will get a fine reception. Sadly for the Israelis, they don’t have the flashy stuff like the Saudis. They do, however, have other ways to honor the President.
Bibi Netenyahu has known President Trump for years. So knock it off with the “so-called.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
I will call it as I please. Netanuahu is a friend but the Israeli media are not. Lots of haters among politicians as well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well you said nothing really. Israel’s media is far left like it is everywhere else in the world. They also have far left politicians. But Pres Trump is very popular in Israel. They view him as a friend unlike Obama. So I anticipate they will honor him with a state visit level greeting contrary to your snippy, unfounded comment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
All Israelis I know love Trump.
LikeLike
I am a crusty old Texan and very little scares me, but I must admit that at one point during the ceremonies, where President Trump faced a double line of men dancing while waving ceremonial swords, I did get a bit uneasy.
While I understand that the long lenses used to tend to minimize perceived depth, and the security forces present were somewhere well to the north of impeccable, Donald J Trump is irreplaceable, especially at this juncture in the state of our Nation, I was, and remain, very apprehensive.
And I cannot even imagine what the SS and our other security people are going through!
LikeLiked by 6 people
After this reception I am thinking the Saudi’s appreciate how special and important our President Trump is.
But I get your point I also got a little leery at times.
LikeLike
I think the swords are ceremonial.
Very lightweight and not at all sharp.
Not even close to the heavy sharp real thing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
in the middle east, hospitality is a sacred thing. prez maga is under the protection of the king; if anything should happen to him, the sauds themselves would wreak vengence.
LikeLike
I love the way our First Lady elegantly reflects those she is around. Mrs. Trump’s golden belt was just a wee bit wider than the golden piping around the Saudi heads of state.
Yesterday while watching our President and First Lady embark on this trip “for the first time in my life I was proud” of our First Family.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sorry if this was posted above:
Obamas first visit, there was a red carpet and all that. He got this:the King Abdul Aziz Order of Merit, a large medallion with a thick gold chain. Looks just like the one President Trump got. The photo of obama holding the chain above his shoulders was actually when he was removing the thing. It was placed on him by the Saudi dude.
President Trump was awarded the Order of Abdulaziz al-Saud medal, which to my eye looks identical to the order that was given to obama.
I don’t know if there were horses when obama first went.
obamas last visit he got a cold shoulder-BIG TIME.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obama must be LIVID!!!
He didn’t get no BLING like that!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
That gold chain is worthy of Mr. T’s collection…wow.
LikeLike
I’m shocked that Roberts would actually set the record straight! The ceremonies must have left him shell shocked.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Dang! Whats a bracelet like that worth? Lol.
LikeLike