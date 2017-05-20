Great Honor – King Salman Bestows Collar of Abdulaziz Al Saud To President Donald Trump…

More than a dozen horses flanked the presidential limousine on Saturday as President Donald J Trump was driven to the Royal Court in Riyadh, where he received Saudi Arabia’s highest civilian honor from King Salman.

The Collar of Abdulaziz Al Saud is Saudi Arabia’s highest honor and is presented by King Salman.  The royal family and government of Saudi Arabia have shown incredible respect and appreciation for this visit from President Trump.

  1. hbaronaz says:
    May 20, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    I only hope that the Saudis aren’t engaging in TaQQuia and if they that PDJT recognizes it.

  2. disgustedwithjulison says:
    May 20, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    Uh-oh….Trump bowed to the Saudi king to have his award placed over his head. Photoshop experts at the WAPO and NY Times are currently erasing the medal from the photo so they can run on the front page tomorrow that Trump bowed to the Saudi King! Can’t wait for the Minneapolis StarTribune to pick up the photo and smear PDJT on the front page for the 300th day in a row!

  3. Concerned Virginian says:
    May 20, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    OMG the horses, the panoply, the honor and respect, the ceremonial, to President Trump, Mrs. Trump, AND all of his entourage.
    OMG, WHAT a good change from the Obama mess-ups.
    OTOH, I am quite sure that President Trump UNDERSTANDS that there are still many differences between the Arab world and the United States. He KNOWS what he said during his campaign. He WILL NOT backtrack on “keeping Radical Islam the hell out of our country”.
    What we are watching is The Art of the Deal in real time. President Trump making sure that the strategic interests of the United States are protected. Making sure that he creates venues for job creation here. Making sure that the Arab world understands that ISIS MUST be destroyed and that they must form a coalition with the United States in order to do this.
    If President Trump can start a convincing case for nationalism among the civilized world, I think it is possible that the “globalists” can be marginalized and their plans of a U.N.-dominated globe actually controlled behind the scenes by THEM can be avoided.
    This prayer is for the Judaeo-Christian Almighty God; the Supreme Being of the Buddhists, the Hindus, the Shinto, the Indigenous Peoples: Prayers are offered for the protection of President Donald J. Trump and his entourage. Grant him wisdom, courage, and conviction to do what he must do. Not only the peace and prosperity of the United States is at stake, but also that of the entire world.

  4. Esperanza says:
    May 20, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    This is tectonic. I don’t remember anything so exciting in a good way since the Clinton Camp David talks. And the lamestream are Muh Russianing. Gobsmacked. All those Arab stallions lining Trump’s route.

  5. jparz says:
    May 20, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    This is a refreshing change to see President Trump treated with courtesy and respect. The Saudis have done a marvelous job of hosting our leader. I had forgotten how nice this is. I can’t recall this type of reception before. Truth be told, I’m having trouble viewing all the videos. I keep tearing up. God Bless and keep our President Trump, his family and his Administration.

  6. Atticus says:
    May 20, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    CNN sez QUOTE “Trump gets a medal, signs some deals”
    Petty.
    Just petty.

  7. Mark Thimesch (artist) says:
    May 20, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    Melania wearing black and gold…not just fashionable but smart and respectful.

  8. NJF says:
    May 20, 2017 at 2:04 pm

    Lol

    Just heard that in addition to the elaborate menu POTUS was also offered steak and Ketchup!!!!!

    (Watching I24 which is a new news channel in NY)

  9. CharterOakie says:
    May 20, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    Besides T-Rex and Priebus, also noticed Wilburene and Bannon go through the receiving line.
    Excellent!

  11. saywhat64 says:
    May 20, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    Most significant, kuchner is allowed to be there and given a respectful handshake by the King.

  12. missmarple2 says:
    May 20, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    I think that we should ask that the President and all members of the cabinet start carrying swords. Maybe THAT would get the press to shape up.

  13. Summer says:
    May 20, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    Can’t wait to see what kind of reception President Trump will have in Jerusalem. Will our so-called closest allies roll out a red carpet? What kind of a mutually beneficial deal will they sign, if any? Stay tuned.

    • missmarple2 says:
      May 20, 2017 at 3:26 pm

      I imagine he will get a fine reception. Sadly for the Israelis, they don’t have the flashy stuff like the Saudis. They do, however, have other ways to honor the President.

      Bibi Netenyahu has known President Trump for years. So knock it off with the “so-called.”

      • Summer says:
        May 20, 2017 at 3:36 pm

        I will call it as I please. Netanuahu is a friend but the Israeli media are not. Lots of haters among politicians as well.

        • NYGuy54 says:
          May 20, 2017 at 5:12 pm

          Well you said nothing really. Israel’s media is far left like it is everywhere else in the world. They also have far left politicians. But Pres Trump is very popular in Israel. They view him as a friend unlike Obama. So I anticipate they will honor him with a state visit level greeting contrary to your snippy, unfounded comment.

  14. texasfence says:
    May 20, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    I am a crusty old Texan and very little scares me, but I must admit that at one point during the ceremonies, where President Trump faced a double line of men dancing while waving ceremonial swords, I did get a bit uneasy.

    While I understand that the long lenses used to tend to minimize perceived depth, and the security forces present were somewhere well to the north of impeccable, Donald J Trump is irreplaceable, especially at this juncture in the state of our Nation, I was, and remain, very apprehensive.

    And I cannot even imagine what the SS and our other security people are going through!

  15. All American Snowflake says:
    May 20, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    I love the way our First Lady elegantly reflects those she is around. Mrs. Trump’s golden belt was just a wee bit wider than the golden piping around the Saudi heads of state.

    Yesterday while watching our President and First Lady embark on this trip “for the first time in my life I was proud” of our First Family.

  16. ladysforest says:
    May 20, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    Sorry if this was posted above:
    Obamas first visit, there was a red carpet and all that. He got this:the King Abdul Aziz Order of Merit, a large medallion with a thick gold chain. Looks just like the one President Trump got. The photo of obama holding the chain above his shoulders was actually when he was removing the thing. It was placed on him by the Saudi dude.
    President Trump was awarded the Order of Abdulaziz al-Saud medal, which to my eye looks identical to the order that was given to obama.
    I don’t know if there were horses when obama first went.
    obamas last visit he got a cold shoulder-BIG TIME.

  17. rumpole2 says:
    May 20, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    Obama must be LIVID!!!

    He didn’t get no BLING like that!!!

  18. Dora says:
    May 20, 2017 at 4:29 pm

  19. psadie says:
    May 20, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    That gold chain is worthy of Mr. T’s collection…wow.

  20. Janice says:
    May 20, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    I’m shocked that Roberts would actually set the record straight! The ceremonies must have left him shell shocked.

  21. Barbara Willams says:
    May 20, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    Dang! Whats a bracelet like that worth? Lol.

