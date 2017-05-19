President Trump and First Lady Melania Depart For First Official Overseas Trip….

Posted on May 19, 2017 by

Nothing makes the perpetually depressed liberal gnats more angry than beautiful people enjoying a fun, happy and beautiful life.  So you can just imagine the level of apoplectic rage today brings as President Trump and First Lady Melania, together with Ivanka Trump and Jerrod, depart for their first overseas trip.

Oh, the ‘splodey heads are deliciously epic.

.


  1. auscitizenmom says:
    May 19, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    I am so proud of both of them.

  2. Regina says:
    May 19, 2017 at 3:18 pm

    oh surprise – a huge leak as the plane is taking off

    I love our President – best wishes for a successful journey

  3. Minnie says:
    May 19, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    God bless you and keep you in the palm of His hands, President and First Lady Trump.

    We stand with you ❤️

    MAGA 🇺🇸🚂🇺🇸

  4. SandraOpines says:
    May 19, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    My hope and prayer is that POTUS Trump has a Trumptastic trip and returns refreshed.

    While it is still work, he has Melania and Ivanka near and can hopefully have a grand time!

    I love my POTUS Trump!

  5. Jay Chou says:
    May 19, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    FLOTUS is sooo beautiful.

  6. codasouthtexas says:
    May 19, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    So beautiful to seem the happy couple going on their first trip abroad! Keep Praying for his safe journey back and continue to work for us! He will keep fighting for us! Liberals think he will resign instead of impeachment if they keep pressuring him! Dream On liberals!

  7. TwoLaine says:
    May 19, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    I pretended I was ILLary watching them load he heli on the WH lawn.
    I was screaming at the TV, “That was supposed to be MY heli!
    I was supposed to get to visit with Kings and the Pope.
    Russia. Russia. Russia.
    Maybe I should’t have given them that Overcharge Button.”

  8. Jmbuck says:
    May 19, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    I can never get enough of scenes like that. Still feels like a dream, it was such a hard fight to get them there, but there they are. Beautiful!

  9. mike devault says:
    May 19, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    God’s speed, Mr. and Mrs. Trump.

  10. Raven says:
    May 19, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    Oh please, Heavenly Father, watch over our President and First Lady, and all those who travel with them and work for them as they travel. Uphold them and their plans and their plane with Your Sovereign Hands.

    In Jesus Name we pray.

  11. MaineCoon says:
    May 19, 2017 at 3:23 pm

    Godspeed!

  12. ZurichMike says:
    May 19, 2017 at 3:24 pm

    I am gay but Melania makes me drool. va-VOOM!

    • NJF says:
      May 19, 2017 at 3:27 pm

      Lol. Well I’m a woman and she makes me drool too!

    • maiingankwe says:
      May 19, 2017 at 4:00 pm

      I’m a happily married lady, and I think she is absolutely stunning and amazingly beautiful. A class act to boot.

      I couldn’t help myself watching her instead of our President and that is quite unusual for me. I kept thinking how beautiful she looked and how gracious she was to the lady she walked from the helicopter to Air Force One. I really do love this couple, they bring so much love and warmth to the WH and all of those around them. It’s refreshing to say the least.

      • margarite1 says:
        May 19, 2017 at 4:24 pm

        She’s walking in grass in spike heels! Far as I’m concerned that isn’t easy.

        Melania is turning out to be a big asset for Trump and it could have gone the other way and her beauty could have worked against her. Instead she comes across as a really down to earth and good person with traditional values. When you go through life looking like she does and living like she does that’s remarkable. What’s not to like?

        Trump could have had so many women and he could have chosen any number of self-centered, money grubbing bimbos but he didn’t. The whole family is quite remarkable.

      • Lack is not all says:
        May 19, 2017 at 4:35 pm

        And she is so comfortable inside her skin.

    • lizzieintexas says:
      May 19, 2017 at 4:12 pm

      LOL. Great post and great replies. I concur with all of them.

  13. dutzie60 says:
    May 19, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    Go to the top video at 3:11 on a full screen if possible. Please tell me that isn’t cracks in the side of AF One.

  14. helmhood says:
    May 19, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    This is for the President on his first overseas trip, and for his faithful appointments back home.

    Keep fighting the good fight!

  15. 22CatsInTN says:
    May 19, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    Can I just say it? I LOVE the Marines! Always faithful. Semper Fi.

    I love how the President salutes every military man/woman. I mean really salutes them, not just some half-hearted, limp wristed, sorta kinda wave. The respect pouring off of him is palpable. He comes to a complete stop, stands erect and deliberately salutes them

    My hero, my President. As the daughter of two WWII vets–my mother Marines, my father Army–it makes me bawl every time. Ridiculous, I know. But still. There has been no real respect for our matchless military for so long, I savor every drop of it.

    • akearn says:
      May 19, 2017 at 3:44 pm

      I couldn’t agree more Cats!! I choke up every time I see our Prez salute them, sometimes (most times) looking one and/or both in the eyes. And their wonderful ritual of opening and closing the doors to Marine One upon landing and takeoffs … I can’t get enough of it!!

      • kittytrump84 says:
        May 19, 2017 at 4:21 pm

        Same here. He is the real deal. Today on my walk I was listening to someone say the deep state wants to make everyone scared because President Trump is not a ” legitimate ” President. False. The deep state is scared because he IS a legitimate President.

  16. patrickhenrycensored says:
    May 19, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    Something in the way she moves……..
    Triggers them like no other……..
    Love it!

  17. woohoowee says:
    May 19, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    How exciting! Think of the endless possibilities. Best representatives for the USA, evah 🙂

  18. NJF says:
    May 19, 2017 at 3:29 pm

    Wishing them both success on their trip.

  19. aqua says:
    May 19, 2017 at 3:30 pm

    Watching first Marine One, and then Air Force One, just beautiful. I wish President Trump and First Lady Melania safe travels, under God’s protection. With the help of our men and women in the Armed Forces of the United States of America.

    Now I need a tissue. Did you near the music and the cheers for our President?!

  20. Floridagal says:
    May 19, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    That woman who greeted them looked pretty frumpy for the occasion. Forgive me for being petty. I am not by an stretch of the imagination up to date on what’s in vogue clothing wise but I would definitely have dressed more professionally whether it was a dress or pants. For crying out loud, you are greeting the President of the United States and the First Lady!
    On a positive note she seemed very enthusiastic when conversing with the First Lady.

    • akearn says:
      May 19, 2017 at 4:13 pm

      Agree, Florida … I kept thinking, this is the best you can do? A shirt hanging out?? Melania of course was courteous and lovely and agree, they seemed to have a nice chat. I guess on the good side, she made Melania look even better and more like a lady, if that’s possible. 🙂

  21. smiley says:
    May 19, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    I hope the world falls in love with our President and First Lady, everywhere they go.

    RED WHITE & BLUE, all the way ! 🙂

    stunning impact !

  22. Larry Bucar says:
    May 19, 2017 at 3:33 pm

    Godspeed Team Camelot, pray that you brought a food + drink taster/tester with you.

  23. cja says:
    May 19, 2017 at 3:38 pm

    Wow. A First Lady wearing leather?

  24. golsono says:
    May 19, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    Perpetually Depressed _and unable to realise they are PD – When the door I came in tonight…

  25. Joan says:
    May 19, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    Thank you for posting this, Sundance. I missed it on TV and then could not find it anywhere. You are better by far than any TV.

  26. G3 says:
    May 19, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    Safe Travels
    God Bless
    We are with you

  27. AmericaFirst says:
    May 19, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    Fun, Happy, Beautiful, AND productive. This article is a much needed respite from all the serious claims and insulting language one sees everywhere about our beloved President and his family.

  28. Joe S says:
    May 19, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    And on cue, the NYT published a story about Trump calling Comey a nut job and suggesting to the Russians that the pressure is off with Comey is gone.

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-journalism/2017/05/19/nut-job-new-york-times-collaborates-deep-state-smear-trump-comey/

    BUT, I believe this was plant to catch LEAKERS. It is so irresistible that he knew it would get out!

    They are going to get theses SOBs!

    • Eaglemom says:
      May 19, 2017 at 4:01 pm

      Of course they are twisting his words too. President Trump said that Comey’s grandstanding, announcing the investigation (which the FBI normally does not do) and refusing to say that Trump was not under investigation was putting a great amount of political pressure on Trump that would now be gone. Trump was NOT saying that firing Comey would stop the Russia investigation.

    • kittytrump84 says:
      May 19, 2017 at 4:27 pm

      Is that illegal?? Comey is a nut job and so much more.

  29. indiana08 says:
    May 19, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    It was amusing to hear on the car radio Fox News Radio talk about how the Saudis are preparing for Pres. Trump’s arrival. Red carpet, pictures of the president everywhere, he’ll meet 50 muslim world leaders, ect……I never heard that much giddy excitement from the Saudis about meeting Obama. Probably because the Saudis actually respect Pres. Trump.

  30. Bull Durham says:
    May 19, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    Trump has made America Beautiful Again.
    Fantastic President and First Lady.

  31. Bree says:
    May 19, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    May God protect them!

  32. mikebrezzze says:
    May 19, 2017 at 4:01 pm

    Their heads have exploded over this “Comey is a nut job” story, I smell a rat, I think the leaker just got played and exposed!!!

  33. pooteeweet says:
    May 19, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    A good feeling watching our classy President Trump and his elegant Lady!!!!

  34. codasouthtexas says:
    May 19, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    Sundance Please keep posting their pictures and videos here! Most of us do not watch tv or news. we come here. Thanks!

  35. Lulu says:
    May 19, 2017 at 4:06 pm

    So, I really wonder what Melania eats, and if she has some sort of special workout – or if she’s just genetically superior to the rest of us…

    • Regina says:
      May 19, 2017 at 4:22 pm

      Her heels would be about all the workout I could handle!

    • Concerned Virginian says:
      May 19, 2017 at 4:32 pm

      I don’t think Mrs. Trump is “genetically superior”. I think she uses wisely the physical attributes that she has. She may have a specialized workout routine. She was a professional model for many years beginning in childhood. I would think that working as a model requires one to be physically fit, stay at a “working weight” range, doing some sort of beauty and hair routine, etc.
      I can also say that because of Mrs. Trump, I’ve gone through my own closet and gotten rid of anything that looks “frumpy”. I’m also making sure I exercise regularly. I’ll never be a model at this point, but I’m determined to stay healthy and fit.

  36. fedback says:
    May 19, 2017 at 4:08 pm

    al Sisi: Trump is vital to resolving Israeli Palestinian conflict. Trump is a great man who is not satisfied with anything but success and we have confidence in his abilities and promises

    http://www.jpost.com/Arab-Israeli-Conflict/Egypts-Sisi-Trump-vital-to-resolving-Israeli-Palestinian-conflict-492104/?utm_content=20170519_adm_1600-daily

  37. Anne says:
    May 19, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    Disgusting media. I don’t know what this is about since the WaPo story is behind a firewall:

  38. Bull Durham says:
    May 19, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    So the NYT and WaPo wait until he’s airborne and then drop their new garbage to set a new meme over Russia.

    WH leaks from NSC or someone who has access to detailed reports of Russia FM and Trump meeting. Treason!

    The other is about some current top adviser linked to Russians. Smear.

    It will never end.

  39. fred5678 says:
    May 19, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    FLOTUS Melania “walks the runway” at JB Andrews. She has done this before, obviously!!!!!

    Looking forward to stylish pants suit, maybe long skirt, and NO HEAD SCARF in Riyadh.

    Oh … and NO BOWING!!!!!!

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/05/beautiful-melania-trump-wont-wear-head-scarf-saudi-arabia/

  40. Mary Kate Conly says:
    May 19, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    Every heart beats true for the red white and blue!

    Oh, and Melania and Ivanka are, ahem, “stacked”.

  41. winky says:
    May 19, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    Beautiful pics of President and FL Melania on Dailey Mail…..my fave

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4521422/Trumps-foreign-trip-high-stakes-stop.html

  42. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    May 19, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    Melania is so gorgeous. First Family winning huge!

  43. adaminohio says:
    May 19, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    The part I liked most was in the first video when he’s climbing up the stairs to AF1 and the presidential seal comes into view. Just seemed very powerful to me in ways I can’t adequately explain. It even looks like President Trump was looking over at it as he was going up the stairs as if he’s paying his respect to it.

  44. Joan says:
    May 19, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    I don’t know how Melania can walk so well in those mile-high heels she wears. But she is gorgeous and people overseas will love her.

