President Trump and First Lady Melania Depart For First Official Overseas Trip….

Nothing makes the perpetually depressed liberal gnats more angry than beautiful people enjoying a fun, happy and beautiful life. So you can just imagine the level of apoplectic rage today brings as President Trump and First Lady Melania, together with Ivanka Trump and Jerrod, depart for their first overseas trip.
Oh, the ‘splodey heads are deliciously epic.
.
Advertisements
I am so proud of both of them.
LikeLiked by 15 people
True Americans love Trump.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Every time I see them together in the course of their presidential duties , I am almost overcome with joy and emotion. Then I think of how demoralizing it would be to see HRC and BJ Billie taking the same walk up those steps. Thank you GOD
LikeLiked by 8 people
Wonderful, sincere, big-hearted people.
As the helicopter lifted, I prayed for the good Lord to keep them safe on their journey.
LikeLike
oh surprise – a huge leak as the plane is taking off
I love our President – best wishes for a successful journey
LikeLiked by 2 people
what leak Regina?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I suspect salty C2o. I had the exact same problem. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
WaPo and NYT – both on Drudge now
LikeLike
God bless you and keep you in the palm of His hands, President and First Lady Trump.
We stand with you ❤️
MAGA 🇺🇸🚂🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 17 people
Amen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My hope and prayer is that POTUS Trump has a Trumptastic trip and returns refreshed.
While it is still work, he has Melania and Ivanka near and can hopefully have a grand time!
I love my POTUS Trump!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Everyone call and voice your support for PTrump
LikeLiked by 1 person
line is busy most of the time!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am a night owl so will try to do it late tonight or early morning. I am still getting a busy signal right now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I did this morning!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I will keep trying!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love Herman Cain. He is steadfast and true . Unlike the turncoat Ann Coulter who saw fit to kick our president in the teeth when he was down and needed support the most
LikeLiked by 3 people
Tried all day! Busy. Saved it in my phone though and I will keep trying
LikeLike
FLOTUS is sooo beautiful.
LikeLiked by 7 people
And appropriately dressed professionally!! No bare shoulders and flouncy skirts like Michelle worn.
LikeLiked by 9 people
She was absolutely stunning at the inauguration. Wife adores her fashion sense.
LikeLiked by 4 people
we women love her can not take my eyes off her! So Elegant but simple!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Not only do I love her style but I like her demeanor and her way of doing things. She goes about her duties in a low key manner . Not seeking accolades , limelight or a lot of credit . I like her a lot
LikeLiked by 3 people
Me too! She is waaaay better at stiletto heels in the grass than I am
LikeLike
She also smiles instead of scowling when she and her husband go somewhere together.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Who is the woman dressed like she just got out of bed walking with President and Mrs Trump?
LikeLike
Next to Mrs. Trump most of us would look frumpy as she is beautiful!
LikeLike
I thought the same thing when I saw her. At least for the President of the United States there should be a dress code when greeting and meeting them. Business attire would be appropriate…..at least tuck in that blouse.
LikeLike
Dying to know if she has a set of matching luggage or overnight bags for the skirt! Stunning!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have a huge crush on her. But that’s OK because so does my wife!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think we all do. I love her hair. LOL
LikeLike
I am glad to hear that other women also have a crash on Melania. I started worrying about myself. I dont remember myself having so much pleasure when watching a woman as I have watching Melania.
LikeLike
She’s a very stunning woman who seems really sweet as well as very smart. She’s also very fashionable, one of so many reasons I voted for her husband 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
So beautiful to seem the happy couple going on their first trip abroad! Keep Praying for his safe journey back and continue to work for us! He will keep fighting for us! Liberals think he will resign instead of impeachment if they keep pressuring him! Dream On liberals!
LikeLiked by 9 people
I pretended I was ILLary watching them load he heli on the WH lawn.
I was screaming at the TV, “That was supposed to be MY heli!
I was supposed to get to visit with Kings and the Pope.
Russia. Russia. Russia.
Maybe I should’t have given them that Overcharge Button.”
LikeLiked by 11 people
But at least you won’t have to face sniper fire as you land!
LikeLiked by 9 people
LOL! Good one.
LikeLike
Watch it! I was almost killed, it was so close. If Brian Williams hadn’t been there to save me, I don’t know what I would have done.
LikeLiked by 4 people
And why aren’t I six feet under, you might ask!
LikeLike
After your description I really hate to be Hillary. Today she must be compketely drank.
LikeLike
I can never get enough of scenes like that. Still feels like a dream, it was such a hard fight to get them there, but there they are. Beautiful!
LikeLiked by 9 people
God’s speed, Mr. and Mrs. Trump.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Amen!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh please, Heavenly Father, watch over our President and First Lady, and all those who travel with them and work for them as they travel. Uphold them and their plans and their plane with Your Sovereign Hands.
In Jesus Name we pray.
LikeLiked by 29 people
Amen.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Amen!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I had chills for many seconds while reading and agreeing with this prayer…Lord, Do great things in the Middle East through President Trump and his team!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Amen.
LikeLike
Godspeed!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am gay but Melania makes me drool. va-VOOM!
LikeLiked by 14 people
Lol. Well I’m a woman and she makes me drool too!
LikeLiked by 10 people
I’m a man and not gay and President Trump makes me drool ! Wish I could act and dress like he does. As for Melania, a 100000% improvement over last 8 years – no angry scowls or fashions from the markdown section of a thrift store.
LikeLiked by 9 people
And she is so intelligent. She is an impeccable FLOTUS! Way better than Bill coulda been.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m a happily married lady, and I think she is absolutely stunning and amazingly beautiful. A class act to boot.
I couldn’t help myself watching her instead of our President and that is quite unusual for me. I kept thinking how beautiful she looked and how gracious she was to the lady she walked from the helicopter to Air Force One. I really do love this couple, they bring so much love and warmth to the WH and all of those around them. It’s refreshing to say the least.
LikeLiked by 6 people
She’s walking in grass in spike heels! Far as I’m concerned that isn’t easy.
Melania is turning out to be a big asset for Trump and it could have gone the other way and her beauty could have worked against her. Instead she comes across as a really down to earth and good person with traditional values. When you go through life looking like she does and living like she does that’s remarkable. What’s not to like?
Trump could have had so many women and he could have chosen any number of self-centered, money grubbing bimbos but he didn’t. The whole family is quite remarkable.
LikeLike
And she is so comfortable inside her skin.
LikeLike
LOL. Great post and great replies. I concur with all of them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Go to the top video at 3:11 on a full screen if possible. Please tell me that isn’t cracks in the side of AF One.
LikeLike
that’s a silver reflective surface that is reflecting cracks from the tarmac…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good eye. Those “cracks” are a reflection of the tarmac in the aluminum of the fuselage. Sure look like cracks though!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you. Could not figure that out.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Whew! thanks, I gots Scarit about what I was seeing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is for the President on his first overseas trip, and for his faithful appointments back home.
Keep fighting the good fight!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you. I needed this song today.
LikeLike
Happy to share.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can I just say it? I LOVE the Marines! Always faithful. Semper Fi.
I love how the President salutes every military man/woman. I mean really salutes them, not just some half-hearted, limp wristed, sorta kinda wave. The respect pouring off of him is palpable. He comes to a complete stop, stands erect and deliberately salutes them
My hero, my President. As the daughter of two WWII vets–my mother Marines, my father Army–it makes me bawl every time. Ridiculous, I know. But still. There has been no real respect for our matchless military for so long, I savor every drop of it.
LikeLiked by 19 people
I couldn’t agree more Cats!! I choke up every time I see our Prez salute them, sometimes (most times) looking one and/or both in the eyes. And their wonderful ritual of opening and closing the doors to Marine One upon landing and takeoffs … I can’t get enough of it!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Same here. He is the real deal. Today on my walk I was listening to someone say the deep state wants to make everyone scared because President Trump is not a ” legitimate ” President. False. The deep state is scared because he IS a legitimate President.
LikeLike
Something in the way she moves……..
Triggers them like no other……..
Love it!
LikeLiked by 11 people
And to keep them undone:
LikeLiked by 3 people
How exciting! Think of the endless possibilities. Best representatives for the USA, evah 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wishing them both success on their trip.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Watching first Marine One, and then Air Force One, just beautiful. I wish President Trump and First Lady Melania safe travels, under God’s protection. With the help of our men and women in the Armed Forces of the United States of America.
Now I need a tissue. Did you near the music and the cheers for our President?!
LikeLiked by 2 people
That woman who greeted them looked pretty frumpy for the occasion. Forgive me for being petty. I am not by an stretch of the imagination up to date on what’s in vogue clothing wise but I would definitely have dressed more professionally whether it was a dress or pants. For crying out loud, you are greeting the President of the United States and the First Lady!
On a positive note she seemed very enthusiastic when conversing with the First Lady.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agree, Florida … I kept thinking, this is the best you can do? A shirt hanging out?? Melania of course was courteous and lovely and agree, they seemed to have a nice chat. I guess on the good side, she made Melania look even better and more like a lady, if that’s possible. 🙂
LikeLike
I hope the world falls in love with our President and First Lady, everywhere they go.
RED WHITE & BLUE, all the way ! 🙂
stunning impact !
LikeLiked by 7 people
Godspeed Team Camelot, pray that you brought a food + drink taster/tester with you.
LikeLike
Wow. A First Lady wearing leather?
LikeLiked by 1 person
sure as heck beats those horrendous voodoo kwanza outfits of yesteryear.
LikeLike
Perpetually Depressed _and unable to realise they are PD – When the door I came in tonight…
LikeLike
They so scared in case they fall off their chair…
LikeLike
I do not understand your comment. Lyrics to a song?
LikeLike
Stealers Wheel…Stuck In The Middle With You
LikeLiked by 2 people
Was playing the Muh Russia drinking game…. While watching CNN, perhaps? 🙂
LikeLike
Yes. A song. Stealers Wheel. Stuck in the middle with you
LikeLike
Thank you for posting this, Sundance. I missed it on TV and then could not find it anywhere. You are better by far than any TV.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LOUD Amen, Joan! Thank YOU for saying it so well!
LikeLiked by 1 person
🙂
LikeLike
Safe Travels
God Bless
We are with you
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fun, Happy, Beautiful, AND productive. This article is a much needed respite from all the serious claims and insulting language one sees everywhere about our beloved President and his family.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And on cue, the NYT published a story about Trump calling Comey a nut job and suggesting to the Russians that the pressure is off with Comey is gone.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-journalism/2017/05/19/nut-job-new-york-times-collaborates-deep-state-smear-trump-comey/
BUT, I believe this was plant to catch LEAKERS. It is so irresistible that he knew it would get out!
They are going to get theses SOBs!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Of course they are twisting his words too. President Trump said that Comey’s grandstanding, announcing the investigation (which the FBI normally does not do) and refusing to say that Trump was not under investigation was putting a great amount of political pressure on Trump that would now be gone. Trump was NOT saying that firing Comey would stop the Russia investigation.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Is that illegal?? Comey is a nut job and so much more.
LikeLike
It was amusing to hear on the car radio Fox News Radio talk about how the Saudis are preparing for Pres. Trump’s arrival. Red carpet, pictures of the president everywhere, he’ll meet 50 muslim world leaders, ect……I never heard that much giddy excitement from the Saudis about meeting Obama. Probably because the Saudis actually respect Pres. Trump.
LikeLiked by 3 people
A Treeper posted pictures of the Saudis preparing for President Trump on the May 19th thread.
LikeLike
Barry didn’t get that on his first BOWzer tour..LOL
LikeLiked by 1 person
His head was so low he wouldn’t have seen anything that wasn’t on his shoe
LikeLike
Trump has made America Beautiful Again.
Fantastic President and First Lady.
LikeLiked by 5 people
May God protect them!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Their heads have exploded over this “Comey is a nut job” story, I smell a rat, I think the leaker just got played and exposed!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
me too, Mike – I can’t stop laughing at the thought of Trump calling Comey a nut job to Lavrov, but it sure sounds like a setup/trap to me…so dang funny
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great minds think alike!!!
LikeLike
A good feeling watching our classy President Trump and his elegant Lady!!!!
LikeLike
Sundance Please keep posting their pictures and videos here! Most of us do not watch tv or news. we come here. Thanks!
LikeLiked by 5 people
So, I really wonder what Melania eats, and if she has some sort of special workout – or if she’s just genetically superior to the rest of us…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Her heels would be about all the workout I could handle!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t think Mrs. Trump is “genetically superior”. I think she uses wisely the physical attributes that she has. She may have a specialized workout routine. She was a professional model for many years beginning in childhood. I would think that working as a model requires one to be physically fit, stay at a “working weight” range, doing some sort of beauty and hair routine, etc.
I can also say that because of Mrs. Trump, I’ve gone through my own closet and gotten rid of anything that looks “frumpy”. I’m also making sure I exercise regularly. I’ll never be a model at this point, but I’m determined to stay healthy and fit.
LikeLike
al Sisi: Trump is vital to resolving Israeli Palestinian conflict. Trump is a great man who is not satisfied with anything but success and we have confidence in his abilities and promises
http://www.jpost.com/Arab-Israeli-Conflict/Egypts-Sisi-Trump-vital-to-resolving-Israeli-Palestinian-conflict-492104/?utm_content=20170519_adm_1600-daily
LikeLiked by 3 people
Disgusting media. I don’t know what this is about since the WaPo story is behind a firewall:
LikeLike
So the NYT and WaPo wait until he’s airborne and then drop their new garbage to set a new meme over Russia.
WH leaks from NSC or someone who has access to detailed reports of Russia FM and Trump meeting. Treason!
The other is about some current top adviser linked to Russians. Smear.
It will never end.
LikeLike
FLOTUS Melania “walks the runway” at JB Andrews. She has done this before, obviously!!!!!
Looking forward to stylish pants suit, maybe long skirt, and NO HEAD SCARF in Riyadh.
Oh … and NO BOWING!!!!!!
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/05/beautiful-melania-trump-wont-wear-head-scarf-saudi-arabia/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Every heart beats true for the red white and blue!
Oh, and Melania and Ivanka are, ahem, “stacked”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beautiful pics of President and FL Melania on Dailey Mail…..my fave
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4521422/Trumps-foreign-trip-high-stakes-stop.html
LikeLike
Thank you for your post. I enjoyed their pictures. What wonderful representatives of America the Trumps are!
LikeLike
Melania is so gorgeous. First Family winning huge!
LikeLike
The part I liked most was in the first video when he’s climbing up the stairs to AF1 and the presidential seal comes into view. Just seemed very powerful to me in ways I can’t adequately explain. It even looks like President Trump was looking over at it as he was going up the stairs as if he’s paying his respect to it.
LikeLike
I don’t know how Melania can walk so well in those mile-high heels she wears. But she is gorgeous and people overseas will love her.
LikeLike