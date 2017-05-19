President Trump and First Lady Melania Depart For First Official Overseas Trip….

Nothing makes the perpetually depressed liberal gnats more angry than beautiful people enjoying a fun, happy and beautiful life. So you can just imagine the level of apoplectic rage today brings as President Trump and First Lady Melania, together with Ivanka Trump and Jerrod, depart for their first overseas trip.

Oh, the ‘splodey heads are deliciously epic.

.





Pres Trump seems in good spirits, waving several times as he and the First Lady walked to Marine One. pic.twitter.com/288bOSejbn — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) May 19, 2017

VP Pence watches as Pres and Mrs Trump make their way to Marine One. pic.twitter.com/Z92U1XiIIf — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) May 19, 2017

@POTUS and @FLOTUS looking MAGNIFICENT on route to represent USA in the Middle East and Europe as Leaders of the World!#FridayFeeling 🌎🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/l2IBuctcoY — 💎STOCK MONSTER💎 (@StockMonsterUSA) May 19, 2017

Advertisements