Horrific CCTV Video Emerges of Times Square Driver During Rampage….

Very disturbing CCTV video assembled from the scene(s) near Times Square in New York, show the deliberate and intentional attack of the driver. The driver was identified as 26-year-old Richard Rojas from the Bronx. His vehicular rampage killed an 18-year-old girl and seriously injured 22 others when he drove through crowds near Times Square.
The video is below. WARNING – It’s disturbing. You cannot ever unsee it.
there is no way this was “accident’ or work of a “drunk” …the care was going normal and the sudden sharp move was defiantly planned action. NY police and the Mayor office is covering up100%.
this guys must be ISIS sympathizer!
For those of you wondering whether or not to watch this video and have a hard time seeing extreme violence inflicted on innocent people let me just say, heed Sundance’s warning; It’s disturbing. You cannot ever unsee it. I usually don’t have a hard time watching these kinds of things but this was brutally detailed video of what happened. Prayers for those affected.
Once again it was brave ordinary people who took down the evil perpetrator. And I agree, there is more to this than DWI or Auto malfunction. This was deliberate murder.
I came to thank Sundance for the warning, as I’ve not watched it. I’ve also not watched beheading videos, though I did watch one stoning (buried up to armpits with head and shoulders exposed, then pelted with tennis-ball-size rocks). I measure out my horror-viewing very judiciously and always appreciate a warning, so thanks, Sundance.
… and thanks, Harry Lime, for the confirmation on that. Much appreciated.
Multiple DWIs, out there again. Turnstile justice has yet to work.
This has nothing to do with drunk driving.
No, you can’t dismiss the effect of light sentences on letting repeat offenders fall deeper into holes and perpetrating more and often worse offenses.
It is CLEAR that this is terrorism. An attack style pioneered by ISIS. A sympathizer, Mexican nationalist terrorist perhaps.
Well that certainly killed bedtime snack.
If you want to know how screwed up our country is, just consider the fact that this happened in broad daylight, in the middle of the day, in New York City, in freaking Times Square and it is being covered up. First, it was an elderly man, then it was a drunk driver, then it was an out of control car. What a load of crap! Why do these people think they can get away with playing this down? It was clearly as deliberate as it can get. This really pisses me off. As horrific as this video is, everybody needs to see it to understand that NY city government and the news media cannot be trusted.
How sick is this guy. He intentionally mowed down all those people trying to kill them so a cop would shoot him? He wanted to hurt all these people and then f with the emotions of a cop, who would shoot as needed, but who then would have to deal with the fallout from press coverage, potential lawsuits from the rojas family, et al.
Why couldnt he have just thrown himself off a bridge and saved everyone from the terror, pain, loss, and expense he has caused!!!
The veteran bouncer who helped catch Times Square maniac | New York Post
http://nypost.com/2017/05/18/the-veteran-bouncer-who-helped-catch-the-times-square-maniac/
“Rojos, who was allegedly on K2 …”
The NY Post called Ken Bradix, the bouncer who tackled Rojas, a “brute”. That’s a demeaning thing to say about someone who jumped a killer and saved people’s lives.
Watching that video is hard. Those poor people never had a chance.
He put the pedal to the floor. It was decoupling…if I can use that word.
So many of us have walked down that street at that intersection so many times
Couldnt even watch it.
K2 Synthetic Marijuana.
This is a deliberate act, looks rehearsed. Unbelievable. Prayers for the innocent people who were injured and killed.
Thanks for REAL news, always so fast, sometimes a full day before it appears on TV..
